Herald Sun Tour: Pedersen wins stage 2

Hansen holds onto yellow ahead of Lake Mountain showdown

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) celebrates his win at the Herald Sun Tour

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) celebrates his win at the Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) shows his muscles

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) shows his muscles
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
It was hot out there again

It was hot out there again
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
The peloton rolls on

The peloton rolls on
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Blue skies and dirt roads made for a hard day

Blue skies and dirt roads made for a hard day
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott)

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Watch out for road traffic

Watch out for road traffic
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) celebrates defending his race lead

Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) celebrates defending his race lead
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) takes centre stage on the podium

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) takes centre stage on the podium
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) kits out early

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) kits out early
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Lasse Norman Hansen and Aqua Blue Sport had to work hard

Lasse Norman Hansen and Aqua Blue Sport had to work hard
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
The dirt roads left created some dirt faces

The dirt roads left created some dirt faces
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
The riders get a taste of the dirt roads of Australia

The riders get a taste of the dirt roads of Australia
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
The sun was out for the Herald Sun Tour

The sun was out for the Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Aqua Blue Sport rode on the front all day to protect Lasse Norman Hansen lead

Aqua Blue Sport rode on the front all day to protect Lasse Norman Hansen lead
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport)

Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)

The Danish Herald Sun Tour party continued Friday in Buninyong as Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) won the group sprint ahead of Steele von Hoff (Bennelong-Swisswellness) and Alex Edmondson (Mitchelton-Scott). Race leader and fellow Dane Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) finished in the bunch and retains the yellow jersey a day after his stage 1 victory.

A four-kilometre lead out from Koen de Kort set up Pedersen in the sprint to the line, the same finish used in the Australian national championships, with the Danish national champion then finishing off the job to land Trek-Segafredo's sixth win of the 2018 season.

A slipped saddle hindered Hansen's ability to contest the finale, and the Dane launched his sprint with 800 metres to go before fading to 38th, but it was enough to retain his lead. On Saturday, the 25-year-old will turn domestique for teammate Larry Warbasse on the road to Lake Mountain.

"I kept my promise. It was a bit harder than I expected today in the final so I am glad to have kept the jersey," he said of keeping yellow.

"Today I had my good teammate Larry up there again. He is ready for the big mountain tomorrow. Larry looks really good and I am going to do my best to defend the jersey for myself. If I can't, then I'll try to put on Larry's shoulders."

How it unfolded

The start of stage 2 of the Herald Sun Tour shared the same location of Flagstaff Hill in Warrnambool as the stage 1 finish, with the twist of following the roads in reserve to the previous afternoon. After 15 kilometres of aggressive racing, a crash brought down a number of riders, including race leader Hansen who was quick to get back on his bike and re-join the bunch.

The remaining riders only re-joined the rear of the peloton at the 30-kilometre mark as the day's breakaway rode off the front. The group consisted of Etienne van Empel (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Ken-Levi Eikeland (Interpro Stradalli Cycling), Alistair Donohoe (Mobius BridgeLane), Liam Magennis (Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale), Joel Strachan (Team McDonalds Downunder), and the White brothers from Ballarat, Liam (Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale) and Nicholas (Oliver's Real Food Racing).

Rolling along with a healthy advantage close to five minutes at the halfway mark, the peloton was content to control the breakaway ride. A change to the course introduced a dirt road sector of seven kilometres mid-stage, and on approach, there was a split in the peloton. A decision by the commissaires, though, neutralised the race through the sector. At the end of the stretch of the road, the peloton took a three-minute break and impromptu feed to let the leaders re-establish their advantage.

The racing then settled again as the breakaway's three and half minute lead remained steady on the long straight roads leading into Ballarat. However, with the distance starting to bite, the breakaway began to splinter while pressure from Aqua Blue Sport, Trek-Segafredo and Mitchelton-Scott brought them back under two minutes.

Not wanting to make the catch too soon, the gap then went back out to three minutes. In the final 25 kilometres, the race turned onto the road used in the national time trial championships before heading into Buninyong and making its way onto the road race course. At the roundabout where the riders turned up towards the Midland Highway climb, the catch of the final four breakaway riders was complete.

James Whelan and then Nathan Earle made a move on the Buninyong climb with the latter securing the KOM jersey before a regrouping at the head of the race. Koen de Kort then gave his all to set up Pedersen for the win from the 47 rider front group.

The 218-kilometre stage 3 starts in Mitchelton Winery and takes the riders to the category 1 summit finish at Lake Mountain.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo5:23:12
2Steele von Hoff (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
3Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
4Thomas Stuart (GBr) JLT Condor
5Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
6Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
7Ryan Thomas (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
8Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
9Ryan Christensen (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
10August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
11Matthew Gibson (GBr) JLT Condor
12Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
13Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
14Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
15Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
16Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
17Chris Harper (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
18Freddy Ovett (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
19Robbert De Greef (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
20Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
21Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
22Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
23Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
24Michael Potter (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
25Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
26Michael Rice (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
27Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
28Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
29Jesse Featonby (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
30James Whelan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
31Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
32Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
33Michael Vink (NZl) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
34Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
35Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
36Oliver Martin (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
37Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
38Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
39Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
40Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
41Cameron Bayly (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
42Lionel Mawdit (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
43Pat Lane (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
44Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
45Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
46Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
47Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
48Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:14
49Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:20
50Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder0:00:40
51Calan White (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
52Aidan Kampers (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
53Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
54Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
55Nick Miler (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
56Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:43
57Ross Freeman (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder0:00:45
58Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
59Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing0:01:07
60Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
61Nicholas Reddish (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing0:01:14
62Thomas Kaesler (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
63Jokin Extabe (Spa) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:01:25
64Jonathan Noble (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team0:01:31
65Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:48
66Thomas Robinson (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team0:01:55
67Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:02:52
68Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:03:07
69Reece Tucknott (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:03:14
70Ashley Mackay (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast0:03:52
71Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane0:04:41
72Nicholas White (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
73Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
74Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
75Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane
76Rien Schuurhuis (Ned) Olivers Real Food Racing
77Stu Shaw (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
78Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
79Sean Whitfield (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
80Alexander Ray (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
81Amarni Drake (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
82Cameron Layton (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
83Yuan Tang Peng (Tpe) Team McDonalds Downunder
84Joseph Cooper (NZl) Bennelong SwissWellness
85Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:05:22
86Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo0:08:14
87Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane0:08:33
88Toby Orchard (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
89Joel Strachan (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
90Jack Sutton (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
91Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane0:10:00
92Yukinori Hishira (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:10:06
93Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:11:08
94Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
95Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
96Ken-Levi Eikeland (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:13:46
DNSLaurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo

Sprint 1 - Cobden, km. 64.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale6pts
2Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale4
3Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane2

Sprint 2 - Camperdown, km. 72.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ken-Levi Eikeland (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling6pts
2Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale4
3Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale2

Mountain 1 - (Cat 4) Camperdown, km. 70.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij8pts
2Ken-Levi Eikeland (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling4
3Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale2

Mountain 2 - (Cat 3) Mt Buninyong, km. 191.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy12pts
2James Whelan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia8
3Freddy Ovett (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast4

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo16:09:36
2Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
3Mitchelton-Scott
4JLT Condor
5Israel Cycling Academy
6Bennelong SwissWellness
7Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
8KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
9Aqua Blue Sport
10ACA - Ride Sunsine Coast0:00:40
11Mobius BridgeLane0:00:45
12Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:01:07
13Team McDonalds Downunder0:02:05
14Olivers Real Food Racing0:02:21
15Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:11:31

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport9:01:54
2Steele von Hoff (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness0:00:04
3Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:09
4Cameron Bayly (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness0:00:14
5Thomas Stuart (GBr) JLT Condor0:00:15
6Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:16
7Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
8Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:18
9Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:00:22
10Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:00:23
11Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:00:36
12Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:37
13Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:38
14Ryan Thomas (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team0:00:39
15Michael Vink (NZl) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
16Chris Harper (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness0:00:40
17Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
18Pat Lane (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:00:41
19Robbert De Greef (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:42
20Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:44
21Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:46
22Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
23Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:50
24Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:00:51
25Oliver Martin (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team0:00:55
26Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder0:01:17
27Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness0:01:32
28Matthew Gibson (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:34
29Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness0:01:35
30Michael Potter (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast0:01:36
31Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:39
32Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
33Lionel Mawdit (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
34Ryan Christensen (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing0:01:40
35Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:41
36Freddy Ovett (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
37Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
38Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:43
39Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:01:45
40Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:47
41August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:51
42Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:01:52
43James Whelan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
44Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:53
45Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:58
46Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
47Michael Rice (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:02:09
48Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
49Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:22
50Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:24
51Nick Miler (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder0:02:35
52Calan White (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team0:02:38
53Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor0:02:48
54Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane0:02:51
55Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:03:12
56Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:03:14
57Jonathan Noble (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team0:03:27
58Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:03:34
59Thomas Robinson (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team0:03:49
60Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:04:42
61Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:05:01
62Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane0:05:20
63Reece Tucknott (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:05:21
64Ashley Mackay (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast0:05:36
65Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:05:55
66Aidan Kampers (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
67Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor0:06:11
68Sean Whitfield (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing0:06:20
69Joseph Cooper (NZl) Bennelong SwissWellness0:06:21
70Stu Shaw (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast0:06:24
71Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:06:29
72Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane0:06:35
73Amarni Drake (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast0:06:36
74Nicholas White (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing0:06:37
75Cameron Layton (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder0:06:41
76Alexander Ray (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder0:06:49
77Yuan Tang Peng (Tpe) Team McDonalds Downunder0:06:50
78Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo0:08:47
79Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:10:04
80Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane0:10:17
81Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing0:10:28
82Toby Orchard (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast0:10:29
83Nicholas Reddish (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing0:10:32
84Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane0:11:55
85Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:12:45
86Ross Freeman (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder0:13:11
87Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:13:21
88Jokin Extabe (Spa) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:13:54
89Rien Schuurhuis (Ned) Olivers Real Food Racing0:13:58
90Ken-Levi Eikeland (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:15:38
91Jack Sutton (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing0:17:55
92Joel Strachan (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder0:18:43
93Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:20:17
94Yukinori Hishira (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:20:23
95Jesse Featonby (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:24:29
96Thomas Kaesler (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:25:43

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele von Hoff (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness16pts
2Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale12
3Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport10
4Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo10
5Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia10
6Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder10
7Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott6
8Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott6
9Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale6
10Ken-Levi Eikeland (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling6
11Thomas Stuart (GBr) JLT Condor4
12Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo4
13Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane2
14Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane2

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy12pts
2James Whelan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia8
3Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij8
4Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane8
5Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia4
6Freddy Ovett (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast4
7Ken-Levi Eikeland (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling4
8Oliver Martin (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team2
9Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia9:02:30
2Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness0:00:04
3Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder0:41:00
4Matthew Gibson (GBr) JLT Condor0:58:00
5Michael Potter (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast0:01:00
6Ryan Christensen (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing0:01:04
7Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:01:16
8James Whelan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
9Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:22
10Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
11Michael Rice (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:01:33
12Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
13Calan White (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team0:02:02
14Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane0:02:15
15Jonathan Noble (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team0:02:51
16Reece Tucknott (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:04:45
17Ashley Mackay (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast0:05:00
18Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:05:19
19Aidan Kampers (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
20Amarni Drake (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast0:06:00
21Nicholas White (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing0:06:01
22Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane0:09:41
23Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing0:09:52
24Toby Orchard (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast0:09:53
25Nicholas Reddish (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing0:09:56
26Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:12:09

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchelton-Scott27:06:42
2Trek-Segafredo0:00:02
3Bennelong SwissWellness
4Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:36
5Brisbane Continental Cycling Team0:01:10
6Aqua Blue Sport0:01:25
7KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:01:58
8JLT Condor0:02:17
9Israel Cycling Academy0:02:55
10Mobius BridgeLane0:03:59
11Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:04:27
12ACA - Ride Sunsine Coast0:04:33
13Team McDonalds Downunder0:05:36
15Olivers Real Food Racing0:06:33
15Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:23:28

 

