Annemiek van Vleuten wins Ladies Tour of Norway

By

Chloe Hosking sprints to final stage 4 victory in Halden

HALDEN NORWAY AUGUST 15 Chloe Hosking of Australia and Team Trek Segafredo celebrates winning stage ahead of Coryn Rivera of United States and Team DSM Women Chiara Consonni of Italy and Team Valcar Travel Service and Christine Majerus of Luxembourg and Team SD Worx during the 7th Ladies Tour Of Norway 2021 Stage 4 a 1416km stage from Drbak to Halden LTourOfNorway LTON21 UCIWWT on August 15 2021 in Halden Norway Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Chloe Hosking (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 4 at the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images)
HALDEN NORWAY AUGUST 15 LR Ashleigh Moolman Pasio of South Africa and Team SD Worx on second place stage winner Annemiek Van Vleuten of Netherlands and Movistar Team Women yellow leader jersey and Kristen Faulkner of United States and Team Tibco Silicon Valley Bank on third place pose on the podium during the podium ceremony after the 7th Ladies Tour Of Norway 2021 Stage 4 a 1416km stage from Drbak to Halden LTourOfNorway LTON21 UCIWWT on August 15 2021 in Halden Norway Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) wins Ladies Tour of Norway, Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (SD Worx) second and Kristen Faulkner (Tibco-SVB) third (Image credit: Getty Images)
Annemiek van Vleuten

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) wins Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images)
Annemiek van Vleuten

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) wins Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images)
HALDEN NORWAY AUGUST 15 Annemiek Van Vleuten of Netherlands and Movistar Yellow Leader Jersey during the 7th Ladies Tour Of Norway 2021 Stage 4 a 1416km stage from Drbak to Halden LTourOfNorway LTON21 UCIWWT on August 15 2021 in Halden Norway Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Overall leader Annemiek van Vleuten at the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images)
HALDEN NORWAY AUGUST 15 Markus Riejanne of Netherlands and Jumbo Visma Women Team and Teammates lead The Peloton during the 7th Ladies Tour Of Norway 2021 Stage 4 a 1416km stage from Drbak to Halden LTourOfNorway LTON21 UCIWWT on August 15 2021 in Halden Norway Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Jumbo-Visma lead the field at the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images)
HALDEN NORWAY AUGUST 15 LR Julie Van De Velde of Belgium and Jumbo Visma Women Team and Rossella Ratto of Italy and Team Bingoal Casino Chevalmeire in the Breakaway during the 7th Ladies Tour Of Norway 2021 Stage 4 a 1416km stage from Drbak to Halden LTourOfNorway LTON21 UCIWWT on August 15 2021 in Halden Norway Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Two rider breakaway Julie Van De Velde and Rossella Ratto on stage 4 at the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images)
HALDEN NORWAY AUGUST 15 LR Julie Van De Velde of Belgium and Jumbo Visma Women Team and Rossella Ratto of Italy and Team Bingoal Casino Chevalmeire in the Breakaway during the 7th Ladies Tour Of Norway 2021 Stage 4 a 1416km stage from Drbak to Halden LTourOfNorway LTON21 UCIWWT on August 15 2021 in Halden Norway Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

HALDEN NORWAY AUGUST 15 Julie Van De Velde of Belgium and Jumbo Visma Women Team during the 7th Ladies Tour Of Norway 2021 Stage 4 a 1416km stage from Drbak to Halden LTourOfNorway LTON21 UCIWWT on August 15 2021 in Halden Norway Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

HALDEN NORWAY AUGUST 15 A general view of the peloton during the 7th Ladies Tour Of Norway 2021 Stage 4 a 1416km stage from Drbak to Halden LTourOfNorway LTON21 UCIWWT on August 15 2021 in Halden Norway Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Stage 4 at the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images)
HALDEN NORWAY AUGUST 15 Chloe Hosking of Australia and Team Trek Segafredo celebrates winning stage ahead of Coryn Rivera of United States and Team DSM Women and Chiara Consonni of Italy and Team Valcar Travel Service during the 7th Ladies Tour Of Norway 2021 Stage 4 a 1416km stage from Drbak to Halden LTourOfNorway LTON21 UCIWWT on August 15 2021 in Halden Norway Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Chloe Hosking wins stage 4 at the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images)
HALDEN NORWAY AUGUST 15 Chloe Hosking of Australia and Team Trek Segafredo Coryn Rivera of United States and Team DSM Women Chiara Consonni of Italy and Team Valcar Travel Service Christine Majerus of Luxembourg and Team SD Worx and Sarah Roy of Australia and Team Team BikeExchange sprints to win during the 7th Ladies Tour Of Norway 2021 Stage 4 a 1416km stage from Drbak to Halden LTourOfNorway LTON21 UCIWWT on August 15 2021 in Halden Norway Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Chloe Hosking wins stage 4 at the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images)
HALDEN NORWAY AUGUST 15 LR Ashleigh Moolman Pasio of South Africa and Team SD Worx on second place stage winner Annemiek Van Vleuten of Netherlands and Movistar Team Women yellow leader jersey and Kristen Faulkner of United States and Team Tibco Silicon Valley Bank on third place pose on the podium during the podium ceremony after the 7th Ladies Tour Of Norway 2021 Stage 4 a 1416km stage from Drbak to Halden LTourOfNorway LTON21 UCIWWT on August 15 2021 in Halden Norway Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

HALDEN NORWAY AUGUST 15 Tatiana Guderzo of Italy and Team Ale Btc Ljubljana and Kristen Faulkner of United States and Team Tibco Silicon Valley Bank Green Points Jersey during the 7th Ladies Tour Of Norway 2021 Stage 4 a 1416km stage from Drbak to Halden LTourOfNorway LTON21 UCIWWT on August 15 2021 in Halden Norway Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The peloton on stage 4 at the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images)
HALDEN NORWAY AUGUST 15 A general view of the peloton during the 7th Ladies Tour Of Norway 2021 Stage 4 a 1416km stage from Drbak to Halden LTourOfNorway LTON21 UCIWWT on August 15 2021 in Halden Norway Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The peloton on stage 4 at the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images)
HALDEN NORWAY AUGUST 15 LR Annemiek Van Vleuten of Netherlands and Movistar Team Women yellow leader jersey Niamh FisherBlack of New Zealand and Team SD Worx white best young jersey Emilie Moberg of Norway and Team DropsLe Col Supported By Tempur Best Norwegian Jersey Nina Buysman of Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg polka dot mountain jersey and Alison Jackson of Canada and Team Liv Racing Green Points Jersey celebrate on the podium ceremony after the 7th Ladies Tour Of Norway 2021 Stage 4 a 1416km stage from Drbak to Halden LTourOfNorway LTON21 UCIWWT on August 15 2021 in Halden Norway Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The jersey winners at the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) has won the 2021 Ladies Tour of Norway. After a solo win on the summit finish the previous day, her lead was never in danger on the final stage. 

Two escapees were reeled in before the finishing circuit in Halden. There were a couple of attacks on the three laps, but the stage came down to a sprint in the end.

After being set up by her teammate Lucinda Brand on the run-in, Chloe Hosking (Trek-Segafredo) launched a long sprint and held off Coryn Rivera (Team DSM) and Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Travel & Service) to win the final stage.

How it unfolded

Stage 4 started in Drøbak at the narrowest point of the Oslofjord and finished in Halden, the hometown of the race, with three-and-a-half laps of a technical finishing circuit of 5.4 km that included many turns, short up and downhills, as well as a cobblestone section. The total distance was 141.6 km.

Right after start, Rossella Ratto (Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire) and Julie van de Velde (Team Jumbo-Visma) attacked and were let go by the peloton. Working together, they extended their advantage to 6:23 with 96km to go before it started to go back again.

Back in the peloton, Alison Jackson (Liv Racing) beat Tanja Erath and Kristen Faulkner (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) to the third place at the first intermediate sprint, tying Jackson and Faulkner in the points classification. Later, Nina Buysman (Parkhotel Valkenburg) secured her mountain jersey by taking the remaining points on the day’s first classified climb.

The gap between Ratto and Van de Velde and the peloton had come down to 3:45 at 55km from the finish when Anne Dorthe Ysland (Team Coop-Hitec Products) counterattacked, but her solo chase was shortlived as the sprinters’ teams began to reel in the breakaway in earnest. Team DSM in particular took no chances and committed two riders to the chase in Wilma Olausson and Floortje Mackaij. With only one minute remaining of their lead, Van de Velde left Ratto behind with 30km to go, but the Dutchwoman was also caught at the 20-kilometre mark.

On the finishing circuit, Faulkner tried to anticipate the intermediate sprint with three laps to go, but Jackson jumped on her wheel and came past to win maximum points and take over the green jersey on the final day.

A crash brought down Mavi García (Alé BTC Ljubljana), third in GC going into the stage, as well as Julie De Wilde (Plantur-Pura) and Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM). García was quickly back on her bike but could not catch up with the peloton again and ultimately dropped to 19th overall, losing her podium spot to Faulkner.

Brand tested the waters with an acceleration on the cobblestone section on the first lap but did not follow through. There were further attacks by Nancy van der Burg (Team Jumbo-Visma) and Shirin van Anrooij (Trek-Segafredo), but Team DSM and Valcar-Travel & Service closed everything down quickly.

On the penultimate lap, Movistar set a high pace to discourage attacks, and on the final lap, Team DSM took control with their sprint train. With Hosking in her wheel, Brand came to the front with 2.5 kilometres to go and did a long turn at high speed until she swung off 700 metres from the finish. Hosking then launched her sprint with 400 metres to go and held on to the line to win the stage.

Overall winner Van Vleuten naturally defended her lead in the UCI Women’s WorldTour ranking; Niamh Fisher-Black (Team SD Worx) won the U23 classification and took over the lead in the Women’s WorldTour U23 ranking. Emilie Moberg (Drops-Le Col s/b Tempur) was the best Norwegian rider, Team SD Worx won the team classification.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 3:36:06
2Coryn Rivera (USA) Team DSM
3Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
4Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx
5Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange
6Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing
7Elena Cecchini (Ita) Team SD Worx
8Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing
9Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
10Emilie Moberg (Nor) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
11Juliette Labous (Fra) Team DSM
12Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
13Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
14Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
15Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Norway National Team
16Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women
17Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
18Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx
19Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
20Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team DSM
21Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
22Nancy van der Berg (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
23Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
24Anouska Koster (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
25Annemarie Worst (Ned) Plantur-Pura
26Anne Dorthe Ysland (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
27Birgitte Andersen Nilssen (Nor) Norway National Team
28Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
29Wilma Olausson (Swe) Team DSM
30Brodie Chapman (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
31Amalie Lutro (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
32Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing
33Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
34Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
35Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team
36Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM
37Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Plantur-Pura
38Leah Thomas (USA) Movistar Team Women
39Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx
40Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
41Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
42Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
43Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
44Riejanne Markus (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
45Rachel Neylan (Aus) Parkhotel Valkenburg
46Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
47Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team BikeExchange 0:00:16
48Mischa Bredewold (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
49Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
50Roxane Fournier (Fra) Team SD Worx
51Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM
52Joscelin Lowden (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
53Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx
54Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
55Amber Kraak (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
56Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
57Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:22
58Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
59Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:25
60Sara Penton (Swe) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 0:00:59
61Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
62Mari Hole Mohr (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:01:40
63Tiril Jørgensen (Nor) Norway National Team
64Tanja Erath (Ger) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
65Inge van der Heijden (Ned) Plantur-Pura
66Magdalene Lind (Nor) Norway National Team
67Justine Ghekiere (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
68Caroline Andersson (Swe) Team Coop Hitec Products
69Sanne Cant (Bel) Plantur-Pura
70Elise Marie Olsen (Nor) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 0:01:43
71Manon Bakker (Ned) Plantur-Pura
72Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway National Team
73Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Liv Racing
74Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
75Urska Pintar (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
76Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Liv Racing
77Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
78Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
79Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
80Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
81Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:02:22
82Femke Gerritse (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:02:44
83Jessica Allen (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:04:05
84Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
85Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:04:20
86Pien Limpens (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
87Rossella Ratto (Ita) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
88Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
89Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
90Ann Helen Olsen (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
91Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Team BikeExchange
92Anna Christian (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
93Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
94Urska Zigart (Slo) Team BikeExchange
95Julie De Wilde (Bel) Plantur-Pura 0:07:24
DNFAlexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
DNFDiana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNSRotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire

Sprint 1 - Kirkebygda, 30.5km
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rossella Ratto (Ita) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 4
2Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 3
3Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing 2
4Tanja Erath (Ger) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 1

Sprint 2 - Halden, 125.5km
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing 4
2Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 3
3Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women 2
4Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM 1

Finish
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 7
2Coryn Rivera (USA) Team DSM 5
3Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 4
4Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx 3
5Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2
6Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 1

Mountain 1 - Vamma, 61.7km
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 4
2Rossella Ratto (Ita) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 3
3Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 2
4Anna Christian (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 1

Mountain 2 - Eidsberg, 73.7km
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 4
2Rossella Ratto (Ita) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 3
3Wilma Olausson (Swe) Team DSM 2
4Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1

Young rider
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 3:36:06
2Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
3Anne Dorthe Ysland (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
4Wilma Olausson (Swe) Team DSM
5Amalie Lutro (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
6Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx
7Mischa Bredewold (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:16
8Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx
9Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:25
10Mari Hole Mohr (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:01:40
11Tiril Jørgensen (Nor) Norway National Team
12Inge van der Heijden (Ned) Plantur-Pura
13Magdalene Lind (Nor) Norway National Team
14Caroline Andersson (Swe) Team Coop Hitec Products
15Elise Marie Olsen (Nor) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 0:01:43
16Manon Bakker (Ned) Plantur-Pura
17Femke Gerritse (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:02:44
18Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:04:20
19Pien Limpens (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
20Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
21Julie De Wilde (Bel) Plantur-Pura 0:07:24

Final general classification after stage 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women 14:46:31
2Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx 0:00:39
3Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:50
4Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:00:54
5Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:58
6Rachel Neylan (Aus) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:00
7Riejanne Markus (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:01:13
8Juliette Labous (Fra) Team DSM 0:01:22
9Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
10Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Plantur-Pura 0:01:24
11Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:25
12Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx 0:01:27
13Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx 0:01:40
14Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
15Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:49
16Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:01:51
17Joscelin Lowden (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 0:01:56
18Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team BikeExchange
19Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:02:30
20Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:02:53
21Leah Thomas (USA) Movistar Team Women 0:03:09
22Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:03:18
23Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:23
24Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM 0:03:34
25Mischa Bredewold (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
26Urska Pintar (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:04:06
27Anouska Koster (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:04:21
28Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team
29Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:05:03
30Anne Dorthe Ysland (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:05:15
31Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM 0:05:23
32Annemarie Worst (Ned) Plantur-Pura 0:06:26
33Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Liv Racing 0:06:30
34Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:06:43
35Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Norway National Team
36Nancy van der Berg (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
37Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:06:46
38Sanne Cant (Bel) Plantur-Pura 0:06:55
39Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:07:02
40Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx 0:07:52
41Coryn Rivera (USA) Team DSM 0:08:15
42Amber Kraak (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:08:17
43Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:09:08
44Urska Zigart (Slo) Team BikeExchange 0:09:34
45Wilma Olausson (Swe) Team DSM 0:10:03
46Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:10:08
47Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
48Brodie Chapman (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
49Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team DSM 0:10:36
50Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:10:56
51Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway National Team 0:11:09
52Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:11:12
53Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:11:14
54Inge van der Heijden (Ned) Plantur-Pura 0:11:50
55Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:11:57
56Roxane Fournier (Fra) Team SD Worx 0:12:07
57Femke Gerritse (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:12:35
58Amalie Lutro (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:14:22
59Julie De Wilde (Bel) Plantur-Pura 0:14:48
60Tiril Jørgensen (Nor) Norway National Team 0:14:58
61Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing 0:15:39
62Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing 0:15:50
63Birgitte Andersen Nilssen (Nor) Norway National Team 0:16:26
64Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:16:46
65Elena Cecchini (Ita) Team SD Worx 0:16:52
66Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:16:57
67Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:17:07
68Emilie Moberg (Nor) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 0:17:11
69Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:17:22
70Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women 0:18:13
71Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:18:21
72Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:59
73Justine Ghekiere (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 0:21:21
74Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:21:30
75Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:21:38
76Mari Hole Mohr (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:21:49
77Magdalene Lind (Nor) Norway National Team 0:21:52
78Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:58
79Pien Limpens (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:22:01
80Rossella Ratto (Ita) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 0:22:21
81Caroline Andersson (Swe) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:23:13
82Jessica Allen (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:24:10
83Tanja Erath (Ger) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:25:09
84Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 0:25:52
85Elise Marie Olsen (Nor) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 0:26:36
86Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:27:41
87Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:44
88Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:28:19
89Sara Penton (Swe) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 0:28:27
90Manon Bakker (Ned) Plantur-Pura 0:29:27
91Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Liv Racing
92Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:30:12
93Anna Christian (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 0:30:24
94Ann Helen Olsen (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:32:16
95Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:35:15

Mountain classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 15
2Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 9
3Anna Christian (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 6
4Rossella Ratto (Ita) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 6
5Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 5
6Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women 4
7Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 4
8Tiril Jørgensen (Nor) Norway National Team 4
9Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx 3
10Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx 3
11Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3
12Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team BikeExchange 2
13Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 2
14Wilma Olausson (Swe) Team DSM 2
15Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 1
16Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing 25
2Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 24
3Riejanne Markus (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 11
4Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx 10
5Coryn Rivera (USA) Team DSM 10
6Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 7
7Tanja Erath (Ger) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 6
8Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team DSM 6
9Brodie Chapman (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 4
10Rossella Ratto (Ita) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 4
11Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 4
12Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 4
13Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 4
14Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 4
15Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 3
16Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 3
17Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3
18Anna Christian (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 3
19Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2
20Sanne Cant (Bel) Plantur-Pura 2
21Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange 2
22Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 2
23Tiril Jørgensen (Nor) Norway National Team 2
24Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing 2
25Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women 2
26Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 2
27Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM 1
28Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 1

Young rider classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx 14:47:58
2Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx 0:00:13
3Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:56
4Mischa Bredewold (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:02:07
5Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:03:36
6Anne Dorthe Ysland (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:03:48
7Wilma Olausson (Swe) Team DSM 0:08:36
8Inge van der Heijden (Ned) Plantur-Pura 0:10:23
9Femke Gerritse (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:11:08
10Amalie Lutro (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:12:55
11Julie De Wilde (Bel) Plantur-Pura 0:13:21
12Tiril Jørgensen (Nor) Norway National Team 0:13:31
13Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:15:40
14Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:20:03
15Mari Hole Mohr (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:20:22
16Magdalene Lind (Nor) Norway National Team 0:20:25
17Pien Limpens (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:20:34
18Caroline Andersson (Swe) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:21:46
19Elise Marie Olsen (Nor) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 0:25:09
20Manon Bakker (Ned) Plantur-Pura 0:28:00
21Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:33:48

Team classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team SD Worx 44:23:09
2Ale` BTC Ljubljana 0:01:32
3Canyon-Sram Racing 0:02:04
4Team DSM 0:04:33
5Team BikeExchange 0:08:23
6Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:08:24
7Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:08:51
8Norway National Team 0:09:51
9Plantur-Pura 0:11:09
10FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:14:13
11Valcar-Travel & Service 0:14:14
12Movistar Team Women 0:15:42
13Trek-Segafredo 0:17:51
14Team Coop-Hitec Products 0:18:38
15Liv Racing 0:33:52
16Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:37:11
17Drops-Le Col Supported by Tempur 0:39:59
18Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire 0:46:29

