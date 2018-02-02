Image 1 of 16 Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) celebrates his win at the Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 16 Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) shows his muscles (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 3 of 16 It was hot out there again (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 4 of 16 The peloton rolls on (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 5 of 16 Blue skies and dirt roads made for a hard day (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 6 of 16 Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 7 of 16 Watch out for road traffic (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 8 of 16 Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) celebrates defending his race lead (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 9 of 16 Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) takes centre stage on the podium (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 10 of 16 Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) kits out early (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 11 of 16 Lasse Norman Hansen and Aqua Blue Sport had to work hard (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 12 of 16 The dirt roads left created some dirt faces (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 13 of 16 The riders get a taste of the dirt roads of Australia (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 14 of 16 The sun was out for the Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 15 of 16 Aqua Blue Sport rode on the front all day to protect Lasse Norman Hansen lead (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 16 of 16 Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) (Image credit: Con Chronis)

The Danish Herald Sun Tour party continued Friday in Buninyong as Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) won the group sprint ahead of Steele von Hoff (Bennelong-Swisswellness) and Alex Edmondson (Mitchelton-Scott). Race leader and fellow Dane Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) finished in the bunch and retains the yellow jersey a day after his stage 1 victory.

A four-kilometre lead out from Koen de Kort set up Pedersen in the sprint to the line, the same finish used in the Australian national championships, with the Danish national champion then finishing off the job to land Trek-Segafredo's sixth win of the 2018 season.





A slipped saddle hindered Hansen's ability to contest the finale, and the Dane launched his sprint with 800 metres to go before fading to 38th, but it was enough to retain his lead. On Saturday, the 25-year-old will turn domestique for teammate Larry Warbasse on the road to Lake Mountain.

"I kept my promise. It was a bit harder than I expected today in the final so I am glad to have kept the jersey," he said of keeping yellow.

"Today I had my good teammate Larry up there again. He is ready for the big mountain tomorrow. Larry looks really good and I am going to do my best to defend the jersey for myself. If I can't, then I'll try to put on Larry's shoulders."

How it unfolded

The start of stage 2 of the Herald Sun Tour shared the same location of Flagstaff Hill in Warrnambool as the stage 1 finish, with the twist of following the roads in reserve to the previous afternoon. After 15 kilometres of aggressive racing, a crash brought down a number of riders, including race leader Hansen who was quick to get back on his bike and re-join the bunch.

The remaining riders only re-joined the rear of the peloton at the 30-kilometre mark as the day's breakaway rode off the front. The group consisted of Etienne van Empel (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Ken-Levi Eikeland (Interpro Stradalli Cycling), Alistair Donohoe (Mobius BridgeLane), Liam Magennis (Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale), Joel Strachan (Team McDonalds Downunder), and the White brothers from Ballarat, Liam (Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale) and Nicholas (Oliver's Real Food Racing).

Rolling along with a healthy advantage close to five minutes at the halfway mark, the peloton was content to control the breakaway ride. A change to the course introduced a dirt road sector of seven kilometres mid-stage, and on approach, there was a split in the peloton. A decision by the commissaires, though, neutralised the race through the sector. At the end of the stretch of the road, the peloton took a three-minute break and impromptu feed to let the leaders re-establish their advantage.

The racing then settled again as the breakaway's three and half minute lead remained steady on the long straight roads leading into Ballarat. However, with the distance starting to bite, the breakaway began to splinter while pressure from Aqua Blue Sport, Trek-Segafredo and Mitchelton-Scott brought them back under two minutes.

Not wanting to make the catch too soon, the gap then went back out to three minutes. In the final 25 kilometres, the race turned onto the road used in the national time trial championships before heading into Buninyong and making its way onto the road race course. At the roundabout where the riders turned up towards the Midland Highway climb, the catch of the final four breakaway riders was complete.

James Whelan and then Nathan Earle made a move on the Buninyong climb with the latter securing the KOM jersey before a regrouping at the head of the race. Koen de Kort then gave his all to set up Pedersen for the win from the 47 rider front group.

The 218-kilometre stage 3 starts in Mitchelton Winery and takes the riders to the category 1 summit finish at Lake Mountain.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 5:23:12 2 Steele von Hoff (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 3 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4 Thomas Stuart (GBr) JLT Condor 5 Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 6 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 7 Ryan Thomas (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 8 Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 9 Ryan Christensen (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing 10 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 11 Matthew Gibson (GBr) JLT Condor 12 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 13 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 14 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 15 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 16 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 17 Chris Harper (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 18 Freddy Ovett (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 19 Robbert De Greef (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 20 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 21 Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 22 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 23 Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 24 Michael Potter (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 25 Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 26 Michael Rice (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 27 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 28 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 29 Jesse Featonby (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 30 James Whelan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 31 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 32 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 33 Michael Vink (NZl) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 34 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 35 Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 36 Oliver Martin (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 37 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 38 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 39 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 40 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 41 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 42 Lionel Mawdit (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 43 Pat Lane (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 44 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 45 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 46 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 47 Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 48 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:14 49 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:20 50 Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder 0:00:40 51 Calan White (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 52 Aidan Kampers (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 53 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor 54 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 55 Nick Miler (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder 56 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:43 57 Ross Freeman (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder 0:00:45 58 Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 59 Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing 0:01:07 60 Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 61 Nicholas Reddish (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing 0:01:14 62 Thomas Kaesler (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 63 Jokin Extabe (Spa) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 0:01:25 64 Jonathan Noble (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 0:01:31 65 Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:01:48 66 Thomas Robinson (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 0:01:55 67 Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 0:02:52 68 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:03:07 69 Reece Tucknott (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 0:03:14 70 Ashley Mackay (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 0:03:52 71 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 0:04:41 72 Nicholas White (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing 73 Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 74 Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor 75 Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane 76 Rien Schuurhuis (Ned) Olivers Real Food Racing 77 Stu Shaw (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 78 Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 79 Sean Whitfield (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing 80 Alexander Ray (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder 81 Amarni Drake (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 82 Cameron Layton (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder 83 Yuan Tang Peng (Tpe) Team McDonalds Downunder 84 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Bennelong SwissWellness 85 Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 0:05:22 86 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:14 87 Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 0:08:33 88 Toby Orchard (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 89 Joel Strachan (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder 90 Jack Sutton (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing 91 Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 0:10:00 92 Yukinori Hishira (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 0:10:06 93 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:11:08 94 Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 95 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 96 Ken-Levi Eikeland (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 0:13:46 DNS Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo

Sprint 1 - Cobden, km. 64.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 6 pts 2 Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 4 3 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 2

Sprint 2 - Camperdown, km. 72.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ken-Levi Eikeland (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 6 pts 2 Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 4 3 Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 2

Mountain 1 - (Cat 4) Camperdown, km. 70.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 8 pts 2 Ken-Levi Eikeland (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 4 3 Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 2

Mountain 2 - (Cat 3) Mt Buninyong, km. 191.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 12 pts 2 James Whelan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 8 3 Freddy Ovett (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 4

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek-Segafredo 16:09:36 2 Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 3 Mitchelton-Scott 4 JLT Condor 5 Israel Cycling Academy 6 Bennelong SwissWellness 7 Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 8 KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 9 Aqua Blue Sport 10 ACA - Ride Sunsine Coast 0:00:40 11 Mobius BridgeLane 0:00:45 12 Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 0:01:07 13 Team McDonalds Downunder 0:02:05 14 Olivers Real Food Racing 0:02:21 15 Interpro Stradalli Cycling 0:11:31

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 9:01:54 2 Steele von Hoff (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 0:00:04 3 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:09 4 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 0:00:14 5 Thomas Stuart (GBr) JLT Condor 0:00:15 6 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:16 7 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 8 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:18 9 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:22 10 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:23 11 Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 0:00:36 12 Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:37 13 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:38 14 Ryan Thomas (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 0:00:39 15 Michael Vink (NZl) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 16 Chris Harper (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 0:00:40 17 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 18 Pat Lane (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 0:00:41 19 Robbert De Greef (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:42 20 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:44 21 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:46 22 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 23 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:50 24 Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 0:00:51 25 Oliver Martin (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 0:00:55 26 Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder 0:01:17 27 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 0:01:32 28 Matthew Gibson (GBr) JLT Condor 0:01:34 29 Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 0:01:35 30 Michael Potter (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 0:01:36 31 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:39 32 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 33 Lionel Mawdit (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 34 Ryan Christensen (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing 0:01:40 35 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:41 36 Freddy Ovett (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 37 Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 38 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 0:01:43 39 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:45 40 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 0:01:47 41 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:51 42 Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 0:01:52 43 James Whelan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 44 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:53 45 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:58 46 Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 47 Michael Rice (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 0:02:09 48 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 49 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:22 50 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:24 51 Nick Miler (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder 0:02:35 52 Calan White (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 0:02:38 53 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor 0:02:48 54 Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 0:02:51 55 Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 0:03:12 56 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:03:14 57 Jonathan Noble (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 0:03:27 58 Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:03:34 59 Thomas Robinson (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 0:03:49 60 Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 0:04:42 61 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:05:01 62 Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane 0:05:20 63 Reece Tucknott (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 0:05:21 64 Ashley Mackay (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 0:05:36 65 Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 0:05:55 66 Aidan Kampers (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 67 Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor 0:06:11 68 Sean Whitfield (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing 0:06:20 69 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Bennelong SwissWellness 0:06:21 70 Stu Shaw (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 0:06:24 71 Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 0:06:29 72 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 0:06:35 73 Amarni Drake (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 0:06:36 74 Nicholas White (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing 0:06:37 75 Cameron Layton (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder 0:06:41 76 Alexander Ray (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder 0:06:49 77 Yuan Tang Peng (Tpe) Team McDonalds Downunder 0:06:50 78 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:47 79 Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:10:04 80 Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 0:10:17 81 Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing 0:10:28 82 Toby Orchard (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 0:10:29 83 Nicholas Reddish (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing 0:10:32 84 Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 0:11:55 85 Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:12:45 86 Ross Freeman (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder 0:13:11 87 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:13:21 88 Jokin Extabe (Spa) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 0:13:54 89 Rien Schuurhuis (Ned) Olivers Real Food Racing 0:13:58 90 Ken-Levi Eikeland (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 0:15:38 91 Jack Sutton (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing 0:17:55 92 Joel Strachan (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder 0:18:43 93 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:20:17 94 Yukinori Hishira (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 0:20:23 95 Jesse Featonby (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 0:24:29 96 Thomas Kaesler (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 0:25:43

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steele von Hoff (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 16 pts 2 Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 12 3 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 10 4 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 10 5 Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 10 6 Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder 10 7 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 6 8 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 6 9 Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 6 10 Ken-Levi Eikeland (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 6 11 Thomas Stuart (GBr) JLT Condor 4 12 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 4 13 Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane 2 14 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 2

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 12 pts 2 James Whelan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 8 3 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 8 4 Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane 8 5 Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 4 6 Freddy Ovett (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 4 7 Ken-Levi Eikeland (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 4 8 Oliver Martin (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 2 9 Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 9:02:30 2 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 0:00:04 3 Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder 0:41:00 4 Matthew Gibson (GBr) JLT Condor 0:58:00 5 Michael Potter (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 0:01:00 6 Ryan Christensen (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing 0:01:04 7 Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 0:01:16 8 James Whelan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 9 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:22 10 Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 11 Michael Rice (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 0:01:33 12 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 13 Calan White (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 0:02:02 14 Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 0:02:15 15 Jonathan Noble (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 0:02:51 16 Reece Tucknott (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 0:04:45 17 Ashley Mackay (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 0:05:00 18 Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 0:05:19 19 Aidan Kampers (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 20 Amarni Drake (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 0:06:00 21 Nicholas White (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing 0:06:01 22 Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 0:09:41 23 Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing 0:09:52 24 Toby Orchard (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 0:09:53 25 Nicholas Reddish (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing 0:09:56 26 Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:12:09