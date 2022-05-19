Joe Martin Stage Race: Clarke wins stage 1 on Mount Gaylor Road Race

Jonathan Clarke crossed the line solo ahead of teammate Noah Granigan as the Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling Team went one-two in the Mount Gaylor Road Race on the opening day of the Walmart Joe Martin Stage Race. Tyler Stites (Project Echelon Racing) finished in third.

A three-rider chase group behind Clarke finished 34 seconds back, led by Granigan. Stites took the final podium spot ahead of climber Sergio Henao who posted a surprise fourth place. The Colombian retired in March but returned to racing in Arkansas as part of a seven-rider squad Emanuel Ibarry 2NDBIKE. After nine years on the WorldTour level at Team Sky and UAE Team Emirates, he moved to Qhuheka-NextHash in 2021, but could not find a contract when the team shut down in December.

The peloton was splintered as it crossed the finish of the 191.5km (119-mile) stage 1 which had 2,079 metres (6,823 feet) of elevation gain. The heat provided as much chaos as the climbing with temperatures rising to 31 degrees Celsius (88F) and winds blowing 24 kph, and higher gusts, in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The peloton finished the day split into two main groups, with Scott McGill (Wildlife Generation) leading the first bunch of 16 across the line in fifth place, 50 seconds off the winning pace of his teammate Clarke, who will wear the leader's jersey Friday for the Mount Sequoya Road Race, a 181.5-kilometre (112.8-mile) trek with 1,863 metres (6,115 feet) of elevation gain. It has an uphill finish to the top of Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville.

Results powered by FirstCycling