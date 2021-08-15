Annemiek van Vleuten wins Ladies Tour of Norway

Image 1 of 16 Chloe Hosking (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 4 at the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 16 Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) wins Ladies Tour of Norway, Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (SD Worx) second and Kristen Faulkner (Tibco-SVB) third (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 16 Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) wins Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 16 Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) wins Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 16 Overall leader Annemiek van Vleuten at the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 16 Jumbo-Visma lead the field at the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 16 Two rider breakaway Julie Van De Velde and Rossella Ratto on stage 4 at the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 16 Two rider breakaway Julie Van De Velde and Rossella Ratto on stage 4 at the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 16 Two rider breakaway Julie Van De Velde and Rossella Ratto on stage 4 at the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 16 Stage 4 at the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 16 Chloe Hosking wins stage 4 at the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 16 Chloe Hosking wins stage 4 at the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 16 Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) wins Ladies Tour of Norway, Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (SD Worx) second and Kristen Faulkner (Tibco-SVB) third (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 16 The peloton on stage 4 at the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 16 The peloton on stage 4 at the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 16 The jersey winners at the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) has won the 2021 Ladies Tour of Norway. After a solo win on the summit finish the previous day, her lead was never in danger on the final stage.

Two escapees were reeled in before the finishing circuit in Halden. There were a couple of attacks on the three laps, but the stage came down to a sprint in the end.



After being set up by her teammate Lucinda Brand on the run-in, Chloe Hosking (Trek-Segafredo) launched a long sprint and held off Coryn Rivera (Team DSM) and Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Travel & Service) to win the final stage.

How it unfolded

Stage 4 started in Drøbak at the narrowest point of the Oslofjord and finished in Halden, the hometown of the race, with three-and-a-half laps of a technical finishing circuit of 5.4 km that included many turns, short up and downhills, as well as a cobblestone section. The total distance was 141.6 km.



Right after start, Rossella Ratto (Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire) and Julie van de Velde (Team Jumbo-Visma) attacked and were let go by the peloton. Working together, they extended their advantage to 6:23 with 96km to go before it started to go back again.



Back in the peloton, Alison Jackson (Liv Racing) beat Tanja Erath and Kristen Faulkner (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) to the third place at the first intermediate sprint, tying Jackson and Faulkner in the points classification. Later, Nina Buysman (Parkhotel Valkenburg) secured her mountain jersey by taking the remaining points on the day’s first classified climb.



The gap between Ratto and Van de Velde and the peloton had come down to 3:45 at 55km from the finish when Anne Dorthe Ysland (Team Coop-Hitec Products) counterattacked, but her solo chase was shortlived as the sprinters’ teams began to reel in the breakaway in earnest. Team DSM in particular took no chances and committed two riders to the chase in Wilma Olausson and Floortje Mackaij. With only one minute remaining of their lead, Van de Velde left Ratto behind with 30km to go, but the Dutchwoman was also caught at the 20-kilometre mark.



On the finishing circuit, Faulkner tried to anticipate the intermediate sprint with three laps to go, but Jackson jumped on her wheel and came past to win maximum points and take over the green jersey on the final day.



A crash brought down Mavi García (Alé BTC Ljubljana), third in GC going into the stage, as well as Julie De Wilde (Plantur-Pura) and Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM). García was quickly back on her bike but could not catch up with the peloton again and ultimately dropped to 19th overall, losing her podium spot to Faulkner.



Brand tested the waters with an acceleration on the cobblestone section on the first lap but did not follow through. There were further attacks by Nancy van der Burg (Team Jumbo-Visma) and Shirin van Anrooij (Trek-Segafredo), but Team DSM and Valcar-Travel & Service closed everything down quickly.



On the penultimate lap, Movistar set a high pace to discourage attacks, and on the final lap, Team DSM took control with their sprint train. With Hosking in her wheel, Brand came to the front with 2.5 kilometres to go and did a long turn at high speed until she swung off 700 metres from the finish. Hosking then launched her sprint with 400 metres to go and held on to the line to win the stage.



Overall winner Van Vleuten naturally defended her lead in the UCI Women’s WorldTour ranking; Niamh Fisher-Black (Team SD Worx) won the U23 classification and took over the lead in the Women’s WorldTour U23 ranking. Emilie Moberg (Drops-Le Col s/b Tempur) was the best Norwegian rider, Team SD Worx won the team classification.

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 3:36:06 2 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team DSM 3 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 4 Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx 5 Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange 6 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 7 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Team SD Worx 8 Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing 9 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 10 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 11 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team DSM 12 Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 13 Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 14 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 15 Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Norway National Team 16 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women 17 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 18 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx 19 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 20 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team DSM 21 Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 22 Nancy van der Berg (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 23 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 24 Anouska Koster (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 25 Annemarie Worst (Ned) Plantur-Pura 26 Anne Dorthe Ysland (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 27 Birgitte Andersen Nilssen (Nor) Norway National Team 28 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 29 Wilma Olausson (Swe) Team DSM 30 Brodie Chapman (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 31 Amalie Lutro (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 32 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing 33 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 34 Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 35 Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team 36 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM 37 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Plantur-Pura 38 Leah Thomas (USA) Movistar Team Women 39 Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx 40 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 41 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 42 Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 43 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 44 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 45 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Parkhotel Valkenburg 46 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 47 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team BikeExchange 0:00:16 48 Mischa Bredewold (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 49 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 50 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Team SD Worx 51 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM 52 Joscelin Lowden (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 53 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx 54 Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 55 Amber Kraak (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 56 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 57 Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:22 58 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 59 Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:25 60 Sara Penton (Swe) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 0:00:59 61 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 62 Mari Hole Mohr (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:01:40 63 Tiril Jørgensen (Nor) Norway National Team 64 Tanja Erath (Ger) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 65 Inge van der Heijden (Ned) Plantur-Pura 66 Magdalene Lind (Nor) Norway National Team 67 Justine Ghekiere (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 68 Caroline Andersson (Swe) Team Coop Hitec Products 69 Sanne Cant (Bel) Plantur-Pura 70 Elise Marie Olsen (Nor) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 0:01:43 71 Manon Bakker (Ned) Plantur-Pura 72 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway National Team 73 Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Liv Racing 74 Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 75 Urska Pintar (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 76 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Liv Racing 77 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 78 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 79 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women 80 Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 81 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:02:22 82 Femke Gerritse (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:02:44 83 Jessica Allen (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:04:05 84 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 85 Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:04:20 86 Pien Limpens (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 87 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 88 Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 89 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 90 Ann Helen Olsen (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 91 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Team BikeExchange 92 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 93 Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 94 Urska Zigart (Slo) Team BikeExchange 95 Julie De Wilde (Bel) Plantur-Pura 0:07:24 DNF Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing DNF Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank DNS Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire

Sprint 1 - Kirkebygda, 30.5km Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 4 2 Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 3 3 Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing 2 4 Tanja Erath (Ger) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 1

Sprint 2 - Halden, 125.5km Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing 4 2 Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 3 3 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women 2 4 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM 1

Finish Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 7 2 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team DSM 5 3 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 4 4 Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx 3 5 Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2 6 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 1

Mountain 1 - Vamma, 61.7km Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 4 2 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 3 3 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 2 4 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 1

Mountain 2 - Eidsberg, 73.7km Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 4 2 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 3 3 Wilma Olausson (Swe) Team DSM 2 4 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1

Young rider Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 3:36:06 2 Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 3 Anne Dorthe Ysland (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 4 Wilma Olausson (Swe) Team DSM 5 Amalie Lutro (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 6 Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx 7 Mischa Bredewold (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:16 8 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx 9 Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:25 10 Mari Hole Mohr (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:01:40 11 Tiril Jørgensen (Nor) Norway National Team 12 Inge van der Heijden (Ned) Plantur-Pura 13 Magdalene Lind (Nor) Norway National Team 14 Caroline Andersson (Swe) Team Coop Hitec Products 15 Elise Marie Olsen (Nor) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 0:01:43 16 Manon Bakker (Ned) Plantur-Pura 17 Femke Gerritse (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:02:44 18 Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:04:20 19 Pien Limpens (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 20 Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 21 Julie De Wilde (Bel) Plantur-Pura 0:07:24

Final general classification after stage 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women 14:46:31 2 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx 0:00:39 3 Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:50 4 Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:00:54 5 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:58 6 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:00 7 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:01:13 8 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team DSM 0:01:22 9 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 10 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Plantur-Pura 0:01:24 11 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:25 12 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx 0:01:27 13 Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx 0:01:40 14 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 15 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:49 16 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:01:51 17 Joscelin Lowden (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 0:01:56 18 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team BikeExchange 19 Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:02:30 20 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:02:53 21 Leah Thomas (USA) Movistar Team Women 0:03:09 22 Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:03:18 23 Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:23 24 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM 0:03:34 25 Mischa Bredewold (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 26 Urska Pintar (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:04:06 27 Anouska Koster (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:04:21 28 Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team 29 Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:05:03 30 Anne Dorthe Ysland (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:05:15 31 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM 0:05:23 32 Annemarie Worst (Ned) Plantur-Pura 0:06:26 33 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Liv Racing 0:06:30 34 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:06:43 35 Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Norway National Team 36 Nancy van der Berg (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 37 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:06:46 38 Sanne Cant (Bel) Plantur-Pura 0:06:55 39 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:07:02 40 Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx 0:07:52 41 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team DSM 0:08:15 42 Amber Kraak (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:08:17 43 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:09:08 44 Urska Zigart (Slo) Team BikeExchange 0:09:34 45 Wilma Olausson (Swe) Team DSM 0:10:03 46 Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:10:08 47 Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 48 Brodie Chapman (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 49 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team DSM 0:10:36 50 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:10:56 51 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway National Team 0:11:09 52 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:11:12 53 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:11:14 54 Inge van der Heijden (Ned) Plantur-Pura 0:11:50 55 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:11:57 56 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Team SD Worx 0:12:07 57 Femke Gerritse (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:12:35 58 Amalie Lutro (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:14:22 59 Julie De Wilde (Bel) Plantur-Pura 0:14:48 60 Tiril Jørgensen (Nor) Norway National Team 0:14:58 61 Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing 0:15:39 62 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing 0:15:50 63 Birgitte Andersen Nilssen (Nor) Norway National Team 0:16:26 64 Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:16:46 65 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Team SD Worx 0:16:52 66 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:16:57 67 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:17:07 68 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 0:17:11 69 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:17:22 70 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women 0:18:13 71 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:18:21 72 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:59 73 Justine Ghekiere (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 0:21:21 74 Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:21:30 75 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:21:38 76 Mari Hole Mohr (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:21:49 77 Magdalene Lind (Nor) Norway National Team 0:21:52 78 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:58 79 Pien Limpens (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:22:01 80 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 0:22:21 81 Caroline Andersson (Swe) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:23:13 82 Jessica Allen (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:24:10 83 Tanja Erath (Ger) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:25:09 84 Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 0:25:52 85 Elise Marie Olsen (Nor) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 0:26:36 86 Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:27:41 87 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:44 88 Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:28:19 89 Sara Penton (Swe) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 0:28:27 90 Manon Bakker (Ned) Plantur-Pura 0:29:27 91 Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Liv Racing 92 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:30:12 93 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 0:30:24 94 Ann Helen Olsen (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:32:16 95 Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:35:15

Mountain classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 15 2 Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 9 3 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 6 4 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 6 5 Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 5 6 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women 4 7 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 4 8 Tiril Jørgensen (Nor) Norway National Team 4 9 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx 3 10 Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx 3 11 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3 12 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team BikeExchange 2 13 Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 2 14 Wilma Olausson (Swe) Team DSM 2 15 Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 1 16 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1

Points classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing 25 2 Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 24 3 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 11 4 Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx 10 5 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team DSM 10 6 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 7 7 Tanja Erath (Ger) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 6 8 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team DSM 6 9 Brodie Chapman (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 4 10 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 4 11 Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 4 12 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 4 13 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 4 14 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 4 15 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 3 16 Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 3 17 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3 18 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 3 19 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2 20 Sanne Cant (Bel) Plantur-Pura 2 21 Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2 22 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 2 23 Tiril Jørgensen (Nor) Norway National Team 2 24 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing 2 25 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women 2 26 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 2 27 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM 1 28 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 1

Young rider classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx 14:47:58 2 Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx 0:00:13 3 Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:56 4 Mischa Bredewold (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:02:07 5 Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:03:36 6 Anne Dorthe Ysland (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:03:48 7 Wilma Olausson (Swe) Team DSM 0:08:36 8 Inge van der Heijden (Ned) Plantur-Pura 0:10:23 9 Femke Gerritse (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:11:08 10 Amalie Lutro (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:12:55 11 Julie De Wilde (Bel) Plantur-Pura 0:13:21 12 Tiril Jørgensen (Nor) Norway National Team 0:13:31 13 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:15:40 14 Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:20:03 15 Mari Hole Mohr (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:20:22 16 Magdalene Lind (Nor) Norway National Team 0:20:25 17 Pien Limpens (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:20:34 18 Caroline Andersson (Swe) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:21:46 19 Elise Marie Olsen (Nor) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 0:25:09 20 Manon Bakker (Ned) Plantur-Pura 0:28:00 21 Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:33:48