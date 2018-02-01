Trending

Herald Sun Tour: Hansen moves into race lead with stage 1 victory

Von Hoff second in Warrnambool as crosswinds wreck havoc

Image 1 of 21

Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) wins stage 1 of the Herald Sun Tour

Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) wins stage 1 of the Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 2 of 21

Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) in the leader's yellow jersey

Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) in the leader's yellow jersey
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 3 of 21

Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) shows off his 3T Strada single-ring bike

Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) shows off his 3T Strada single-ring bike
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 4 of 21

It was a hard day of racing

It was a hard day of racing
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 5 of 21

JLT Condor on the front

JLT Condor on the front
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 6 of 21

The JLT Condor team tried to control the race

The JLT Condor team tried to control the race
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 7 of 21

The crosswinds sparked a crash that split the race even more

The crosswinds sparked a crash that split the race even more
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 8 of 21

The stage 1 podium enjoy their moment

The stage 1 podium enjoy their moment
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 9 of 21

Brad Evans (Mobius BridgeLane) on the podium

Brad Evans (Mobius BridgeLane) on the podium
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 10 of 21

Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) was happy to make up for his mistake in the time trial

Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) was happy to make up for his mistake in the time trial
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 11 of 21

Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) celebrates on the podium

Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) celebrates on the podium
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 12 of 21

Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) takes centre stage

Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) takes centre stage
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 13 of 21

The peloton pass along the stunning Great Ocean Road

The peloton pass along the stunning Great Ocean Road
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 14 of 21

The peloton was packed tight in the cross winds

The peloton was packed tight in the cross winds
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 15 of 21

The race heads in land but the attacks kept coming

The race heads in land but the attacks kept coming
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 16 of 21

JLT Condor lead the peloton

JLT Condor lead the peloton
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 17 of 21

JLT Condor fought to defend Ed Clancy's lead

JLT Condor fought to defend Ed Clancy's lead
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 18 of 21

The break of the day fought hard to stay clear

The break of the day fought hard to stay clear
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 19 of 21

Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) hits the line first

Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) hits the line first
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 20 of 21

Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) in the Herald Sun tour leader's jersey

Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) in the Herald Sun tour leader's jersey
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 21 of 21

Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) celebrates his stage win

Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) celebrates his stage win
(Image credit: Con Chronis)

On a thrilling day of racing that skirted the scenic Great Ocean Road, Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) emerged victorious in Warrnambool at the Herald Sun Tour. In doing so, the Dane also moves into the race leader's yellow jersey, taking it from Britain's Ed Clancy.

Related Articles

Herald Sun Tour: De Kort takes his chance in Warrnambool finale

Steele von Hoff (Bennelong SwissWellness) was second on the stage with Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott) third in the reduced sprint finish. In the GC, Hansen leads Meyer by nine seconds and Von Hoff by 10 seconds.

On the technical run into the line, Damien Howson was among the animators of a select nine-rider group before Von Hoff opened up his sprint. Hansen timed his surge to perfection and quickly erased his 'mistake' in Wednesday night's prologue.

"This is a nice comfort prize after yesterday," said Hansen. "I was a bit gutted to have missed it yesterday but, like I said, I made a mistake and you can't expect to win when you make a mistake on a short prologue. I am really happy to make up for it today and get away with the win and jersey."

On the 161.6km stage from Colac to the coastal town of Warrnambool, the race split apart when the peloton hit the Great Ocean Road and cross winds became a factor. Further splits in the peloton occurred due to the pressure of Mitchelton-Scott and Trek-Segafredo thinning out the bunch to a nine-rider front group in the finale.

After a crazy finale Meyer struggled to find the words to describe it.

"I don't know if you can explain what happened out there. It was definitely chaotic in the last 30 kilometres," he said. "We put ourselves in a good position for the general classification. We are right up there."

Friday’s stage 2 of the Herald Sun Tour starts in Warrnambool and takes the peloton inland over 198.6 kilometres, finishing on an almost identical circuit to the Australian national championships one in Buninyong.

How it unfolded

Welcoming back the Herald Sun Tour for the first time in several years, Colac greeted the peloton with cool weather and light winds. The breeze would prove crucial in the outcome of the race three and a half hours later in Warrnambool.

The day's breakaway kicked into life when Daniel Whitehouse (Interpro Stradalli) launched a move from the peloton and was joined by Oliver Martin (Brisbane Continental) and Matt Ross (KordaMentha- Australia). Brad Evans (Mobius BridgeLane), Liam Magennis (Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale) and Kane Richards (McDonalds Downunder) then bridged across to form a six-rider breakaway.

On the rolling inland roads through dairy country, the leaders were quick to establish a gap that hovered around the four-minute mark. In the peloton, JLT Condor, with Clancy in yellow, controlled the pace. With the first mountain jersey of the race on offer at the sole climb of the day, Evans got the jump and held on for maximum points to secure a visit to the podium. The breakaway, otherwise rolling turns and working cooperatively, quickly returned to work together.

At Princetown, on approach to the coast, Trek-Segafredo and Mitchelton-Scott tested the peloton in crosswinds and the attention of their rival teams. Rolling along the Great Ocean Road and past the Twelve Apostles, the somewhat protected roads resulted in a truce. However, once through the feed zone in Peterborough 30 kilometres later, the race headed back inland with several stretches of road ripe for exploiting in the windy conditions.

Once again, Trek-Segafredo and Mitchelton-Scott were the chief culprits in blowing part the race and on the second attempt; echelons divided the peloton into numerous groups. A crash as the selections were made added to the drama as the pressure of the two WorldTour teams also cut into the lead of the breakaway. The six-leaders were caught with 15 kilometres still to race as the attacks came thick and fast.

The aggressive finale continued with a select nine-rider group riding off the front with Trek-Segafredo and Mitchelton-Scott again making the race. In the final dash to the line, the attacks came often but, for the second day running, it was an Olympic track gold medallist taking the win and leader's jersey.

For more of the Cyclingnews podcast, click here.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport3:36:57
2Steele von Hoff (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
3Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
4Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
5Thomas Stuart (GBr) JLT Condor
6Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
7Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
8Cameron Bayly (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
9Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:00:03
10Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:00:23
11Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
12Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
13Ryan Thomas (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
14Pat Lane (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
15Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
16Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
17Chris Harper (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
18Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
19Robbert De Greef (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
20Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
21Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
22Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
23Michael Vink (NZl) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
24Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
25Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
26Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
27Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane
28Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
29Oliver Martin (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team0:00:32
30Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:20
31Ryan Christensen (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing0:01:21
32Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
33Lionel Mawdit (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
34Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
35Sean Whitfield (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
36Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
37Freddy Ovett (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
38Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
39Michael Potter (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
40Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
41Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
42Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
43Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
44Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
45Matthew Gibson (GBr) JLT Condor
46Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
47Joseph Cooper (NZl) Bennelong SwissWellness
48Ashley Mackay (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
49Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
50Stu Shaw (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
51Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:31
52Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:01:34
53James Whelan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
54Ken-Levi Eikeland (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
55Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
56Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
57Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
58Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
59Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
60Thomas Robinson (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
61Calan White (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
62Jonathan Noble (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
63Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
64Nick Miler (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
65August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
66Cameron Layton (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
67Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
68Amarni Drake (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
69Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
70Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
71Nicholas White (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
72Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane0:01:41
73Toby Orchard (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
74Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:01:44
75Alexander Ray (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder0:01:48
76Yuan Tang Peng (Tpe) Team McDonalds Downunder
77Reece Tucknott (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:01:49
78Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane0:01:51
79Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
80Michael Rice (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:01:53
81Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
82Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:03
83Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:02:18
84Aidan Kampers (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast0:04:53
85Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:04:59
86Nicholas Reddish (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing0:08:56
87Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
88Rien Schuurhuis (Ned) Olivers Real Food Racing
89Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing0:09:02
90Jack Sutton (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
91Joel Strachan (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder0:09:45
92Yukinori Hishira (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
93Ross Freeman (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder0:12:01
94Jokin Extabe (Spa) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
95Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:15:15
96Jesse Featonby (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:24:08
97Thomas Kaesler (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:24:10
DNFJayson Rousseau (Fra) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
DNFMitch Neumann (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
DNFCallum Scotson (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
DNSJonas Hjorth (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling

Sprint 1 - Simpson, km. 45.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder6pts
2Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia4
3Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale2

Sprint 2 - Peterborough, km. 104.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia6pts
2Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder4
3Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane2

Mountain 1 - (Cat 4) Ford Rd, km. 70.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane8pts
2Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia4
3Oliver Martin (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team2

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchelton-Scott10:51:14
2Bennelong SwissWellness
3Trek-Segafredo0:00:03
4Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:23
5Brisbane Continental Cycling Team0:00:55
6Aqua Blue Sport0:01:20
7KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:01:44
8JLT Condor0:02:19
9Israel Cycling Academy0:02:42
10Mobius BridgeLane0:02:55
11Team McDonalds Downunder0:03:08
12Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
13ACA - Ride Sunsine Coast0:03:40
14Olivers Real Food Racing0:03:53
15Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:11:19

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport3:38:42
2Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:09
3Steele von Hoff (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness0:00:10
4Cameron Bayly (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness0:00:14
5Thomas Stuart (GBr) JLT Condor0:00:15
6Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:16
7Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
8Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:18
9Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:00:22
10Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:00:33
11Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
12Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:36
13Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
14Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:37
15Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
16Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:38
17Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
18Ryan Thomas (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team0:00:39
19Michael Vink (NZl) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
20Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane
21Chris Harper (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness0:00:40
22Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
23Pat Lane (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:00:41
24Robbert De Greef (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:42
25Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:44
26Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:46
27Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
28Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:00:51
29Oliver Martin (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team0:00:55
30Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:30
31Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness0:01:32
32Matthew Gibson (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:34
33Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness0:01:35
34Michael Potter (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast0:01:36
35Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:37
36Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:38
37Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:39
38Sean Whitfield (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
39Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
40Lionel Mawdit (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
41Joseph Cooper (NZl) Bennelong SwissWellness0:01:40
42Ryan Christensen (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
43Freddy Ovett (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast0:01:41
44Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
45Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
46Stu Shaw (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast0:01:43
47Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
48Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane0:01:44
49Ashley Mackay (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
50Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:45
51Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
52Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:46
53Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:47
54Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:01:50
55August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:51
56Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
57Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:01:52
58James Whelan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
59Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:53
60Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:54
61Thomas Robinson (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
62Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane0:01:55
63Ken-Levi Eikeland (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
64Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
65Amarni Drake (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
66Nick Miler (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
67Toby Orchard (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast0:01:56
68Nicholas White (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
69Jonathan Noble (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
70Calan White (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team0:01:58
71Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
72Cameron Layton (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder0:02:00
73Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:02:05
74Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane0:02:06
75Reece Tucknott (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:02:07
76Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor0:02:08
77Alexander Ray (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
78Michael Rice (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:02:09
79Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
80Yuan Tang Peng (Tpe) Team McDonalds Downunder
81Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:02:13
82Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:22
83Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:02:34
84Aidan Kampers (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast0:05:15
85Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:05:23
86Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:09:09
87Rien Schuurhuis (Ned) Olivers Real Food Racing0:09:17
88Nicholas Reddish (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing0:09:18
89Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing0:09:21
90Jack Sutton (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing0:09:22
91Joel Strachan (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder0:10:10
92Yukinori Hishira (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:10:17
93Ross Freeman (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder0:12:26
94Jokin Extabe (Spa) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:12:29
95Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:15:40
96Thomas Kaesler (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:24:29
97Jesse Featonby (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport10pts
2Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia10
3Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder10
4Steele von Hoff (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness8
5Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott6
6Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo4
7Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale2
8Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane8pts
2Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia4
3Oliver Martin (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia3:39:18
2Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder0:00:01
3Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:00:02
4Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness0:00:04
5Matthew Gibson (GBr) JLT Condor0:00:58
6Michael Potter (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast0:01:00
7Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:01
8Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:02
9Ryan Christensen (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing0:01:04
10Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane0:01:08
11Ashley Mackay (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
12Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:01:16
13James Whelan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
14Amarni Drake (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast0:01:19
15Toby Orchard (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast0:01:20
16Nicholas White (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
17Jonathan Noble (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
18Calan White (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team0:01:22
19Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
20Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane0:01:30
21Reece Tucknott (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:01:31
22Michael Rice (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:01:33
23Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
24Aidan Kampers (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast0:04:39
25Nicholas Reddish (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing0:08:42
26Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing0:08:45

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchelton-Scott10:57:06
2Trek-Segafredo0:00:02
3Bennelong SwissWellness
4Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:36
5Brisbane Continental Cycling Team0:01:10
6Aqua Blue Sport0:01:25
7KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:01:58
8JLT Condor0:02:17
9Israel Cycling Academy0:02:55
10Mobius BridgeLane0:03:14
11Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:03:20
12Team McDonalds Downunder0:03:31
13ACA - Ride Sunsine Coast0:03:53
14Olivers Real Food Racing0:04:12
15Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:11:57

 

Latest on Cyclingnews