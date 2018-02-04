Trending

Chaves wins 2018 Herald Sun Tour

Final stage victory for Crome

Image 1 of 31

A Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij gets back on his bike after a heavy fall

A Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij gets back on his bike after a heavy fall
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 2 of 31

2018 Herald Sun Tour champion Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) with his trophy

2018 Herald Sun Tour champion Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) with his trophy
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 3 of 31

Mitchelton Scott won the team prize at the 2018 Herald Sun Tour

Mitchelton Scott won the team prize at the 2018 Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 4 of 31

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) in the yellow jersey at the Herald Sun Tour

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) in the yellow jersey at the Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 5 of 31

Action from the final stage of the Herald Sun Tour

Action from the final stage of the Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 6 of 31

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) after winning the 2018 Herald Sun Tour

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) after winning the 2018 Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 7 of 31

Esteban Chaves enjoys the moment with his Mitchelton-Scott teammates

Esteban Chaves enjoys the moment with his Mitchelton-Scott teammates
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 8 of 31

The final podium of Meyer, Chaves and Howson at the 2018 Herald Sun Tour

The final podium of Meyer, Chaves and Howson at the 2018 Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 9 of 31

The final podium of Meyer, Chaves and Howson at the 2018 Herald Sun Tour

The final podium of Meyer, Chaves and Howson at the 2018 Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 10 of 31

Sam Crome (Bennelong SwissWellness) wins the final stage of the 2018 Herald Sun Tour

Sam Crome (Bennelong SwissWellness) wins the final stage of the 2018 Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 11 of 31

Sam Crome (Bennelong SwissWellness) wins the final stage of the 2018 Herald Sun Tour

Sam Crome (Bennelong SwissWellness) wins the final stage of the 2018 Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 12 of 31

The peloton take on the finishing circuit on the last day of the 2018 Herald Sun Tour

The peloton take on the finishing circuit on the last day of the 2018 Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 13 of 31

Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott)

Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 14 of 31

On the startline for stage 4 of the Herald Sun Tour

On the startline for stage 4 of the Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 15 of 31

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) on his way to winning the 2018 Herald Sun Tour

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) on his way to winning the 2018 Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 16 of 31

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) in action

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) in action
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 17 of 31

Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott) drives on the bunch on stage 4 of the Herald Sun Tour

Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott) drives on the bunch on stage 4 of the Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 18 of 31

Stage 4 of the 2018 Herald Sun Tour

Stage 4 of the 2018 Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 19 of 31

The final podium at the 2018 Herald Sun Tour

The final podium at the 2018 Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 20 of 31

Freddy Ovett (ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast)

Freddy Ovett (ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 21 of 31

Casper Pedersen (Aqua Blue Sport)

Casper Pedersen (Aqua Blue Sport)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 22 of 31

The peloton on the Kinglake

The peloton on the Kinglake
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 23 of 31

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) and Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport)

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) and Lasse Norman Hansen (Aqua Blue Sport)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 24 of 31

Lucas Hamilton leading Mitchelton-Scott

Lucas Hamilton leading Mitchelton-Scott
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 25 of 31

Sam Crome (Bennelong SwissWellness)

Sam Crome (Bennelong SwissWellness)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 26 of 31

Sam Crome with Bennelong SwissWellness teammate Dylan Sunderland on his wheel

Sam Crome with Bennelong SwissWellness teammate Dylan Sunderland on his wheel
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
The peloton splits

The peloton splits

The peloton splits
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 28 of 31

Alex Edmondson leading the bunch

Alex Edmondson leading the bunch
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 29 of 31

Race leader Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott)

Race leader Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 30 of 31

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) out of the saddle

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) out of the saddle
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 31 of 31

Sam Crome celebrates winning the final stage of the Herald Sun Tour

Sam Crome celebrates winning the final stage of the Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)

Esteban Chaves has won the 2018 Herald Sun Tour with his Mitchelton-Scott teammates Cameron Meyer and Damien Howson rounding out the overall podium.

The final day stage on the Kinglake circuit was won by Same Crome with Chaves crossing the line safety in the reduced bunch to celebrate his first overall win since the 2015 Abu Dhabi Tour. Despite the best efforts of his rivals to distance Chaves on the final climb, the Colombian was well protected by his team. His overall winning margin reduced at the end of the stage but the victory was never in doubt over the 151-kilometre stage.

"It's a really nice feeling to win here in the home country of the team. We are really happy with the team, we rode really well," Chaves said after sealing yellow. "We raced differently this year, every climb was full gas with the breakaway really close. It was intense but the team did very well so thanks very much to all of them. It is unbelievable to have one, two, three overall."

The overall win with Meyer and Howson also on the podium, capped off a successful summer for the team following victories at nationals with Alex Edmondson and overall Tour Down Under success via Daryl Impey.

For Bennelong-SwissWellness and Crome, the stage victory ended a successful race with Dylan Sunderland winning the young rider classification and Steele von Hoff the points classification.

"It feels amazing. You come here wanting a good result and it has been a hard week so to top it off with a win, not for myself but for the team, means a lot," said Crome. "It has been a really tough time. Late last year one of my mates Jason Lowndes was killed in the accident by a car and it really hit home with us all at Bendigo. He would loved that [win] so that one was for him today. He'd be stoked looking down at that one, that's for sure."

How it unfolded

An aggressive start to the five 30-kilometre circuits of Kinglake saw early splits occur in the peloton. A nine-rider breakaway eventually forcing its way off the front of the peloton once over the start/finish line to get lap two underway. The break would grow in numbers by two in the following lap with the main point of the interest the KOM battle between Nathan Earle (Israel Cycling Academy) and Brad Evans (Mobius-BridgeLane). The Australian doing enough to seal the classification.

From the peloton, 30 seconds in arrears, James Whelan rode across to the break, which had started to splinter. On the penultimate lap, having shed its passengers, the breakaway extended its lead out to over one minute. Mitchelton-Scott sitting on the front of the peloton controlling the tempo content to let Dylan Sunderland (Bennelong-SwissWellness) become virtual yellow jersey via the breakaway.

Passing through for the bell lap, Dane Mads Pedersen led solo having skipped off the front of the breakaway, 1:12 minutes ahead of the peloton. The breakaway then disintegrating on the lap with Sunderland, Pedersen, Lasse Norman Hansen, and Cyrus Monk the four survivors. Pedersen lasting the longest and earning the aggressive rider prize as a result.

On approach to the final climb, the quartet broke apart as the battle for the GC ignited in the peloton and closed the gap. EF Education-Drapac then Bennelong SwissWellness via Chris Harper trying to disrupt Mitchelton-Scott's tempo on the climb. Howson and Ruben Guerreiro next to roll the dice after the early skirmish only for the move to come back together. Meyer went to the front and taking pole position into the corner at 150 metres to go, looked good for the win. Crome had other ideas, the 24-year-old kicking hard to take the biggest success yet of his young career. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness3:37:34
2Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
3Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
4Thomas Stuart (GBr) JLT Condor
5August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
6Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
7Oliver Martin (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
8Freddy Ovett (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
9Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
10Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
11Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
12Chris Harper (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
13Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
14Lionel Mawdit (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
15Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
16Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
17Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
18Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:00:19
19Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
20Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo0:00:42
21Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:43
22Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:46
23Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:00:56
24Reece Tucknott (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
25Michael Vink (NZl) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team0:01:14
26Ross Freeman (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder0:01:27
27Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:31
28Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:41
29James Whelan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:01:43
30Pat Lane (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:01:45
31Ryan Christensen (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
32Calan White (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
33Jokin Extabe (Spa) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
34Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:51
35Nick Miler (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder0:02:16
36Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:02:49
37Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
38Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
39Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
40Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
41Michael Potter (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
42Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
43Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:56
44Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:03:28
45Thomas Robinson (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
46Ryan Thomas (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team0:05:35
47Michael Rice (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:05:47
48Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness0:05:57
49Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
50Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
51Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
52Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
53Joseph Cooper (NZl) Bennelong SwissWellness
54Cameron Bayly (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
55Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
56Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
57Jesse Featonby (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
58Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
59Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:08:32
60Steele von Hoff (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness
61Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
62Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane0:09:56
63Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
64Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:10:47
65Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:11:40
66Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane0:15:37
67Alexander Ray (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder0:15:56
68Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder0:16:20
69Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
70Nicholas Reddish (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
71Stu Shaw (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
72Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
73Thomas Kaesler (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale
74Jack Sutton (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing0:17:12
75Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:18:48
76Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFJonathan Noble (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team
DNFToby Orchard (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
DNFAidan Kampers (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
DNFAshley Mackay (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
DNFAmarni Drake (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast
DNFJoel Strachan (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
DNFYuan Tang Peng (Tpe) Team McDonalds Downunder
DNFCameron Layton (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder
DNFAlex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFRobbert De Greef (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFMatthew Gibson (GBr) JLT Condor
DNFIan Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
DNFGraham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
DNFKen-Levi Eikeland (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
DNFYukinori Hishira (Jpn) Interpro Stradalli Cycling
DNFPeter Livingstone (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
DNFDylan Newbery (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane
DNFSean Whitfield (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing
DNFRien Schuurhuis (Ned) Olivers Real Food Racing
DNFNicholas White (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing

Sprint 1 - Kinglake, km. 58.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Vink (NZl) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team6pts
2Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane4
3Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane2

Sprint 2 - Kinglake, km. 121
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Vink (NZl) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team20pts
2Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy12
3Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane6
4Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness2

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness10pts
2Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott8
3Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo6
4Thomas Stuart (GBr) JLT Condor4

Mountain 1 - (Cat 2) Gleburn Rd, km. 55
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Vink (NZl) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team20pts
2Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy12
3Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane6
4Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane2

Mountain 2 - (Cat 2) Gleburn Rd, km. 86.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy20pts
2Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane12
3Michael Vink (NZl) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team6

Mountain 3 - (Cat 2) Gleburn Rd, km. 117.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Vink (NZl) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team20pts
2Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy12
3Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane6
4Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness2

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchelton-Scott10:52:42
2Bennelong SwissWellness
3Trek-Segafredo0:00:42
4Aqua Blue Sport0:00:46
5Israel Cycling Academy0:01:41
6Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:02:33
7KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:02:39
8Brisbane Continental Cycling Team0:02:59
9Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:06:34
10JLT Condor0:08:46
11Mobius BridgeLane0:15:53
12ACA - Ride Sunsine Coast0:19:09
13Team McDonalds Downunder0:19:39
14Olivers Real Food Racing0:34:25

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott18:34:09
2Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:26
3Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:39
4Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo0:00:41
5Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness0:01:03
6Chris Harper (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness0:01:09
7Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness0:01:48
8Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane0:01:54
9Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:02
10Freddy Ovett (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast0:02:04
11Lionel Mawdit (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:02:05
12Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:02:11
13Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:03:15
14Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport0:03:22
15James Whelan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:03:58
16Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy0:04:07
17Daniel Whitehouse (GBr) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:04:15
18Michael Vink (NZl) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team0:04:39
19Pat Lane (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:05:04
20Thomas Stuart (GBr) JLT Condor0:05:33
21Ryan Christensen (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing0:06:03
22Robert Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:33
23Oliver Martin (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team0:06:54
24Calan White (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team0:07:13
25Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:07:17
26Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:08:18
27Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy0:08:45
28Cameron Bayly (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness0:09:01
29Michael Potter (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast0:09:43
30Nick Miler (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder0:10:09
31Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:11:31
32Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:12:54
33Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport0:15:15
34Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:15:44
35Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy0:16:53
36Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:17:15
37August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:17:37
38Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:18:13
39Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane0:20:18
40Jokin Extabe (Spa) Interpro Stradalli Cycling0:21:36
41Reece Tucknott (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:22:03
42Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:22:17
43Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:22:26
44Thomas Robinson (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team0:23:03
45Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:24:27
46Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor0:24:43
47Ryan Thomas (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team0:25:20
48Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:25:57
49Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness0:26:35
50Theodore Yates (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:26:37
51Michael Rice (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:27:02
52Steele von Hoff (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness0:27:36
53Joseph Cooper (NZl) Bennelong SwissWellness0:28:04
54Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane0:28:18
55Ross Freeman (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder0:28:26
56Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:28:28
57Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy0:30:02
58Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor0:31:14
59Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:31:51
60Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder0:33:19
61Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:34:17
62Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane0:34:20
63Jesse Featonby (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:34:44
64Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:35:04
65Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo0:38:23
66Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:38:55
67Stu Shaw (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast0:41:50
68Alexander Ray (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder0:41:51
69Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:41:55
70Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing0:42:34
71Nicholas Reddish (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing0:42:38
72Jesse Coyle (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane0:46:38
73Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:47:10
74Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:47:58
75Jack Sutton (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing0:54:01
76Thomas Kaesler (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:57:49

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele von Hoff (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness28pts
2Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder18
3Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia14
4Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott14
5Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale12
6Sam Crome (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness10
7Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport10
8Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo10
9Michael Vink (NZl) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team8
10Thomas Stuart (GBr) JLT Condor8
11Ken-Levi Eikeland (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling6
12Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness6
13Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott6
14Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo6
15Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane6
16Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale6
17Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale4
18Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo4
19Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane2
20Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy56pts
2Michael Vink (NZl) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team46
3Brad Evans (NZl) Mobius BridgeLane42
4Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott24
5Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij24
6Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane20
7Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane16
8Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo8
9James Whelan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia8
10Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder8
11Ken-Levi Eikeland (Nor) Interpro Stradalli Cycling4
12Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott4
13Freddy Ovett (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast4
14Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia4
15Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness2
16Oliver Martin (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team2
17Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor2
18Liam White (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Bennelong SwissWellness18:35:12
2Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane0:00:51
3James Whelan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:02:55
4Ryan Christensen (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing0:05:00
5Calan White (Aus) Brisbane Continental Cycling Team0:06:10
6Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:06:14
7Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:15
8Michael Potter (Aus) ACA - Ride Sunshine Coast0:08:40
9Angus Lyons (Aus) Mobius BridgeLane0:19:15
10Reece Tucknott (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:21:00
11Matt Ross (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:21:14
12Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:24:54
13Michael Rice (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:25:59
14Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:30:48
15Kane Richards (Aus) Team McDonalds Downunder0:32:16
16Benjamin Andrews (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing0:41:31
17Nicholas Reddish (Aus) Olivers Real Food Racing0:41:35

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchelton-Scott55:43:27
2Bennelong SwissWellness0:01:20
3Trek-Segafredo0:06:51
4KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:08:04
5Israel Cycling Academy0:10:40
6Brisbane Continental Cycling Team0:15:48
7Aqua Blue Sport0:22:05
8Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:26:51
9JLT Condor0:27:52
10Drapac–EF p/b Cannondale0:33:43
11Mobius BridgeLane0:37:59
12ACA - Ride Sunsine Coast0:45:09
13Team McDonalds Downunder1:00:07
14Olivers Real Food Racing1:05:08

 

