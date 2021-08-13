Ladies Tour of Norway: Markus solos to victory on stage 2
Jumbo-Visma rider steals the show in Mysen
Stage 2: Askim - Mysen
Riejanne Markus (Team Jumbo-Visma) has won stage 2 of the Ladies Tour of Norway, taking the first Women's WorldTour victory of her career. After bridging to a breakaway of two riders in the last third of the stage, the 26-year-old Dutchwoman went solo with 23 kilometres to go and held off the peloton by a few metres on the slightly uphill finishing straight.
Coryn Rivera (Team DSM) finished second, Alison Jackson (Liv Racing) crossed the line in third place. Markus is now on the same time as stage 1 winner Kristen Faulkner (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley), but Faulkner kept the overall lead on stage placing countback.
"This victory means a lot to me. It's my first win on the WorldTour, and I don't get many opportunities. I have been waiting for a win for a couple of years now, so I am really happy that I could finish it off like this," said an emotional Markus after the race.
"We tried to make it a hard race today. We made a move with the team; I am really thankful to the girls for that. I found a moment to attack, and it was not easy to bridge the one-minute gap, but I made it and got some support. In the finish, I've been caught 20 metres before the line before, so I was really scared to celebrate too early. I was just trying to close my eyes and make it to the finish line," Markus explained the Team Jumbo-Visma tactics after the Dutch outfit had lost Anna Henderson who did not start due to injuries from a crash on stage 1.
More to come.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|3:40:01
|2
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team DSM
|3
|Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing
|4
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|5
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Plantur-Pura
|6
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|8
|Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|9
|Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|10
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|7:18:08
|2
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|3
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team DSM
|0:00:04
|4
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team DSM
|5
|Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing
|0:00:06
|6
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:10
|7
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Plantur-Pura
|8
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|9
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|10
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de Pologne: Arndt wins stage 5Crashes disrupt stage to Bielsko-Biała but Almeida keeps race lead
-
Tour of Denmark: Colin Joyce wins stage 4 from the breakAmerican quickest from the break after holding off the sprinters
-
Ladies Tour of Norway: Markus solos to victory on stage 2Jumbo-Visma rider steals the show in Mysen
-
Primoz Roglic insists Bernal is not his only rival at Vuelta a España'I don’t care who I’m against, if it’s Tadej or Bernal or Richie… It’s stupid to think about it', says Jumbo-Visma leader
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.