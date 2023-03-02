La Vuelta Femenina 2023 route

By Laura Weislo, Jackie Tyson
published

Women's WorldTour stage race expands to seven days across first week of May

Jump to:
Image 1 of 1
Route map for seven-day 2023 La Vuelta Fememina
Route map for seven-day 2023 La Vuelta Fememina (Image credit: Unipublic)

La Vuelta Femenina by Carrefour.es has expanded to a seven-day stage race for 2023, taking place May 1-7. For the past eight editions the race was known as Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta, last crowning Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) as a champion last September after five days of racing.

Now expanded by two additional days, the 2023 La Vuelta Femenina will cover 730.3km across a full week, including a high mountain grand finale on stage 7 to Lagos de Covadonga. 

La Vuelta Femenina opens May 1 with a 14.5-kilometre team time trial before riders tackle several flat stages. Stage 2 to Pilar de la Horadada has one small climb 20km from the finish, likely one of a reduced bunch sprint. A pan-flat stage 3 to La Roda is even better suited to the sprinters. 

The half-way point of the Grand Tour serves as a warmup for the big mountains, with rolling terrain on stage 4 that has a third-category Alto de Hurche as a launching pad 12km to the finish in Guadalajara.

The climbs get far more serious on stage 5 with the category 1 Puerto de Navafría mid-stage a finish on the 5km long Mirador de Peñas Llanas at 1483 metres in altitude. The penultimate stage is just 106.7 kilometres long with two category 2 climbs, the Alto de Fuente de las Baras and Puerto de Campo el Hayal. 

Stage 7 is a 93.7km route with the category 2 Collado Moandi mid-stage and the summit finale on the Lagos de Covadonga. The 16-kilometre finale averages a gradient of 7.4%, and has been used 22 times in the Vuelta a España, conquered most recently by climbers Primož Roglič, Thibaut Pinot, and Nairo Quintana. 

Ceratizit Challenge by la Vuelta 2023 Stages

  • Stage 1 - Torrevieja to Torrevieja, 14.5km (TTT)
  • Stage 2 - Orihuela to Pilar de la Horadada, 105.1km
  • Stage 3 - Elche de la Sierra to La Roda, 148.2km
  • Stage 4 - Cuenca to Guadalajara, 133.1km
  • Stage 5 - La Cabrera to Mirador de Peñas Llanas, Riaza, 129.2km
  • Stage 6 - Castro-Urdiales to Laredo, 106.7km
  • Stage 7 - Pola de Siero to Lagos de Covadonga, 93.5km

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's beat is anti-doping, UCI governance and data analysis.

Latest on Cyclingnews