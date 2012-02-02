Trending

Worrack claims stage two, Arndt moves into overall

Team Specialized Lululemon and GreedEdge dominate

Image 1 of 32

Trixi Worrack (Specialized - lululemon) wins the stage ahead of Judith Arndt (GreenEDGE-AIS), who took over the general classification lead

Trixi Worrack (Specialized - lululemon) wins the stage ahead of Judith Arndt (GreenEDGE-AIS), who took over the general classification lead
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 2 of 32

Race leader Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS)

Race leader Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 3 of 32

The break turned back into the headwind at the end of the first finishing lap and came to a virtual standstill

The break turned back into the headwind at the end of the first finishing lap and came to a virtual standstill
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 4 of 32

Race leader, Kirsten Wild in the bunch, after the break had been caught

Race leader, Kirsten Wild in the bunch, after the break had been caught
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 5 of 32

The group of four which broke away in a counterattack - Trixi Worrack (Specialized - lululemon), Judith Arndt (GreenEDGE-AIS), Adrie Visser (Skil-1t4i) and Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)

The group of four which broke away in a counterattack - Trixi Worrack (Specialized - lululemon), Judith Arndt (GreenEDGE-AIS), Adrie Visser (Skil-1t4i) and Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 6 of 32

Trixi Worrack (Specialized - lululemon) begins to sit up, knowing she will win the stage ahead of Judith Arndt (GreenEDGE-AIS), who took over the general classification lead

Trixi Worrack (Specialized - lululemon) begins to sit up, knowing she will win the stage ahead of Judith Arndt (GreenEDGE-AIS), who took over the general classification lead
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 7 of 32

Trixi Worrack (Specialized - lululemon) wins the stage ahead of Judith Arndt (GreenEDGE-AIS), who took over the general classification lead

Trixi Worrack (Specialized - lululemon) wins the stage ahead of Judith Arndt (GreenEDGE-AIS), who took over the general classification lead
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 8 of 32

Adrie Visser (Skil-1t4i) and Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) approach the line, just ahead of the bunch which was closing in on them

Adrie Visser (Skil-1t4i) and Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) approach the line, just ahead of the bunch which was closing in on them
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 9 of 32

The bunch sprint in full flight, but Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora Pasta Zara) was already on the ground (left)

The bunch sprint in full flight, but Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora Pasta Zara) was already on the ground (left)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 10 of 32

Stage winner, Trixi Worrack (Specialized - lululemon)

Stage winner, Trixi Worrack (Specialized - lululemon)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 11 of 32

The President of the Qatar Cycling Federation presented the gold jersey to Judith Arndt (GreenEDGE-AIS)

The President of the Qatar Cycling Federation presented the gold jersey to Judith Arndt (GreenEDGE-AIS)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 12 of 32

New race leader Judith Arndt (GreenEDGE-AIS) on the podium

New race leader Judith Arndt (GreenEDGE-AIS) on the podium
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 13 of 32

A consolation for Kirsten Wild (Netherlands), putting on the silver, sprint jersey

A consolation for Kirsten Wild (Netherlands), putting on the silver, sprint jersey
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 14 of 32

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) still leads the sprint competition

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) still leads the sprint competition
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 15 of 32

The best young rider is Chloe Hosking (Specialized - lululemon)

The best young rider is Chloe Hosking (Specialized - lululemon)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 16 of 32

Leading the chasers, the SC MCipollini Giambenini team, led by Marta Tagliaferro

Leading the chasers, the SC MCipollini Giambenini team, led by Marta Tagliaferro
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 17 of 32

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) leads the break, the bunch are just 30 seconds behind

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) leads the break, the bunch are just 30 seconds behind
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 18 of 32

The bunch, which had split into several groups, began to reform into a larger group whilst continuing to close the gap

The bunch, which had split into several groups, began to reform into a larger group whilst continuing to close the gap
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 19 of 32

The start venue, the Al Zubara Fort, is under restoration for visitors

The start venue, the Al Zubara Fort, is under restoration for visitors
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 20 of 32

Race leader, Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) in the gold leader's jersey

Race leader, Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) in the gold leader's jersey
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 21 of 32

An impromptu team meeting for Specialized - lululemon before the start

An impromptu team meeting for Specialized - lululemon before the start
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 22 of 32

The Diadora Pasta Zara team had an epilogue to their team meeting whilst waiting on the start line

The Diadora Pasta Zara team had an epilogue to their team meeting whilst waiting on the start line
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 23 of 32

German National team Directeur Sportif, Thomas Liese, consults the race manual

German National team Directeur Sportif, Thomas Liese, consults the race manual
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 24 of 32

Riders string out on the bridge over the highway where the course is about to go

Riders string out on the bridge over the highway where the course is about to go
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 25 of 32

The highway section was 15 very exposed kilometres into a cross-headwind

The highway section was 15 very exposed kilometres into a cross-headwind
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 26 of 32

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) was once again without teammates in the break

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) was once again without teammates in the break
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 27 of 32

Judith Arndt (GreenEDGE-AIS) in the break

Judith Arndt (GreenEDGE-AIS) in the break
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 28 of 32

The break's advantage was never more than one minute 10 seconds on stage 2

The break's advantage was never more than one minute 10 seconds on stage 2
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 29 of 32

Judith Arndt (GreenEDGE-AIS) chases on her own, just behind the break, in the desert.

Judith Arndt (GreenEDGE-AIS) chases on her own, just behind the break, in the desert.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 30 of 32

The race was split into several groups by the crosswinds on the long race northwards to the top of Qatar

The race was split into several groups by the crosswinds on the long race northwards to the top of Qatar
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 31 of 32

The desert on this stage was somehow more deslolate than on stage 1

The desert on this stage was somehow more deslolate than on stage 1
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 32 of 32

Leading the break, Trixi Worrack (Specialized - lululemon) and Judith Arndt (GreenEDGE-AIS)

Leading the break, Trixi Worrack (Specialized - lululemon) and Judith Arndt (GreenEDGE-AIS)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Trixi Worrack of Specialized-lululemon won a two-woman sprint ahead of GreenEdge's Judith Arndt at the end of the second stage of the Ladies Tour of Qatar, but the German Arndt used her second-place finish to claim the overall lead. Former leader Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) finished third on the stage.

“Today was definitely better than yesterday,” said Arndt. “The final didn’t go our way yesterday. Today we put a lot of work into the race. It took a lot in the end to get rid of Kirsten Wild. She’s very dangerous because she’s the top sprinter here. In the end, it worked out.”

Arndt took four seconds at the intermediate sprints, and six seconds at the finish to move into the lead by two seconds.  Worrack picked up 10 seconds to move into second place.

The 114.5-kilometre stage between Zubara Fort and Madinat Al Shamal was marked by  a lead group which changed fairly constantly as racers fought strong winds.

“The lead group kept changing,” said GreenEdge sport director Dave McPartland. “There were different groups up the road throughout the race. We had Judith in the front for both intermediate sprints, and Loes Gunnewijk was up there for awhile, too. When Gunnewijk came back, Judith went up the road with the final move.”

Arndt and Worrack got away shortly after setting off on the final lap of the day. It was what GreenEdge considered a “perfect combination.”

“I had hoped Arndt would get away with Worrack,” McPartland said. “Earlier, she was in another move with Worrack that included [Kirsten] Wild (Netherlands National Team) and [Adrie] Visser (Skil 1T41). They’re both sprinters, so this wasn’t ideal. When Arndt went away with Worrack, it was perfect for us. As soon as the gap opened, I worked out that Judith would be the leader if the pair came to the finish together.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon3:05:37
2Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
3Adriana Visser (Ned) Skil-1t4i0:02:20
4Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
5Shelley Olds (USA) United States0:02:49
6Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands0:02:51
7Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
8Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
9Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
10Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
11Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
12Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized Lululemon
13Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
14Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany
15Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil-1t4i
16Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
17Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized Lululemon
18Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
19Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
20Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon
21Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
22Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
23Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands
24Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women
25Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
26Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
27Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women
28Lise Nostvold (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
29Amanda Spratt (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
30Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
31Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
32Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge-AIS
33Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
34Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
35Dongyan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
36Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
37Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
38Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-1t4i0:06:13
39Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
40Regina Bruins (Ned) Skil-1t4i
41Aude Biannic (Fra) France0:13:20
42Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
43Kendall Ryan (USA) United States
44Giulia Donato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
45Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:13:22
46Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
47Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
48Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands
49Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands
50Audrey Cordon (Fra) France
51Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
52Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
53Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara
54Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
55Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany
56Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-1t4i
57Coryn Rivera (USA) United States
58Xiaoling Luo (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
59Li Chen (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
60Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
61Yunyun Yuan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
62Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States
63Samantha Schneider (USA) United States
64Aniska Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
65Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
66Edith Vanden Brande (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
67Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
68Johanne Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
69Froydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
70Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italy
71Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
72Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
73Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
74Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy
75Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
76Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
77Noemi Cantele (Ita) Italy
78Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
79Katrien Van Looy (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
80Nathalie Jeuland (Fra) France
81Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
82Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
83Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil-1t4i0:13:34
84Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon
85Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora-Pasta Zara
86Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women
87Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:13:40
DNFElke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
DNSLisa Brennauer (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon

Sprint 1 - Al Ghuwairiya, 23.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands3pts
2Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized Lululemon2
3Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS1

Sprint 2 - Madinat Al Shamal (first time across finish), 78.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS3pts
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands2
3Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized Lululemon1

Sprint 3 - Madinat Al Shamal, 114.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon15pts
2Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS12
3Adriana Visser (Ned) Skil-1t4i9
4Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands7
5Shelley Olds (USA) United States6
6Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands5
7Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini4
8Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20123
9Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS2
10Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy3:08:28
2Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
3Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized Lululemon
4Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
5Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
6Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon
7Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands
8Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
9Dongyan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
10Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
11Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-1t4i0:03:22
12Aude Biannic (Fra) France0:10:29
13Kendall Ryan (USA) United States
14Giulia Donato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
15Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:10:31
16Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands
17Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands
18Audrey Cordon (Fra) France
19Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara
20Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
21Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany
22Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-1t4i
23Coryn Rivera (USA) United States
24Samantha Schneider (USA) United States
25Aniska Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
26Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
27Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
28Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italy
29Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
30Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
31Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
32Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy
33Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
34Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
35Katrien Van Looy (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
36Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
37Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women0:10:43

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Specialized Lululemon9:22:33
2Greenedge - AIS
3Netherlands0:02:20
4Mcipollini Giambenini0:02:51
5Stichting Rabo Women
6Skil-1T4I0:05:42
7Hitec Products-Mistral Home0:06:13
8Germany0:13:22
9China Chongming-Giant
10USA0:23:49
11Diadora-Pasta Zara0:23:51
12Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:23:53
13Lotto Belisol Ladies
14Italy
15France0:34:20

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS5:22:12
2Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon0:00:02
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands0:02:16
4Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized Lululemon0:02:59
5Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon0:03:00
6Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS0:03:06
7Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge-AIS
8Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS0:05:22
9Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
10Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women
11Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
12Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women
13Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
14Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
15Dongyan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
16Amanda Spratt (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
17Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
18Regina Bruins (Ned) Skil-1t4i0:08:44
19Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon0:16:05
20Adriana Visser (Ned) Skil-1t4i0:16:23
21Shelley Olds (USA) United States0:16:56
22Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands0:16:58
23Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
24Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
25Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany
26Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
27Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
28Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
29Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
30Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands
31Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
32Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
33Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil-1t4i
34Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
35Lise Nostvold (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
36Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized Lululemon
37Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
38Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
39Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
40Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products-Mistral Home0:20:20
41Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-1t4i
42Yunyun Yuan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant0:27:22
43Aude Biannic (Fra) France0:27:27
44Kendall Ryan (USA) United States
45Giulia Donato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
46Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
47Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:27:29
48Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-1t4i
49Li Chen (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
50Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands
51Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
52Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
53Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
54Audrey Cordon (Fra) France
55Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany
56Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
57Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
58Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara
59Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
60Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
61Samantha Schneider (USA) United States
62Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy
63Froydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
64Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italy
65Aniska Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
66Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
67Xiaoling Luo (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
68Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
69Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
70Noemi Cantele (Ita) Italy
71Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
72Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
73Nathalie Jeuland (Fra) France
74Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
75Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States0:27:37
76Katrien Van Looy (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
77Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands0:27:38
78Edith Vanden Brande (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
79Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
80Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy0:27:41
81Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women
82Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
83Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora-Pasta Zara
84Johanne Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home0:27:48
85Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil-1t4i0:27:53
86Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:27:59
87Coryn Rivera (USA) United States0:28:26

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands31pts
2Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS28
3Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon24
4Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized Lululemon12
5Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon12
6Adriana Visser (Ned) Skil-1t4i9
7Shelley Olds (USA) United States6
8Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge-AIS5
9Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands5
10Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS4
11Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini4
12Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS3
13Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini3
14Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20123
15Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon2
16Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon5:25:12
2Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini0:02:22
3Dongyan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
4Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini0:13:58
5Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands
6Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
7Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
8Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
9Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
10Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized Lululemon
11Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-1t4i0:17:20
12Aude Biannic (Fra) France0:24:27
13Kendall Ryan (USA) United States
14Giulia Donato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
15Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:24:29
16Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands
17Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-1t4i
18Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
19Audrey Cordon (Fra) France
20Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
21Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany
22Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara
23Samantha Schneider (USA) United States
24Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy
25Aniska Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
26Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italy
27Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
28Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
29Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
30Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
31Katrien Van Looy (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:24:37
32Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands0:24:38
33Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
34Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy0:24:41
35Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women
36Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
37Coryn Rivera (USA) United States0:25:26

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Specialized Lululemon16:13:03
2Greenedge - AIS
3Mcipollini Giambenini0:09:39
4Stichting Rabo Women
5Netherlands0:30:04
6Skil-1T4I0:35:42
7China Chongming-Giant0:43:15
8Hitec Products-Mistral Home0:47:49
9Germany0:54:58
10USA1:05:25
11Diadora-Pasta Zara1:05:27
12Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20121:05:29
13Lotto Belisol Ladies
14Italy
15France1:15:56

Latest on Cyclingnews