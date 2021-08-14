Trending

Ladies Tour of Norway: Annemiek van Vleuten wins stage 3 atop summit of Norefjell

By

Movistar rider brings overall lead into finale

Image 1 of 5

NOREFJELL NORWAY AUGUST 14 Annemiek Van Vleuten of Netherlands and Movistar Team Women celebrates winning the 7th Ladies Tour Of Norway 2021 Stage 3 a 145k stage from Drammen to Norefjell 791m LTourOfNorway LTON21 UCIWWT on August 14 2021 in Norefjell Norway Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Annemiek van Vleuten wins stage 3 at the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 5

NOREFJELL NORWAY AUGUST 14 Lucinda Brand of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo prepares for the race prior to the 7th Ladies Tour Of Norway 2021 Stage 3 a 145k stage from Drammen to Norefjell LTourOfNorway LTON21 UCIWWT on August 14 2021 in Norefjell Norway Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) ahead of stage 3 at the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 5

NOREFJELL NORWAY AUGUST 14 Anna Shackley of United Kingdom and Team SD Worx looks her Garmin power meter prior to the 7th Ladies Tour Of Norway 2021 Stage 3 a 145k stage from Drammen to Norefjell LTourOfNorway LTON21 UCIWWT on August 14 2021 in Norefjell Norway Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Anna Shackley (SD Worx) ahead of stage 3 at the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 5

NOREFJELL NORWAY AUGUST 14 Detailed view of Christine Majerus of Luxembourg Elena Cecchini of Italy and Roxane Fournier of France and Team SD Worx prior to the 7th Ladies Tour Of Norway 2021 Stage 3 a 145k stage from Drammen to Norefjell LTourOfNorway LTON21 UCIWWT on August 14 2021 in Norefjell Norway Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

SD Worx ahead of stage 3 at the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 5

NOREFJELL NORWAY AUGUST 14 Detailed view of route profile prior to the 7th Ladies Tour Of Norway 2021 Stage 3 a 145k stage from Drammen to Norefjell LTourOfNorway LTON21 UCIWWT on August 14 2021 in Norefjell Norway Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Stage 3 at the Ladies Tour of Norway offers the first-ever summit finish (Image credit: Getty Images)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) has stamped her name on the first-ever mountaintop finish in the Ladies Tour of Norway. When the Olympic ITT champion and leader of the Women's WorldTour attacked on the steepest part of the Norefjell climb with three kilometres to go, only Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Team SD Worx) and Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) could follow, but Van Vleuten dropped them both on the next 500 metres and soloed to the stage win.

Moolman-Pasio was the next to cross the line 32 seconds later followed by Mavi García (Alé BTC Ljubljana), who passed Uttrup Ludwig on the final kilometre and took third place, 38 seconds down, with her teammate Marlen Reusser in fourth at 40 seconds. Uttrup Ludwig finished fifth, 45 seconds behind the stage winner.

 Van Vleuten took the yellow leader's jersey with one stage to go with a 39-second advantage over Moolman Pasio and 47 seconds over Garcia.

More to follow...

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women 3:52:17
2Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx 0:00:35
3Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:00:41
4Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:00:44
5Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:48
6Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:50
7Rachel Neylan (Aus) Parkhotel Valkenburg
8Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx 0:01:01
9Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:12
10Juliette Labous (Fra) Team DSM

General classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women

