Ladies Tour of Norway: Faulkner wins stage 1

Image 1 of 19 Kristen Faulkner (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) wins stage 1 of the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 19 Kristen Faulkner (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) was part of five-rider breakaway and closed her ride with a victory (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 19 Leading the breakaway are Anna Christian of United Kingdom and Team Drops-Le Col Supported By Tempur and Nina Buysman of Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg in the Breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 19 The peloton passes cheering fans on Stage 1 - 141.5km stage from Halden to Sarpsborg (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 19 Peloton on stage 1 for 141.5km from Halden to Sarpsborg (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 19 Stage 1 covers 141.5km stage from Halden to Sarpsborg (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 19 Canyon-SRAM takes part in the ceremonies before stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 19 SD Worx makes introductions at start of stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 19 Sarah Roy completes rider sign-in with Team BikeExchange (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 19 At the rider sign-in with Trek-Segafredo Thursday is Elynor Backstedt of Wales (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 19 Alexis Ryan of Canyon-SRAM gets ready for stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 19 Riders for Team Ale' Btc Ljubljana include: Eugenia Bujak of Slovenia, Margarita Victoria Garcia Cañellas of Spain, Tatiana Guderzo of Italy, Ursa Pintar of Slovenia, Marlen Reusser of Switzerland, Sophie Wright of United Kingdom (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 19 Audrey Cordon-Ragot of France and Team Trek- Segafredo at the start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 19 Briton Anna Shackley of Team SD Worx is ready to roll (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 19 Ann Helen Olsen of Norway and Team Coop – Hitec Products during stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 19 Lucinda Brand of Netherlands among her Team Trek- Segafredo teammates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 19 Wilma Olausson of Sweden and Team DSM Women during stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 19 Ashleigh Moolman - Pasio of South Africa and Team SD Worx during stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 19 Kristen Faulkner (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) rides as lone survivor of the breakaway on stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Kristen Faulkner (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) has won stage 1 of the Ladies Tour of Norway, taking the first UCI Women's WorldTour victory of her career.

The 28-year-old was part of a breakaway of five riders that got away with 100 kilometres to go, and on the finishing laps, Faulkner went solo and held off the peloton, crossing the line just a bike length ahead of Susanne Andersen (Team DSM) and Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) who sprinted to second and third.

More to follow ...

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 3:38:15 2 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team DSM 3 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 4 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 5 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 6 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 7 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women 8 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women 9 Sanne Cant (Bel) Plantur-Pura 10 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service