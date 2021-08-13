Trending

Ladies Tour of Norway: Markus solos to victory on stage 2

Jumbo-Visma rider steals the show in Mysen

Stage 2: Askim - Mysen

Riejanne Markus (Team Jumbo-Visma) has won stage 2 of the Ladies Tour of Norway, taking the first Women's WorldTour victory of her career. After bridging to a breakaway of two riders in the last third of the stage, the 26-year-old Dutchwoman went solo with 23 kilometres to go and held off the peloton by a few metres on the slightly uphill finishing straight.

Coryn Rivera (Team DSM) finished second, Alison Jackson (Liv Racing) crossed the line in third place. Markus is now on the same time as stage 1 winner Kristen Faulkner (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley), but Faulkner kept the overall lead on stage placing countback.

"This victory means a lot to me. It's my first win on the WorldTour, and I don't get many opportunities. I have been waiting for a win for a couple of years now, so I am really happy that I could finish it off like this," said an emotional Markus after the race.

"We tried to make it a hard race today. We made a move with the team; I am really thankful to the girls for that. I found a moment to attack, and it was not easy to bridge the one-minute gap, but I made it and got some support. In the finish, I've been caught 20 metres before the line before, so I was really scared to celebrate too early. I was just trying to close my eyes and make it to the finish line," Markus explained the Team Jumbo-Visma tactics after the Dutch outfit had lost Anna Henderson who did not start due to injuries from a crash on stage 1.

More to come.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Riejanne Markus (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 3:40:01
2Coryn Rivera (USA) Team DSM
3Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing
4Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing
5Sanne Cant (Bel) Plantur-Pura
6Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
7Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange
8Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
9Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
10Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 7:18:08
2Riejanne Markus (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
3Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team DSM 0:00:04
4Coryn Rivera (USA) Team DSM
5Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing 0:00:06
6Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:10
7Sanne Cant (Bel) Plantur-Pura
8Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing
9Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
10Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange

