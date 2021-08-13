Ladies Tour of Norway: Markus solos to victory on stage 2

Image 1 of 13 Riejanne Markus reacts to her first Women's WorldTour victory in her career (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 13 Rachel Neylan of Australia and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg congratulates Markus Riejanne of Netherlands and Jumbo Visma Women Team at the finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 13 Peloton finishes stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 13 Riejanne Markus (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 13 Riejanne Markus (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 13 Peloton covering 141.6km on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 13 Trixi Worrack of Germany and Team Trek- Segafredo on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 13 Lucy Kennedy of Australia and Team Team BikeExchange during stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 13 It's a good way to start stage 2 for Kristen Faulkner of Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank wearing the Yellow Leader Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 13 Anna Shackley of United Kingdom and Team SD Worx sports the White Best Young Rider Jersey and Teammates prior to Stage 2, 141.6 kilometres from Askim to Mysen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 13 Sarah Roy of Australia answers questions on pre-race introductions for Team BikeExchange (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 13 Annemiek Van Vleuten of Movistar Team Women in the Pink UCI Women’s WorldTour Leader Jersey at stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 13 Annemiek Van Vleuten of Movistar Team Women rides stage 2 in the Pink UCI Women’s WorldTour Leader Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Riejanne Markus (Team Jumbo-Visma) has won stage 2 of the Ladies Tour of Norway, taking the first Women's WorldTour victory of her career. After bridging to a breakaway of two riders in the last third of the stage, the 26-year-old Dutchwoman went solo with 23 kilometres to go and held off the peloton by a few metres on the slightly uphill finishing straight.

Coryn Rivera (Team DSM) finished second, Alison Jackson (Liv Racing) crossed the line in third place. Markus is now on the same time as stage 1 winner Kristen Faulkner (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley), but Faulkner kept the overall lead on stage placing countback.

"This victory means a lot to me. It's my first win on the WorldTour, and I don't get many opportunities. I have been waiting for a win for a couple of years now, so I am really happy that I could finish it off like this," said an emotional Markus after the race.

"We tried to make it a hard race today. We made a move with the team; I am really thankful to the girls for that. I found a moment to attack, and it was not easy to bridge the one-minute gap, but I made it and got some support. In the finish, I've been caught 20 metres before the line before, so I was really scared to celebrate too early. I was just trying to close my eyes and make it to the finish line," Markus explained the Team Jumbo-Visma tactics after the Dutch outfit had lost Anna Henderson who did not start due to injuries from a crash on stage 1.

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 3:40:01 2 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team DSM 3 Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing 4 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 5 Sanne Cant (Bel) Plantur-Pura 6 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 7 Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange 8 Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 9 Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 10 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope