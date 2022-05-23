Clarke holds firm on overall of Joe Martin Stage Race as Gomez takes final stage

Image 1 of 1 Bryan Gomez (Best Buddies Racing) just catches and surges ahead of Tyler Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles) on the line to take out the stage 4 criterium at the Joe Martin Stage Race (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)

Bryan Gomez (Best Buddies Racing) won the final men’s criterium stage of the Joe Martin Stage Race on Sunday, taking out a close-run sprint from the lead group ahead of Tyler Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles). Jonathan Clarke (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling Team) finished safely in the peloton to hold onto the overall lead from the start to finish of the four-stage competition.

Clarke’s teammate Noah Granigan also shifted up to second overall in the 30 lap criterium at the Joe Martin Stage Race. He did this by accumulating bonus seconds to creep ahead of Tyler Stites (Project Echelon Racing), who started the day 12 seconds behind Clarke but just one ahead of Granigan.

During the final stage Stites not only had to try and contend with the two-pronged attack of Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling Team, but also a lap 11 crash. In second wheel on a fast corner, Stites wheel slipped out, leaving him skidding into the barrier. He rejoined the race on the next lap and went on to finish in the main group, which, once the in race bonus seconds were tallied, left him 11 seconds back from Clarke on the GC and 4 seconds behind Granigan.

The attacks kept coming throughout the race on the technical 1.2km course in Fayetteville but – particularly with the tight GC battle driving an intense competition for the bonus seconds – it wasn’t until past the halfway mark that a move came that would stick. Alexander Cowan (L39ION of Los Angeles) was hanging out the front alone with a slim gap at 13 laps to go but then after his solo stint a lead group formed around him, and this time there was no reeling it back in.

That meant it was a sprint from among a group of 9 on the final uphill approach to the finish line, with Cowan who had spent so much time working out the front leading out his teammate, Williams. Williams launched the sprint early and for a while it looked like he would be able to hold off all his rivals.

However, Gomez quickly made up ground and then with a bike throw on the line made up the last few centimetres. It was close enough that no one was sure enough to call the winner until the photo finish had been inspected, with Gomez himself waiting for confirmation before he could celebrate. Hugo Scala Jr (Project Echelon Racing) came over the line in third.

The peloton was 13 seconds back, with the top three GC contenders among it but, given the tight gaps at the start, the bonus seconds taken during the stage was enough to reshuffle the order and give Wildlife Generation the top two spots overall.

