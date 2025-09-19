Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen: Jonathan Milan sprints to his ninth win of 2025

Italian beats Dylan Groenewegen and Tim Merlier to the line in Koolskamp

KOOLSKAMP, BELGIUM - SEPTEMBER 19: Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team Lidl - Trek celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of (L-R) Dylan Groenewegen of Netherlands and Team Jayco AlUla and Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step during the 109th Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen 2025 a 180.2km one day race from Koolskamp to Koolskamp on September 19, 2025 in Koolskamp, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) sprinted to victory at the 2025 Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) sprinted to his ninth victory of the season at the Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen, hitting the front in the final metres to shoot to victory in the closing charge.

The Italian left it late but timed his surge to the line perfectly at the end of the 180.2km race in Koolskamp, coming past Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla) just before the finish to beat the Dutchman to the line.

KOOLSKAMP, BELGIUM - SEPTEMBER 19: (L-R) Jelle Vermoote of Belgium and Team Wagner Bazin WB and Gavin Hlady of United States and Team EF Education - Aevolo compete in the breakaway during the 109th Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen 2025 a 180.2km one day race from Koolskamp to Koolskamp on September 19, 2025 in Koolskamp, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Jelle Vermoote of Wagner Bazin WB and Gavin Hlady of EF Education - Aevolo lead the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lidl-Trek, Soudal-QuickStep, and Visma-Lease a Bike controlled the run towards the finish for their sprinters, while at 12km, Joost Nat (Beat Cycling Club) made a brief attack to try and disrupt proceedings.

He'd be quickly brought back, though, leaving it up to the big sprint squads to lead the race towards the finish. It was Visma who took over in the final 3km, while Tudor Pro Cycling and Lotto were also among the contenders at 1.5km to go.

Jayco took over heading under the flamme rouge, leading out Groenewegen with a strong final surge. It wasn't to be for the Dutchman, however, with Milan sprinting past and sealing victory at the line.

KOOLSKAMP, BELGIUM - SEPTEMBER 19: Tim Naberman of Netherlands and Team Picnic PostNL and a general view of the peloton competing during the 109th Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen 2025 a 180.2km one day race from Koolskamp to Koolskamp on September 19, 2025 in Koolskamp, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

The peloton rides on a lap around Koolskamp (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

