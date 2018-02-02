Herald Sun Tour: Pedersen wins stage 2
Hansen holds onto yellow ahead of Lake Mountain showdown
Stage 2: Warrnambool - Ballarat
The Danish Herald Sun Tour party continued Friday in Buninyong as Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) won the group sprint ahead of Steele von Hoff (Bennelong-Swisswellness) and Alex Edmondson (Mitchelton-Scott). Race leader and fellow Dane Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) finished in the bunch and retains the yellow jersey a day after his stage 1 victory.
A four-kilometre lead out from Koen de Kort set up Pedersen in the sprint to the line, the same finish used in the Australian national championships, with the Danish national champion then finishing off the job to land Trek-Segafredo's sixth win of the 2018 season.
A slipped saddle hindered Hansen's ability to contest the finale, and the Dane launched his sprint with 800 metres to go before fading to 38th, but it was enough to retain his lead. On Saturday, the 25-year-old will turn domestique for teammate Larry Warbasse on the road to Lake Mountain.
"I kept my promise. It was a bit harder than I expected today in the final so I am glad to have kept the jersey," he said of keeping yellow.
"Today I had my good teammate Larry up there again. He is ready for the big mountain tomorrow. Larry looks really good and I am going to do my best to defend the jersey for myself. If I can't, then I'll try to put on Larry's shoulders."
How it unfolded
The start of stage 2 of the Herald Sun Tour shared the same location of Flagstaff Hill in Warrnambool as the stage 1 finish, with the twist of following the roads in reserve to the previous afternoon. After 15 kilometres of aggressive racing, a crash brought down a number of riders, including race leader Hansen who was quick to get back on his bike and re-join the bunch.
The remaining riders only re-joined the rear of the peloton at the 30-kilometre mark as the day's breakaway rode off the front. The group consisted of Etienne van Empel (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Ken-Levi Eikeland (Interpro Stradalli Cycling), Alistair Donohoe (Mobius BridgeLane), Liam Magennis (Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale), Joel Strachan (Team McDonalds Downunder), and the White brothers from Ballarat, Liam (Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale) and Nicholas (Oliver's Real Food Racing).
Rolling along with a healthy advantage close to five minutes at the halfway mark, the peloton was content to control the breakaway ride. A change to the course introduced a dirt road sector of seven kilometres mid-stage, and on approach, there was a split in the peloton. A decision by the commissaires, though, neutralised the race through the sector. At the end of the stretch of the road, the peloton took a three-minute break and impromptu feed to let the leaders re-establish their advantage.
The racing then settled again as the breakaway's three and half minute lead remained steady on the long straight roads leading into Ballarat. However, with the distance starting to bite, the breakaway began to splinter while pressure from Aqua Blue Sport, Trek-Segafredo and Mitchelton-Scott brought them back under two minutes.
Not wanting to make the catch too soon, the gap then went back out to three minutes. In the final 25 kilometres, the race turned onto the road used in the national time trial championships before heading into Buninyong and making its way onto the road race course. At the roundabout where the riders turned up towards the Midland Highway climb, the catch of the final four breakaway riders was complete.
James Whelan and then Nathan Earle made a move on the Buninyong climb with the latter securing the KOM jersey before a regrouping at the head of the race. Koen de Kort then gave his all to set up Pedersen for the win from the 47 rider front group.
The 218-kilometre stage 3 starts in Mitchelton Winery and takes the riders to the category 1 summit finish at Lake Mountain.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|5:23:12
|2
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|3
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|Thomas Stuart (GBr) JLT Condor
|5
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|6
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|7
|Ryan Thomas (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|8
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|9
|Ryan Christensen (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|10
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|11
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) JLT Condor
|12
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|14
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|15
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|16
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|17
|Chris Harper (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|18
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|19
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|20
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|21
|Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|22
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|24
|Michael Potter (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|25
|Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|26
|Michael Rice (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|27
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|29
|Jesse Featonby (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|30
|James Whelan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|31
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|32
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|33
|Michael Vink (NZl) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|34
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|35
|Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|36
|Oliver Martin (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|37
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|38
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|39
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|40
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|41
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|42
|Lionel Mawdit (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|43
|Pat Lane (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|44
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|45
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|46
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|47
|Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|48
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:14
|49
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:20
|50
|Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|0:00:40
|51
|Calan White (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|52
|Aidan Kampers (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|53
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|54
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|55
|Nick Miler (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|56
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:43
|57
|Ross Freeman (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|0:00:45
|58
|Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|59
|Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:01:07
|60
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|61
|Nicholas Reddish (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:01:14
|62
|Thomas Kaesler (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|63
|Jokin Extabe (Spa) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:01:25
|64
|Jonathan Noble (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|65
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:48
|66
|Thomas Robinson (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|67
|Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:02:52
|68
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:03:07
|69
|Reece Tucknott (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:03:14
|70
|Ashley Mackay (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|0:03:52
|71
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|0:04:41
|72
|Nicholas White (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|73
|Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|74
|Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
|75
|Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane
|76
|Rien Schuurhuis (Ned) Olivers Real Food Racing
|77
|Stu Shaw (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|78
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|79
|Sean Whitfield (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|80
|Alexander Ray (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|81
|Amarni Drake (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|82
|Cameron Layton (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|83
|Yuan Tang Peng (Tpe) Team McDonalds Downunder
|84
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Bennelong SwissWellness
|85
|Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:05:22
|86
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:14
|87
|Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|0:08:33
|88
|Toby Orchard (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|89
|Joel Strachan (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|90
|Jack Sutton (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|91
|Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|0:10:00
|92
|Yukinori Hishira (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:10:06
|93
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:11:08
|94
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|95
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|96
|Ken-Levi Eikeland (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:13:46
|DNS
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|6
|pts
|2
|Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|4
|3
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ken-Levi Eikeland (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|6
|pts
|2
|Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|4
|3
|Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|8
|pts
|2
|Ken-Levi Eikeland (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|4
|3
|Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|12
|pts
|2
|James Whelan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|8
|3
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek-Segafredo
|16:09:36
|2
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|3
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|JLT Condor
|5
|Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|Bennelong SwissWellness
|7
|Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|8
|KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|9
|Aqua Blue Sport
|10
|ACA - Ride Sunsine Coast
|0:00:40
|11
|Mobius BridgeLane
|0:00:45
|12
|Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:01:07
|13
|Team McDonalds Downunder
|0:02:05
|14
|Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:02:21
|15
|Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:11:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|9:01:54
|2
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|0:00:04
|3
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:09
|4
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|0:00:14
|5
|Thomas Stuart (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:00:15
|6
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:16
|7
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:18
|9
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:22
|10
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:23
|11
|Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:00:36
|12
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:37
|13
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:38
|14
|Ryan Thomas (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|15
|Michael Vink (NZl) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|16
|Chris Harper (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|0:00:40
|17
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|18
|Pat Lane (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:00:41
|19
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:42
|20
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:44
|21
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:46
|22
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|23
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:50
|24
|Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:00:51
|25
|Oliver Martin (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|26
|Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|0:01:17
|27
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|0:01:32
|28
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:34
|29
|Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|0:01:35
|30
|Michael Potter (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|0:01:36
|31
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:39
|32
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|33
|Lionel Mawdit (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|34
|Ryan Christensen (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:01:40
|35
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:41
|36
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|37
|Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|38
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:43
|39
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:45
|40
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:47
|41
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:51
|42
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:01:52
|43
|James Whelan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|44
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:53
|45
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:58
|46
|Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|47
|Michael Rice (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:02:09
|48
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|49
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:22
|50
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:24
|51
|Nick Miler (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|0:02:35
|52
|Calan White (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|0:02:38
|53
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:02:48
|54
|Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|0:02:51
|55
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:03:12
|56
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:03:14
|57
|Jonathan Noble (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|0:03:27
|58
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:03:34
|59
|Thomas Robinson (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|0:03:49
|60
|Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:04:42
|61
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:05:01
|62
|Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane
|0:05:20
|63
|Reece Tucknott (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:05:21
|64
|Ashley Mackay (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|0:05:36
|65
|Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:05:55
|66
|Aidan Kampers (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|67
|Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:06:11
|68
|Sean Whitfield (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:06:20
|69
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Bennelong SwissWellness
|0:06:21
|70
|Stu Shaw (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|0:06:24
|71
|Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:06:29
|72
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|0:06:35
|73
|Amarni Drake (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|0:06:36
|74
|Nicholas White (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:06:37
|75
|Cameron Layton (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|0:06:41
|76
|Alexander Ray (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|0:06:49
|77
|Yuan Tang Peng (Tpe) Team McDonalds Downunder
|0:06:50
|78
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:47
|79
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:10:04
|80
|Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|0:10:17
|81
|Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:10:28
|82
|Toby Orchard (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|0:10:29
|83
|Nicholas Reddish (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:10:32
|84
|Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|0:11:55
|85
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:12:45
|86
|Ross Freeman (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|0:13:11
|87
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:13:21
|88
|Jokin Extabe (Spa) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:13:54
|89
|Rien Schuurhuis (Ned) Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:13:58
|90
|Ken-Levi Eikeland (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:15:38
|91
|Jack Sutton (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:17:55
|92
|Joel Strachan (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|0:18:43
|93
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:20:17
|94
|Yukinori Hishira (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:20:23
|95
|Jesse Featonby (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:24:29
|96
|Thomas Kaesler (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:25:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|16
|pts
|2
|Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|12
|3
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|10
|4
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|5
|Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|10
|6
|Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|10
|7
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|8
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|9
|Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|6
|10
|Ken-Levi Eikeland (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|6
|11
|Thomas Stuart (GBr) JLT Condor
|4
|12
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|13
|Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane
|2
|14
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|12
|pts
|2
|James Whelan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|8
|3
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|8
|4
|Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane
|8
|5
|Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|4
|6
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|4
|7
|Ken-Levi Eikeland (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|4
|8
|Oliver Martin (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|2
|9
|Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|9:02:30
|2
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|0:00:04
|3
|Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|0:41:00
|4
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:58:00
|5
|Michael Potter (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|0:01:00
|6
|Ryan Christensen (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:01:04
|7
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:01:16
|8
|James Whelan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|9
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:22
|10
|Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|11
|Michael Rice (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:01:33
|12
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|13
|Calan White (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|0:02:02
|14
|Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|0:02:15
|15
|Jonathan Noble (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|0:02:51
|16
|Reece Tucknott (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:04:45
|17
|Ashley Mackay (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|0:05:00
|18
|Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:05:19
|19
|Aidan Kampers (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|20
|Amarni Drake (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|0:06:00
|21
|Nicholas White (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:06:01
|22
|Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|0:09:41
|23
|Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:09:52
|24
|Toby Orchard (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|0:09:53
|25
|Nicholas Reddish (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:09:56
|26
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:12:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchelton-Scott
|27:06:42
|2
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:02
|3
|Bennelong SwissWellness
|4
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:36
|5
|Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|6
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:25
|7
|KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:01:58
|8
|JLT Condor
|0:02:17
|9
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:55
|10
|Mobius BridgeLane
|0:03:59
|11
|Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:04:27
|12
|ACA - Ride Sunsine Coast
|0:04:33
|13
|Team McDonalds Downunder
|0:05:36
|15
|Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:06:33
|15
|Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:23:28
