Image 1 of 32 Trixi Worrack (Specialized - lululemon) wins the stage ahead of Judith Arndt (GreenEDGE-AIS), who took over the general classification lead (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 2 of 32 Race leader Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 3 of 32 The break turned back into the headwind at the end of the first finishing lap and came to a virtual standstill (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 4 of 32 Race leader, Kirsten Wild in the bunch, after the break had been caught (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 5 of 32 The group of four which broke away in a counterattack - Trixi Worrack (Specialized - lululemon), Judith Arndt (GreenEDGE-AIS), Adrie Visser (Skil-1t4i) and Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 6 of 32 Trixi Worrack (Specialized - lululemon) begins to sit up, knowing she will win the stage ahead of Judith Arndt (GreenEDGE-AIS), who took over the general classification lead (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 7 of 32 Trixi Worrack (Specialized - lululemon) wins the stage ahead of Judith Arndt (GreenEDGE-AIS), who took over the general classification lead (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 8 of 32 Adrie Visser (Skil-1t4i) and Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) approach the line, just ahead of the bunch which was closing in on them (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 9 of 32 The bunch sprint in full flight, but Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora Pasta Zara) was already on the ground (left) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 10 of 32 Stage winner, Trixi Worrack (Specialized - lululemon) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 11 of 32 The President of the Qatar Cycling Federation presented the gold jersey to Judith Arndt (GreenEDGE-AIS) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 12 of 32 New race leader Judith Arndt (GreenEDGE-AIS) on the podium (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 13 of 32 A consolation for Kirsten Wild (Netherlands), putting on the silver, sprint jersey (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 14 of 32 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) still leads the sprint competition (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 15 of 32 The best young rider is Chloe Hosking (Specialized - lululemon) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 16 of 32 Leading the chasers, the SC MCipollini Giambenini team, led by Marta Tagliaferro (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 17 of 32 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) leads the break, the bunch are just 30 seconds behind (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 18 of 32 The bunch, which had split into several groups, began to reform into a larger group whilst continuing to close the gap (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 19 of 32 The start venue, the Al Zubara Fort, is under restoration for visitors (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 20 of 32 Race leader, Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) in the gold leader's jersey (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 21 of 32 An impromptu team meeting for Specialized - lululemon before the start (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 22 of 32 The Diadora Pasta Zara team had an epilogue to their team meeting whilst waiting on the start line (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 23 of 32 German National team Directeur Sportif, Thomas Liese, consults the race manual (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 24 of 32 Riders string out on the bridge over the highway where the course is about to go (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 25 of 32 The highway section was 15 very exposed kilometres into a cross-headwind (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 26 of 32 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) was once again without teammates in the break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 27 of 32 Judith Arndt (GreenEDGE-AIS) in the break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 28 of 32 The break's advantage was never more than one minute 10 seconds on stage 2 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 29 of 32 Judith Arndt (GreenEDGE-AIS) chases on her own, just behind the break, in the desert. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 30 of 32 The race was split into several groups by the crosswinds on the long race northwards to the top of Qatar (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 31 of 32 The desert on this stage was somehow more deslolate than on stage 1 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 32 of 32 Leading the break, Trixi Worrack (Specialized - lululemon) and Judith Arndt (GreenEDGE-AIS) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Trixi Worrack of Specialized-lululemon won a two-woman sprint ahead of GreenEdge's Judith Arndt at the end of the second stage of the Ladies Tour of Qatar, but the German Arndt used her second-place finish to claim the overall lead. Former leader Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) finished third on the stage.

“Today was definitely better than yesterday,” said Arndt. “The final didn’t go our way yesterday. Today we put a lot of work into the race. It took a lot in the end to get rid of Kirsten Wild. She’s very dangerous because she’s the top sprinter here. In the end, it worked out.”

Arndt took four seconds at the intermediate sprints, and six seconds at the finish to move into the lead by two seconds. Worrack picked up 10 seconds to move into second place.

The 114.5-kilometre stage between Zubara Fort and Madinat Al Shamal was marked by a lead group which changed fairly constantly as racers fought strong winds.

“The lead group kept changing,” said GreenEdge sport director Dave McPartland. “There were different groups up the road throughout the race. We had Judith in the front for both intermediate sprints, and Loes Gunnewijk was up there for awhile, too. When Gunnewijk came back, Judith went up the road with the final move.”

Arndt and Worrack got away shortly after setting off on the final lap of the day. It was what GreenEdge considered a “perfect combination.”

“I had hoped Arndt would get away with Worrack,” McPartland said. “Earlier, she was in another move with Worrack that included [Kirsten] Wild (Netherlands National Team) and [Adrie] Visser (Skil 1T41). They’re both sprinters, so this wasn’t ideal. When Arndt went away with Worrack, it was perfect for us. As soon as the gap opened, I worked out that Judith would be the leader if the pair came to the finish together.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon 3:05:37 2 Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS 3 Adriana Visser (Ned) Skil-1t4i 0:02:20 4 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands 5 Shelley Olds (USA) United States 0:02:49 6 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 0:02:51 7 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 8 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 9 Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 10 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy 11 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies 12 Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized Lululemon 13 Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany 14 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany 15 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil-1t4i 16 Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Giant 17 Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized Lululemon 18 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 19 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 20 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon 21 Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women 22 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 23 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands 24 Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women 25 Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 26 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women 27 Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women 28 Lise Nostvold (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home 29 Amanda Spratt (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 30 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 31 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 32 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge-AIS 33 Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 34 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 35 Dongyan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant 36 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products-Mistral Home 37 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 38 Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-1t4i 0:06:13 39 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products-Mistral Home 40 Regina Bruins (Ned) Skil-1t4i 41 Aude Biannic (Fra) France 0:13:20 42 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 43 Kendall Ryan (USA) United States 44 Giulia Donato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 45 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:13:22 46 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home 47 Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 48 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands 49 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands 50 Audrey Cordon (Fra) France 51 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara 52 Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara 53 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara 54 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 55 Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany 56 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-1t4i 57 Coryn Rivera (USA) United States 58 Xiaoling Luo (Chn) China Chongming-Giant 59 Li Chen (Chn) China Chongming-Giant 60 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 61 Yunyun Yuan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant 62 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States 63 Samantha Schneider (USA) United States 64 Aniska Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 65 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy 66 Edith Vanden Brande (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 67 Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 68 Johanne Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home 69 Froydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home 70 Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italy 71 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France 72 Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women 73 Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy 74 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy 75 Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France 76 Tayler Wiles (USA) United States 77 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Italy 78 Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 79 Katrien Van Looy (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 80 Nathalie Jeuland (Fra) France 81 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany 82 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany 83 Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil-1t4i 0:13:34 84 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon 85 Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora-Pasta Zara 86 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women 87 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:13:40 DNF Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany DNS Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon

Sprint 1 - Al Ghuwairiya, 23.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands 3 pts 2 Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized Lululemon 2 3 Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS 1

Sprint 2 - Madinat Al Shamal (first time across finish), 78.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS 3 pts 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands 2 3 Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized Lululemon 1

Sprint 3 - Madinat Al Shamal, 114.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon 15 pts 2 Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS 12 3 Adriana Visser (Ned) Skil-1t4i 9 4 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands 7 5 Shelley Olds (USA) United States 6 6 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 5 7 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 4 8 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 3 9 Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 2 10 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy 3:08:28 2 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies 3 Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized Lululemon 4 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 5 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 6 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon 7 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands 8 Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 9 Dongyan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant 10 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products-Mistral Home 11 Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-1t4i 0:03:22 12 Aude Biannic (Fra) France 0:10:29 13 Kendall Ryan (USA) United States 14 Giulia Donato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 15 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:10:31 16 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands 17 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands 18 Audrey Cordon (Fra) France 19 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara 20 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 21 Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany 22 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-1t4i 23 Coryn Rivera (USA) United States 24 Samantha Schneider (USA) United States 25 Aniska Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 26 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy 27 Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 28 Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italy 29 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France 30 Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women 31 Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy 32 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy 33 Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France 34 Tayler Wiles (USA) United States 35 Katrien Van Looy (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 36 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany 37 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women 0:10:43

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Specialized Lululemon 9:22:33 2 Greenedge - AIS 3 Netherlands 0:02:20 4 Mcipollini Giambenini 0:02:51 5 Stichting Rabo Women 6 Skil-1T4I 0:05:42 7 Hitec Products-Mistral Home 0:06:13 8 Germany 0:13:22 9 China Chongming-Giant 10 USA 0:23:49 11 Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:23:51 12 Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:23:53 13 Lotto Belisol Ladies 14 Italy 15 France 0:34:20

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS 5:22:12 2 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon 0:00:02 3 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands 0:02:16 4 Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized Lululemon 0:02:59 5 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon 0:03:00 6 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 0:03:06 7 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge-AIS 8 Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 0:05:22 9 Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 10 Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women 11 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 12 Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women 13 Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 14 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women 15 Dongyan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant 16 Amanda Spratt (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 17 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 18 Regina Bruins (Ned) Skil-1t4i 0:08:44 19 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon 0:16:05 20 Adriana Visser (Ned) Skil-1t4i 0:16:23 21 Shelley Olds (USA) United States 0:16:56 22 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 0:16:58 23 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 24 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 25 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany 26 Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Giant 27 Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany 28 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy 29 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 30 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands 31 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 32 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies 33 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil-1t4i 34 Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women 35 Lise Nostvold (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home 36 Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized Lululemon 37 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products-Mistral Home 38 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 39 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 40 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products-Mistral Home 0:20:20 41 Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-1t4i 42 Yunyun Yuan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant 0:27:22 43 Aude Biannic (Fra) France 0:27:27 44 Kendall Ryan (USA) United States 45 Giulia Donato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 46 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 47 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:27:29 48 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-1t4i 49 Li Chen (Chn) China Chongming-Giant 50 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands 51 Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 52 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home 53 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 54 Audrey Cordon (Fra) France 55 Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany 56 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France 57 Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara 58 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara 59 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 60 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara 61 Samantha Schneider (USA) United States 62 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy 63 Froydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home 64 Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italy 65 Aniska Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 66 Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 67 Xiaoling Luo (Chn) China Chongming-Giant 68 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany 69 Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 70 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Italy 71 Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women 72 Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France 73 Nathalie Jeuland (Fra) France 74 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany 75 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States 0:27:37 76 Katrien Van Looy (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 77 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands 0:27:38 78 Edith Vanden Brande (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 79 Tayler Wiles (USA) United States 80 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy 0:27:41 81 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women 82 Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy 83 Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora-Pasta Zara 84 Johanne Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home 0:27:48 85 Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil-1t4i 0:27:53 86 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:27:59 87 Coryn Rivera (USA) United States 0:28:26

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands 31 pts 2 Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS 28 3 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon 24 4 Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized Lululemon 12 5 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon 12 6 Adriana Visser (Ned) Skil-1t4i 9 7 Shelley Olds (USA) United States 6 8 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge-AIS 5 9 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 5 10 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 4 11 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 4 12 Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 3 13 Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 3 14 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 3 15 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon 2 16 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon 5:25:12 2 Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 0:02:22 3 Dongyan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant 4 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 0:13:58 5 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands 6 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy 7 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 8 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies 9 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products-Mistral Home 10 Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized Lululemon 11 Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-1t4i 0:17:20 12 Aude Biannic (Fra) France 0:24:27 13 Kendall Ryan (USA) United States 14 Giulia Donato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 15 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:24:29 16 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands 17 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-1t4i 18 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 19 Audrey Cordon (Fra) France 20 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France 21 Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany 22 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara 23 Samantha Schneider (USA) United States 24 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy 25 Aniska Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 26 Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italy 27 Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 28 Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women 29 Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France 30 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany 31 Katrien Van Looy (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:24:37 32 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands 0:24:38 33 Tayler Wiles (USA) United States 34 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy 0:24:41 35 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women 36 Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy 37 Coryn Rivera (USA) United States 0:25:26