La Vuelta Femenina: Marianne Vos secures another sprint victory on stage 4, extends overall lead

By Lukas Knöfler
published

Emma Norsgaard second, Marlen Reusser third in Guadalajara

Jump to:
Image 1 of 20
GUADALAJARA SPAIN MAY 04 Marianne Vos of The Netherlands and Team JumboVisma Red Leader Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner Emma Norsgaard of Denmark and Movistar Team and Kata Blanka Vas of Hungary and Team SD Worx during the 9th La Vuelta Femenina 2023 Stage 4 a 1331km stage from Cuenca to Guadalajara UCIWWT on May 04 2023 in Guadalajara Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Marianne Vos wins stage 4 at La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marianne Vos (Team Jumbo-Visma) has continued her winning ways in Spain, winning her second consecutive stage of La Vuelta Femenina. Wearing the red leader's jersey, Vos was never in trouble on the climbs of stage 4, staying in the peloton and letting others close the gaps when the attacks flew on the final climb of the day and the descent that followed.

In the fast downhill sprint into Guadalajara, Vos launched her sprint perfectly to win the stage ahead of Emma Norsgaard (Movistar).

More to follow ...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

Latest on Cyclingnews