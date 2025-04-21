‘Anna is not fit’ – Van der Breggen pulls out of Amstel Gold Race due to illness, question marks over Flèche Wallonne

By published

Seven-time Flèche winner suffering with a cold, while teammate Lotte Kopecky primed for Ardennes week

Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime and Soraya Paladin of Italy and Team CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto leads the peloton during the 11th Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2025 a 157.4km one day race from Maastricht to Berg en Terblijt
Van der Breggen leads the peloton through the early stages of the Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the first part of Anna van der Breggen’s career, she made the Ardennes Classics week her own. However, the SD Worx-Protime rider is not at a competitive level this week after suffering with illness and pulling out of the Amstel Gold Race in the early stages on Sunday.

The Dutch team found success through Mischa Bredewold who won the race solo, infiltrating the large breakaway which defined the day. Van de Breggen did some early work on the front in support of her teammates, knowing she wasn’t at her best, before climbing onto the team bus. 

Dan Challis
Freelance writer

Dan is a freelance cycling journalist and has written for Cyclingnews since 2023 alongside other work with Cycling Weekly, Rouleur and The Herald Scotland. Dan focuses much of his work on professional cycling beyond its traditional European heartlands and writes a regular Substack called Global Peloton.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.