Image 1 of 31 A Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij gets back on his bike after a heavy fall (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 31 2018 Herald Sun Tour champion Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) with his trophy (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 3 of 31 Mitchelton Scott won the team prize at the 2018 Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 4 of 31 Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) in the yellow jersey at the Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 5 of 31 Action from the final stage of the Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 6 of 31 Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) after winning the 2018 Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 7 of 31 Esteban Chaves enjoys the moment with his Mitchelton-Scott teammates (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 8 of 31 The final podium of Meyer, Chaves and Howson at the 2018 Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 9 of 31 The final podium of Meyer, Chaves and Howson at the 2018 Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 10 of 31 Sam Crome (Bennelong SwissWellness) wins the final stage of the 2018 Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 11 of 31 Sam Crome (Bennelong SwissWellness) wins the final stage of the 2018 Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 12 of 31 The peloton take on the finishing circuit on the last day of the 2018 Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 13 of 31 Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 14 of 31 On the startline for stage 4 of the Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 15 of 31 Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) on his way to winning the 2018 Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 16 of 31 Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) in action (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 17 of 31 Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott) drives on the bunch on stage 4 of the Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 18 of 31 Stage 4 of the 2018 Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 19 of 31 The final podium at the 2018 Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 20 of 31 Freddy Ovett (ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 21 of 31 Casper Pedersen (Aqua Blue Sport) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 22 of 31 The peloton on the Kinglake (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 23 of 31 Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) and Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 24 of 31 Lucas Hamilton leading Mitchelton-Scott (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 25 of 31 Sam Crome (Bennelong SwissWellness) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 26 of 31 Sam Crome with Bennelong SwissWellness teammate Dylan Sunderland on his wheel (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 27 of 31 The peloton splits (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 28 of 31 Alex Edmondson leading the bunch (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 29 of 31 Race leader Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 30 of 31 Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) out of the saddle (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 31 of 31 Sam Crome celebrates winning the final stage of the Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis)

Esteban Chaves has won the 2018 Herald Sun Tour with his Mitchelton-Scott teammates Cameron Meyer and Damien Howson rounding out the overall podium.

The final day stage on the Kinglake circuit was won by Same Crome with Chaves crossing the line safety in the reduced bunch to celebrate his first overall win since the 2015 Abu Dhabi Tour. Despite the best efforts of his rivals to distance Chaves on the final climb, the Colombian was well protected by his team. His overall winning margin reduced at the end of the stage but the victory was never in doubt over the 151-kilometre stage.

"It's a really nice feeling to win here in the home country of the team. We are really happy with the team, we rode really well," Chaves said after sealing yellow. "We raced differently this year, every climb was full gas with the breakaway really close. It was intense but the team did very well so thanks very much to all of them. It is unbelievable to have one, two, three overall."

The overall win with Meyer and Howson also on the podium, capped off a successful summer for the team following victories at nationals with Alex Edmondson and overall Tour Down Under success via Daryl Impey.

For Bennelong-SwissWellness and Crome, the stage victory ended a successful race with Dylan Sunderland winning the young rider classification and Steele von Hoff the points classification.

"It feels amazing. You come here wanting a good result and it has been a hard week so to top it off with a win, not for myself but for the team, means a lot," said Crome. "It has been a really tough time. Late last year one of my mates Jason Lowndes was killed in the accident by a car and it really hit home with us all at Bendigo. He would loved that [win] so that one was for him today. He'd be stoked looking down at that one, that's for sure."

How it unfolded

An aggressive start to the five 30-kilometre circuits of Kinglake saw early splits occur in the peloton. A nine-rider breakaway eventually forcing its way off the front of the peloton once over the start/finish line to get lap two underway. The break would grow in numbers by two in the following lap with the main point of the interest the KOM battle between Nathan Earle (Israel Cycling Academy) and Brad Evans (Mobius-BridgeLane). The Australian doing enough to seal the classification.

From the peloton, 30 seconds in arrears, James Whelan rode across to the break, which had started to splinter. On the penultimate lap, having shed its passengers, the breakaway extended its lead out to over one minute. Mitchelton-Scott sitting on the front of the peloton controlling the tempo content to let Dylan Sunderland (Bennelong-SwissWellness) become virtual yellow jersey via the breakaway.

Passing through for the bell lap, Dane Mads Pedersen led solo having skipped off the front of the breakaway, 1:12 minutes ahead of the peloton. The breakaway then disintegrating on the lap with Sunderland, Pedersen, Lasse Norman Hansen, and Cyrus Monk the four survivors. Pedersen lasting the longest and earning the aggressive rider prize as a result.

On approach to the final climb, the quartet broke apart as the battle for the GC ignited in the peloton and closed the gap. EF Education-Drapac then Bennelong SwissWellness via Chris Harper trying to disrupt Mitchelton-Scott's tempo on the climb. Howson and Ruben Guerreiro next to roll the dice after the early skirmish only for the move to come back together. Meyer went to the front and taking pole position into the corner at 150 metres to go, looked good for the win. Crome had other ideas, the 24-year-old kicking hard to take the biggest success yet of his young career.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 3:37:34 2 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 4 Thomas Stuart (GBr) JLT Condor 5 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 6 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 7 Oliver Martin (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 8 Freddy Ovett (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 9 Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 10 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 11 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 12 Chris Harper (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 13 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 14 Lionel Mawdit (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 15 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 16 Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 17 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 18 Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 0:00:19 19 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 20 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:42 21 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:43 22 Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:46 23 Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 0:00:56 24 Reece Tucknott (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 25 Michael Vink (NZl) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 0:01:14 26 Ross Freeman (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder 0:01:27 27 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:31 28 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:41 29 James Whelan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 0:01:43 30 Pat Lane (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 0:01:45 31 Ryan Christensen (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing 32 Calan White (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 33 Jokin Extabe (Spa) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 34 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:51 35 Nick Miler (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder 0:02:16 36 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:02:49 37 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor 38 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 39 Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 40 Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 41 Michael Potter (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 42 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 43 Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:56 44 Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 0:03:28 45 Thomas Robinson (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 46 Ryan Thomas (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 0:05:35 47 Michael Rice (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 0:05:47 48 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 0:05:57 49 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 50 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 51 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 52 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 53 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Bennelong SwissWellness 54 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 55 Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor 56 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 57 Jesse Featonby (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 58 Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 59 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:32 60 Steele von Hoff (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 61 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 62 Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane 0:09:56 63 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 64 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:47 65 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:11:40 66 Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 0:15:37 67 Alexander Ray (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder 0:15:56 68 Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder 0:16:20 69 Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing 70 Nicholas Reddish (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing 71 Stu Shaw (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 72 Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 73 Thomas Kaesler (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 74 Jack Sutton (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing 0:17:12 75 Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:18:48 76 Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy DNF Jonathan Noble (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team DNF Toby Orchard (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast DNF Aidan Kampers (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast DNF Ashley Mackay (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast DNF Amarni Drake (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast DNF Joel Strachan (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder DNF Yuan Tang Peng (Tpe) Team McDonalds Downunder DNF Cameron Layton (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder DNF Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott DNF Robbert De Greef (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij DNF Matthew Gibson (GBr) JLT Condor DNF Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor DNF Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor DNF Ken-Levi Eikeland (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling DNF Yukinori Hishira (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling DNF Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane DNF Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane DNF Sean Whitfield (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing DNF Rien Schuurhuis (Ned) Olivers Real Food Racing DNF Nicholas White (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing

Sprint 1 - Kinglake, km. 58.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Vink (NZl) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane 4 3 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 2

Sprint 2 - Kinglake, km. 121 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Vink (NZl) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 20 pts 2 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 12 3 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 6 4 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 2

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 10 pts 2 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8 3 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 6 4 Thomas Stuart (GBr) JLT Condor 4

Mountain 1 - (Cat 2) Gleburn Rd, km. 55 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Vink (NZl) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 20 pts 2 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 12 3 Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane 6 4 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 2

Mountain 2 - (Cat 2) Gleburn Rd, km. 86.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 20 pts 2 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 12 3 Michael Vink (NZl) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 6

Mountain 3 - (Cat 2) Gleburn Rd, km. 117.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Vink (NZl) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 20 pts 2 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 12 3 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 6 4 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 2

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchelton-Scott 10:52:42 2 Bennelong SwissWellness 3 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:42 4 Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:46 5 Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:41 6 Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:02:33 7 KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 0:02:39 8 Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 0:02:59 9 Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 0:06:34 10 JLT Condor 0:08:46 11 Mobius BridgeLane 0:15:53 12 ACA - Ride Sunsine Coast 0:19:09 13 Team McDonalds Downunder 0:19:39 14 Olivers Real Food Racing 0:34:25

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 18:34:09 2 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:26 3 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:39 4 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:41 5 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 0:01:03 6 Chris Harper (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 0:01:09 7 Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 0:01:48 8 Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 0:01:54 9 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:02 10 Freddy Ovett (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 0:02:04 11 Lionel Mawdit (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 0:02:05 12 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:11 13 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:03:15 14 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 0:03:22 15 James Whelan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 0:03:58 16 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 0:04:07 17 Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 0:04:15 18 Michael Vink (NZl) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 0:04:39 19 Pat Lane (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 0:05:04 20 Thomas Stuart (GBr) JLT Condor 0:05:33 21 Ryan Christensen (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing 0:06:03 22 Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:33 23 Oliver Martin (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 0:06:54 24 Calan White (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 0:07:13 25 Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 0:07:17 26 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:18 27 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 0:08:45 28 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 0:09:01 29 Michael Potter (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 0:09:43 30 Nick Miler (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder 0:10:09 31 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:31 32 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:12:54 33 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 0:15:15 34 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:15:44 35 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 0:16:53 36 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:17:15 37 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 0:17:37 38 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:18:13 39 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 0:20:18 40 Jokin Extabe (Spa) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 0:21:36 41 Reece Tucknott (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 0:22:03 42 Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 0:22:17 43 Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 0:22:26 44 Thomas Robinson (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 0:23:03 45 Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:24:27 46 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor 0:24:43 47 Ryan Thomas (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 0:25:20 48 Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 0:25:57 49 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 0:26:35 50 Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 0:26:37 51 Michael Rice (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 0:27:02 52 Steele von Hoff (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 0:27:36 53 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Bennelong SwissWellness 0:28:04 54 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 0:28:18 55 Ross Freeman (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder 0:28:26 56 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:28:28 57 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:30:02 58 Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor 0:31:14 59 Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:31:51 60 Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder 0:33:19 61 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:34:17 62 Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane 0:34:20 63 Jesse Featonby (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 0:34:44 64 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:35:04 65 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 0:38:23 66 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:38:55 67 Stu Shaw (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 0:41:50 68 Alexander Ray (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder 0:41:51 69 Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 0:41:55 70 Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing 0:42:34 71 Nicholas Reddish (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing 0:42:38 72 Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 0:46:38 73 Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:47:10 74 Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:47:58 75 Jack Sutton (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing 0:54:01 76 Thomas Kaesler (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 0:57:49

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steele von Hoff (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 28 pts 2 Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder 18 3 Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 14 4 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 14 5 Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 12 6 Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 10 7 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 10 8 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 10 9 Michael Vink (NZl) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 8 10 Thomas Stuart (GBr) JLT Condor 8 11 Ken-Levi Eikeland (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 6 12 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 6 13 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 6 14 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 6 15 Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane 6 16 Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 6 17 Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 4 18 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 4 19 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 2 20 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 56 pts 2 Michael Vink (NZl) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 46 3 Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane 42 4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 24 5 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 24 6 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 20 7 Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 16 8 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 8 9 James Whelan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 8 10 Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder 8 11 Ken-Levi Eikeland (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling 4 12 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4 13 Freddy Ovett (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 4 14 Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 4 15 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 2 16 Oliver Martin (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 2 17 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor 2 18 Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness 18:35:12 2 Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 0:00:51 3 James Whelan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 0:02:55 4 Ryan Christensen (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing 0:05:00 5 Calan White (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team 0:06:10 6 Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 0:06:14 7 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:15 8 Michael Potter (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast 0:08:40 9 Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane 0:19:15 10 Reece Tucknott (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 0:21:00 11 Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 0:21:14 12 Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale 0:24:54 13 Michael Rice (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 0:25:59 14 Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 0:30:48 15 Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder 0:32:16 16 Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing 0:41:31 17 Nicholas Reddish (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing 0:41:35