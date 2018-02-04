Chaves wins 2018 Herald Sun Tour
Final stage victory for Crome
Stage 4: Kinglake - Kinglake
Esteban Chaves has won the 2018 Herald Sun Tour with his Mitchelton-Scott teammates Cameron Meyer and Damien Howson rounding out the overall podium.
The final day stage on the Kinglake circuit was won by Same Crome with Chaves crossing the line safety in the reduced bunch to celebrate his first overall win since the 2015 Abu Dhabi Tour. Despite the best efforts of his rivals to distance Chaves on the final climb, the Colombian was well protected by his team. His overall winning margin reduced at the end of the stage but the victory was never in doubt over the 151-kilometre stage.
"It's a really nice feeling to win here in the home country of the team. We are really happy with the team, we rode really well," Chaves said after sealing yellow. "We raced differently this year, every climb was full gas with the breakaway really close. It was intense but the team did very well so thanks very much to all of them. It is unbelievable to have one, two, three overall."
The overall win with Meyer and Howson also on the podium, capped off a successful summer for the team following victories at nationals with Alex Edmondson and overall Tour Down Under success via Daryl Impey.
For Bennelong-SwissWellness and Crome, the stage victory ended a successful race with Dylan Sunderland winning the young rider classification and Steele von Hoff the points classification.
"It feels amazing. You come here wanting a good result and it has been a hard week so to top it off with a win, not for myself but for the team, means a lot," said Crome. "It has been a really tough time. Late last year one of my mates Jason Lowndes was killed in the accident by a car and it really hit home with us all at Bendigo. He would loved that [win] so that one was for him today. He'd be stoked looking down at that one, that's for sure."
How it unfolded
An aggressive start to the five 30-kilometre circuits of Kinglake saw early splits occur in the peloton. A nine-rider breakaway eventually forcing its way off the front of the peloton once over the start/finish line to get lap two underway. The break would grow in numbers by two in the following lap with the main point of the interest the KOM battle between Nathan Earle (Israel Cycling Academy) and Brad Evans (Mobius-BridgeLane). The Australian doing enough to seal the classification.
From the peloton, 30 seconds in arrears, James Whelan rode across to the break, which had started to splinter. On the penultimate lap, having shed its passengers, the breakaway extended its lead out to over one minute. Mitchelton-Scott sitting on the front of the peloton controlling the tempo content to let Dylan Sunderland (Bennelong-SwissWellness) become virtual yellow jersey via the breakaway.
Passing through for the bell lap, Dane Mads Pedersen led solo having skipped off the front of the breakaway, 1:12 minutes ahead of the peloton. The breakaway then disintegrating on the lap with Sunderland, Pedersen, Lasse Norman Hansen, and Cyrus Monk the four survivors. Pedersen lasting the longest and earning the aggressive rider prize as a result.
On approach to the final climb, the quartet broke apart as the battle for the GC ignited in the peloton and closed the gap. EF Education-Drapac then Bennelong SwissWellness via Chris Harper trying to disrupt Mitchelton-Scott's tempo on the climb. Howson and Ruben Guerreiro next to roll the dice after the early skirmish only for the move to come back together. Meyer went to the front and taking pole position into the corner at 150 metres to go, looked good for the win. Crome had other ideas, the 24-year-old kicking hard to take the biggest success yet of his young career.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|3:37:34
|2
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Thomas Stuart (GBr) JLT Condor
|5
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|7
|Oliver Martin (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|8
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|9
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|10
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|11
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|Chris Harper (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|13
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|Lionel Mawdit (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|15
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|16
|Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|17
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:00:19
|19
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|20
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:42
|21
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:43
|22
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:46
|23
|Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:00:56
|24
|Reece Tucknott (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|25
|Michael Vink (NZl) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|26
|Ross Freeman (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|0:01:27
|27
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:31
|28
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:41
|29
|James Whelan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:01:43
|30
|Pat Lane (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:01:45
|31
|Ryan Christensen (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|32
|Calan White (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|33
|Jokin Extabe (Spa) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|34
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:51
|35
|Nick Miler (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|0:02:16
|36
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:02:49
|37
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|38
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|39
|Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|40
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|41
|Michael Potter (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|42
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|43
|Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:56
|44
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:03:28
|45
|Thomas Robinson (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|46
|Ryan Thomas (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|0:05:35
|47
|Michael Rice (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:05:47
|48
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|0:05:57
|49
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|50
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|51
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|52
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|53
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Bennelong SwissWellness
|54
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|55
|Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
|56
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|57
|Jesse Featonby (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|58
|Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|59
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:32
|60
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|61
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|62
|Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane
|0:09:56
|63
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|64
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:47
|65
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:11:40
|66
|Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|0:15:37
|67
|Alexander Ray (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|0:15:56
|68
|Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|0:16:20
|69
|Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|70
|Nicholas Reddish (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|71
|Stu Shaw (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|72
|Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|73
|Thomas Kaesler (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|74
|Jack Sutton (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:17:12
|75
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:18:48
|76
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Jonathan Noble (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|DNF
|Toby Orchard (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|DNF
|Aidan Kampers (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|DNF
|Ashley Mackay (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|DNF
|Amarni Drake (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|DNF
|Joel Strachan (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|DNF
|Yuan Tang Peng (Tpe) Team McDonalds Downunder
|DNF
|Cameron Layton (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|DNF
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNF
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) JLT Condor
|DNF
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|DNF
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|DNF
|Ken-Levi Eikeland (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|DNF
|Yukinori Hishira (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|DNF
|Peter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|DNF
|Dylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|DNF
|Sean Whitfield (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|DNF
|Rien Schuurhuis (Ned) Olivers Real Food Racing
|DNF
|Nicholas White (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Vink (NZl) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane
|4
|3
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Vink (NZl) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|12
|3
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|6
|4
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|10
|pts
|2
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|3
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|4
|Thomas Stuart (GBr) JLT Condor
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Vink (NZl) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|12
|3
|Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane
|6
|4
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|20
|pts
|2
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|12
|3
|Michael Vink (NZl) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Vink (NZl) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|12
|3
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|6
|4
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchelton-Scott
|10:52:42
|2
|Bennelong SwissWellness
|3
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:42
|4
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:46
|5
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:41
|6
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:02:33
|7
|KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:02:39
|8
|Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|0:02:59
|9
|Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:06:34
|10
|JLT Condor
|0:08:46
|11
|Mobius BridgeLane
|0:15:53
|12
|ACA - Ride Sunsine Coast
|0:19:09
|13
|Team McDonalds Downunder
|0:19:39
|14
|Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:34:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|18:34:09
|2
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:26
|3
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:39
|4
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:41
|5
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|0:01:03
|6
|Chris Harper (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|0:01:09
|7
|Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|0:01:48
|8
|Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|0:01:54
|9
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:02
|10
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|0:02:04
|11
|Lionel Mawdit (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:02:05
|12
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:11
|13
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:03:15
|14
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:03:22
|15
|James Whelan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:03:58
|16
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:04:07
|17
|Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:04:15
|18
|Michael Vink (NZl) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|0:04:39
|19
|Pat Lane (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:05:04
|20
|Thomas Stuart (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:05:33
|21
|Ryan Christensen (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:06:03
|22
|Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:33
|23
|Oliver Martin (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|0:06:54
|24
|Calan White (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|0:07:13
|25
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:07:17
|26
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:18
|27
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:08:45
|28
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|0:09:01
|29
|Michael Potter (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|0:09:43
|30
|Nick Miler (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|0:10:09
|31
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:31
|32
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:12:54
|33
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:15:15
|34
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:15:44
|35
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:16:53
|36
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:17:15
|37
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:17:37
|38
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:18:13
|39
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|0:20:18
|40
|Jokin Extabe (Spa) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|0:21:36
|41
|Reece Tucknott (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:22:03
|42
|Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:22:17
|43
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:22:26
|44
|Thomas Robinson (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|0:23:03
|45
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:24:27
|46
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:24:43
|47
|Ryan Thomas (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|0:25:20
|48
|Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:25:57
|49
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|0:26:35
|50
|Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:26:37
|51
|Michael Rice (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:27:02
|52
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|0:27:36
|53
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Bennelong SwissWellness
|0:28:04
|54
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|0:28:18
|55
|Ross Freeman (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|0:28:26
|56
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:28:28
|57
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:30:02
|58
|Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:31:14
|59
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:31:51
|60
|Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|0:33:19
|61
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:34:17
|62
|Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane
|0:34:20
|63
|Jesse Featonby (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:34:44
|64
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:35:04
|65
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:38:23
|66
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:38:55
|67
|Stu Shaw (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|0:41:50
|68
|Alexander Ray (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|0:41:51
|69
|Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:41:55
|70
|Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:42:34
|71
|Nicholas Reddish (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:42:38
|72
|Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|0:46:38
|73
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:47:10
|74
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:47:58
|75
|Jack Sutton (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:54:01
|76
|Thomas Kaesler (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:57:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|28
|pts
|2
|Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|18
|3
|Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|14
|4
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|5
|Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|12
|6
|Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|10
|7
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|10
|8
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|9
|Michael Vink (NZl) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|8
|10
|Thomas Stuart (GBr) JLT Condor
|8
|11
|Ken-Levi Eikeland (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|6
|12
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|6
|13
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|14
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|15
|Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane
|6
|16
|Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|6
|17
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|4
|18
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|19
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|2
|20
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|56
|pts
|2
|Michael Vink (NZl) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|46
|3
|Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane
|42
|4
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|24
|5
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|24
|6
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|20
|7
|Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|16
|8
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|9
|James Whelan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|8
|10
|Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|8
|11
|Ken-Levi Eikeland (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
|4
|12
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|13
|Freddy Ovett (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|4
|14
|Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|4
|15
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|2
|16
|Oliver Martin (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|2
|17
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|2
|18
|Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
|18:35:12
|2
|Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|0:00:51
|3
|James Whelan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:02:55
|4
|Ryan Christensen (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:05:00
|5
|Calan White (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|0:06:10
|6
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:06:14
|7
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:15
|8
|Michael Potter (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
|0:08:40
|9
|Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
|0:19:15
|10
|Reece Tucknott (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:21:00
|11
|Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:21:14
|12
|Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:24:54
|13
|Michael Rice (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:25:59
|14
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:30:48
|15
|Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
|0:32:16
|16
|Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:41:31
|17
|Nicholas Reddish (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
|0:41:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchelton-Scott
|55:43:27
|2
|Bennelong SwissWellness
|0:01:20
|3
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:51
|4
|KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:08:04
|5
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:10:40
|6
|Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
|0:15:48
|7
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:22:05
|8
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:26:51
|9
|JLT Condor
|0:27:52
|10
|Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
|0:33:43
|11
|Mobius BridgeLane
|0:37:59
|12
|ACA - Ride Sunsine Coast
|0:45:09
|13
|Team McDonalds Downunder
|1:00:07
|14
|Olivers Real Food Racing
|1:05:08
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Best power meters for cycling 2019Cyclingnews’ roundup of the best power meters available to buy this year
-
Lizzie Deignan: My previous level isn’t going to be good enough'There’s going to be more pressure for myself' says former world champion
-
Peter Sagan, Julian Alaphilippe, and Remco Evenepoel announced for 2020 Vuelta a San JuanEarly-season Argentinean race includes 15km TT and Alto Colorado finish
-
Wahoo Fitness range overview: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about the latest range of Wahoo Fitness computers, trainers and accessories
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy