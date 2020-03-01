Kasper Asgreen wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Image 1 of 14 KUURNE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Arrival Kasper Asgreen of Denmark and Team DeceuninckQuickstep Celebration during the 72nd KuurneBrusselKuurne 2020 a 201km race from Kuurne to Kuurne KBK20 KuurneBxlKuurne KBK on March 01 2020 in Kuurne Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 14 KUURNE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Jasper Stuyven of Belgium and Team TrekSegafredo during the 72nd KuurneBrusselKuurne 2020 a 201km race from Kuurne to Kuurne KBK20 KuurneBxlKuurne KBK on March 01 2020 in Kuurne Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 14 KUURNE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Kasper Asgreen of Denmark and Team DeceuninckQuickstep during the 72nd KuurneBrusselKuurne 2020 a 201km race from Kuurne to Kuurne KBK20 KuurneBxlKuurne KBK on March 01 2020 in Kuurne Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 14 KUURNE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Kasper Asgreen of Denmark and Team DeceuninckQuickstep Roy Jans of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Boris Vallee of Belgium and Team Wallonie Bruxelles Breakaway during the 72nd KuurneBrusselKuurne 2020 a 201km race from Kuurne to Kuurne KBK20 KuurneBxlKuurne KBK on March 01 2020 in Kuurne Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 14 KUURNE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium and CCC Team during the 72nd KuurneBrusselKuurne 2020 a 201km race from Kuurne to Kuurne KBK20 KuurneBxlKuurne KBK on March 01 2020 in Kuurne Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 14 KUURNE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Arrival Kasper Asgreen of Denmark and Team DeceuninckQuickstep Celebration during the 72nd KuurneBrusselKuurne 2020 a 201km race from Kuurne to Kuurne KBK20 KuurneBxlKuurne KBK on March 01 2020 in Kuurne Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 14 KUURNE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Oude Kwaremont Peloton Landscape Fans Public Cobblestones during the 72nd KuurneBrusselKuurne 2020 a 201km race from Kuurne to Kuurne KBK20 KuurneBxlKuurne KBK on March 01 2020 in Kuurne Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 14 KUURNE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Arrival Giacomo Nizzolo of Italy and Team NTT Pro Cycling Disappointment during the 72nd KuurneBrusselKuurne 2020 a 201km race from Kuurne to Kuurne KBK20 KuurneBxlKuurne KBK on March 01 2020 in Kuurne Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 14 KUURNE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Boris Vallee of Belgium and Team Wallonie Bruxelles Kasper Asgreen of Denmark and Team DeceuninckQuickstep during the 72nd KuurneBrusselKuurne 2020 a 201km race from Kuurne to Kuurne KBK20 KuurneBxlKuurne KBK on March 01 2020 in Kuurne Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 14 KUURNE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Jasper Stuyven of Belgium and Team TrekSegafredo Cobblestones during the 72nd KuurneBrusselKuurne 2020 a 201km race from Kuurne to Kuurne KBK20 KuurneBxlKuurne KBK on March 01 2020 in Kuurne Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 14 KUURNE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Silvan Dillier of Switzerland and Team AG2R la Mondiale during the 72nd KuurneBrusselKuurne 2020 a 201km race from Kuurne to Kuurne KBK20 KuurneBxlKuurne KBK on March 01 2020 in Kuurne Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 14 KUURNE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Luke Rowe of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS during the 72nd KuurneBrusselKuurne 2020 a 201km race from Kuurne to Kuurne KBK20 KuurneBxlKuurne KBK on March 01 2020 in Kuurne Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 14 KUURNE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Start Samuel Bewley of New Zealand and Team MitcheltonScott Quinn Simmons of The United States and Team TrekSegafredo Kuurne City Fans Public Peloton during the 72nd KuurneBrusselKuurne 2020 a 201km race from Kuurne to Kuurne KBK20 KuurneBxlKuurne KBK on March 01 2020 in Kuurne Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 14 KUURNE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Emils Liepins of Latvia and Team TrekSegafredo Dmitriy Gruzdev of Kazakhstan and Astana Pro Team Crash Fans Public during the 72nd KuurneBrusselKuurne 2020 a 201km race from Kuurne to Kuurne KBK20 KuurneBxlKuurne KBK on March 01 2020 in Kuurne Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) narrowly held off a charging peloton to take a solo victory at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne on Sunday. Giacomo Nizzolo (NTT Pro Cycling) took the bunch spring for second place ahead of Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) in third. More to follow...
Brief Results
Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result
1 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 4 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep 5 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 6 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 7 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 8 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 9 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) EF Pro Cycling 10 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ