Chaves moves into Herald Sun Tour lead with Lake Mountain stage win
Mitchelton-Scott take control on penultimate stage
Stage 3: Mitchelton Winery - Lake Mountain
With a solo stage win at Lake Mountain, Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) has taken control of the Herald Sun Tour general classification. The Colombian attacked from a select group at the base of the 20km climb to arrive alone at the finish.
Alex Evans (Mobius-BridgeLane) was second with Rubén Guerreiro (Trek-Segafredo) edging out Cameron Meyer for third place from a ten-rider group.
Along with Chaves in yellow, Mitchelton-Scott also has Meyer in second place at 32 seconds, with defending champion Damien Howson third at 39 seconds.
"I am really happy to start this season in this form," Chaves said of his first win since Lombardia in 2016. “It is a really hard and tough race. It is not easy. It is nearly six hours on the bike but we have a really strong team, really strong guys and in the end, we have the jersey and we have the stage. It is a pretty special feeling."
With five hours of racing in the legs before the climb, Chaves tipped his hat to teammates Michael Hepburn and Alex Edmondson for their work in setting up the victory. Meyer, Howson, Lucas Hamilton and Rob Power then played their roles in the stage win on the climb.
"It is not a race about me, it is a race about the team," he said.
For Evans, the result is his best yet in his two-year cycling career since transitioning from triathlon. Like Chaves, the 21-year-old was full of gratitude for his teammates after their early work on the climb. Teammate Brad Evans, no relation, also moved back into the KOM lead to cap off a successful day for Mobius-Bridgelane.
With four day's of racing done and dusted, the general classification will be decided Sunday on the 152.1-kilometre five-lap circuit of Kinglake. Chaves is an almost certainty for the win although the podium and minor classifications remain in play. The stage is also the final opportunity for an Australian to claim a win at the 2018 edition of the Herald Sun Tour.
How it unfolded
The longest stage in recent Herald Sun Tour history, at 218 kilometres, rolled out of Mitchelton winery in Nagambie, 96 riders taking to the start line in warm conditions.
Following an aggressive start to racing, a ten-man breakaway formed a handful of kilometres out from the first intermediate sprint point in Seymour. Matt Ross (KordaMentha-Australia), Etienne Van Empel (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Edmund Bradbury (JLT Condor), Brad Evans (Mobius BridgeLane), Steele von Hoff (Bennelong SwissWellness), Nicholas Reddish (Oliver's Real Food Racing), Ashley Mackay (Australian Cycling Academy), Jonathan Noble (Brisbane Continental) and the McDonalds Downunder duo of Kane Richards and Alexander Ray the escapees for the day.
With the breakaway's advantage quickly blowing out to over five minutes, von Hoff became the virtual leader of the race. Winning the two intermediate sprint points and taking the bonus seconds further increasing his lead.
On the rolling stage, the breakaway enjoyed a maximum advantage of seven minutes 40 kilometres into the stage. The hilly parcours and peloton bringing the gap back down to manageable lead around the four-minute mark, when a touch of wheels brought down Alex Edmondson and briefly halted his work as a workhorse for the day. The crash sparing interest on an otherwise uneventful day of racing.
Mitchelton-Scott and Trek-Segafredo were the teams doing the chase work and had the break at one minute with 45-kilometres to race. Passing through Marysville, the splintered break was caught by the peloton which itself was starting to splinter on approach to the Lake Mountain climb.
Despite Mobius setting a high tempo, Chaves made his move on the harder earlier slopes, drawing out Alex Evans with the Colombians teammates covering moves behind. Slowly building his advantage, the overall and stage double came into play for Chaves while the chase group powered up the slopes behind. Chaves though was home and hosed, taking his time at the finish to celebrate his first victory on Australian soil.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|5:53:55
|2
|Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|0:00:42
|3
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:09
|4
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|7
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|8
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|9
|James Whelan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|10
|Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|11
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|0:01:12
|13
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Lionel Mawdit (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|15
|Chris Harper (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|0:01:15
|16
|Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:42
|17
|Ryan Christensen (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:03:24
|18
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|19
|Pat Lane (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|20
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|21
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|22
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|0:03:36
|23
|Michael Vink (NZl) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|24
|Calan White (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|25
|Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:03:51
|26
|Jesse Featonby (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:05:04
|27
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:05:44
|28
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:04
|29
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|30
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|31
|Nick Miler (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|32
|Thomas Stuart (GBr) JLT Condor
|33
|Michael Potter (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|34
|Jokin Extabe (Spa) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:06:43
|35
|Oliver Martin (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|0:06:45
|36
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:07:19
|37
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|38
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|0:09:00
|39
|Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|0:10:43
|40
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:11:29
|41
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:13:36
|42
|Ross Freeman (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|0:14:34
|43
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|0:16:32
|44
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|45
|Nicholas White (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|46
|Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|47
|Reece Tucknott (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|48
|Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|49
|Thomas Kaesler (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|50
|Nicholas Reddish (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|51
|Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|52
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|53
|Thomas Robinson (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|54
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) JLT Condor
|55
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|56
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Bennelong SwissWellness
|57
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|58
|Aidan Kampers (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|59
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:19:40
|60
|Jack Sutton (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|61
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|0:19:52
|62
|Stu Shaw (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|63
|Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|64
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|65
|Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|66
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|67
|Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|68
|Michael Rice (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|69
|Yukinori Hishira (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|70
|Ryan Thomas (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|71
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|72
|Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
|73
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|74
|Cameron Layton (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|75
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|76
|Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|77
|Amarni Drake (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|78
|Ken-Levi Eikeland (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|79
|Toby Orchard (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|80
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|81
|Alexander Ray (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|82
|Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane
|83
|Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|84
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:20:53
|85
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:28:31
|86
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|87
|Joel Strachan (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|88
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|89
|Sean Whitfield (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|90
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:29:40
|91
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|92
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:32:41
|93
|Jonathan Noble (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|0:32:55
|94
|Rien Schuurhuis (Ned) Olivers Real Food Racing
|95
|Yuan Tang Peng (Tpe) Team McDonalds Downunder
|96
|Ashley Mackay (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|0:33:37
|1
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|6
|pts
|2
|Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|4
|3
|Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|2
|1
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|6
|pts
|2
|Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|4
|3
|Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|2
|1
|Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane
|8
|pts
|2
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|4
|3
|Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|2
|1
|Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane
|20
|pts
|2
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|12
|3
|Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|6
|4
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|2
|1
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|24
|pts
|2
|Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|16
|3
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|4
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|Result
|1
|Mitchelton-Scott
|17:44:03
|2
|Bennelong SwissWellness
|0:01:18
|3
|KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:03:27
|4
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:06:04
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:07
|6
|Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|0:11:39
|7
|JLT Condor
|0:16:49
|8
|Mobius BridgeLane
|0:18:07
|9
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:19:54
|10
|ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|0:21:27
|11
|Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:22:42
|12
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:23:42
|13
|Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:28:08
|14
|Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:34:10
|15
|Team McDonalds Downunder
|0:34:52
|1
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|14:56:35
|2
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:32
|3
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:39
|4
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:45
|5
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|0:01:06
|6
|Chris Harper (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|0:01:09
|7
|Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|0:01:54
|8
|Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|0:01:58
|9
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:02
|10
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|0:02:04
|11
|Lionel Mawdit (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:02:05
|12
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:11
|13
|James Whelan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:02:15
|14
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:16
|15
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:21
|16
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:02:56
|17
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|0:03:04
|18
|Pat Lane (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:03:19
|19
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:03:22
|20
|Michael Vink (NZl) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|0:03:29
|21
|Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:37
|22
|Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:03:56
|23
|Ryan Christensen (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:04:18
|24
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:04:30
|25
|Calan White (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|0:05:28
|26
|Thomas Stuart (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:05:33
|27
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:34
|28
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:05:56
|29
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:06:33
|30
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:06:45
|31
|Michael Potter (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|0:06:54
|32
|Oliver Martin (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|33
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:06:57
|34
|Nick Miler (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|0:07:53
|35
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:09:47
|36
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|0:10:23
|37
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:12:26
|38
|Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|0:12:48
|39
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:15:12
|40
|Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:16:20
|41
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:16:28
|42
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:16:32
|43
|Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|0:16:59
|44
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:17:20
|45
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:17:37
|46
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:18:58
|47
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|0:19:04
|48
|Thomas Robinson (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|0:19:35
|49
|Ryan Thomas (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|0:19:45
|50
|Jokin Extabe (Spa) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:19:51
|51
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19:56
|52
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|0:20:38
|53
|Reece Tucknott (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:21:07
|54
|Michael Rice (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:21:15
|55
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:21:30
|56
|Aidan Kampers (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|0:21:41
|57
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:21:54
|58
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Bennelong SwissWellness
|0:22:07
|59
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|0:22:21
|60
|Nicholas White (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:22:23
|61
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:23:41
|62
|Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:23:48
|63
|Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane
|0:24:26
|64
|Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:25:01
|65
|Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:25:17
|66
|Stu Shaw (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|0:25:30
|67
|Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:25:35
|68
|Amarni Drake (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|0:25:42
|69
|Cameron Layton (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|0:25:47
|70
|Alexander Ray (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|0:25:55
|71
|Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:26:14
|72
|Nicholas Reddish (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:26:18
|73
|Ross Freeman (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|0:26:59
|74
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:28:08
|75
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:28:22
|76
|Jesse Featonby (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:28:47
|77
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:29:10
|78
|Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|0:29:23
|79
|Toby Orchard (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|0:29:35
|80
|Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|0:31:01
|81
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:31:51
|82
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:32:15
|83
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:32:46
|84
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:33:36
|85
|Sean Whitfield (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:34:05
|86
|Ken-Levi Eikeland (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:34:44
|87
|Jonathan Noble (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|0:35:36
|88
|Jack Sutton (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:36:49
|89
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:37:41
|90
|Ashley Mackay (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|0:38:27
|91
|Yuan Tang Peng (Tpe) Team McDonalds Downunder
|0:38:59
|92
|Yukinori Hishira (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:39:29
|93
|Thomas Kaesler (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:41:29
|94
|Rien Schuurhuis (Ned) Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:46:07
|95
|Joel Strachan (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|0:46:28
|96
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:49:11
|1
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|28
|pts
|2
|Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|18
|3
|Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|14
|4
|Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|12
|5
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|10
|6
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|7
|Ken-Levi Eikeland (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|6
|8
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|9
|Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|6
|10
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|11
|Thomas Stuart (GBr) JLT Condor
|4
|12
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|13
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|2
|14
|Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane
|2
|1
|Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane
|36
|pts
|2
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|24
|3
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|24
|4
|Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|16
|5
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|12
|6
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|7
|James Whelan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|8
|8
|Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|8
|9
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|10
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|4
|11
|Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|4
|12
|Ken-Levi Eikeland (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|4
|13
|Oliver Martin (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|2
|14
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|2
|15
|Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|2
|1
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|14:57:41
|2
|Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|0:00:48
|3
|James Whelan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:01:09
|4
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:15
|5
|Ryan Christensen (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:03:12
|6
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:03:24
|7
|Calan White (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|0:04:22
|8
|Michael Potter (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|0:05:48
|9
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|0:09:17
|10
|Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|0:11:42
|11
|Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:15:14
|12
|Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|0:15:53
|13
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:16:14
|14
|Reece Tucknott (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:20:01
|15
|Michael Rice (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:20:09
|16
|Aidan Kampers (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|0:20:35
|17
|Nicholas White (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:21:17
|18
|Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:23:55
|19
|Amarni Drake (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|0:24:36
|20
|Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:25:08
|21
|Nicholas Reddish (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:25:12
|22
|Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|0:28:17
|23
|Toby Orchard (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|0:28:29
|24
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:30:45
|25
|Jonathan Noble (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|0:34:30
|26
|Ashley Mackay (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|0:37:21
|1
|Mitchelton-Scott
|44:50:45
|2
|Bennelong SwissWellness
|0:01:20
|3
|KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:05:25
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:09
|5
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:08:59
|6
|Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|0:12:49
|7
|JLT Condor
|0:19:06
|8
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:21:19
|9
|Mobius BridgeLane
|0:22:06
|10
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:24:18
|11
|ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|0:26:00
|12
|Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:27:09
|13
|Team McDonalds Downunder
|0:40:28
|14
|Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:40:43
|15
|Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:51:36
