Herald Sun Tour: Hansen moves into race lead with stage 1 victory
Von Hoff second in Warrnambool as crosswinds wreck havoc
Stage 1: Colac - Warrnambool
On a thrilling day of racing that skirted the scenic Great Ocean Road, Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) emerged victorious in Warrnambool at the Herald Sun Tour. In doing so, the Dane also moves into the race leader's yellow jersey, taking it from Britain's Ed Clancy.
Steele von Hoff (Bennelong SwissWellness) was second on the stage with Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott) third in the reduced sprint finish. In the GC, Hansen leads Meyer by nine seconds and Von Hoff by 10 seconds.
On the technical run into the line, Damien Howson was among the animators of a select nine-rider group before Von Hoff opened up his sprint. Hansen timed his surge to perfection and quickly erased his 'mistake' in Wednesday night's prologue.
"This is a nice comfort prize after yesterday," said Hansen. "I was a bit gutted to have missed it yesterday but, like I said, I made a mistake and you can't expect to win when you make a mistake on a short prologue. I am really happy to make up for it today and get away with the win and jersey."
On the 161.6km stage from Colac to the coastal town of Warrnambool, the race split apart when the peloton hit the Great Ocean Road and cross winds became a factor. Further splits in the peloton occurred due to the pressure of Mitchelton-Scott and Trek-Segafredo thinning out the bunch to a nine-rider front group in the finale.
After a crazy finale Meyer struggled to find the words to describe it.
"I don't know if you can explain what happened out there. It was definitely chaotic in the last 30 kilometres," he said. "We put ourselves in a good position for the general classification. We are right up there."
Friday’s stage 2 of the Herald Sun Tour starts in Warrnambool and takes the peloton inland over 198.6 kilometres, finishing on an almost identical circuit to the Australian national championships one in Buninyong.
How it unfolded
Welcoming back the Herald Sun Tour for the first time in several years, Colac greeted the peloton with cool weather and light winds. The breeze would prove crucial in the outcome of the race three and a half hours later in Warrnambool.
The day's breakaway kicked into life when Daniel Whitehouse (Interpro Stradalli) launched a move from the peloton and was joined by Oliver Martin (Brisbane Continental) and Matt Ross (KordaMentha- Australia). Brad Evans (Mobius BridgeLane), Liam Magennis (Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale) and Kane Richards (McDonalds Downunder) then bridged across to form a six-rider breakaway.
On the rolling inland roads through dairy country, the leaders were quick to establish a gap that hovered around the four-minute mark. In the peloton, JLT Condor, with Clancy in yellow, controlled the pace. With the first mountain jersey of the race on offer at the sole climb of the day, Evans got the jump and held on for maximum points to secure a visit to the podium. The breakaway, otherwise rolling turns and working cooperatively, quickly returned to work together.
At Princetown, on approach to the coast, Trek-Segafredo and Mitchelton-Scott tested the peloton in crosswinds and the attention of their rival teams. Rolling along the Great Ocean Road and past the Twelve Apostles, the somewhat protected roads resulted in a truce. However, once through the feed zone in Peterborough 30 kilometres later, the race headed back inland with several stretches of road ripe for exploiting in the windy conditions.
Once again, Trek-Segafredo and Mitchelton-Scott were the chief culprits in blowing part the race and on the second attempt; echelons divided the peloton into numerous groups. A crash as the selections were made added to the drama as the pressure of the two WorldTour teams also cut into the lead of the breakaway. The six-leaders were caught with 15 kilometres still to race as the attacks came thick and fast.
The aggressive finale continued with a select nine-rider group riding off the front with Trek-Segafredo and Mitchelton-Scott again making the race. In the final dash to the line, the attacks came often but, for the second day running, it was an Olympic track gold medallist taking the win and leader's jersey.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|3:36:57
|2
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|3
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Thomas Stuart (GBr) JLT Condor
|6
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|7
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|9
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:03
|10
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:23
|11
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|12
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|13
|Ryan Thomas (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|14
|Pat Lane (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|15
|Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|16
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|17
|Chris Harper (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|18
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|19
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|20
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|21
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|Michael Vink (NZl) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|24
|Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|25
|Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|26
|Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|27
|Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane
|28
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|29
|Oliver Martin (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|30
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:20
|31
|Ryan Christensen (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:01:21
|32
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|33
|Lionel Mawdit (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|34
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|35
|Sean Whitfield (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|36
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|37
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|38
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|39
|Michael Potter (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|40
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|41
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|42
|Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|43
|Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|44
|Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|45
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) JLT Condor
|46
|Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
|47
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Bennelong SwissWellness
|48
|Ashley Mackay (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|49
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|50
|Stu Shaw (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|51
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:31
|52
|Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:01:34
|53
|James Whelan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|54
|Ken-Levi Eikeland (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|55
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|56
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|57
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|58
|Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|59
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|60
|Thomas Robinson (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|61
|Calan White (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|62
|Jonathan Noble (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|63
|Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|64
|Nick Miler (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|65
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|66
|Cameron Layton (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|67
|Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|68
|Amarni Drake (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|69
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|70
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|71
|Nicholas White (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|72
|Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|0:01:41
|73
|Toby Orchard (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|74
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:01:44
|75
|Alexander Ray (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|0:01:48
|76
|Yuan Tang Peng (Tpe) Team McDonalds Downunder
|77
|Reece Tucknott (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:01:49
|78
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|0:01:51
|79
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|80
|Michael Rice (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:01:53
|81
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|82
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:03
|83
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:02:18
|84
|Aidan Kampers (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|0:04:53
|85
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:04:59
|86
|Nicholas Reddish (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:08:56
|87
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|88
|Rien Schuurhuis (Ned) Olivers Real Food Racing
|89
|Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:09:02
|90
|Jack Sutton (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|91
|Joel Strachan (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|0:09:45
|92
|Yukinori Hishira (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|93
|Ross Freeman (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|0:12:01
|94
|Jokin Extabe (Spa) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|95
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:15
|96
|Jesse Featonby (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:24:08
|97
|Thomas Kaesler (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:24:10
|DNF
|Jayson Rousseau (Fra) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|DNF
|Mitch Neumann (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|DNF
|Callum Scotson (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|DNS
|Jonas Hjorth (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|6
|pts
|2
|Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|4
|3
|Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|6
|pts
|2
|Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|4
|3
|Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane
|8
|pts
|2
|Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|4
|3
|Oliver Martin (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchelton-Scott
|10:51:14
|2
|Bennelong SwissWellness
|3
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:03
|4
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:23
|5
|Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|6
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:20
|7
|KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:01:44
|8
|JLT Condor
|0:02:19
|9
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:42
|10
|Mobius BridgeLane
|0:02:55
|11
|Team McDonalds Downunder
|0:03:08
|12
|Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|13
|ACA - Ride Sunsine Coast
|0:03:40
|14
|Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:03:53
|15
|Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:11:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|3:38:42
|2
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:09
|3
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|0:00:10
|4
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|0:00:14
|5
|Thomas Stuart (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:00:15
|6
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:16
|7
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:18
|9
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:22
|10
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:33
|11
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:36
|13
|Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|14
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:37
|15
|Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|16
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:38
|17
|Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|18
|Ryan Thomas (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|19
|Michael Vink (NZl) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|20
|Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane
|21
|Chris Harper (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|0:00:40
|22
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|23
|Pat Lane (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:00:41
|24
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:42
|25
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:44
|26
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:46
|27
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|28
|Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:00:51
|29
|Oliver Martin (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|30
|Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:30
|31
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|0:01:32
|32
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:34
|33
|Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|0:01:35
|34
|Michael Potter (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|0:01:36
|35
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:37
|36
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:38
|37
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:39
|38
|Sean Whitfield (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|39
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|40
|Lionel Mawdit (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|41
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Bennelong SwissWellness
|0:01:40
|42
|Ryan Christensen (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|43
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|0:01:41
|44
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|45
|Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|46
|Stu Shaw (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|0:01:43
|47
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|48
|Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|0:01:44
|49
|Ashley Mackay (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|50
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:45
|51
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|52
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:46
|53
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:47
|54
|Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:01:50
|55
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:51
|56
|Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|57
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:01:52
|58
|James Whelan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|59
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:53
|60
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:54
|61
|Thomas Robinson (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|62
|Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|0:01:55
|63
|Ken-Levi Eikeland (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|64
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|65
|Amarni Drake (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|66
|Nick Miler (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|67
|Toby Orchard (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|0:01:56
|68
|Nicholas White (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|69
|Jonathan Noble (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|70
|Calan White (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|71
|Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|72
|Cameron Layton (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|0:02:00
|73
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:02:05
|74
|Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|0:02:06
|75
|Reece Tucknott (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:02:07
|76
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:02:08
|77
|Alexander Ray (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|78
|Michael Rice (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:02:09
|79
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|80
|Yuan Tang Peng (Tpe) Team McDonalds Downunder
|81
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:02:13
|82
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:22
|83
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:02:34
|84
|Aidan Kampers (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|0:05:15
|85
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:05:23
|86
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:09:09
|87
|Rien Schuurhuis (Ned) Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:09:17
|88
|Nicholas Reddish (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:09:18
|89
|Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:09:21
|90
|Jack Sutton (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:09:22
|91
|Joel Strachan (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|0:10:10
|92
|Yukinori Hishira (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:10:17
|93
|Ross Freeman (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|0:12:26
|94
|Jokin Extabe (Spa) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:12:29
|95
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:40
|96
|Thomas Kaesler (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:24:29
|97
|Jesse Featonby (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|10
|pts
|2
|Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|10
|3
|Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|10
|4
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|8
|5
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|6
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|7
|Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|2
|8
|Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane
|8
|pts
|2
|Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|4
|3
|Oliver Martin (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|3:39:18
|2
|Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|0:00:01
|3
|Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:00:02
|4
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|0:00:04
|5
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:00:58
|6
|Michael Potter (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|0:01:00
|7
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:01
|8
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:02
|9
|Ryan Christensen (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:01:04
|10
|Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|0:01:08
|11
|Ashley Mackay (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|12
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:01:16
|13
|James Whelan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|14
|Amarni Drake (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|0:01:19
|15
|Toby Orchard (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|0:01:20
|16
|Nicholas White (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|17
|Jonathan Noble (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|18
|Calan White (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|19
|Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|20
|Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|0:01:30
|21
|Reece Tucknott (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:01:31
|22
|Michael Rice (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:01:33
|23
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|24
|Aidan Kampers (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|0:04:39
|25
|Nicholas Reddish (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:08:42
|26
|Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:08:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchelton-Scott
|10:57:06
|2
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:02
|3
|Bennelong SwissWellness
|4
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:36
|5
|Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|6
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:25
|7
|KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:01:58
|8
|JLT Condor
|0:02:17
|9
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:55
|10
|Mobius BridgeLane
|0:03:14
|11
|Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:03:20
|12
|Team McDonalds Downunder
|0:03:31
|13
|ACA - Ride Sunsine Coast
|0:03:53
|14
|Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:04:12
|15
|Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:11:57
