Image 1 of 21 Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) wins stage 1 of the Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 21 Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) in the leader's yellow jersey (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 3 of 21 Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) shows off his 3T Strada single-ring bike (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 4 of 21 It was a hard day of racing (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 5 of 21 JLT Condor on the front (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 6 of 21 The JLT Condor team tried to control the race (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 7 of 21 The crosswinds sparked a crash that split the race even more (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 8 of 21 The stage 1 podium enjoy their moment (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 9 of 21 Brad Evans (Mobius BridgeLane) on the podium (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 10 of 21 Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) was happy to make up for his mistake in the time trial (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 11 of 21 Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) celebrates on the podium (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 12 of 21 Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) takes centre stage (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 13 of 21 The peloton pass along the stunning Great Ocean Road (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 14 of 21 The peloton was packed tight in the cross winds (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 15 of 21 The race heads in land but the attacks kept coming (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 16 of 21 JLT Condor lead the peloton (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 17 of 21 JLT Condor fought to defend Ed Clancy's lead (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 18 of 21 The break of the day fought hard to stay clear (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 19 of 21 Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) hits the line first (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 20 of 21 Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) in the Herald Sun tour leader's jersey (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 21 of 21 Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) celebrates his stage win (Image credit: Con Chronis)

On a thrilling day of racing that skirted the scenic Great Ocean Road, Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) emerged victorious in Warrnambool at the Herald Sun Tour. In doing so, the Dane also moves into the race leader's yellow jersey, taking it from Britain's Ed Clancy.

Related Articles Herald Sun Tour: De Kort takes his chance in Warrnambool finale

Steele von Hoff (Bennelong SwissWellness) was second on the stage with Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott) third in the reduced sprint finish. In the GC, Hansen leads Meyer by nine seconds and Von Hoff by 10 seconds.

On the technical run into the line, Damien Howson was among the animators of a select nine-rider group before Von Hoff opened up his sprint. Hansen timed his surge to perfection and quickly erased his 'mistake' in Wednesday night's prologue.

"This is a nice comfort prize after yesterday," said Hansen. "I was a bit gutted to have missed it yesterday but, like I said, I made a mistake and you can't expect to win when you make a mistake on a short prologue. I am really happy to make up for it today and get away with the win and jersey."

On the 161.6km stage from Colac to the coastal town of Warrnambool, the race split apart when the peloton hit the Great Ocean Road and cross winds became a factor. Further splits in the peloton occurred due to the pressure of Mitchelton-Scott and Trek-Segafredo thinning out the bunch to a nine-rider front group in the finale.

After a crazy finale Meyer struggled to find the words to describe it.

"I don't know if you can explain what happened out there. It was definitely chaotic in the last 30 kilometres," he said. "We put ourselves in a good position for the general classification. We are right up there."

Friday’s stage 2 of the Herald Sun Tour starts in Warrnambool and takes the peloton inland over 198.6 kilometres, finishing on an almost identical circuit to the Australian national championships one in Buninyong.

How it unfolded

Welcoming back the Herald Sun Tour for the first time in several years, Colac greeted the peloton with cool weather and light winds. The breeze would prove crucial in the outcome of the race three and a half hours later in Warrnambool.

The day's breakaway kicked into life when Daniel Whitehouse (Interpro Stradalli) launched a move from the peloton and was joined by Oliver Martin (Brisbane Continental) and Matt Ross (KordaMentha- Australia). Brad Evans (Mobius BridgeLane), Liam Magennis (Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale) and Kane Richards (McDonalds Downunder) then bridged across to form a six-rider breakaway.

On the rolling inland roads through dairy country, the leaders were quick to establish a gap that hovered around the four-minute mark. In the peloton, JLT Condor, with Clancy in yellow, controlled the pace. With the first mountain jersey of the race on offer at the sole climb of the day, Evans got the jump and held on for maximum points to secure a visit to the podium. The breakaway, otherwise rolling turns and working cooperatively, quickly returned to work together.

At Princetown, on approach to the coast, Trek-Segafredo and Mitchelton-Scott tested the peloton in crosswinds and the attention of their rival teams. Rolling along the Great Ocean Road and past the Twelve Apostles, the somewhat protected roads resulted in a truce. However, once through the feed zone in Peterborough 30 kilometres later, the race headed back inland with several stretches of road ripe for exploiting in the windy conditions.

Once again, Trek-Segafredo and Mitchelton-Scott were the chief culprits in blowing part the race and on the second attempt; echelons divided the peloton into numerous groups. A crash as the selections were made added to the drama as the pressure of the two WorldTour teams also cut into the lead of the breakaway. The six-leaders were caught with 15 kilometres still to race as the attacks came thick and fast.

The aggressive finale continued with a select nine-rider group riding off the front with Trek-Segafredo and Mitchelton-Scott again making the race. In the final dash to the line, the attacks came often but, for the second day running, it was an Olympic track gold medallist taking the win and leader's jersey.

For more of the Cyclingnews podcast, click here.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 3:36:57 2 Steele von Hoff (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 3 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 5 Thomas Stuart (GBr) JLT Condor 6 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 7 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 9 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:03 10 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:23 11 Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 12 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 13 Ryan Thomas (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 14 Pat Lane (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 15 Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder 16 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 17 Chris Harper (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 18 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 19 Robbert De Greef (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 20 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 21 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 22 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 23 Michael Vink (NZl) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 24 Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 25 Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 26 Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 27 Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane 28 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 29 Oliver Martin (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 0:00:32 30 Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:01:20 31 Ryan Christensen (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing 0:01:21 32 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 33 Lionel Mawdit (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 34 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 35 Sean Whitfield (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing 36 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 37 Freddy Ovett (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 38 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 39 Michael Potter (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 40 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 41 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 42 Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 43 Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 44 Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 45 Matthew Gibson (GBr) JLT Condor 46 Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor 47 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Bennelong SwissWellness 48 Ashley Mackay (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 49 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 50 Stu Shaw (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 51 Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:01:31 52 Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 0:01:34 53 James Whelan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 54 Ken-Levi Eikeland (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 55 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 56 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 57 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 58 Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 59 Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 60 Thomas Robinson (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 61 Calan White (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 62 Jonathan Noble (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 63 Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 64 Nick Miler (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder 65 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 66 Cameron Layton (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder 67 Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 68 Amarni Drake (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 69 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 70 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 71 Nicholas White (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing 72 Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 0:01:41 73 Toby Orchard (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 74 Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 0:01:44 75 Alexander Ray (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder 0:01:48 76 Yuan Tang Peng (Tpe) Team McDonalds Downunder 77 Reece Tucknott (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 0:01:49 78 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 0:01:51 79 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor 80 Michael Rice (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 0:01:53 81 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 82 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:03 83 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:02:18 84 Aidan Kampers (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 0:04:53 85 Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:04:59 86 Nicholas Reddish (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing 0:08:56 87 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 88 Rien Schuurhuis (Ned) Olivers Real Food Racing 89 Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing 0:09:02 90 Jack Sutton (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing 91 Joel Strachan (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder 0:09:45 92 Yukinori Hishira (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 93 Ross Freeman (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder 0:12:01 94 Jokin Extabe (Spa) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 95 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:15 96 Jesse Featonby (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 0:24:08 97 Thomas Kaesler (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 0:24:10 DNF Jayson Rousseau (Fra) Interpro Stradalli Cycling DNF Mitch Neumann (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team DNF Callum Scotson (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia DNS Jonas Hjorth (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling

Sprint 1 - Simpson, km. 45.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder 6 pts 2 Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 4 3 Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 2

Sprint 2 - Peterborough, km. 104.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 6 pts 2 Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder 4 3 Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane 2

Mountain 1 - (Cat 4) Ford Rd, km. 70.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane 8 pts 2 Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 4 3 Oliver Martin (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 2

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchelton-Scott 10:51:14 2 Bennelong SwissWellness 3 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:03 4 Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:23 5 Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 0:00:55 6 Aqua Blue Sport 0:01:20 7 KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 0:01:44 8 JLT Condor 0:02:19 9 Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:42 10 Mobius BridgeLane 0:02:55 11 Team McDonalds Downunder 0:03:08 12 Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 13 ACA - Ride Sunsine Coast 0:03:40 14 Olivers Real Food Racing 0:03:53 15 Interpro Stradalli Cycling 0:11:19

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 3:38:42 2 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:09 3 Steele von Hoff (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 0:00:10 4 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 0:00:14 5 Thomas Stuart (GBr) JLT Condor 0:00:15 6 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:16 7 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 8 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:18 9 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:22 10 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:33 11 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 12 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:36 13 Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 14 Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:37 15 Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder 16 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:38 17 Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 18 Ryan Thomas (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 0:00:39 19 Michael Vink (NZl) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 20 Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane 21 Chris Harper (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 0:00:40 22 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 23 Pat Lane (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 0:00:41 24 Robbert De Greef (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:42 25 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:44 26 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:46 27 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 28 Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 0:00:51 29 Oliver Martin (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 0:00:55 30 Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor 0:01:30 31 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 0:01:32 32 Matthew Gibson (GBr) JLT Condor 0:01:34 33 Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 0:01:35 34 Michael Potter (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 0:01:36 35 Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:01:37 36 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:38 37 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:39 38 Sean Whitfield (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing 39 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 40 Lionel Mawdit (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 41 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Bennelong SwissWellness 0:01:40 42 Ryan Christensen (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing 43 Freddy Ovett (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 0:01:41 44 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 45 Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 46 Stu Shaw (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 0:01:43 47 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 48 Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 0:01:44 49 Ashley Mackay (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 50 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:45 51 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 52 Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:01:46 53 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 0:01:47 54 Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 0:01:50 55 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:51 56 Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 57 Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 0:01:52 58 James Whelan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 59 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:53 60 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:54 61 Thomas Robinson (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 62 Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 0:01:55 63 Ken-Levi Eikeland (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 64 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 65 Amarni Drake (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 66 Nick Miler (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder 67 Toby Orchard (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 0:01:56 68 Nicholas White (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing 69 Jonathan Noble (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 70 Calan White (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 0:01:58 71 Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 72 Cameron Layton (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder 0:02:00 73 Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 0:02:05 74 Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 0:02:06 75 Reece Tucknott (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 0:02:07 76 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor 0:02:08 77 Alexander Ray (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder 78 Michael Rice (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 0:02:09 79 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 80 Yuan Tang Peng (Tpe) Team McDonalds Downunder 81 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:02:13 82 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:22 83 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:02:34 84 Aidan Kampers (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 0:05:15 85 Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:05:23 86 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:09:09 87 Rien Schuurhuis (Ned) Olivers Real Food Racing 0:09:17 88 Nicholas Reddish (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing 0:09:18 89 Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing 0:09:21 90 Jack Sutton (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing 0:09:22 91 Joel Strachan (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder 0:10:10 92 Yukinori Hishira (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 0:10:17 93 Ross Freeman (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder 0:12:26 94 Jokin Extabe (Spa) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 0:12:29 95 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:40 96 Thomas Kaesler (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 0:24:29 97 Jesse Featonby (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 10 pts 2 Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 10 3 Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder 10 4 Steele von Hoff (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 8 5 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 6 6 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 4 7 Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 2 8 Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane 8 pts 2 Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 4 3 Oliver Martin (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 3:39:18 2 Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder 0:00:01 3 Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 0:00:02 4 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 0:00:04 5 Matthew Gibson (GBr) JLT Condor 0:00:58 6 Michael Potter (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 0:01:00 7 Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:01:01 8 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:02 9 Ryan Christensen (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing 0:01:04 10 Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 0:01:08 11 Ashley Mackay (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 12 Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 0:01:16 13 James Whelan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 14 Amarni Drake (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 0:01:19 15 Toby Orchard (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 0:01:20 16 Nicholas White (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing 17 Jonathan Noble (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 18 Calan White (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 0:01:22 19 Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 20 Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 0:01:30 21 Reece Tucknott (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 0:01:31 22 Michael Rice (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 0:01:33 23 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 24 Aidan Kampers (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 0:04:39 25 Nicholas Reddish (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing 0:08:42 26 Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing 0:08:45