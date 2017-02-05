Image 1 of 43 Overall winner Damien Howson (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 43 Damien Howson was all smiles after sealing the win (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 3 of 43 Taco van der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 4 of 43 The breakaway working (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 5 of 43 Sam Bewley on the front of the peloton (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 6 of 43 Damien Howson is looked after by his team (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 7 of 43 Team Sky and Chris Froome (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 8 of 43 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 9 of 43 The Australian national team (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 10 of 43 The break getting aero (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 11 of 43 Ian Stannard winding up for the win (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 12 of 43 It was close for Stannard in the finale (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 13 of 43 Aaron Gate (Aqua Blue Sports) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 14 of 43 Hugs from Esteban Chaves for Damien Howson (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 15 of 43 NZ champ Joe Cooper (IsoWhey Sports Swisswellness) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 16 of 43 The wet weather cleared but it remained couldy (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 17 of 43 The victorious Orica-Scott team (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 18 of 43 Team boss Gerry Ryan with Damien Howson (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 19 of 43 Best young rider and second place overall for Jai Hindley of the national team (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 20 of 43 The top three from the stage (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 21 of 43 Edmund Bradbury (JLT Condor) crashed out (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 22 of 43 The riders approach the finish/start line (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 23 of 43 Lucas Hamilton (Australia) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 24 of 43 Ian Stannard making his stage winning move (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 25 of 43 Damien Howson celebrating victory (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 26 of 43 The 2017 champion Damien Howson with the winner's trophy (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 27 of 43 There was time for a laugh in the peloton (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 28 of 43 The roads were met for most of the stage (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 29 of 43 Damien Howson is kept safe in yellow (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 30 of 43 Jai Hindley (Australia) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 31 of 43 Ben Hill on the attack (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 32 of 43 Taco van der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) was second (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 33 of 43 The final stage gets underway (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 34 of 43 Team Sky were the best team at the end of the race (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 35 of 43 It was a dark and wet start (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 36 of 43 Orica-Scott patrol the front of the peloton (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 37 of 43 KOM winner Ben Hill (Attaque Gusto) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 38 of 43 Most aggressive went to Cyrus Monk (Drapac-Pat's Veg) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 39 of 43 Sam Bewley with Orica-Scott (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 40 of 43 Team Sky with Chris Froome (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 41 of 43 Orica-Scott looking after Damien Howson in yellow (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 42 of 43 The top three from the final stage (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 43 of 43 Ian Stannard (Team Sky) celebrates his stage 4 victory (Image credit: Con Chronis)

Ian Stannard claimed Team Sky’s third win of the 2017 Herald Sun Tour into Kinglake after a late attack from the breakaway. Race leader Damien Howson (Orica-Scott) matched the last lap attacks of Chris Froome (Team Sky) to seal his first professional victory.

The win is Howson's first of his career and ensures the Australian team claims one of the three big races on home soil after second places at nationals, Tour Down Under and Cadel Evans race.

In the race for the stage, Stannard's early celebration almost saw him lose the victory on the finish line with Aaron Gate (Aqua Blue Sport) and Taco van der Hoorn (Rompot-Nederlandse Loterij) almost catching him on the line due to a relaxed celebration. Howson crossed the line in 20th place with his hands in the air to signify his overall victory.

"It's a big sigh of relief now. It's been an amazing week and to finish it off the way we did, I couldn't be happier," Howson said.

"I knew that as long as I had Esteban [Chaves] with me on that final climb, it was going to be pretty simple to control and maintain the overall lead. That is what happened today and everyone just went further than they needed to and made my day as easy as possible which was fantastic."

Having overcome a late puncture on stage 2 that almost ended his dreams of yellow, Howson then survived two near crashes on stage 3. A somewhat stress-free day on stage 4 followed with Howson's number 13 dossard proving not to be an unlucky omen.

"It always crosses your mind but it is a matter of keeping calm and it was either going to happen or it wasn't," he said.

"Luck was on my side today and number 13 didn't count for anything."

Froome's four-year record of starting his season with a stage race win was broken as he was unable to improve on his sixth place. However, last year’s champion was full of praise for how his team rode in winning three stages.

"We are here to race, of course, we were here to try and win as well so they did a great job. We hit them with everything we had today and they defended it really well," said Froome.

Jai Hindley (Australia) held onto his second place overall, and with it the best young rider classification, while Team Sky's Kenny Elissonde kept third place. Ben Hill (Attaque Gusto) won the King of the Mountains jersey, as NSW Institute of Sport celebrated winning the points jersey via Jake Kaufman in its first UCI race.

How it unfolded

After several days of hot conditions, the riders were greeted with wet weather on arrival in Kinglake. The inclement weather saw the neutral zone increased due to the wet roads, while an oil spill meant that the final GC time would be taken with three kilometres to go and not on the finish line.

After an aggressive start, a group of 12 riders got clear and were joined by five others to form the 18-man break on lap two. They built a lead of over four minutes. The riders in the breakaway were Stannard, Tim Ariesen and Taco van der Hoorn (Rompot), Sergey Nikolaev (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Tanner Putt and Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare), Aaron Gate and Larry Warbasse (Aqua Blue Sport), Ali Slater (JLT Condor), Tim Guy and Ben Hill (Attaque Gusto) Cyrus Monk (Drapac-Pat's Veg), Darcy Ellerm-Norton (St George), Jason Christie, James Oram and Sam Dobbs (New Zealand national team), Robbie Hucker (IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness), and Dan Fitter (NSW Institute of Sport).

Over the first two KOM's Ben Hill took maximum points to secure the mountains classification on his 28th birthday with the breakaway working well together and swapping turns

With 40km to race at the base of the KOM for the third time, the leaders’ advantage over the Orica-controlled peloton was down to 3:26 minutes. On the climb, Fitter was the first rider to try and split the group and drop the riders he felt were no longer contributing to the breakaway.

In the peloton, Froome, Elissonde and Rowe attacked the third time up the climb but the dangerous trio were brought back. Hill, Hucker and van der Hoorn went solo at the head of the race but the front group came through together for the bell lap. The Orica-led peloton that splintered on the climb rolled through two minutes in arrears.

The breakaway continued to attack itself and was down to the six men of McCabe, Stannard, Monk, van der Hoorn, Gate, and Slater with 21km to go and a lead of 2:30 minutes. Orica continued to lead the peloton before the Australian national team chipped in to lend a hand.

With 10km to race, the gap had dropped to two minutes as the riders approached the final ascent of the climb. The gap continued to fall as Simon Gerrans turned the screws.

At 4.8km to go, Froome launched his move with Howson first to react, followed by Elissonde and Hindley. Sebastian Henao then attacked for Sky with the breakaway in sight. The GC battle was over with no change to the top standings.

At the head of the race, Stannard drove the break after cresting the KOM then launched his winning move proving his strength as the sole WorldTour rider in the break. The classics man took his time to celebrate as he sat up inside 100 metres to go and almost lost it on the line to his breakaway companions.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 2:52:44 2 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 3 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij 4 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 5 Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness 6 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 7 Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand National Team 8 Daniel Fitter (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 9 Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 10 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 11 Cameron Bayly (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness 0:00:17 12 Cameron Meyer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 13 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 14 Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 15 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 16 James Oram (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:00:08 17 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:17 18 Timothy Roe (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness 19 Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:08 20 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:17 21 Nathan Earle (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 22 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:00:13 23 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:00:17 24 Jesse Featonby (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 25 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 26 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 0:00:12 27 Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 0:00:17 28 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:31 29 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 0:00:17 30 Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo 0:00:55 31 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij 32 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 33 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij 34 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:08 35 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 36 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo 0:01:21 37 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 38 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 39 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:29 40 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 41 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:17 42 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo 0:01:21 43 James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor 0:01:43 44 Josh Berry (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 0:02:28 45 Jesse Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 46 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Attaque Team Gusto 47 Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 48 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 49 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo 0:03:06 50 Mathew Ross (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 51 Sam Dobbs (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:03:20 52 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:36 53 Alex Frame (NZl) JLT Condor 54 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 55 Edgar Nohales Neto (Spa) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 0:04:08 56 Samuel Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 0:04:34 57 Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor 0:04:50 58 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 59 Brad Evans (NZl) Drapac–Pat's Veg 0:05:30 60 Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 61 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo 62 Joseph Cooper (NZl) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness 63 Mario Vogt (Ger) Attaque Team Gusto 64 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott 65 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 66 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:55 67 Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 68 Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 0:06:18 69 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo 0:06:50 70 Drew Morey (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 71 Jesse Kerrison (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness 0:07:33 72 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:08:10 73 Thomas Hubbard (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 74 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 75 Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 76 Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor 77 Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 78 James Fouche (NZl) New Zealand National Team 79 Kaden Groves (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 80 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij 81 Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 0:10:00 82 Matthew Zenovich (NZl) New Zealand National Team 83 Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 84 Alex Wohler (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 85 Joshua Taylor (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 86 Taylor Gunman (NZl) New Zealand National Team 87 Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 88 Ayden Toovey (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 89 Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:09:15 90 Guy Kalma (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto 0:11:00 91 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 0:11:25 92 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:11:50 93 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:13:07 94 Philip Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto 0:13:59 95 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 96 Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo 0:16:26 DNF Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor DNF Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness DNS Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky DNS Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij DNS Craig Evers (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines DNS Patrick Sharpe (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team

Intermediate sprint 1 - Kinglake Lap 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 6 pts 2 Daniel Fitter (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 4 3 Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij 2

Intermediate sprint 2 - Kinglake Lap 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 6 pts 2 Daniel Fitter (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 4 3 Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand National Team 2

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 10 pts 2 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 8 3 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij 6 4 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 4

Mountain 1 - Kinglake - Glenburn Rd (Cat 2) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 20 pts 2 Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 12 3 Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness 6 4 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 2

Mountain 2 - Kinglake - Glenburn Rd (Cat 2) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 20 pts 2 Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 12 3 Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness 6 4 Daniel Fitter (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 2

Mountain 3 - Kinglake - Glenburn Rd (Cat 2) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 20 pts 2 Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness 12 3 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij 6 4 Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 2

Mountain 4 - Kinglake - Glenburn Rd (Cat 2) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 20 pts 2 Daniel Fitter (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 12 3 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 6 4 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 2

Most Aggressive Rider Name (Country) Team Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 8:38:42 2 Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 0:00:04 3 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:18 4 Korda Mentha Real Estate Australian National Team 0:00:21 5 Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:33 6 JLT Condor 0:01:25 7 Aqua Blue Sport 0:02:07 8 Drapac Pat's Veg Holistic Development Team 0:02:15 9 Orica - Scott 0:02:32 10 New Zealand National Team 0:02:58 11 Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:03:07 12 Attaque Team Gusto 0:03:19 13 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 0:05:21 14 NSW Institute Of Sport 0:09:47 15 St George Continental Cycling Team 0:16:07

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 15:25:13 2 Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 0:00:38 3 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:00:53 4 Cameron Meyer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 0:01:08 5 Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 0:01:10 6 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:12 7 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 0:01:13 8 Nathan Earle (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 0:01:15 9 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 10 Timothy Roe (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness 0:01:17 11 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 0:01:21 12 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:28 13 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:01:39 14 Cameron Bayly (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness 0:01:45 15 Jesse Featonby (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 0:01:56 16 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:02:30 17 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:44 18 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 0:03:08 19 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 0:03:43 20 Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:04:33 21 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo 0:04:44 22 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:16 23 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij 0:06:17 24 Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness 0:06:50 25 Daniel Fitter (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 0:06:55 26 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:08:17 27 Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 0:10:12 28 James Oram (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:11:31 29 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:12:00 30 Jesse Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 0:12:34 31 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:13:59 32 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 0:14:56 33 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij 0:16:33 34 Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor 0:17:17 35 Samuel Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 0:17:22 36 Sam Dobbs (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:17:24 37 Mario Vogt (Ger) Attaque Team Gusto 0:17:48 38 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij 0:17:50 39 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:19:53 40 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:20:46 41 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:21:01 42 Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 0:21:04 43 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:21:41 44 Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 0:22:16 45 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij 0:22:51 46 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo 0:23:19 47 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Attaque Team Gusto 0:23:20 48 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo 0:23:26 49 James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor 0:23:49 50 Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo 0:23:58 51 Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij 0:24:46 52 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 0:25:18 53 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:25:27 54 Drew Morey (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 0:25:38 55 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:26:54 56 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:27:11 57 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo 0:27:15 58 Brad Evans (NZl) Drapac–Pat's Veg 0:27:18 59 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:27:38 60 Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 0:29:23 61 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 0:30:37 62 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 0:30:45 63 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:31:07 64 Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:31:47 65 Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 0:32:24 66 Joseph Cooper (NZl) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness 0:32:41 67 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij 0:32:58 68 Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 0:33:30 69 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo 0:34:01 70 Edgar Nohales Neto (Spa) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 0:34:12 71 Alex Frame (NZl) JLT Condor 0:34:30 72 Mathew Ross (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 0:34:34 73 James Fouche (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:36:26 74 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:36:44 75 Guy Kalma (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto 0:37:27 76 Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor 0:37:42 77 Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 0:38:05 78 Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 0:38:48 79 Taylor Gunman (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:39:47 80 Ayden Toovey (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 0:39:49 81 Jesse Kerrison (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness 0:41:29 82 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:42:52 83 Josh Berry (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 0:43:06 84 Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 0:44:37 85 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:46:24 86 Matthew Zenovich (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:48:18 87 Kaden Groves (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:48:21 88 Joshua Taylor (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 0:48:31 89 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 0:50:24 90 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:53:02 91 Philip Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto 0:54:22 92 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:56:47 93 Alex Wohler (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 1:00:39 94 Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 1:03:27 95 Thomas Hubbard (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 1:05:03 96 Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo 1:05:57

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 24 pts 2 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 14 3 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 14 4 Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 12 5 Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness 12 6 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 10 7 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 8 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 10 9 Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 8 10 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo 8 11 Daniel Fitter (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 8 12 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 8 13 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott 8 14 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 6 15 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 6 16 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 17 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij 6 18 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 6 19 Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 6 20 Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 4 21 Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor 4 22 Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand National Team 2 23 Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij 2 24 Mathew Ross (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 2 25 Ayden Toovey (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 2

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 90 pts 2 Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 46 3 Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness 36 4 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 24 5 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 20 6 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij 16 7 Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 16 8 Daniel Fitter (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 14 9 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 8 10 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 11 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij 6 12 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 6 13 Mathew Ross (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 6 14 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand National Team 6 15 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 6 16 Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 4 17 Joseph Cooper (NZl) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness 4 18 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 2 19 Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor 2 20 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 2 21 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 15:25:51 2 Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 0:00:32 3 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 0:00:35 4 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 0:02:30 5 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 0:03:05 6 Daniel Fitter (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 0:06:17 7 Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 0:09:34 8 Samuel Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 0:16:44 9 Sam Dobbs (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:16:46 10 Drew Morey (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 0:25:00