Heidi Franz wins stage 2 women's race at Joe Martin Stage Race
By Cyclingnews published
Penuela second and Killips third on Mount Sequoyah finish
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Heidi Franz wins stage 2 women's race at Joe Martin Stage RacePenuela second and Killips third on Mount Sequoyah finish
-
Marta Cavalli out of Vuelta a Burgos Féminas after stage 2 crashNo fractures for Amstel Gold Race and Flèche Wallonne winner
-
Sergio Henao back in action with small team at Joe Martin Stage RaceColombian climber riding with Puerto Rican team for US summer
-
'The stage the whole peloton fears' – Giro d'Italia's visit to Turin promises dramaSuperga and Colle della Maddelena make for relentless circuit