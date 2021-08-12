Ladies Tour of Norway: Faulkner wins stage 1
Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank rider holds off peloton to take first leader's jersey
Stage 1: Halden - Sarpsborg
Kristen Faulkner (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) has won stage 1 of the Ladies Tour of Norway, taking the first UCI Women's WorldTour victory of her career.
The 28-year-old was part of a breakaway of five riders that got away with 100 kilometres to go, and on the finishing laps, Faulkner went solo and held off the peloton, crossing the line just a bike length ahead of Susanne Andersen (Team DSM) and Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) who sprinted to second and third.
More to follow ...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|3:38:15
|2
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team DSM
|3
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|4
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|5
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|6
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women
|8
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
|9
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Plantur-Pura
|10
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|3:38:05
|2
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team DSM
|0:00:04
|3
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:06
|4
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:10
|5
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|6
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women
|8
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
|9
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Plantur-Pura
|10
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Ladies Tour of Norway: Faulkner wins stage 1Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank rider holds off peloton to take first leader's jersey
-
DT Swiss launches wider, more aero Arc 1100 Dicut Disc wheelThe Arc 1100 Dicut Disc wheel from DT Swiss completes the brand's aero wheel portfolio
-
Tour of Denmark: Evenepoel shows he's back with stage 3 solo rompBelgian overcomes misjudged descent, rejoins breakaway then laps the field while riding to race lead
-
Fabio Aru to retire after Vuelta a EspanaItalian makes surprise announcement after three years of injuries and disappointment
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.