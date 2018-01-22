Jayco Herald Sun Tour past winners
Champions 1952-2017
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2017
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica–Scott
|2016
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|2015
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|2014
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|2013
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Jayco-VIS-Apollo
|2012
|No race held
|2011
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|2010
|No race held
|2009
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Garmin–Slipstream
|2008
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) CSC–Saxo Bank
|2007
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Unibet.com
|2006
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) AG2R Prévoyance
|2005
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) AG2R Prévoyance
|2004
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Amore & Vita-Beretta
|2003
|Tim Johnson (USA) Saturn Cycling Team
|2002
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Française des Jeux
|2001
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Gerolsteiner
|2000
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Mróz-Supradyn Witaminy
|1999
|Michael Blaudzun (Den) home–Jack & Jones
|1998
|Alessandro Pozzi (Ita) Sweethearts Oranges
|1997
|Norman Alvis (USA) Sweethearts Oranges
|1996
|Scott Moninger (USA) Tattersall's
|1995
|Andy Bishop (USA) Echuca-Moama
|1994
|Christian Henn (Ger) Team Telekom
|1993
|David Mann (Gbr) Coors Light-Serotta
|1992
|Bart Bowen (Usa) Subaru-Montgomery
|1991
|Michael Engleman (USA) Coors Light
|1990
|Udo Bölts (Ger) Caltex
|1989
|Marcel Arntz (Ned) Paternina
|1988
|Adri Van Der Poel (Ned) PDM-Ultima-Concorde
|1987
|Stefano Tomasini (Ita) Remac-Fanini
|1986
|Neil Stephens (Aus) Repco
|1985
|Malcolm Elliott (Gbr) Raleigh-Weinmann
|1984
|Gary Sutton (Aus) Clarence Street Cyclery
|1983
|Shane Sutton (Aus) Clemenso-Mavic
|1982
|Terry Hammond (Aus) Clemenso-Mavic
|1981
|Clyde Sefton (Aus) Mansfield
|1980
|David Allan (Aus) Pony Sport Holland
|1979
|John Trevorrow (Aus) Warracknabeal
|1978
|Terry Hammond (Aus)
|1977
|John Trevorrow (Aus)
|1976
|Peter Besanko (Aus)
|1975
|John Trevorrow (Aus)
|1974
|Graham McVilly (Aus)
|1973
|Graham McVilly (Aus)
|1972
|Ken Evans (Aus)
|1971
|Graham McVilly (Aus)
|1970
|Trevor Williamson (Aus)
|1969
|Keith Oliver (Aus)
|1968
|Barry Waddell (Aus)
|1967
|Barry Waddell (Aus)
|1966
|Barry Waddell (Aus)
|1965
|Barry Waddell (Aus)
|1964
|Barry Waddell (Aus)
|1963
|Bill Lawrie (Aus)
|1962
|Bill Knevitt (Aus)
|1961
|John Young (Aus)
|1960
|Peter Panton (Aus)
|1959
|Peter Panton (Aus)
|1958
|John Young (Aus)
|1957
|Russell Mockridge (Aus)
|1956
|George Goodwin (Aus)
|1955
|Allan Geddes (Aus)
|1954
|Hector Sutherland (Aus)
|1953
|Basil Halsall (Aus)
|1952
|Keith Rowley (Aus)
