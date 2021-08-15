Annemiek van Vleuten wins Ladies Tour of Norway
Chloe Hosking sprints to final stage 4 victory in Halden
Stage 4: Drøbak - Halden
Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) has won the 2021 Ladies Tour of Norway. After a solo win on the summit finish the previous day, her lead was never in danger on the final stage.
Two escapees were reeled in before the finishing circuit in Halden. There were a couple of attacks on the three laps, but the stage came down to a sprint in the end.
After being set up by her teammate Lucinda Brand on the run-in, Chloe Hosking (Trek-Segafredo) launched a long sprint and held off Coryn Rivera (Team DSM) and Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Travel & Service) to win the final stage.
How it unfolded
Stage 4 started in Drøbak at the narrowest point of the Oslofjord and finished in Halden, the hometown of the race, with three-and-a-half laps of a technical finishing circuit of 5.4 km that included many turns, short up and downhills, as well as a cobblestone section. The total distance was 141.6 km.
Right after start, Rossella Ratto (Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire) and Julie van de Velde (Team Jumbo-Visma) attacked and were let go by the peloton. Working together, they extended their advantage to 6:23 with 96km to go before it started to go back again.
Back in the peloton, Alison Jackson (Liv Racing) beat Tanja Erath and Kristen Faulkner (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) to the third place at the first intermediate sprint, tying Jackson and Faulkner in the points classification. Later, Nina Buysman (Parkhotel Valkenburg) secured her mountain jersey by taking the remaining points on the day’s first classified climb.
The gap between Ratto and Van de Velde and the peloton had come down to 3:45 at 55km from the finish when Anne Dorthe Ysland (Team Coop-Hitec Products) counterattacked, but her solo chase was shortlived as the sprinters’ teams began to reel in the breakaway in earnest. Team DSM in particular took no chances and committed two riders to the chase in Wilma Olausson and Floortje Mackaij. With only one minute remaining of their lead, Van de Velde left Ratto behind with 30km to go, but the Dutchwoman was also caught at the 20-kilometre mark.
On the finishing circuit, Faulkner tried to anticipate the intermediate sprint with three laps to go, but Jackson jumped on her wheel and came past to win maximum points and take over the green jersey on the final day.
A crash brought down Mavi García (Alé BTC Ljubljana), third in GC going into the stage, as well as Julie De Wilde (Plantur-Pura) and Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM). García was quickly back on her bike but could not catch up with the peloton again and ultimately dropped to 19th overall, losing her podium spot to Faulkner.
Brand tested the waters with an acceleration on the cobblestone section on the first lap but did not follow through. There were further attacks by Nancy van der Burg (Team Jumbo-Visma) and Shirin van Anrooij (Trek-Segafredo), but Team DSM and Valcar-Travel & Service closed everything down quickly.
On the penultimate lap, Movistar set a high pace to discourage attacks, and on the final lap, Team DSM took control with their sprint train. With Hosking in her wheel, Brand came to the front with 2.5 kilometres to go and did a long turn at high speed until she swung off 700 metres from the finish. Hosking then launched her sprint with 400 metres to go and held on to the line to win the stage.
Overall winner Van Vleuten naturally defended her lead in the UCI Women’s WorldTour ranking; Niamh Fisher-Black (Team SD Worx) won the U23 classification and took over the lead in the Women’s WorldTour U23 ranking. Emilie Moberg (Drops-Le Col s/b Tempur) was the best Norwegian rider, Team SD Worx won the team classification.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|3:36:06
|2
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team DSM
|3
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|4
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx
|5
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|6
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|7
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Team SD Worx
|8
|Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing
|9
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|10
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|11
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team DSM
|12
|Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|13
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|14
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|15
|Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Norway National Team
|16
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women
|17
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|18
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx
|19
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|20
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team DSM
|21
|Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|22
|Nancy van der Berg (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|23
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|24
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|25
|Annemarie Worst (Ned) Plantur-Pura
|26
|Anne Dorthe Ysland (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|27
|Birgitte Andersen Nilssen (Nor) Norway National Team
|28
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|29
|Wilma Olausson (Swe) Team DSM
|30
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|31
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|32
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing
|33
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|34
|Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|35
|Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team
|36
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM
|37
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Plantur-Pura
|38
|Leah Thomas (USA) Movistar Team Women
|39
|Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx
|40
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|41
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|42
|Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|43
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|44
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|45
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|46
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|47
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team BikeExchange
|0:00:16
|48
|Mischa Bredewold (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|49
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|50
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Team SD Worx
|51
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM
|52
|Joscelin Lowden (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|53
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx
|54
|Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|55
|Amber Kraak (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|56
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|57
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:22
|58
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|59
|Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:25
|60
|Sara Penton (Swe) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|0:00:59
|61
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|62
|Mari Hole Mohr (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|0:01:40
|63
|Tiril Jørgensen (Nor) Norway National Team
|64
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|65
|Inge van der Heijden (Ned) Plantur-Pura
|66
|Magdalene Lind (Nor) Norway National Team
|67
|Justine Ghekiere (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|68
|Caroline Andersson (Swe) Team Coop Hitec Products
|69
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Plantur-Pura
|70
|Elise Marie Olsen (Nor) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|0:01:43
|71
|Manon Bakker (Ned) Plantur-Pura
|72
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway National Team
|73
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Liv Racing
|74
|Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|75
|Urska Pintar (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|76
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Liv Racing
|77
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|78
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|79
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
|80
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|81
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:02:22
|82
|Femke Gerritse (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:02:44
|83
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:04:05
|84
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|85
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:04:20
|86
|Pien Limpens (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|87
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|88
|Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|89
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|90
|Ann Helen Olsen (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|91
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|92
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|93
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|94
|Urska Zigart (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|95
|Julie De Wilde (Bel) Plantur-Pura
|0:07:24
|DNF
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|DNF
|Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNS
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|4
|2
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|3
|3
|Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing
|2
|4
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing
|4
|2
|Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|3
|3
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
|2
|4
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|2
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team DSM
|5
|3
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|4
|4
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx
|3
|5
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|2
|6
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|4
|2
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|3
|3
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2
|4
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|4
|2
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|3
|3
|Wilma Olausson (Swe) Team DSM
|2
|4
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|3:36:06
|2
|Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|3
|Anne Dorthe Ysland (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|4
|Wilma Olausson (Swe) Team DSM
|5
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|6
|Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx
|7
|Mischa Bredewold (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:16
|8
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx
|9
|Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:25
|10
|Mari Hole Mohr (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|0:01:40
|11
|Tiril Jørgensen (Nor) Norway National Team
|12
|Inge van der Heijden (Ned) Plantur-Pura
|13
|Magdalene Lind (Nor) Norway National Team
|14
|Caroline Andersson (Swe) Team Coop Hitec Products
|15
|Elise Marie Olsen (Nor) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|0:01:43
|16
|Manon Bakker (Ned) Plantur-Pura
|17
|Femke Gerritse (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:02:44
|18
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:04:20
|19
|Pien Limpens (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|20
|Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|Julie De Wilde (Bel) Plantur-Pura
|0:07:24
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women
|14:46:31
|2
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx
|0:00:39
|3
|Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:50
|4
|Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:00:54
|5
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:58
|6
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:00
|7
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|0:01:13
|8
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team DSM
|0:01:22
|9
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Plantur-Pura
|0:01:24
|11
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:01:25
|12
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx
|0:01:27
|13
|Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx
|0:01:40
|14
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|15
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:01:49
|16
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:01:51
|17
|Joscelin Lowden (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|0:01:56
|18
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team BikeExchange
|19
|Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:02:30
|20
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:02:53
|21
|Leah Thomas (USA) Movistar Team Women
|0:03:09
|22
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|0:03:18
|23
|Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:23
|24
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM
|0:03:34
|25
|Mischa Bredewold (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|26
|Urska Pintar (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:04:06
|27
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|0:04:21
|28
|Vita Heine (Nor) Norway National Team
|29
|Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:05:03
|30
|Anne Dorthe Ysland (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|0:05:15
|31
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM
|0:05:23
|32
|Annemarie Worst (Ned) Plantur-Pura
|0:06:26
|33
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Liv Racing
|0:06:30
|34
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:06:43
|35
|Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Norway National Team
|36
|Nancy van der Berg (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|37
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:06:46
|38
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Plantur-Pura
|0:06:55
|39
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:07:02
|40
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx
|0:07:52
|41
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team DSM
|0:08:15
|42
|Amber Kraak (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|0:08:17
|43
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:09:08
|44
|Urska Zigart (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|0:09:34
|45
|Wilma Olausson (Swe) Team DSM
|0:10:03
|46
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:10:08
|47
|Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|48
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|49
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team DSM
|0:10:36
|50
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:10:56
|51
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway National Team
|0:11:09
|52
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:11:12
|53
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:11:14
|54
|Inge van der Heijden (Ned) Plantur-Pura
|0:11:50
|55
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:11:57
|56
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Team SD Worx
|0:12:07
|57
|Femke Gerritse (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:12:35
|58
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|0:14:22
|59
|Julie De Wilde (Bel) Plantur-Pura
|0:14:48
|60
|Tiril Jørgensen (Nor) Norway National Team
|0:14:58
|61
|Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing
|0:15:39
|62
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing
|0:15:50
|63
|Birgitte Andersen Nilssen (Nor) Norway National Team
|0:16:26
|64
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|0:16:46
|65
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Team SD Worx
|0:16:52
|66
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:16:57
|67
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:17:07
|68
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|0:17:11
|69
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:17:22
|70
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
|0:18:13
|71
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:18:21
|72
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:59
|73
|Justine Ghekiere (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|0:21:21
|74
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:21:30
|75
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:21:38
|76
|Mari Hole Mohr (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|0:21:49
|77
|Magdalene Lind (Nor) Norway National Team
|0:21:52
|78
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:58
|79
|Pien Limpens (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:22:01
|80
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|0:22:21
|81
|Caroline Andersson (Swe) Team Coop Hitec Products
|0:23:13
|82
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:24:10
|83
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:25:09
|84
|Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|0:25:52
|85
|Elise Marie Olsen (Nor) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|0:26:36
|86
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:27:41
|87
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:44
|88
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:28:19
|89
|Sara Penton (Swe) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|0:28:27
|90
|Manon Bakker (Ned) Plantur-Pura
|0:29:27
|91
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Liv Racing
|92
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:30:12
|93
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|0:30:24
|94
|Ann Helen Olsen (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|0:32:16
|95
|Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|0:35:15
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|15
|2
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|9
|3
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|6
|4
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|6
|5
|Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|5
|6
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women
|4
|7
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|4
|8
|Tiril Jørgensen (Nor) Norway National Team
|4
|9
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx
|3
|10
|Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx
|3
|11
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|12
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team BikeExchange
|2
|13
|Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|2
|14
|Wilma Olausson (Swe) Team DSM
|2
|15
|Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|1
|16
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing
|25
|2
|Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|24
|3
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|11
|4
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx
|10
|5
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team DSM
|10
|6
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|7
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|6
|8
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team DSM
|6
|9
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|4
|10
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|4
|11
|Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|4
|12
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|4
|13
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|4
|14
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|4
|15
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3
|16
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|3
|17
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|18
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|3
|19
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|20
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Plantur-Pura
|2
|21
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|2
|22
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2
|23
|Tiril Jørgensen (Nor) Norway National Team
|2
|24
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing
|2
|25
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
|2
|26
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|2
|27
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM
|1
|28
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx
|14:47:58
|2
|Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx
|0:00:13
|3
|Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:56
|4
|Mischa Bredewold (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:02:07
|5
|Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:03:36
|6
|Anne Dorthe Ysland (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|0:03:48
|7
|Wilma Olausson (Swe) Team DSM
|0:08:36
|8
|Inge van der Heijden (Ned) Plantur-Pura
|0:10:23
|9
|Femke Gerritse (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:11:08
|10
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|0:12:55
|11
|Julie De Wilde (Bel) Plantur-Pura
|0:13:21
|12
|Tiril Jørgensen (Nor) Norway National Team
|0:13:31
|13
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:15:40
|14
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:20:03
|15
|Mari Hole Mohr (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|0:20:22
|16
|Magdalene Lind (Nor) Norway National Team
|0:20:25
|17
|Pien Limpens (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:20:34
|18
|Caroline Andersson (Swe) Team Coop Hitec Products
|0:21:46
|19
|Elise Marie Olsen (Nor) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|0:25:09
|20
|Manon Bakker (Ned) Plantur-Pura
|0:28:00
|21
|Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|0:33:48
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team SD Worx
|44:23:09
|2
|Ale` BTC Ljubljana
|0:01:32
|3
|Canyon-Sram Racing
|0:02:04
|4
|Team DSM
|0:04:33
|5
|Team BikeExchange
|0:08:23
|6
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:08:24
|7
|Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|0:08:51
|8
|Norway National Team
|0:09:51
|9
|Plantur-Pura
|0:11:09
|10
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:14:13
|11
|Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:14:14
|12
|Movistar Team Women
|0:15:42
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:51
|14
|Team Coop-Hitec Products
|0:18:38
|15
|Liv Racing
|0:33:52
|16
|Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:37:11
|17
|Drops-Le Col Supported by Tempur
|0:39:59
|18
|Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|0:46:29
