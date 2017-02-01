Image 1 of 22 Danny Van Poppel won the prologue ahead of Brenton Jones and Alex Frame (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 2 of 22 Chris Froome finished 26th (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 3 of 22 Alex Frame is introduced to the crowd (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 4 of 22 Danny Van Poppel waves to the crowd (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 5 of 22 Esteban Chaves was a popular rider (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 6 of 22 Chris Froome ahead of his short effort (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 7 of 22 Danny Van Poppel after sign on (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 8 of 22 Esteban Chaves signs an autograph for a young fan (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 9 of 22 Chris Froome waves to the crowd (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 10 of 22 Chris Froome makes his last effort to the line (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 11 of 22 The short ride meant riders went full gas the whole way around (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 12 of 22 Kenny Elissonde feels the strain (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 13 of 22 Chris Froome signs on (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 14 of 22 JLT Condor had a very good day (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 15 of 22 Simon Gerrans finished eight seconds down (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 16 of 22 Danny Van Poppel rides to victory (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 17 of 22 Esteban Chaves digs deep (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 18 of 22 Esteban Chaves looks like enjoyed himself more than most (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 19 of 22 The face of effort (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 20 of 22 Sebastian Henao (Team Sky) has a good ride (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 21 of 22 One of the 7 Eleven riders makes his way to the line (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 22 of 22 The top three on the podium (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)

A blistering ride from Danny van Poppel saw the Team Sky rider open his win account for 2017 and claim the first leader’s jersey of the race. Chris Froome (Team Sky) was faster than his 2016 result but could only manage 26th position with Sebastian Henao the best of Sky's GC men. Brenton Jones (JLT Condor) was just nine hundredths of a second off the win in second place with his JLT teammate Alex Frame third.

Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott), regarded as the chief rival to the defending champion Froome, was four seconds of the Briton in 64th place to set up an intriguing battle on the climb up Falls Creek tomorrow where Sky and Orica-Scott are expected to shake up the race.

After four top-four placing's at the Tour Down Under, van Poppel ensured his Australian campaign could be judged a success with his first prologue win since the 2014 Tour of Luxembourg. As the Dutchman won't be wearing the yellow jersey after tomorrow's queen stage, he wanted to bask in the glory and enjoy his moment in the sunshine post-victory.

"I hope I can give it tomorrow to Chris," he said of the jersey he had just collected from the podium. "Tomorrow is a nice day for Chris and the team, so we go full for him and maybe for the sprint stages I go for it.

"I know that I am fast in the prologue so I was focused on winning it and nothing else. I am really happy because you are always searching for your first victory for the team and yourself and I am happy I did it."

Froome was quicker than last year, helped by repairs to smooth the road over, and heads into the mountains ready for the battle with Orica-Scott.

"It's a great start for the team, with Danny winning - that's giving us a lot of confidence going into the week ahead. He did a great ride," he said briefly after finishing. "It's definitely a bit of a lung buster - you just have two minutes to get everything out. It's not really my kind of course, but it's great to kick the week off."

For Jones, it was the second time he's raced the course and second time he's narrowly come up short following his close call in 2015. However, the JLT Condor rider was only taking away the positives from his performance.

"I rode a great race, Danny was really fast today. He is a WorldTour rider so no disappointment in coming second. Great to see my teammates Alex in third as well," Jones said of his ride which was also aided by the road repairs and is looking forward to taking it up to van Poppel on stages 2 and 3 which are expected to end in a bunch sprint.

Stage 1 of the race takes the peloton up the 29km climb to Falls Creek where the general classification is expected to take shape with Froome and Chaves the key protagonists.

How it unfolded

On Sunday, Melbourne's Federation Square was packed with fans to watch an epic Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal Australian Open final unfold on the big screen. Come Wednesday and the stage had transformed into the new setting for a brief team presentation before the riders rolled out at 45-second intervals with the fans cheering roadside along the 2.1km parcours.

Jason Christie led off the proceeding at the 64th running of the Herald Sun Tour and as is often the case, the first starter was the first occupant of the hot seat. The rider on the New Zealand National Team set an early time of 2:40.40 minutes with Tim Roe (IsoWhey Sports Swisswellness) quickly dislodging the former Kiwi road champion by half a second.

Alex Frame (JLT Condor) then set a new course record as he crossed the line in 2:33.56 minutes. The Zealander was quickly bettered by van Poppel, who in turn also set a new course record. The Team Sky rider used his sprinting skills par excellence to record a 2:32.56 minute time. Chaves came through to record a 2:43 minute ride, slightly slower than Froome's 2016 time on the same course.

Plenty of riders sprinted along the banks of the Yarra River with their eye on the double prize at the end of the long straight with Anthony Giacoppo the only man to get within three seconds before the designated team leader's for the day started their races.

JLT Condor's Brenton Jones missed the win by point nine of a second as the seventh last finisher with Leigh Howard (Aqua Blue Sports) also coming close to post fifth place. No one could get close to van Poppel though with the Dutchman claiming Sky's first win of the season and ensuring Sky's winning run at the Herald Sun Tour continues into 2017.

Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport) put in a solid ride as the best young rider and collect the other jersey on offer for the day with the KOM and points jerseys to be handed out after stage 1.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:02:32 2 Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor 0:00:01 3 Alex Frame (NZl) JLT Condor 4 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:02 5 Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:03 6 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness 7 Jesse Kerrison (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness 8 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 0:00:04 9 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 Cameron Bayly (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness 11 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 12 Joseph Cooper (NZl) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness 13 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 0:00:05 14 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 15 Ayden Toovey (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 0:00:06 16 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 17 Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness 18 Cameron Meyer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 19 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 20 Brad Evans (NZl) Drapac–Pat's Veg 21 Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 22 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:07 23 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij 24 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 25 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 26 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 27 James Fouche (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:00:08 28 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 29 Timothy Roe (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness 30 Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand National Team 31 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij 32 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 33 Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 34 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 35 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 36 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor 37 Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 38 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 39 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 40 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 41 Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:09 42 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 43 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 44 Daniel Fitter (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 45 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo 46 Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 47 Alex Wohler (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 48 James Oram (NZl) New Zealand National Team 49 Guy Kalma (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto 50 Mario Vogt (Ger) Attaque Team Gusto 51 Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo 52 Joshua Taylor (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 53 Drew Morey (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 54 Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor 0:00:10 55 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott 56 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo 56 James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor 58 Nathan Earle (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 59 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand National Team 60 Sam Dobbs (NZl) New Zealand National Team 61 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 62 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo 63 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:11 64 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 65 Kaden Groves (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 66 Patrick Sharpe (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 67 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 68 Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo 69 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 70 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:12 71 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij 72 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 73 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij 74 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 75 Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 76 Matthew Zenovich (NZl) New Zealand National Team 77 Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 0:00:13 78 Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 79 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 80 Taylor Gunman (NZl) New Zealand National Team 81 Jesse Featonby (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 82 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo 83 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 84 Philip Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto 0:00:14 85 Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 86 Scott Bowden (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness 87 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij 88 Thomas Hubbard (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 89 Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 90 Samuel Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 0:00:15 91 Tom Robinson (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 92 Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 93 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 94 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Attaque Team Gusto 95 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo 0:00:16 96 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 0:00:18 97 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 0:00:19 98 Josh Berry (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 0:00:20 99 Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 100 Mathew Ross (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 0:00:21 101 Edgar Nohales Neto (Spa) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 0:00:23 102 Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 103 Jesse Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 0:00:24 104 Craig Evers (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 0:00:30

Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ayden Toovey (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 0:02:38 2 James Fouche (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:00:02 3 Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 4 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 5 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 6 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 0:00:03 7 Daniel Fitter (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 8 Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 9 Guy Kalma (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto 10 Drew Morey (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg