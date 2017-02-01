Van Poppel takes victory in Herald Sun Tour prologue
Froome in 26th place ahead of Falls Creek showdown
Prologue: Melbourne - Melbourne
A blistering ride from Danny van Poppel saw the Team Sky rider open his win account for 2017 and claim the first leader’s jersey of the race. Chris Froome (Team Sky) was faster than his 2016 result but could only manage 26th position with Sebastian Henao the best of Sky's GC men. Brenton Jones (JLT Condor) was just nine hundredths of a second off the win in second place with his JLT teammate Alex Frame third.
Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott), regarded as the chief rival to the defending champion Froome, was four seconds of the Briton in 64th place to set up an intriguing battle on the climb up Falls Creek tomorrow where Sky and Orica-Scott are expected to shake up the race.
After four top-four placing's at the Tour Down Under, van Poppel ensured his Australian campaign could be judged a success with his first prologue win since the 2014 Tour of Luxembourg. As the Dutchman won't be wearing the yellow jersey after tomorrow's queen stage, he wanted to bask in the glory and enjoy his moment in the sunshine post-victory.
"I hope I can give it tomorrow to Chris," he said of the jersey he had just collected from the podium. "Tomorrow is a nice day for Chris and the team, so we go full for him and maybe for the sprint stages I go for it.
"I know that I am fast in the prologue so I was focused on winning it and nothing else. I am really happy because you are always searching for your first victory for the team and yourself and I am happy I did it."
Froome was quicker than last year, helped by repairs to smooth the road over, and heads into the mountains ready for the battle with Orica-Scott.
"It's a great start for the team, with Danny winning - that's giving us a lot of confidence going into the week ahead. He did a great ride," he said briefly after finishing. "It's definitely a bit of a lung buster - you just have two minutes to get everything out. It's not really my kind of course, but it's great to kick the week off."
For Jones, it was the second time he's raced the course and second time he's narrowly come up short following his close call in 2015. However, the JLT Condor rider was only taking away the positives from his performance.
"I rode a great race, Danny was really fast today. He is a WorldTour rider so no disappointment in coming second. Great to see my teammates Alex in third as well," Jones said of his ride which was also aided by the road repairs and is looking forward to taking it up to van Poppel on stages 2 and 3 which are expected to end in a bunch sprint.
Stage 1 of the race takes the peloton up the 29km climb to Falls Creek where the general classification is expected to take shape with Froome and Chaves the key protagonists.
How it unfolded
On Sunday, Melbourne's Federation Square was packed with fans to watch an epic Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal Australian Open final unfold on the big screen. Come Wednesday and the stage had transformed into the new setting for a brief team presentation before the riders rolled out at 45-second intervals with the fans cheering roadside along the 2.1km parcours.
Jason Christie led off the proceeding at the 64th running of the Herald Sun Tour and as is often the case, the first starter was the first occupant of the hot seat. The rider on the New Zealand National Team set an early time of 2:40.40 minutes with Tim Roe (IsoWhey Sports Swisswellness) quickly dislodging the former Kiwi road champion by half a second.
Alex Frame (JLT Condor) then set a new course record as he crossed the line in 2:33.56 minutes. The Zealander was quickly bettered by van Poppel, who in turn also set a new course record. The Team Sky rider used his sprinting skills par excellence to record a 2:32.56 minute time. Chaves came through to record a 2:43 minute ride, slightly slower than Froome's 2016 time on the same course.
Plenty of riders sprinted along the banks of the Yarra River with their eye on the double prize at the end of the long straight with Anthony Giacoppo the only man to get within three seconds before the designated team leader's for the day started their races.
JLT Condor's Brenton Jones missed the win by point nine of a second as the seventh last finisher with Leigh Howard (Aqua Blue Sports) also coming close to post fifth place. No one could get close to van Poppel though with the Dutchman claiming Sky's first win of the season and ensuring Sky's winning run at the Herald Sun Tour continues into 2017.
Ayden Toovey (NSW Institute of Sport) put in a solid ride as the best young rider and collect the other jersey on offer for the day with the KOM and points jerseys to be handed out after stage 1.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:02:32
|2
|Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
|0:00:01
|3
|Alex Frame (NZl) JLT Condor
|4
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:02
|5
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:03
|6
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|7
|Jesse Kerrison (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|8
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:00:04
|9
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|11
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|13
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|0:00:05
|14
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|15
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:00:06
|16
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|17
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|18
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|19
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|20
|Brad Evans (NZl) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|21
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|22
|Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:07
|23
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|24
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|25
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|26
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|27
|James Fouche (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:00:08
|28
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|29
|Timothy Roe (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|30
|Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|31
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|32
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|33
|Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|34
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|35
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|36
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|37
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|38
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|39
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|40
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|41
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:09
|42
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|43
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|44
|Daniel Fitter (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|45
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
|46
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|47
|Alex Wohler (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|48
|James Oram (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|49
|Guy Kalma (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto
|50
|Mario Vogt (Ger) Attaque Team Gusto
|51
|Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
|52
|Joshua Taylor (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|53
|Drew Morey (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|54
|Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:00:10
|55
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott
|56
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
|56
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|58
|Nathan Earle (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|59
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|60
|Sam Dobbs (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|61
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|62
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
|63
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:11
|64
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|65
|Kaden Groves (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|66
|Patrick Sharpe (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|67
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|68
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
|69
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|70
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:12
|71
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|72
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|73
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|74
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|75
|Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|76
|Matthew Zenovich (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|77
|Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|0:00:13
|78
|Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|79
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|80
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|81
|Jesse Featonby (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|82
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
|83
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|84
|Philip Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:00:14
|85
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|86
|Scott Bowden (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|87
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|88
|Thomas Hubbard (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|89
|Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|90
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|0:00:15
|91
|Tom Robinson (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|92
|Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|93
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|94
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Attaque Team Gusto
|95
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
|0:00:16
|96
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|0:00:18
|97
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:00:19
|98
|Josh Berry (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|0:00:20
|99
|Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|100
|Mathew Ross (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|0:00:21
|101
|Edgar Nohales Neto (Spa) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|0:00:23
|102
|Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|103
|Jesse Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|0:00:24
|104
|Craig Evers (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|0:00:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:02:38
|2
|James Fouche (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|4
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|5
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|6
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:00:03
|7
|Daniel Fitter (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|8
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|9
|Guy Kalma (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto
|10
|Drew Morey (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|JLT Condor
|0:07:42
|2
|IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|0:00:04
|3
|Team Sky
|4
|Orica-Scott
|0:00:07
|5
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:11
|6
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|7
|NSW Institute of Sport
|0:00:15
|8
|Korda Mentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|0:00:16
|9
|Roompot- Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:18
|10
|Drapac-Pat's Veg
|11
|New Zealand National Team
|0:00:19
|12
|ST George Continental Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|13
|Attaque Team Gusto
|14
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:22
|15
|7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|0:00:52
