Howson wins 2017 Herald Sun Tour

Stannard wins final day circuit race around Kinglake

Overall winner Damien Howson (Orica-Scott)

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Damien Howson was all smiles after sealing the win

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Taco van der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij)

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
The breakaway working

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Sam Bewley on the front of the peloton

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Damien Howson is looked after by his team

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Team Sky and Chris Froome

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Chris Froome (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
The Australian national team

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
The break getting aero

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Ian Stannard winding up for the win

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
It was close for Stannard in the finale

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Aaron Gate (Aqua Blue Sports)

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Hugs from Esteban Chaves for Damien Howson

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
NZ champ Joe Cooper (IsoWhey Sports Swisswellness)

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
The wet weather cleared but it remained couldy

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
The victorious Orica-Scott team

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Team boss Gerry Ryan with Damien Howson

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Best young rider and second place overall for Jai Hindley of the national team

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
The top three from the stage

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Edmund Bradbury (JLT Condor) crashed out

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
The riders approach the finish/start line

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Lucas Hamilton (Australia)

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Ian Stannard making his stage winning move

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Damien Howson celebrating victory

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
The 2017 champion Damien Howson with the winner's trophy

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
There was time for a laugh in the peloton

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
The roads were met for most of the stage

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Damien Howson is kept safe in yellow

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Jai Hindley (Australia)

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Ben Hill on the attack

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Taco van der Hoorn (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) was second

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
The final stage gets underway

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Team Sky were the best team at the end of the race

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
It was a dark and wet start

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Orica-Scott patrol the front of the peloton

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
KOM winner Ben Hill (Attaque Gusto)

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Most aggressive went to Cyrus Monk (Drapac-Pat's Veg)

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Sam Bewley with Orica-Scott

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Team Sky with Chris Froome

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Orica-Scott looking after Damien Howson in yellow

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
The top three from the final stage

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Ian Stannard (Team Sky) celebrates his stage 4 victory

(Image credit: Con Chronis)

Ian Stannard claimed Team Sky’s third win of the 2017 Herald Sun Tour into Kinglake after a late attack from the breakaway. Race leader Damien Howson (Orica-Scott) matched the last lap attacks of Chris Froome (Team Sky) to seal his first professional victory.

The win is Howson's first of his career and ensures the Australian team claims one of the three big races on home soil after second places at nationals, Tour Down Under and Cadel Evans race.

In the race for the stage, Stannard's early celebration almost saw him lose the victory on the finish line with Aaron Gate (Aqua Blue Sport) and Taco van der Hoorn (Rompot-Nederlandse Loterij) almost catching him on the line due to a relaxed celebration. Howson crossed the line in 20th place with his hands in the air to signify his overall victory.

"It's a big sigh of relief now. It's been an amazing week and to finish it off the way we did, I couldn't be happier," Howson said.

"I knew that as long as I had Esteban [Chaves] with me on that final climb, it was going to be pretty simple to control and maintain the overall lead. That is what happened today and everyone just went further than they needed to and made my day as easy as possible which was fantastic."

Having overcome a late puncture on stage 2 that almost ended his dreams of yellow, Howson then survived two near crashes on stage 3. A somewhat stress-free day on stage 4 followed with Howson's number 13 dossard proving not to be an unlucky omen.

"It always crosses your mind but it is a matter of keeping calm and it was either going to happen or it wasn't," he said.

"Luck was on my side today and number 13 didn't count for anything."

Froome's four-year record of starting his season with a stage race win was broken as he was unable to improve on his sixth place. However, last year’s champion was full of praise for how his team rode in winning three stages.

"We are here to race, of course, we were here to try and win as well so they did a great job. We hit them with everything we had today and they defended it really well," said Froome.

Jai Hindley (Australia) held onto his second place overall, and with it the best young rider classification, while Team Sky's Kenny Elissonde kept third place. Ben Hill (Attaque Gusto) won the King of the Mountains jersey, as NSW Institute of Sport celebrated winning the points jersey via Jake Kaufman in its first UCI race.

How it unfolded

After several days of hot conditions, the riders were greeted with wet weather on arrival in Kinglake. The inclement weather saw the neutral zone increased due to the wet roads, while an oil spill meant that the final GC time would be taken with three kilometres to go and not on the finish line.

After an aggressive start, a group of 12 riders got clear and were joined by five others to form the 18-man break on lap two. They built a lead of over four minutes. The riders in the breakaway were Stannard, Tim Ariesen and Taco van der Hoorn (Rompot), Sergey Nikolaev (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Tanner Putt and Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare), Aaron Gate and Larry Warbasse (Aqua Blue Sport), Ali Slater (JLT Condor), Tim Guy and Ben Hill (Attaque Gusto) Cyrus Monk (Drapac-Pat's Veg), Darcy Ellerm-Norton (St George), Jason Christie, James Oram and Sam Dobbs (New Zealand national team), Robbie Hucker (IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness), and Dan Fitter (NSW Institute of Sport).

Over the first two KOM's Ben Hill took maximum points to secure the mountains classification on his 28th birthday with the breakaway working well together and swapping turns

With 40km to race at the base of the KOM for the third time, the leaders’ advantage over the Orica-controlled peloton was down to 3:26 minutes. On the climb, Fitter was the first rider to try and split the group and drop the riders he felt were no longer contributing to the breakaway.

In the peloton, Froome, Elissonde and Rowe attacked the third time up the climb but the dangerous trio were brought back. Hill, Hucker and van der Hoorn went solo at the head of the race but the front group came through together for the bell lap. The Orica-led peloton that splintered on the climb rolled through two minutes in arrears.

The breakaway continued to attack itself and was down to the six men of McCabe, Stannard, Monk, van der Hoorn, Gate, and Slater with 21km to go and a lead of 2:30 minutes. Orica continued to lead the peloton before the Australian national team chipped in to lend a hand.

With 10km to race, the gap had dropped to two minutes as the riders approached the final ascent of the climb. The gap continued to fall as Simon Gerrans turned the screws.

At 4.8km to go, Froome launched his move with Howson first to react, followed by Elissonde and Hindley. Sebastian Henao then attacked for Sky with the breakaway in sight. The GC battle was over with no change to the top standings.

At the head of the race, Stannard drove the break after cresting the KOM then launched his winning move proving his strength as the sole WorldTour rider in the break. The classics man took his time to celebrate as he sat up inside 100 metres to go and almost lost it on the line to his breakaway companions.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky2:52:44
2Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
3Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
4Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
5Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
6Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
7Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand National Team
8Daniel Fitter (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
9Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
10Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
11Cameron Bayly (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness0:00:17
12Cameron Meyer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
13Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
14Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
15Lucas Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
16James Oram (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:00:08
17Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:17
18Timothy Roe (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
19Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij0:00:08
20Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:17
21Nathan Earle (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
22Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:00:13
23Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:00:17
24Jesse Featonby (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
25Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
26Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor0:00:12
27Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:00:17
28Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:31
29Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott0:00:17
30Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo0:00:55
31Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
32Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
33Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
34Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij0:01:08
35Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
36Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo0:01:21
37Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
38Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
39Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:01:29
40Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
41Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:17
42Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo0:01:21
43James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:43
44Josh Berry (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:02:28
45Jesse Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
46Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Attaque Team Gusto
47Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
48Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
49Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo0:03:06
50Mathew Ross (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
51Sam Dobbs (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:03:20
52Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:36
53Alex Frame (NZl) JLT Condor
54Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
55Edgar Nohales Neto (Spa) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:04:08
56Samuel Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:04:34
57Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor0:04:50
58Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
59Brad Evans (NZl) Drapac–Pat's Veg0:05:30
60Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
61Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
62Joseph Cooper (NZl) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
63Mario Vogt (Ger) Attaque Team Gusto
64Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott
65Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
66Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:55
67Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
68Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:06:18
69Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo0:06:50
70Drew Morey (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
71Jesse Kerrison (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness0:07:33
72Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:08:10
73Thomas Hubbard (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
74Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
75Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
76Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
77Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
78James Fouche (NZl) New Zealand National Team
79Kaden Groves (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
80Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
81Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg0:10:00
82Matthew Zenovich (NZl) New Zealand National Team
83Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
84Alex Wohler (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
85Joshua Taylor (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
86Taylor Gunman (NZl) New Zealand National Team
87Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
88Ayden Toovey (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
89Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:09:15
90Guy Kalma (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto0:11:00
91Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott0:11:25
92Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:11:50
93Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott0:13:07
94Philip Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto0:13:59
95Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
96Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo0:16:26
DNFEdmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
DNFAnthony Giacoppo (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
DNSDanny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
DNSSjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
DNSCraig Evers (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
DNSPatrick Sharpe (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team

Intermediate sprint 1 - Kinglake Lap 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg6pts
2Daniel Fitter (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport4
3Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij2

Intermediate sprint 2 - Kinglake Lap 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg6pts
2Daniel Fitter (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport4
3Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand National Team2

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky10pts
2Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport8
3Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij6
4Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto4

Mountain 1 - Kinglake - Glenburn Rd (Cat 2)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto20pts
2Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg12
3Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness6
4Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor2

Mountain 2 - Kinglake - Glenburn Rd (Cat 2)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto20pts
2Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg12
3Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness6
4Daniel Fitter (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport2

Mountain 3 - Kinglake - Glenburn Rd (Cat 2)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto20pts
2Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness12
3Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij6
4Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg2

Mountain 4 - Kinglake - Glenburn Rd (Cat 2)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg20pts
2Daniel Fitter (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport12
3Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport6
4Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto2

Most Aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky8:38:42
2Isowhey Sports Swisswellness0:00:04
3UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:18
4Korda Mentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:00:21
5Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:33
6JLT Condor0:01:25
7Aqua Blue Sport0:02:07
8Drapac Pat's Veg Holistic Development Team0:02:15
9Orica - Scott0:02:32
10New Zealand National Team0:02:58
11Gazprom - Rusvelo0:03:07
12Attaque Team Gusto0:03:19
137 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:05:21
14NSW Institute Of Sport0:09:47
15St George Continental Cycling Team0:16:07

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott15:25:13
2Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:00:38
3Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:00:53
4Cameron Meyer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:01:08
5Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:01:10
6Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:12
7Lucas Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:01:13
8Nathan Earle (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:01:15
9Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
10Timothy Roe (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness0:01:17
11Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:21
12Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:28
13Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:01:39
14Cameron Bayly (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness0:01:45
15Jesse Featonby (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg0:01:56
16Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:02:30
17Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:44
18Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:03:08
19Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:03:43
20Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:04:33
21Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo0:04:44
22Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:16
23Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij0:06:17
24Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness0:06:50
25Daniel Fitter (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:06:55
26Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:08:17
27Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg0:10:12
28James Oram (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:11:31
29Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott0:12:00
30Jesse Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:12:34
31Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:13:59
32Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport0:14:56
33Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij0:16:33
34Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor0:17:17
35Samuel Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:17:22
36Sam Dobbs (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:17:24
37Mario Vogt (Ger) Attaque Team Gusto0:17:48
38Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij0:17:50
39Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:19:53
40Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:20:46
41Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:21:01
42Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:21:04
43Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott0:21:41
44Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg0:22:16
45Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij0:22:51
46Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo0:23:19
47Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Attaque Team Gusto0:23:20
48Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo0:23:26
49James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor0:23:49
50Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo0:23:58
51Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij0:24:46
52Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:25:18
53Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:25:27
54Drew Morey (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg0:25:38
55Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:26:54
56Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott0:27:11
57Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo0:27:15
58Brad Evans (NZl) Drapac–Pat's Veg0:27:18
59Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:27:38
60Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:29:23
61Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:30:37
62Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport0:30:45
63Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:31:07
64Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:31:47
65Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg0:32:24
66Joseph Cooper (NZl) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness0:32:41
67Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij0:32:58
68Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:33:30
69Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo0:34:01
70Edgar Nohales Neto (Spa) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:34:12
71Alex Frame (NZl) JLT Condor0:34:30
72Mathew Ross (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg0:34:34
73James Fouche (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:36:26
74Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:36:44
75Guy Kalma (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto0:37:27
76Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor0:37:42
77Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:38:05
78Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:38:48
79Taylor Gunman (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:39:47
80Ayden Toovey (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:39:49
81Jesse Kerrison (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness0:41:29
82Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott0:42:52
83Josh Berry (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:43:06
84Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport0:44:37
85Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:46:24
86Matthew Zenovich (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:48:18
87Kaden Groves (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:48:21
88Joshua Taylor (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:48:31
89Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott0:50:24
90Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:53:02
91Philip Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto0:54:22
92Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team0:56:47
93Alex Wohler (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport1:00:39
94Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team1:03:27
95Thomas Hubbard (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team1:05:03
96Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo1:05:57

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport24pts
2Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky14
3Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport14
4Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg12
5Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness12
6Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott10
7Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling10
8Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky10
9Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team8
10Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo8
11Daniel Fitter (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport8
12Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport8
13Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott8
14Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team6
15Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky6
16Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
17Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij6
18Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto6
19Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport6
20Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team4
21Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor4
22Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand National Team2
23Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij2
24Mathew Ross (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg2
25Ayden Toovey (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport2

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto90pts
2Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg46
3Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness36
4Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott24
5Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky20
6Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij16
7Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team16
8Daniel Fitter (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport14
9Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky8
10Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
11Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij6
12Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport6
13Mathew Ross (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg6
14Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand National Team6
15Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team6
16Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team4
17Joseph Cooper (NZl) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness4
18Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport2
19Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor2
20Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor2
21Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team15:25:51
2Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:00:32
3Lucas Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:00:35
4Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:02:30
5Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:03:05
6Daniel Fitter (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:06:17
7Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg0:09:34
8Samuel Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:16:44
9Sam Dobbs (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:16:46
10Drew Morey (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg0:25:00

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky46:17:34
2Korda Mentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:00:50
3UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:31
4Isowhey Sports Swisswellness0:03:36
5JLT Condor0:08:42
6Orica - Scott0:08:46
7Drapac Pat's Veg Holistic Development Team0:23:06
8New Zealand National Team0:28:16
9Attaque Team Gusto0:28:21
10Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:32:24
11Gazprom - Rusvelo0:33:35
12NSW Institute of Sport0:38:19
13Aqua Blue Sport0:40:12
147 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:57:20
15St George Continental Cycling Team01:06:09

