Trending

Herald Sun Tour: Travis McCabe wins stage into Mitchelton Winery

Howson remains in leader's jersey after crash-hit finish

Image 1 of 47

Travis McCabe sprinting to stage 3 victory

Travis McCabe sprinting to stage 3 victory
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 2 of 47

Mitch Docker on the podium after finishing second

Mitch Docker on the podium after finishing second
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 3 of 47

A ginger beer post-win for Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare)

A ginger beer post-win for Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 4 of 47

UnitedHealthcare celebrate their victory

UnitedHealthcare celebrate their victory
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 5 of 47

Chris Froome (Team Sky) after crossing the line

Chris Froome (Team Sky) after crossing the line
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 6 of 47

Chris Froome and Kenny Elissonde finish toegther

Chris Froome and Kenny Elissonde finish toegther
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 7 of 47

Race leader Damien Howson gives the thumbs up after crossing the line

Race leader Damien Howson gives the thumbs up after crossing the line
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 8 of 47

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) celebrates his win

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) celebrates his win
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 9 of 47

Stage 3 winner Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare)

Stage 3 winner Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 10 of 47

Kenny Elissonde (Team Sky) does a turn on the front

Kenny Elissonde (Team Sky) does a turn on the front
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 11 of 47

UHC's Travis McCabe waves from the podium

UHC's Travis McCabe waves from the podium
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 12 of 47

The stage 3 podium of Docker, McCabe and Howard

The stage 3 podium of Docker, McCabe and Howard
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 13 of 47

Jai Hindley (Australia) remains the best young rider with one stage to come

Jai Hindley (Australia) remains the best young rider with one stage to come
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 14 of 47

Damien Howson (Orica-Scott) shows off the Mitchelton sparkling

Damien Howson (Orica-Scott) shows off the Mitchelton sparkling
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 15 of 47

Damien Howson (Orica-Scott) remains in yellow with one day to come

Damien Howson (Orica-Scott) remains in yellow with one day to come
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 16 of 47

Damien Howson (Orica-Scott) waves to the crowd

Damien Howson (Orica-Scott) waves to the crowd
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 17 of 47

Most aggressive rider Aaron Gate (Aqua Blue Sports)

Most aggressive rider Aaron Gate (Aqua Blue Sports)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 18 of 47

Aaron Gate (Aqua Blue Sports) walks onto the podium

Aaron Gate (Aqua Blue Sports) walks onto the podium
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 19 of 47

Points leader Jake Kauffman (NSW Institute of Sport)

Points leader Jake Kauffman (NSW Institute of Sport)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 20 of 47

KOM leader Ben King (Attaque Gusto)

KOM leader Ben King (Attaque Gusto)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 21 of 47

The stage 3 podium

The stage 3 podium
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 22 of 47

Mitch Docker, Travis McCabe and Leigh Howard on the podium

Mitch Docker, Travis McCabe and Leigh Howard on the podium
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 23 of 47

Kenny Elissonde (Team Sky)

Kenny Elissonde (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 24 of 47

Luke Rowe (Team Sky) on the front

Luke Rowe (Team Sky) on the front
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 25 of 47

The nine-man breakaway

The nine-man breakaway
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 26 of 47

The pace was on with a fast start to stage 3

The pace was on with a fast start to stage 3
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 27 of 47

Mitch Docker grabs his lunch

Mitch Docker grabs his lunch
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 28 of 47

The peloton is lined out

The peloton is lined out
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 29 of 47

The Australian team lined out together

The Australian team lined out together
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 30 of 47

The race went through the dry country of Victoria

The race went through the dry country of Victoria
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 31 of 47

The peloton in action

The peloton in action
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 32 of 47

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 33 of 47

Damien Howson (Orica-Scott) eating a banana

Damien Howson (Orica-Scott) eating a banana
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 34 of 47

Sam Bewley (Orica-Scott)

Sam Bewley (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 35 of 47

Chris Froome and Ian Stannard ready to roll out for stage 3

Chris Froome and Ian Stannard ready to roll out for stage 3
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 36 of 47

Chris Froome looking back

Chris Froome looking back
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 37 of 47

Chris Froome made his way into an early break before it was brought back

Chris Froome made his way into an early break before it was brought back
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 38 of 47

Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott)

Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 39 of 47

Ian Stannard (Team Sky)

Ian Stannard (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 40 of 47

Travis McCabe on one of the KOM's

Travis McCabe on one of the KOM's
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 41 of 47

Sam Bewley (Orica-Scott)

Sam Bewley (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 42 of 47

Best young rider Jai Hindley (Australia)

Best young rider Jai Hindley (Australia)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 43 of 47

Conor Dunne and Robbie Hucker on the front

Conor Dunne and Robbie Hucker on the front
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 44 of 47

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 45 of 47

Leigh Howard (Aqua Sports Blue)

Leigh Howard (Aqua Sports Blue)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 46 of 47

Damien Howson (Orica-Scott)

Damien Howson (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 47 of 47

The start about to get underway in Benalla for stage 3

The start about to get underway in Benalla for stage 3
(Image credit: Con Chronis)

Travis McCabe kicked off his first season at UnitedHealthcare in perfect style as he sprinted to victory on stage 3 of the Herald Sun Tour. Orica-Scott's Mitch Docker hit out early but slipped to second with Aqua Blue Sport's Leigh Howard completing the top three.

Billed as the only sprint stage of the race, the technical finale into Mitchelton Winery was complicated by the late catch of the breakaway with two big crashes decimating the field. An earlier decision by commissaires to award the same finish time for the bunch at the 3km to go banner ensured no time losses for the GC men.

Orica-Scott's Damien Howson retained his overall lead of 38 seconds to Jai Hindley - one of the rider's to crash - while the position of Team Sky's Chris Froome remains unchanged at sixth, 1:12 back.

"It was hairy, it got really crazy in those last few kilometres but I put all my faith and trust in the guys and everyone rode really well. They kept me safe and out of trouble and I came into that right hand turn onto Mitchelton road probably third wheel and there was a bit of crosswind there," McCabe said of the run-in.

"Orica just went as fast as they could with the two guys and Mitch pretty much attacked, punched out I guess, at 200 metres to go and I knew I had the legs so I went as soon as he did and held it to the line with a fairly decent gap, I am really happy."

Team Sky's Danny van Poppel and JLT Condor's Brenton Jones were two of the sprinters to fall in the final with McCabe's director sportif Hendrik Redant explaining that he would have preferred to see his rider test himself against the best in the Herald Sun Tour bunch. A view that McCabe agreed with when put to him.

"The crash was unfortunate. It came down to a sprint but a lot of guys weren't really there for it because of that crash so it would have been nice to see how my legs hold up against the true sprinters," he said. "I got a little bit of a chance in the crit that we had at Cadel’s race but that was the very first race back. Unfortunately, we don't have any more sprint days left so we'll have to wait until the next race."

With the decision to award the finishing time to all riders caught up the crashes, tomorrow's final day circuit around hilly Kinglake will decide the overall standings and the 2017 Herald Sun Tour champion.

"Once again, the team was fabulous and supported me all through today and essentially didn't have to ever go too hard," said Howson. "They were always sheltering me and that is the amazing team I have around me and we'll be up for it tomorrow and hopefully this time tomorrow the success continues and I'll have this jersey to keep."

How it unfolded

103 riders rolled out of Benalla to get stage 3 underway and start the 167.7km jaunt to Nagambie's Mitchelton Winery. The trend of aggressive starts to the Herald Sun Tour road stages in 2017 continued with numerous teams attempting to send riders up the road and initiate the breakaway.

With a flat and straight 27km road before any turns were made, the breakaway had no natural features to help their cause. Following a glut of individual riders rolling the dice, a group of 16-riders that included Froome and race leader Howson got given the all clear from the peloton. Realising the danger of letting a break go that contained Froome and Howson, the peloton chased them down 25km in as speeds hit 60km/h.

A seven-man group of Jeroen Meijers (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling), Darcy Ellerm-Norton (St George Continental Cycling Team), Drew Morey (Drapac–Pat's Veg), Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport), Pavel Brutt (Gazprom-RusVelo), and Hamish Schreurs (New Zealand National Team) were next to have a crack 32km in and quickly pull out 20 seconds on the peloton.

Behind them, Mario Vogt (Attaque Team Gusto), and Anthony Giacoppo (IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness) joined in the chase with Aaron Gate (Aqua Blue Sport) a late attacker. The peloton took a nature break and let the seven riders go clear by two-and-a-half minutes as Gate and Giacoppo made the bridge. Jesse Ewart (7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines) and Vogt were in the middle, 40 seconds off the leaders and would give up the chase soon after

Coming into Violet Town after 50km of racing, the nine-man breakaway had 3:38 over the Sky and Orica-Scott controlled peloton.

The advantage began to diminish as the peloton trimmed the lead to 3:23. Passing through Locksley, the gap continued to fall with Sky setting a fierce tempo to shave another minute off the lead. Crosswinds had several riders off the back with the gap at two minutes with 22km to race.

Sky continued to shave down the lead, decreasing the advantage to under a minute with 15km to go and in touching distance of the second intermediate sprint point as the break splintered down to Gate, Meijers, Giacoppo, Sunderland, and Brutt.

The leaders were caught as a crash with four kilometres to go brought down numerous riders. A second crash just outside the flamme rouge brought down even more men as Michael Hepburn led Docker into the finishing straight with McCabe third. Docker couldn't hold off the fast finishing McCabe who repeated UnitedHealthcare's stage 3 via John Murphy from 2016.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3:46:00
2Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott
3Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
4Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
5Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
6Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
7Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
8Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
9Jesse Kerrison (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
10Brad Evans (NZl) Drapac–Pat's Veg
11Daniel Fitter (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
12Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
13Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
14Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
15Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
16Nathan Earle (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
17Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
18Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
19Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
20Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
21Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
22Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
23Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
24Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
25Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
26Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
27Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
28Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
29Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
30Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand National Team
31Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
32Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
33Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
34Jesse Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
35Samuel Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
36Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
37Cameron Meyer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
38Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
39Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
40Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
41Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
42Jesse Featonby (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
43Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
44Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
45Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
46Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
47Guy Kalma (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto
48Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
49Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
50Lucas Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
51Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
52Timothy Roe (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
53Mario Vogt (Ger) Attaque Team Gusto0:02:31
54Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Attaque Team Gusto
55Josh Berry (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
56Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
57Mathew Ross (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
58Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg0:02:31
59Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
60Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
61Cameron Bayly (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
62Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
63Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
64Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
65Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
66Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij0:02:58
67Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
68Philip Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto
69Ayden Toovey (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
70Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
71Sam Dobbs (NZl) New Zealand National Team
72Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
73Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:02:58
74Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
75James Oram (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:03:16
76Taylor Gunman (NZl) New Zealand National Team
77Patrick Sharpe (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
78Joshua Taylor (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
79Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
80Drew Morey (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
81Joseph Cooper (NZl) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
82Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
83Alex Frame (NZl) JLT Condor
84Kaden Groves (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:04:54
85James Fouche (NZl) New Zealand National Team
86Alex Wohler (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
87Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport0:05:58
88Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
89Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
90Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
91Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij0:04:54
92Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:03:16
93Edgar Nohales Neto (Spa) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:05:58
94Thomas Hubbard (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
95Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:02:31
96Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:05:58
97James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
98Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
99Matthew Zenovich (NZl) New Zealand National Team
100Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:54
101Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:02:31
DNFCraig Evers (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
DNFScott Bowden (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness

Intermediate sprint 1 - Euroa
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team6pts
2Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo4
3Ayden Toovey (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport2

Intermedaite sprint 2 - Nagambie
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport6pts
2Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo4
3Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness2

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling10pts
2Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott8
3Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport6
4Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky4

Mountain 1 - Harrys Creek Rd (Cat 4)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij8pts
2Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team4
3Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand National Team2

Mountain 2 - Harrys Creek Rd (Cat 4)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij8pts
2Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand National Team4
3Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team2

Most aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gazprom - Rusvelo11:18:00
2Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
3Orica - Scott
4UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
5Aqua Blue Sport
6Drapac Pat's Veg Holistic Development Team
7Attaque Team Gusto
8Korda Mentha Real Estate Australian National Team
9Team Sky
10Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
11NSW Institute of Sport
12JLT Condor
137 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:02:31
14New Zealand National Team0:02:58
15St George Continental Cycling Team0:05:47

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott12:32:12
2Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:00:38
3Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:00:53
4Cameron Meyer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:01:08
5Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:01:10
6Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:12
7Lucas Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:01:13
8Nathan Earle (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:01:15
9Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
10Timothy Roe (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness0:01:17
11Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:26
12Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:28
13Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:35
14Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:40
15Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:01:43
16Cameron Bayly (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness0:01:45
17Jesse Featonby (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg0:01:56
18Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:57
19Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:02:04
20Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:02:30
21Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo0:03:40
22Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:03:43
23Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:04:51
24Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij0:05:39
25Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport0:07:03
26Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness0:07:07
27Daniel Fitter (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:07:16
28Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott0:07:27
29Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:08:03
30Jesse Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:10:23
31Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg0:10:35
32James Oram (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:11:40
33Mario Vogt (Ger) Attaque Team Gusto0:12:35
34Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor0:12:44
35Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:12:47
36Samuel Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:13:05
37Sam Dobbs (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:14:21
38Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:15:26
39Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:16:34
40Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo0:16:53
41Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij0:16:54
42Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij0:16:59
43Drew Morey (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg0:19:05
44Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij0:19:08
45Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott0:19:30
46Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:19:40
47Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg0:20:05
48Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:21:03
49Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Attaque Team Gusto0:21:09
50Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:21:16
51Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:21:18
52Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott0:21:58
53Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo0:22:02
54Brad Evans (NZl) Drapac–Pat's Veg0:22:05
55Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij0:22:13
56Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo0:22:15
57James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor0:22:23
58Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg0:22:41
59Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:22:49
60Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo0:23:20
61Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:24:40
62Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij0:24:56
63Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij0:25:05
64Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport0:25:32
65Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:25:50
66Guy Kalma (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto0:26:44
67Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:26:47
68Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness0:27:05
69Joseph Cooper (NZl) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness0:27:28
70Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:28:17
71James Fouche (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:28:33
72Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor0:29:49
73Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott0:30:02
74Taylor Gunman (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:30:04
75Ayden Toovey (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:30:06
76Edgar Nohales Neto (Spa) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:30:21
77Patrick Sharpe (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:30:30
78Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:30:54
79Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:30:55
80Alex Frame (NZl) JLT Condor0:31:11
81Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo0:31:12
82Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:31:34
83Mathew Ross (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg0:31:45
84Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:32:04
85Jesse Kerrison (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness0:34:13
86Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:35:28
87Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:35:32
88Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport0:36:44
89Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:38:31
90Matthew Zenovich (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:38:35
91Joshua Taylor (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:38:48
92Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott0:39:16
93Kaden Groves (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:40:28
94Philip Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto0:40:40
95Josh Berry (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:40:55
96Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:41:29
97Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team0:43:05
98Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo0:49:48
99Alex Wohler (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:50:56
100Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:53:44
101Thomas Hubbard (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team0:57:10

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport24pts
2Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky14
3Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness12
4Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott10
5Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling10
6Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team8
7Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo8
8Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport8
9Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij8
10Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott8
11Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport6
12Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team6
13Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky6
14Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
15Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport6
16Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team4
17Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor4
18Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness2
19Ayden Toovey (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport2
20Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto2
21Mathew Ross (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg2

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto28pts
2Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott24
3Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky20
4Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij16
5Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team16
6Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness12
7Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij12
8Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky8
9Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
10Mathew Ross (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg6
11Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand National Team6
12Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team6
13Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team4
14Joseph Cooper (NZl) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness4
15Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport2
16Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor2
17Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team12:32:50
2Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:00:32
3Lucas Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:00:35
4Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:01:26
5Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:03:05
6Daniel Fitter (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:06:38
7Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg0:09:57
8Samuel Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:12:27
9Sam Dobbs (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:13:43
10Drew Morey (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg0:18:27

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky37:38:52
2Korda Mentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:00:29
3UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:13
4Isowhey Sports Swisswellness0:03:32
5Orica - Scott0:06:14
6JLT Condor0:07:17
7Drapac Pat's Veg Holistic Development Team0:20:51
8Attaque Team Gusto0:25:02
9New Zealand National Team0:25:18
10NSW Institute of Sport0:28:32
11Gazprom - Rusvelo0:30:28
12Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:31:51
13Aqua Blue Sport0:38:05
14St George Continental Cycling Team0:50:02
157 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:54:30

Latest on Cyclingnews