Emma Langley wins stage 3 time trial at Joe Martin Stage Race
By Kirsten Frattini published
EF Education-TIBCO-SVB rider moves into the overall lead
Emma Langley (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) won the uphill stage 3 time trial at Joe Martin Stage Race on Saturday, and for the second year in a row.
Langley covered the 4.8km route located at Devil's Den State Park in a winning time of 10:47 minutes, beating runner-up Austin Killips (ATX Wolfpack) and third-placed Clara Honsigner (also EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) by 30 seconds.
"It's the second year in a row and I think that the time trial is definitely one of my strong suits, and when it goes uphill, that suits be event better," said Langley in a post-race interview.
"I was really stoked and surprised to win it last year and it was a big goal to do it again this year. I'm really proud to have been able to put together another good race."
Langley's stage victory bumped her up four spots and into the overall race lead ahead of Killips and Heidi Franz (InstaFund Racing) ahead of the finale stage 4 in Fayetteville on Sunday.
"It's my first time wearing the [leader's] jersey, third time coming to this race, so the goal was to get into the jersey today, and we will have to give it our all to defend it tomorrow."
