La Vuelta Femenina: Marianne Vos secures another sprint victory on stage 4, extends overall lead

Image 1 of 20 Marianne Vos wins stage 4 at La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images) Marianne Vos of Jumbo-Visma retains Red Leader Jersey with another stage win, this time in Guadalajara (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Other riders could not match sprint of winner Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) With 6km to go, Liane Lippert of Movistar Team attacks from the peloton for a second time, having accelerated 5km earlier (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) launched from the peloton to join Liane Lippert at the front of the race but both were caught with under 3km to go (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) A general view of the peloton riding across 133.1km on stage 4 from Cuenca to Guadalajara (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Ana Vitoria Magalhães of Brasil (Team Bizkaia-Durango) accelerates to the front of the race with 50km to go (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Breakaway included Ana Vitoria Magalhães (Team Bizkaia-Durango), Marina Varenyk (EneicatCM Team-Seguros Deportivos) and Anna Kiesenhofer (Israel-Premier Tech-Roland) (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Jade Wiel (Team FDJ-SUEZ) in the Polka Dot Mountain Jersey competes during stage 4 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Demi Vollering of Team SD Worx competes in the Pink UCI Womens WorldTour Leader Jersey (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Tamara Dronova of Israel-Premier Tech-Roland rides next to World Champion Annemiek van Vleuten of Movistar Team (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Amber Kraak rides behind Jumbo-Visma teammate Coryn Labecki to set the pace for race leader Marianne Vos (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) The peloton passing through Alcocer Village (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Charlotte Kool (Team DSM) rides in the Green points jersey with Jade Wiel (FDJ-SUEZ) in the Polka Dot Mountain Jersey (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Anna Henderson of Jumbo-Visma (left) and Magdeleine Vallieres of EF Education-TIBCO-SVB get assistance after being involved in a crash (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Anna Henderson of Jumbo-Visma and Magdeleine Vallieres of EF Education-TIBCO-SVB after being involved in a crash (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Dilyxine Miermont (on left) goes to check on teammate Coralie Demay (St Michel-Mavic-Auber 93) after being involved in a crash (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) rides in peloton in the Red Leader Jersey (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) With 110km to go, race leader Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) was involved in a crash with two other riders (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Jumbo-Visma teammates congratulate Marianne Vos for stage 4 victory (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Marianne Vos (Team Jumbo-Visma) has continued her winning ways in Spain, winning her second consecutive stage of La Vuelta Femenina. Wearing the red leader's jersey, Vos was never in trouble on the climbs of stage 4, staying in the peloton and letting others close the gaps when the attacks flew on the final climb of the day and the descent that followed.

In the fast downhill sprint into Guadalajara, Vos launched her sprint perfectly to win the stage ahead of Emma Norsgaard (Movistar).

More to follow ...

Results

