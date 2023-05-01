La Vuelta Femenina: Jumbo-Visma win opening team time trial

By Lukas Knöfler
published

Canyon-Sram just one second slower, Anna Henderson first race leader

Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma) in the Vuelta Femenina red leader's jersey
Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma) in the Vuelta Femenina red leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jumbo-Visma won the team time trial that opened the 2023 Vuelta Femenina by Carrefour.es. 

Over 14.5 kilometres through Torrevieja, the Dutch team set a time of 18:03 that none of the eight teams who started after them could beat. 

Canyon-SRAM came closest and finished a second slower, Trek-Segafredo clocked the third-best time with 18:12 minutes.

Having crossed the line first for her team, Anna Henderson takes the first red leader's jersey of the Vuelta Femenina.

“We are over the moon, it’s our first win of the women’s team all year, and to win together is just awesome. We’re super happy and proud of the performance that we did,” Henderson said.

“We did a really good course recon and made a good plan as a team with our race coaches. We just left it all out there and really believed in each other. It’s so nice to win together,” the new race leader continued.

Having started as the 15th of 23 teams, Henderson and her teammates had to wait in the hot seat for some time before they could be certain of the victory.

“It was the most nervous I was for the whole race, to be honest," she admitted. 

"I was not nervous in the race because I knew we did a good performance as a team, but I was was pretty nervous up there."

Full report to come.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

