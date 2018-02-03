Trending

Chaves moves into Herald Sun Tour lead with Lake Mountain stage win

Mitchelton-Scott take control on penultimate stage

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) on his way to victory

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 3 of the Herald Sun Tour

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Alexander Evans (Mobius BridgeLane) takes second on stage 3 of the Herald Sun Tour

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
The sprint for the line behind Chaves

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Alexander Evans, Esteban Chaves and Ruben Guerreiro

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) won the queen stage at the 2018 Herald Sun Tour

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) on the podium at the Herald Sun Tour

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Brad Evans (Mobius BridgeLane) leads the KOM competition

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) after taking his first win since 2016

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) in yellow at the Herald Sun Tour

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) on his way to victory

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Mitchelton-Scott set up Esteban Chaves for victory at the Herald Sun Tour

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
A Trek Segafredo drops back to pick up bottles for his teammates

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
On the start line of stage 3 at the Herald Sun Tour

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
The peloton roll out on stage 3 of the Herald Sun Tour

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Steele von Hoff (Bennelong SwissWellness) protecting the points jersey

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
The peloton line out on stage 3 of the Herald Sun Tour

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
The peloton line out at the Herald Sun Tour

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
The 2018 Herald Sun Tour in all its beauty

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Stage 3 of the 2018 Herald Sun Tour

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Alex Edmondson on the front for Mitchelton Scott at the Herald Sun Tour

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Stage 3 of the Herald Sun Tour

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Trek Segafredo control the pace of the peloton

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) is greeted by Gerry Ryan at the finish

(Image credit: Con Chronis)

With a solo stage win at Lake Mountain, Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) has taken control of the Herald Sun Tour general classification. The Colombian attacked from a select group at the base of the 20km climb to arrive alone at the finish. 

Alex Evans (Mobius-BridgeLane) was second with Rubén Guerreiro (Trek-Segafredo) edging out Cameron Meyer for third place from a ten-rider group.

Along with Chaves in yellow, Mitchelton-Scott also has Meyer in second place at 32 seconds, with defending champion Damien Howson third at 39 seconds.

"I am really happy to start this season in this form," Chaves said of his first win since Lombardia in 2016. “It is a really hard and tough race. It is not easy. It is nearly six hours on the bike but we have a really strong team, really strong guys and in the end, we have the jersey and we have the stage. It is a pretty special feeling."

With five hours of racing in the legs before the climb, Chaves tipped his hat to teammates Michael Hepburn and Alex Edmondson for their work in setting up the victory. Meyer, Howson, Lucas Hamilton and Rob Power then played their roles in the stage win on the climb.

"It is not a race about me, it is a race about the team," he said.

For Evans, the result is his best yet in his two-year cycling career since transitioning from triathlon. Like Chaves, the 21-year-old was full of gratitude for his teammates after their early work on the climb. Teammate Brad Evans, no relation, also moved back into the KOM lead to cap off a successful day for Mobius-Bridgelane.

With four day's of racing done and dusted, the general classification will be decided Sunday on the 152.1-kilometre five-lap circuit of Kinglake. Chaves is an almost certainty for the win although the podium and minor classifications remain in play. The stage is also the final opportunity for an Australian to claim a win at the 2018 edition of the Herald Sun Tour.

How it unfolded

The longest stage in recent Herald Sun Tour history, at 218 kilometres, rolled out of Mitchelton winery in Nagambie, 96 riders taking to the start line in warm conditions.

Following an aggressive start to racing, a ten-man breakaway formed a handful of kilometres out from the first intermediate sprint point in Seymour. Matt Ross (KordaMentha-Australia), Etienne Van Empel (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Edmund Bradbury (JLT Condor), Brad Evans (Mobius BridgeLane), Steele von Hoff (Bennelong SwissWellness), Nicholas Reddish (Oliver's Real Food Racing), Ashley Mackay (Australian Cycling Academy), Jonathan Noble (Brisbane Continental) and the McDonalds Downunder duo of Kane Richards and Alexander Ray the escapees for the day.
 
With the breakaway's advantage quickly blowing out to over five minutes, von Hoff became the virtual leader of the race. Winning the two intermediate sprint points and taking the bonus seconds further increasing his lead.

On the rolling stage, the breakaway enjoyed a maximum advantage of seven minutes 40 kilometres into the stage. The hilly parcours and peloton bringing the gap back down to manageable lead around the four-minute mark, when a touch of wheels brought down Alex Edmondson and briefly halted his work as a workhorse for the day. The crash sparing interest on an otherwise uneventful day of racing. 

Mitchelton-Scott and Trek-Segafredo were the teams doing the chase work and had the break at one minute with 45-kilometres to race. Passing through Marysville, the splintered break was caught by the peloton which itself was starting to splinter on approach to the Lake Mountain climb.

Despite Mobius setting a high tempo, Chaves made his move on the harder earlier slopes, drawing out Alex Evans with the Colombians teammates covering moves behind. Slowly building his advantage, the overall and stage double came into play for Chaves while the chase group powered up the slopes behind. Chaves though was home and hosed, taking his time at the finish to celebrate his first victory on Australian soil.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott5:53:55
2Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane0:00:42
3Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:01:09
4Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
5Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
6Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
7Freddy Ovett (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
8Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
9James Whelan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
10Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
11Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
12Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness0:01:12
13Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
14Lionel Mawdit (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
15Chris Harper (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness0:01:15
16Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:42
17Ryan Christensen (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing0:03:24
18Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
19Pat Lane (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
20Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
21Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
22Cameron Bayly (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness0:03:36
23Michael Vink (NZl) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
24Calan White (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
25Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:03:51
26Jesse Featonby (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:05:04
27Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor0:05:44
28Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:06:04
29Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
30Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
31Nick Miler (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
32Thomas Stuart (GBr) JLT Condor
33Michael Potter (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
34Jokin Extabe (Spa) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:06:43
35Oliver Martin (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team0:06:45
36Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:07:19
37Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
38Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane0:09:00
39Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane0:10:43
40Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport0:11:29
41Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy0:13:36
42Ross Freeman (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder0:14:34
43Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane0:16:32
44Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
45Nicholas White (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
46Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
47Reece Tucknott (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
48Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
49Thomas Kaesler (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
50Nicholas Reddish (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
51Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
52August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
53Thomas Robinson (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
54Matthew Gibson (GBr) JLT Condor
55Robbert De Greef (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
56Joseph Cooper (NZl) Bennelong SwissWellness
57Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
58Aidan Kampers (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
59Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:19:40
60Jack Sutton (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
61Steele von Hoff (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness0:19:52
62Stu Shaw (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
63Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
64Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
65Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
66Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
67Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
68Michael Rice (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
69Yukinori Hishira (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
70Ryan Thomas (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
71Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
72Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
73Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
74Cameron Layton (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
75Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
76Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
77Amarni Drake (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
78Ken-Levi Eikeland (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
79Toby Orchard (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
80Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
81Alexander Ray (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
82Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane
83Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
84Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:20:53
85Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:28:31
86Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
87Joel Strachan (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
88Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
89Sean Whitfield (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
90Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:29:40
91Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
92Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:32:41
93Jonathan Noble (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team0:32:55
94Rien Schuurhuis (Ned) Olivers Real Food Racing
95Yuan Tang Peng (Tpe) Team McDonalds Downunder
96Ashley Mackay (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast0:33:37

Sprint 1 - Seymour, km. 25
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele von Hoff (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness6pts
2Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder4
3Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia2

Sprint 2 - Alexandra, km. 117.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele von Hoff (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness6pts
2Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder4
3Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia2

Mountain 1 - (Cat 4) Highlands, km. 63.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane8pts
2Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij4
3Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder2

Mountain 2 - (Cat 2) Skyline Rd, km. 132.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane20pts
2Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij12
3Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder6
4Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor2

Mountain 3 - (Cat 1) Mountain Lake, km. 218
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott24pts
2Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane16
3Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo8
4Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott4

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchelton-Scott17:44:03
2Bennelong SwissWellness0:01:18
3KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:03:27
4Israel Cycling Academy0:06:04
5Trek-Segafredo0:06:07
6Brisbane Continental Cycling Team0:11:39
7JLT Condor0:16:49
8Mobius BridgeLane0:18:07
9Aqua Blue Sport0:19:54
10ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast0:21:27
11Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:22:42
12Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:23:42
13Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:28:08
14Olivers Real Food Racing0:34:10
15Team McDonalds Downunder0:34:52

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott14:56:35
2Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:32
3Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:39
4Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:00:45
5Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness0:01:06
6Chris Harper (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness0:01:09
7Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane0:01:54
8Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness0:01:58
9Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:02
10Freddy Ovett (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast0:02:04
11Lionel Mawdit (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:02:05
12Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:02:11
13James Whelan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:02:15
14Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:16
15Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:21
16Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:02:56
17Cameron Bayly (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness0:03:04
18Pat Lane (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:03:19
19Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport0:03:22
20Michael Vink (NZl) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team0:03:29
21Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:37
22Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:03:56
23Ryan Christensen (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing0:04:18
24Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:04:30
25Calan White (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team0:05:28
26Thomas Stuart (GBr) JLT Condor0:05:33
27Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:05:34
28Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy0:05:56
29Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:06:33
30Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor0:06:45
31Michael Potter (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast0:06:54
32Oliver Martin (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
33Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:06:57
34Nick Miler (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder0:07:53
35Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:09:47
36Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane0:10:23
37Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport0:12:26
38Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane0:12:48
39Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy0:15:12
40Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:16:20
41Robbert De Greef (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:16:28
42Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:16:32
43Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder0:16:59
44Matthew Gibson (GBr) JLT Condor0:17:20
45August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:17:37
46Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:18:58
47Steele von Hoff (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness0:19:04
48Thomas Robinson (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team0:19:35
49Ryan Thomas (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team0:19:45
50Jokin Extabe (Spa) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:19:51
51Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:19:56
52Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness0:20:38
53Reece Tucknott (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:21:07
54Michael Rice (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:21:15
55Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy0:21:30
56Aidan Kampers (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast0:21:41
57Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor0:21:54
58Joseph Cooper (NZl) Bennelong SwissWellness0:22:07
59Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane0:22:21
60Nicholas White (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing0:22:23
61Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:23:41
62Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:23:48
63Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane0:24:26
64Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:25:01
65Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor0:25:17
66Stu Shaw (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast0:25:30
67Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:25:35
68Amarni Drake (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast0:25:42
69Cameron Layton (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder0:25:47
70Alexander Ray (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder0:25:55
71Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing0:26:14
72Nicholas Reddish (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing0:26:18
73Ross Freeman (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder0:26:59
74Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:28:08
75Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:28:22
76Jesse Featonby (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:28:47
77Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:29:10
78Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane0:29:23
79Toby Orchard (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast0:29:35
80Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane0:31:01
81Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:31:51
82Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:32:15
83Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:32:46
84Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:33:36
85Sean Whitfield (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing0:34:05
86Ken-Levi Eikeland (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:34:44
87Jonathan Noble (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team0:35:36
88Jack Sutton (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing0:36:49
89Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo0:37:41
90Ashley Mackay (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast0:38:27
91Yuan Tang Peng (Tpe) Team McDonalds Downunder0:38:59
92Yukinori Hishira (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:39:29
93Thomas Kaesler (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:41:29
94Rien Schuurhuis (Ned) Olivers Real Food Racing0:46:07
95Joel Strachan (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder0:46:28
96Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:49:11

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele von Hoff (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness28pts
2Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder18
3Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia14
4Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale12
5Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport10
6Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo10
7Ken-Levi Eikeland (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling6
8Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott6
9Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale6
10Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott6
11Thomas Stuart (GBr) JLT Condor4
12Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo4
13Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane2
14Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane2

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane36pts
2Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott24
3Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij24
4Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane16
5Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy12
6Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo8
7James Whelan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia8
8Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder8
9Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott4
10Freddy Ovett (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast4
11Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia4
12Ken-Levi Eikeland (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling4
13Oliver Martin (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team2
14Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor2
15Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness14:57:41
2Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane0:00:48
3James Whelan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:01:09
4Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:15
5Ryan Christensen (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing0:03:12
6Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:03:24
7Calan White (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team0:04:22
8Michael Potter (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast0:05:48
9Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane0:09:17
10Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane0:11:42
11Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:15:14
12Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder0:15:53
13Matthew Gibson (GBr) JLT Condor0:16:14
14Reece Tucknott (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:20:01
15Michael Rice (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:20:09
16Aidan Kampers (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast0:20:35
17Nicholas White (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing0:21:17
18Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:23:55
19Amarni Drake (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast0:24:36
20Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing0:25:08
21Nicholas Reddish (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing0:25:12
22Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane0:28:17
23Toby Orchard (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast0:28:29
24Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:30:45
25Jonathan Noble (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team0:34:30
26Ashley Mackay (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast0:37:21

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchelton-Scott44:50:45
2Bennelong SwissWellness0:01:20
3KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:05:25
4Trek-Segafredo0:06:09
5Israel Cycling Academy0:08:59
6Brisbane Continental Cycling Team0:12:49
7JLT Condor0:19:06
8Aqua Blue Sport0:21:19
9Mobius BridgeLane0:22:06
10Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:24:18
11ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast0:26:00
12Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:27:09
13Team McDonalds Downunder0:40:28
14Olivers Real Food Racing0:40:43
15Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:51:36

 

