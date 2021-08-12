Trending

Ladies Tour of Norway: Faulkner wins stage 1

Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank rider holds off peloton to take first leader's jersey

Stage 1: Halden - Sarpsborg

SARPSBORG NORWAY AUGUST 12 Kristen Faulkner of United States and Team Tibco Silicon Valley Bank celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 7th Ladies Tour Of Norway 2021 Stage 1 a 1415km stage from Halden to Sarpsborg LTourOfNorway LTON21 UCIWWT on August 12 2021 in Sarpsborg Norway Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Kristen Faulkner (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) wins stage 1 of the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SARPSBORG NORWAY AUGUST 12 Kristen Faulkner of United States and Team Tibco Silicon Valley Bank sprint at finish line during the 7th Ladies Tour Of Norway 2021 Stage 1 a 1415km stage from Halden to Sarpsborg LTourOfNorway LTON21 UCIWWT on August 12 2021 in Sarpsborg Norway Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Kristen Faulkner (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) was part of five-rider breakaway and closed her ride with a victory (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SARPSBORG NORWAY AUGUST 12 LR Anna Christian of United Kingdom and Team DropsLe Col Supported By Tempur Nina Buysman of Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg in the Breakaway during the 7th Ladies Tour Of Norway 2021 Stage 1 a 1415km stage from Halden to Sarpsborg LTourOfNorway LTON21 UCIWWT on August 12 2021 in Sarpsborg Norway Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Leading the breakaway are Anna Christian of United Kingdom and Team Drops-Le Col Supported By Tempur and Nina Buysman of Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg in the Breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SARPSBORG NORWAY AUGUST 12 A general view of the peloton cheering by fans during the 7th Ladies Tour Of Norway 2021 Stage 1 a 1415km stage from Halden to Sarpsborg LTourOfNorway LTON21 UCIWWT on August 12 2021 in Sarpsborg Norway Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The peloton passes cheering fans on Stage 1 - 141.5km stage from Halden to Sarpsborg (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SARPSBORG NORWAY AUGUST 12 LR Leah Thomas of United States and Movistar Team Women Nancy Van Der Burg of Netherlands and Jumbo Visma Women Team Anna Christian of United Kingdom and Team DropsLe Col Supported By Tempur lead The Peloton during the 7th Ladies Tour Of Norway 2021 Stage 1 a 1415km stage from Halden to Sarpsborg LTourOfNorway LTON21 UCIWWT on August 12 2021 in Sarpsborg Norway Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Peloton on stage 1 for 141.5km from Halden to Sarpsborg (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SARPSBORG NORWAY AUGUST 12 A general view of the peloton during the 7th Ladies Tour Of Norway 2021 Stage 1 a 1415km stage from Halden to Sarpsborg LTourOfNorway LTON21 UCIWWT on August 12 2021 in Sarpsborg Norway Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Stage 1 covers 141.5km stage from Halden to Sarpsborg (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SARPSBORG NORWAY AUGUST 12 Alexis Ryan of United States Alice Barnes of United Kingdom Hannah Barnes of United Kingdom Elise Habbey of Switzerland Ella Harris of New Zealand Mikayla Harvey of New Zealand and Team CanyonSRAM Racing prior to the 7th Ladies Tour Of Norway 2021 Stage 1 a 1415km stage from Halden to Sarpsborg LTourOfNorway LTON21 UCIWWT on August 12 2021 in Sarpsborg Norway Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Canyon-SRAM takes part in the ceremonies before stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SARPSBORG NORWAY AUGUST 12 Elena Cecchini of Italy Niamh FisherBlack of New Zealand Roxane Fournier of France Christine Majerus of Luxembourg Anna Shackley of United Kingdom Ashleigh Moolman Pasio of South Africa and Team SD Worx prior to the 7th Ladies Tour Of Norway 2021 Stage 1 a 1415km stage from Halden to Sarpsborg LTourOfNorway LTON21 UCIWWT on August 12 2021 in Sarpsborg Norway Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

SD Worx makes introductions at start of stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SARPSBORG NORWAY AUGUST 12 Sarah Roy of Australia and Team Team BikeExchange prior to the 7th Ladies Tour Of Norway 2021 Stage 1 a 1415km stage from Halden to Sarpsborg LTourOfNorway LTON21 UCIWWT on August 12 2021 in Sarpsborg Norway Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Sarah Roy completes rider sign-in with Team BikeExchange (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SARPSBORG NORWAY AUGUST 12 Elynor Backstedt of Wales and Team Trek Segafredo during the 7th Ladies Tour Of Norway 2021 Stage 1 a 1415km stage from Halden to Sarpsborg LTourOfNorway LTON21 UCIWWT on August 12 2021 in Sarpsborg Norway Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

At the rider sign-in with Trek-Segafredo Thursday is Elynor Backstedt of Wales (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SARPSBORG NORWAY AUGUST 12 Alexis Ryan of United States and Team CanyonSRAM Racing prior to the 7th Ladies Tour Of Norway 2021 Stage 1 a 1415km stage from Halden to Sarpsborg LTourOfNorway LTON21 UCIWWT on August 12 2021 in Sarpsborg Norway Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Alexis Ryan of Canyon-SRAM gets ready for stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SARPSBORG NORWAY AUGUST 12 Eugenia Bujak of Slovenia Margarita Victoria Garcia Caellas of Spain Tatiana Guderzo of Italy Ursa Pintar of Slovenia Marlen Reusser of Switzerland Sophie Wright of United Kingdom and Team Ale Btc Ljubljana prior to the 7th Ladies Tour Of Norway 2021 Stage 1 a 1415km stage from Halden to Sarpsborg LTourOfNorway LTON21 UCIWWT on August 12 2021 in Sarpsborg Norway Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Riders for Team Ale' Btc Ljubljana include: Eugenia Bujak of Slovenia, Margarita Victoria Garcia Cañellas of Spain, Tatiana Guderzo of Italy, Ursa Pintar of Slovenia, Marlen Reusser of Switzerland, Sophie Wright of United Kingdom (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SARPSBORG NORWAY AUGUST 12 Audrey CordonRagot of France and Team Trek Segafredo prior to the 7th Ladies Tour Of Norway 2021 Stage 1 a 1415km stage from Halden to Sarpsborg LTourOfNorway LTON21 UCIWWT on August 12 2021 in Sarpsborg Norway Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Audrey Cordon-Ragot of France and Team Trek- Segafredo at the start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SARPSBORG NORWAY AUGUST 12 Anna Shackley of United Kingdom and Team SD Worx prior to the 7th Ladies Tour Of Norway 2021 Stage 1 a 1415km stage from Halden to Sarpsborg LTourOfNorway LTON21 UCIWWT on August 12 2021 in Sarpsborg Norway Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Briton Anna Shackley of Team SD Worx is ready to roll (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SARPSBORG NORWAY AUGUST 12 Ann Helen Olsen of Norway and Team Coop Hitec Products during the 7th Ladies Tour Of Norway 2021 Stage 1 a 1415km stage from Halden to Sarpsborg LTourOfNorway LTON21 UCIWWT on August 12 2021 in Sarpsborg Norway Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ann Helen Olsen of Norway and Team Coop – Hitec Products during stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SARPSBORG NORWAY AUGUST 12 Lucinda Brand of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo during the 7th Ladies Tour Of Norway 2021 Stage 1 a 1415km stage from Halden to Sarpsborg LTourOfNorway LTON21 UCIWWT on August 12 2021 in Sarpsborg Norway Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lucinda Brand of Netherlands among her Team Trek- Segafredo teammates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SARPSBORG NORWAY AUGUST 12 Wilma Olausson of Sweden and Team DSM Women during the 7th Ladies Tour Of Norway 2021 Stage 1 a 1415km stage from Halden to Sarpsborg LTourOfNorway LTON21 UCIWWT on August 12 2021 in Sarpsborg Norway Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Wilma Olausson of Sweden and Team DSM Women during stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SARPSBORG NORWAY AUGUST 12 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio of South Africa and Team SD Worx during the 7th Ladies Tour Of Norway 2021 Stage 1 a 1415km stage from Halden to Sarpsborg LTourOfNorway LTON21 UCIWWT on August 12 2021 in Sarpsborg Norway Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ashleigh Moolman - Pasio of South Africa and Team SD Worx during stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SARPSBORG NORWAY AUGUST 12 Kristen Faulkner of United States and Team Tibco Silicon Valley Bank during the 7th Ladies Tour Of Norway 2021 Stage 1 a 1415km stage from Halden to Sarpsborg LTourOfNorway LTON21 UCIWWT on August 12 2021 in Sarpsborg Norway Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Kristen Faulkner (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) rides as lone survivor of the breakaway on stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Kristen Faulkner (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) has won stage 1 of the Ladies Tour of Norway, taking the first UCI Women's WorldTour victory of her career. 

The 28-year-old was part of a breakaway of five riders that got away with 100 kilometres to go, and on the finishing laps, Faulkner went solo and held off the peloton, crossing the line just a bike length ahead of Susanne Andersen (Team DSM) and Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) who sprinted to second and third.

More to follow ...

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 3:38:15
2Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team DSM
3Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
4Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
5Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
6Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
7Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women
8Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
9Sanne Cant (Bel) Plantur-Pura
10Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service

General classification after stage 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 3:38:05
2Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team DSM 0:00:04
3Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:06
4Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:10
5Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
6Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
7Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women
8Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
9Sanne Cant (Bel) Plantur-Pura
10Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service

