Ladies Tour of Norway: Annemiek van Vleuten wins stage 3 atop summit of Norefjell
Movistar rider brings overall lead into finale
Stage 3: Drammen - Norefjell
Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) has stamped her name on the first-ever mountaintop finish in the Ladies Tour of Norway. When the Olympic ITT champion and leader of the Women's WorldTour attacked on the steepest part of the Norefjell climb with three kilometres to go, only Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Team SD Worx) and Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) could follow, but Van Vleuten dropped them both on the next 500 metres and soloed to the stage win.
Moolman-Pasio was the next to cross the line 32 seconds later followed by Mavi García (Alé BTC Ljubljana), who passed Uttrup Ludwig on the final kilometre and took third place, 38 seconds down, with her teammate Marlen Reusser in fourth at 40 seconds. Uttrup Ludwig finished fifth, 45 seconds behind the stage winner.
Van Vleuten took the yellow leader's jersey with one stage to go with a 39-second advantage over Moolman Pasio and 47 seconds over Garcia.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women
|3:52:17
|2
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx
|0:00:35
|3
|Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:00:41
|4
|Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:00:44
|5
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:48
|6
|Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:50
|7
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|8
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx
|0:01:01
|9
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:12
|10
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team DSM
