Spotted: New Lapierre Aircode Disc at Opening Weekend

Stefan Küng races 'prototype' Aircode Disc at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne as Groupama-FDJ work with Lapierre to fine-tune new bike

New Lapierre Aircode Disc

The all-new 'prototype' Lapierre Aircode Disc (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)
Lapierre Aircode Disc

The bike was spotted atop the roof of a team car after Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)
New Lapierre Aircode Disc

It uses Shimano's 12mm thru-axles with quick release (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)
New Lapierre Aircode Disc

The rear uses the same 12mm bolt through standard and internal cabling (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)
Lapierre Aircode Disc

The bike is currently fitted with Pro components (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)
New Lapierre Aircode Disc

Küng is using the Pro Vibe Superlight handlebars and Vibe stem (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)
New Lapierre Aircode Disc

The shape of the spacers suggests there could be an integrated bar/stem in the worksan integrated handlebar could (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)
Lapierre Aircode Disc

Shimano's Di2 junction box is currently situated under the stem (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)
New Lapierre Aircode Disc

The slightly oval seatpost was fitted with Küng's race number ahead of Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)
Lapierre Aircode Disc

The frame features aerodynamic profiling throughout (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Lapierre Aircode Disc

The frame also features what looks to be compliance boosting seat junction (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Lapierre Aircode Disc

Küng is using a Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 groupset (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
New Lapierre Aircode Disc

The fork and frame codes confirm that this is indeed the new Lapierre Aircode (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
New Lapierre Aircode Disc

Küng's groupset uses Shimano's Dura-Ace R9100-P power meter chainset (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)
New Lapierre Aircode Disc

Küng's saddle uses carbon rails, it's unclear whether a different clamp is needed for round rails (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)
New Lapierre Aircode Disc

For race day, Küng is using Elite Custom Race Plus cages with Elite Fly bottles (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

An all-new Lapierre Aircode Disc has been spotted at Opening Weekend. The disc brake-equipped aero bike was seen atop the roof of a Groupama-FDJ team car in Ninove, at the finish line of Saturday's Belgian Classic, and was then ridden by Stefan Küng on Sunday's Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Despite having ridden the new bike at his recent outing at Volta ao Algarve, the Swiss rider returned to his team-issue Lapierre Xelius for Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, however, Küng was back aboard the new bike for Sunday's 200km UCI 1.Pro race in Kuurne.

A new model called Aircode Disque has been present on the UCI's list of approved frames and forks since July 2019, and our initial assumptions were confirmed when cross-referencing the frame code LAP-AIR3-RD with the UCI sticker attached to the bike. 

The new bike, conspicuous by its absence of any logos or branding, is finished in a brilliant-white matt effect and is most noticeably equipped with disc brakes - something that was missing from the former Aircode's line-up. The new bike features updated aero tubing throughout, with a truncated head tube and what looks to be a compliance-boosting seatpost junction. 

There's also part-integrated cabling at the headset, so while this model is fitted with a Pro handlebar and stem, the shape of the spacers suggests there might be a proprietary integrated bar-stem combo when the bike is made available for purchase. 

Küng was tight-lipped about details, but told Cyclingnews that the bike is still unfinished and that he and his team were working with Lapierre to develop the new aero bike. Groupama-FDJ's press officer elaborated, stating they were hoping to have a finished product ahead of Paris-Nice, which starts on Sunday 8th March. 

Surrounded by the biggest engines in the peleton 🚄🚜🚜🚜 @michaelschaer @remco.ev @tombohli @reto.hollenstein Stefan Küng

A photo posted by @stefankueng on Feb 21, 2020 at 11:20am PST