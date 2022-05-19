Skylar Schneider wins Joe Martin Stage Race opener

Defending champion Skylar Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles) won the opening day for pro women at the 2022 Walmart Joe Martin Stage Race in Fayetteville, Arkansas. In the bunch sprint, Rylee McMullen (InstaFundRacing) trailed for second and Shayna Powless (L39ION of Los Angeles) secured third.

The pro women’s event covered 111 kilometres (69 miles) on the Devil’s Den Road Race, with 1,301 metres (4,270 feet) of elevation gain. The peloton of 89 riders started mid-day with winds blowing 20-35 mph.

“The wind is crazy. It's almost a straight headwind going out. So I’m pretty curious to see how the cross sections break it up. Of course. It's a hard course lots of ups and downs but also the length does play a factor so we can't get too comfortable sitting and waiting for those crosswinds. Yeah, I think it's going to be a bit unpredictable,” Skylar Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles), the defending champion, said at the start.

The peloton was all together as the race rolled through Devil’s Den State Park and hit the main climb of the day, a three-mile twisting ascent with an average gradient of 8% located 43km into the ride.

From a front group of 15 riders on the climb, four riders formed a solid breakaway: Heidi Franz (InstaFund), Emma Langley (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB), Austin Killips (ATX Wolfpack) and Emily Marcolini (3T/Q+M Team). They used a massive tailwind and passed through Winslow to build a gap of over one minute.

At the intermediate sprint in Brentwood, just north of Winslow, Franz took maximum points, trailed by Langley in second place and Killips in third, and the gap was down to 35 seconds.

The leaders were caught with just under 40km to go, 23 riders making up the reduced peloton at the front.

With 25km to go, the wind began to fade while the pace at the front picked up with EF Education-TIBCO-SVB in the lead and L39ION of Los Angeles looking to move in the mix. The road narrowed to one lane due to construction just 6km from the finish line, but the pack was undeterred to set up the favourites for a sprint finish.

The four-day stage race continues on Friday with the women’s Mount Sequoya Road Race, a 107-kilometre (67-mile) trek back through Devil’s Den State Park, but in a clockwise direction, a loop opposite of what was done on Thursday.

Results powered by FirstCycling