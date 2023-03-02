La Vuelta Femenina 2023 route

Image 1 of 1 Route map for seven-day 2023 La Vuelta Fememina (Image credit: Unipublic)

La Vuelta Femenina by Carrefour.es has expanded to a seven-day stage race for 2023, taking place May 1-7. For the past eight editions the race was known as Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta, last crowning Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) as a champion last September after five days of racing.

Now expanded by two additional days, the 2023 La Vuelta Femenina will cover 730.3km across a full week, including a high mountain grand finale on stage 7 to Lagos de Covadonga.

La Vuelta Femenina opens May 1 with a 14.5-kilometre team time trial before riders tackle several flat stages. Stage 2 to Pilar de la Horadada has one small climb 20km from the finish, likely one of a reduced bunch sprint. A pan-flat stage 3 to La Roda is even better suited to the sprinters.

The half-way point of the Grand Tour serves as a warmup for the big mountains, with rolling terrain on stage 4 that has a third-category Alto de Hurche as a launching pad 12km to the finish in Guadalajara.

The climbs get far more serious on stage 5 with the category 1 Puerto de Navafría mid-stage a finish on the 5km long Mirador de Peñas Llanas at 1483 metres in altitude. The penultimate stage is just 106.7 kilometres long with two category 2 climbs, the Alto de Fuente de las Baras and Puerto de Campo el Hayal.

Stage 7 is a 93.7km route with the category 2 Collado Moandi mid-stage and the summit finale on the Lagos de Covadonga. The 16-kilometre finale averages a gradient of 7.4%, and has been used 22 times in the Vuelta a España, conquered most recently by climbers Primož Roglič, Thibaut Pinot, and Nairo Quintana.

Ceratizit Challenge by la Vuelta 2023 Stages