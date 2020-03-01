Kasper Asgreen wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

KUURNE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Kasper Asgreen of Denmark and Team DeceuninckQuickstep Roy Jans of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Boris Vallee of Belgium and Team Wallonie Bruxelles Breakaway during the 72nd KuurneBrusselKuurne 2020 a 201km race from Kuurne to Kuurne KBK20 KuurneBxlKuurne KBK on March 01 2020 in Kuurne Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

