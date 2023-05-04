La Vuelta Femenina: Marianne Vos secures another sprint victory on stage 4, extends overall lead
Emma Norsgaard second, Marlen Reusser third in Guadalajara
Marianne Vos (Team Jumbo-Visma) has continued her winning ways in Spain, winning her second consecutive stage of La Vuelta Femenina. Wearing the red leader's jersey, Vos was never in trouble on the climbs of stage 4, staying in the peloton and letting others close the gaps when the attacks flew on the final climb of the day and the descent that followed.
In the fast downhill sprint into Guadalajara, Vos launched her sprint perfectly to win the stage ahead of Emma Norsgaard (Movistar).
More to follow ...
Results
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
