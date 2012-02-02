Worrack claims stage two, Arndt moves into overall
Team Specialized Lululemon and GreedEdge dominate
Stage 2: Al Zubara Fort - Madinat Al Shamal
Trixi Worrack of Specialized-lululemon won a two-woman sprint ahead of GreenEdge's Judith Arndt at the end of the second stage of the Ladies Tour of Qatar, but the German Arndt used her second-place finish to claim the overall lead. Former leader Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) finished third on the stage.
“Today was definitely better than yesterday,” said Arndt. “The final didn’t go our way yesterday. Today we put a lot of work into the race. It took a lot in the end to get rid of Kirsten Wild. She’s very dangerous because she’s the top sprinter here. In the end, it worked out.”
Arndt took four seconds at the intermediate sprints, and six seconds at the finish to move into the lead by two seconds. Worrack picked up 10 seconds to move into second place.
The 114.5-kilometre stage between Zubara Fort and Madinat Al Shamal was marked by a lead group which changed fairly constantly as racers fought strong winds.
“The lead group kept changing,” said GreenEdge sport director Dave McPartland. “There were different groups up the road throughout the race. We had Judith in the front for both intermediate sprints, and Loes Gunnewijk was up there for awhile, too. When Gunnewijk came back, Judith went up the road with the final move.”
Arndt and Worrack got away shortly after setting off on the final lap of the day. It was what GreenEdge considered a “perfect combination.”
“I had hoped Arndt would get away with Worrack,” McPartland said. “Earlier, she was in another move with Worrack that included [Kirsten] Wild (Netherlands National Team) and [Adrie] Visser (Skil 1T41). They’re both sprinters, so this wasn’t ideal. When Arndt went away with Worrack, it was perfect for us. As soon as the gap opened, I worked out that Judith would be the leader if the pair came to the finish together.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon
|3:05:37
|2
|Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
|3
|Adriana Visser (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|0:02:20
|4
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|Shelley Olds (USA) United States
|0:02:49
|6
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:51
|7
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|8
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|9
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|10
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
|11
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|12
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized Lululemon
|13
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
|14
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany
|15
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|16
|Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
|17
|Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized Lululemon
|18
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|19
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|20
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon
|21
|Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
|22
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|23
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands
|24
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women
|25
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|26
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
|27
|Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women
|28
|Lise Nostvold (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
|29
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|30
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|31
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|32
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge-AIS
|33
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|34
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|35
|Dongyan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
|36
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
|37
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|38
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|0:06:13
|39
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
|40
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|41
|Aude Biannic (Fra) France
|0:13:20
|42
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|43
|Kendall Ryan (USA) United States
|44
|Giulia Donato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|45
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|0:13:22
|46
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
|47
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|48
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands
|49
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands
|50
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) France
|51
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|52
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|53
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|54
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|55
|Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany
|56
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|57
|Coryn Rivera (USA) United States
|58
|Xiaoling Luo (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
|59
|Li Chen (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
|60
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|61
|Yunyun Yuan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
|62
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States
|63
|Samantha Schneider (USA) United States
|64
|Aniska Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|65
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
|66
|Edith Vanden Brande (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|67
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|68
|Johanne Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
|69
|Froydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
|70
|Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italy
|71
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
|72
|Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
|73
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
|74
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy
|75
|Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
|76
|Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
|77
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Italy
|78
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|79
|Katrien Van Looy (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|80
|Nathalie Jeuland (Fra) France
|81
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
|82
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
|83
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|0:13:34
|84
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon
|85
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|86
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women
|87
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:13:40
|DNF
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
|DNS
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|pts
|2
|Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized Lululemon
|2
|3
|Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
|3
|pts
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|3
|Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized Lululemon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon
|15
|pts
|2
|Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
|12
|3
|Adriana Visser (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|9
|4
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|7
|5
|Shelley Olds (USA) United States
|6
|6
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|7
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|4
|8
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|3
|9
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|2
|10
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
|3:08:28
|2
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|3
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized Lululemon
|4
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|5
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|6
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon
|7
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands
|8
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|9
|Dongyan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
|10
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
|11
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|0:03:22
|12
|Aude Biannic (Fra) France
|0:10:29
|13
|Kendall Ryan (USA) United States
|14
|Giulia Donato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|15
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|0:10:31
|16
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands
|17
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands
|18
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) France
|19
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|20
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|21
|Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany
|22
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|23
|Coryn Rivera (USA) United States
|24
|Samantha Schneider (USA) United States
|25
|Aniska Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|26
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
|27
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|28
|Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italy
|29
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
|30
|Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
|31
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
|32
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy
|33
|Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
|34
|Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
|35
|Katrien Van Looy (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|36
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
|37
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women
|0:10:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Specialized Lululemon
|9:22:33
|2
|Greenedge - AIS
|3
|Netherlands
|0:02:20
|4
|Mcipollini Giambenini
|0:02:51
|5
|Stichting Rabo Women
|6
|Skil-1T4I
|0:05:42
|7
|Hitec Products-Mistral Home
|0:06:13
|8
|Germany
|0:13:22
|9
|China Chongming-Giant
|10
|USA
|0:23:49
|11
|Diadora-Pasta Zara
|0:23:51
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|0:23:53
|13
|Lotto Belisol Ladies
|14
|Italy
|15
|France
|0:34:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
|5:22:12
|2
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon
|0:00:02
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:16
|4
|Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized Lululemon
|0:02:59
|5
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon
|0:03:00
|6
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|0:03:06
|7
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge-AIS
|8
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|0:05:22
|9
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|10
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women
|11
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|12
|Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women
|13
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|14
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
|15
|Dongyan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
|16
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|17
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|18
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|0:08:44
|19
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon
|0:16:05
|20
|Adriana Visser (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|0:16:23
|21
|Shelley Olds (USA) United States
|0:16:56
|22
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|0:16:58
|23
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|24
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|25
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany
|26
|Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
|27
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
|28
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
|29
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|30
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands
|31
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|32
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|33
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|34
|Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
|35
|Lise Nostvold (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
|36
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized Lululemon
|37
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
|38
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|39
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|40
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
|0:20:20
|41
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|42
|Yunyun Yuan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
|0:27:22
|43
|Aude Biannic (Fra) France
|0:27:27
|44
|Kendall Ryan (USA) United States
|45
|Giulia Donato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|46
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|47
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|0:27:29
|48
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|49
|Li Chen (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
|50
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands
|51
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|52
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
|53
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|54
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) France
|55
|Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany
|56
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
|57
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|58
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|59
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|60
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|61
|Samantha Schneider (USA) United States
|62
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy
|63
|Froydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
|64
|Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italy
|65
|Aniska Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|66
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|67
|Xiaoling Luo (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
|68
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
|69
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|70
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Italy
|71
|Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
|72
|Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
|73
|Nathalie Jeuland (Fra) France
|74
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
|75
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States
|0:27:37
|76
|Katrien Van Looy (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|77
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:27:38
|78
|Edith Vanden Brande (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|79
|Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
|80
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
|0:27:41
|81
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women
|82
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
|83
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|84
|Johanne Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
|0:27:48
|85
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|0:27:53
|86
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:27:59
|87
|Coryn Rivera (USA) United States
|0:28:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|31
|pts
|2
|Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
|28
|3
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon
|24
|4
|Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized Lululemon
|12
|5
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon
|12
|6
|Adriana Visser (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|9
|7
|Shelley Olds (USA) United States
|6
|8
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge-AIS
|5
|9
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|10
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|4
|11
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|4
|12
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|3
|13
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|3
|14
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|3
|15
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon
|2
|16
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon
|5:25:12
|2
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|0:02:22
|3
|Dongyan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
|4
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|0:13:58
|5
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands
|6
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
|7
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|8
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|9
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
|10
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized Lululemon
|11
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|0:17:20
|12
|Aude Biannic (Fra) France
|0:24:27
|13
|Kendall Ryan (USA) United States
|14
|Giulia Donato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|15
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|0:24:29
|16
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands
|17
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|18
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|19
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) France
|20
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
|21
|Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany
|22
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|23
|Samantha Schneider (USA) United States
|24
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy
|25
|Aniska Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|26
|Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italy
|27
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|28
|Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
|29
|Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
|30
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
|31
|Katrien Van Looy (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:24:37
|32
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:24:38
|33
|Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
|34
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
|0:24:41
|35
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women
|36
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
|37
|Coryn Rivera (USA) United States
|0:25:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Specialized Lululemon
|16:13:03
|2
|Greenedge - AIS
|3
|Mcipollini Giambenini
|0:09:39
|4
|Stichting Rabo Women
|5
|Netherlands
|0:30:04
|6
|Skil-1T4I
|0:35:42
|7
|China Chongming-Giant
|0:43:15
|8
|Hitec Products-Mistral Home
|0:47:49
|9
|Germany
|0:54:58
|10
|USA
|1:05:25
|11
|Diadora-Pasta Zara
|1:05:27
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|1:05:29
|13
|Lotto Belisol Ladies
|14
|Italy
|15
|France
|1:15:56
