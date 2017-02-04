Image 1 of 47 Travis McCabe sprinting to stage 3 victory (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 47 Mitch Docker on the podium after finishing second (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 3 of 47 A ginger beer post-win for Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 4 of 47 UnitedHealthcare celebrate their victory (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 5 of 47 Chris Froome (Team Sky) after crossing the line (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 6 of 47 Chris Froome and Kenny Elissonde finish toegther (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 7 of 47 Race leader Damien Howson gives the thumbs up after crossing the line (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 8 of 47 Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) celebrates his win (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 9 of 47 Stage 3 winner Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 10 of 47 Kenny Elissonde (Team Sky) does a turn on the front (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 11 of 47 UHC's Travis McCabe waves from the podium (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 12 of 47 The stage 3 podium of Docker, McCabe and Howard (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 13 of 47 Jai Hindley (Australia) remains the best young rider with one stage to come (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 14 of 47 Damien Howson (Orica-Scott) shows off the Mitchelton sparkling (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 15 of 47 Damien Howson (Orica-Scott) remains in yellow with one day to come (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 16 of 47 Damien Howson (Orica-Scott) waves to the crowd (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 17 of 47 Most aggressive rider Aaron Gate (Aqua Blue Sports) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 18 of 47 Aaron Gate (Aqua Blue Sports) walks onto the podium (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 19 of 47 Points leader Jake Kauffman (NSW Institute of Sport) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 20 of 47 KOM leader Ben King (Attaque Gusto) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 21 of 47 The stage 3 podium (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 22 of 47 Mitch Docker, Travis McCabe and Leigh Howard on the podium (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 23 of 47 Kenny Elissonde (Team Sky) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 24 of 47 Luke Rowe (Team Sky) on the front (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 25 of 47 The nine-man breakaway (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 26 of 47 The pace was on with a fast start to stage 3 (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 27 of 47 Mitch Docker grabs his lunch (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 28 of 47 The peloton is lined out (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 29 of 47 The Australian team lined out together (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 30 of 47 The race went through the dry country of Victoria (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 31 of 47 The peloton in action (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 32 of 47 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 33 of 47 Damien Howson (Orica-Scott) eating a banana (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 34 of 47 Sam Bewley (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 35 of 47 Chris Froome and Ian Stannard ready to roll out for stage 3 (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 36 of 47 Chris Froome looking back (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 37 of 47 Chris Froome made his way into an early break before it was brought back (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 38 of 47 Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 39 of 47 Ian Stannard (Team Sky) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 40 of 47 Travis McCabe on one of the KOM's (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 41 of 47 Sam Bewley (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 42 of 47 Best young rider Jai Hindley (Australia) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 43 of 47 Conor Dunne and Robbie Hucker on the front (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 44 of 47 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 45 of 47 Leigh Howard (Aqua Sports Blue) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 46 of 47 Damien Howson (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 47 of 47 The start about to get underway in Benalla for stage 3 (Image credit: Con Chronis)

Travis McCabe kicked off his first season at UnitedHealthcare in perfect style as he sprinted to victory on stage 3 of the Herald Sun Tour. Orica-Scott's Mitch Docker hit out early but slipped to second with Aqua Blue Sport's Leigh Howard completing the top three.

Billed as the only sprint stage of the race, the technical finale into Mitchelton Winery was complicated by the late catch of the breakaway with two big crashes decimating the field. An earlier decision by commissaires to award the same finish time for the bunch at the 3km to go banner ensured no time losses for the GC men.

Orica-Scott's Damien Howson retained his overall lead of 38 seconds to Jai Hindley - one of the rider's to crash - while the position of Team Sky's Chris Froome remains unchanged at sixth, 1:12 back.

"It was hairy, it got really crazy in those last few kilometres but I put all my faith and trust in the guys and everyone rode really well. They kept me safe and out of trouble and I came into that right hand turn onto Mitchelton road probably third wheel and there was a bit of crosswind there," McCabe said of the run-in.

"Orica just went as fast as they could with the two guys and Mitch pretty much attacked, punched out I guess, at 200 metres to go and I knew I had the legs so I went as soon as he did and held it to the line with a fairly decent gap, I am really happy."

Team Sky's Danny van Poppel and JLT Condor's Brenton Jones were two of the sprinters to fall in the final with McCabe's director sportif Hendrik Redant explaining that he would have preferred to see his rider test himself against the best in the Herald Sun Tour bunch. A view that McCabe agreed with when put to him.

"The crash was unfortunate. It came down to a sprint but a lot of guys weren't really there for it because of that crash so it would have been nice to see how my legs hold up against the true sprinters," he said. "I got a little bit of a chance in the crit that we had at Cadel’s race but that was the very first race back. Unfortunately, we don't have any more sprint days left so we'll have to wait until the next race."

With the decision to award the finishing time to all riders caught up the crashes, tomorrow's final day circuit around hilly Kinglake will decide the overall standings and the 2017 Herald Sun Tour champion.

"Once again, the team was fabulous and supported me all through today and essentially didn't have to ever go too hard," said Howson. "They were always sheltering me and that is the amazing team I have around me and we'll be up for it tomorrow and hopefully this time tomorrow the success continues and I'll have this jersey to keep."

How it unfolded

103 riders rolled out of Benalla to get stage 3 underway and start the 167.7km jaunt to Nagambie's Mitchelton Winery. The trend of aggressive starts to the Herald Sun Tour road stages in 2017 continued with numerous teams attempting to send riders up the road and initiate the breakaway.

With a flat and straight 27km road before any turns were made, the breakaway had no natural features to help their cause. Following a glut of individual riders rolling the dice, a group of 16-riders that included Froome and race leader Howson got given the all clear from the peloton. Realising the danger of letting a break go that contained Froome and Howson, the peloton chased them down 25km in as speeds hit 60km/h.

A seven-man group of Jeroen Meijers (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling), Darcy Ellerm-Norton (St George Continental Cycling Team), Drew Morey (Drapac–Pat's Veg), Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport), Pavel Brutt (Gazprom-RusVelo), and Hamish Schreurs (New Zealand National Team) were next to have a crack 32km in and quickly pull out 20 seconds on the peloton.

Behind them, Mario Vogt (Attaque Team Gusto), and Anthony Giacoppo (IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness) joined in the chase with Aaron Gate (Aqua Blue Sport) a late attacker. The peloton took a nature break and let the seven riders go clear by two-and-a-half minutes as Gate and Giacoppo made the bridge. Jesse Ewart (7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines) and Vogt were in the middle, 40 seconds off the leaders and would give up the chase soon after

Coming into Violet Town after 50km of racing, the nine-man breakaway had 3:38 over the Sky and Orica-Scott controlled peloton.

The advantage began to diminish as the peloton trimmed the lead to 3:23. Passing through Locksley, the gap continued to fall with Sky setting a fierce tempo to shave another minute off the lead. Crosswinds had several riders off the back with the gap at two minutes with 22km to race.

Sky continued to shave down the lead, decreasing the advantage to under a minute with 15km to go and in touching distance of the second intermediate sprint point as the break splintered down to Gate, Meijers, Giacoppo, Sunderland, and Brutt.

The leaders were caught as a crash with four kilometres to go brought down numerous riders. A second crash just outside the flamme rouge brought down even more men as Michael Hepburn led Docker into the finishing straight with McCabe third. Docker couldn't hold off the fast finishing McCabe who repeated UnitedHealthcare's stage 3 via John Murphy from 2016.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3:46:00 2 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott 3 Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 4 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 5 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo 6 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 7 Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo 8 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij 9 Jesse Kerrison (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness 10 Brad Evans (NZl) Drapac–Pat's Veg 11 Daniel Fitter (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 12 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 13 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij 14 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij 15 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 16 Nathan Earle (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 17 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 18 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 19 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 20 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 21 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 22 Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 23 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo 24 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 25 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij 26 Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 27 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo 28 Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 29 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 30 Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand National Team 31 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 32 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 33 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo 34 Jesse Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 35 Samuel Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 36 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 37 Cameron Meyer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 38 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 39 Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo 40 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo 41 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 42 Jesse Featonby (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 43 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 44 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 45 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 46 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 47 Guy Kalma (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto 48 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 49 Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 50 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 51 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness 52 Timothy Roe (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness 53 Mario Vogt (Ger) Attaque Team Gusto 0:02:31 54 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Attaque Team Gusto 55 Josh Berry (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 56 Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 57 Mathew Ross (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 58 Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 0:02:31 59 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 60 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 61 Cameron Bayly (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness 62 Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 63 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 64 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 65 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 66 Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij 0:02:58 67 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij 68 Philip Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto 69 Ayden Toovey (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 70 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 71 Sam Dobbs (NZl) New Zealand National Team 72 Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor 73 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:02:58 74 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor 75 James Oram (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:03:16 76 Taylor Gunman (NZl) New Zealand National Team 77 Patrick Sharpe (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 78 Joshua Taylor (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 79 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 80 Drew Morey (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 81 Joseph Cooper (NZl) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness 82 Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness 83 Alex Frame (NZl) JLT Condor 84 Kaden Groves (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:04:54 85 James Fouche (NZl) New Zealand National Team 86 Alex Wohler (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 87 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 0:05:58 88 Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor 89 Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 90 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 91 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij 0:04:54 92 Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 0:03:16 93 Edgar Nohales Neto (Spa) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 0:05:58 94 Thomas Hubbard (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 95 Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:02:31 96 Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 0:05:58 97 James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor 98 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 99 Matthew Zenovich (NZl) New Zealand National Team 100 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:54 101 Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 0:02:31 DNF Craig Evers (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines DNF Scott Bowden (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness

Intermediate sprint 1 - Euroa # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo 4 3 Ayden Toovey (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 2

Intermedaite sprint 2 - Nagambie # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 6 pts 2 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo 4 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness 2

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 pts 2 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott 8 3 Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 6 4 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 4

Mountain 1 - Harrys Creek Rd (Cat 4) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij 8 pts 2 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 4 3 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand National Team 2

Mountain 2 - Harrys Creek Rd (Cat 4) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij 8 pts 2 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand National Team 4 3 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 2

Most aggressive Rider Name (Country) Team Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gazprom - Rusvelo 11:18:00 2 Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 3 Orica - Scott 4 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 Aqua Blue Sport 6 Drapac Pat's Veg Holistic Development Team 7 Attaque Team Gusto 8 Korda Mentha Real Estate Australian National Team 9 Team Sky 10 Isowhey Sports Swisswellness 11 NSW Institute of Sport 12 JLT Condor 13 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 0:02:31 14 New Zealand National Team 0:02:58 15 St George Continental Cycling Team 0:05:47

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 12:32:12 2 Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 0:00:38 3 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:00:53 4 Cameron Meyer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 0:01:08 5 Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 0:01:10 6 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:12 7 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 0:01:13 8 Nathan Earle (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 0:01:15 9 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 10 Timothy Roe (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness 0:01:17 11 Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor 0:01:26 12 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:28 13 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor 0:01:35 14 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:40 15 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:01:43 16 Cameron Bayly (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness 0:01:45 17 Jesse Featonby (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 0:01:56 18 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:57 19 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 0:02:04 20 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:02:30 21 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo 0:03:40 22 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 0:03:43 23 Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:04:51 24 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij 0:05:39 25 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 0:07:03 26 Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness 0:07:07 27 Daniel Fitter (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 0:07:16 28 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:07:27 29 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:08:03 30 Jesse Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 0:10:23 31 Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 0:10:35 32 James Oram (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:11:40 33 Mario Vogt (Ger) Attaque Team Gusto 0:12:35 34 Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor 0:12:44 35 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:12:47 36 Samuel Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 0:13:05 37 Sam Dobbs (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:14:21 38 Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 0:15:26 39 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:16:34 40 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo 0:16:53 41 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij 0:16:54 42 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij 0:16:59 43 Drew Morey (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 0:19:05 44 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij 0:19:08 45 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:19:30 46 Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 0:19:40 47 Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 0:20:05 48 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:21:03 49 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Attaque Team Gusto 0:21:09 50 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:21:16 51 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 0:21:18 52 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:21:58 53 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo 0:22:02 54 Brad Evans (NZl) Drapac–Pat's Veg 0:22:05 55 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij 0:22:13 56 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo 0:22:15 57 James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor 0:22:23 58 Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 0:22:41 59 Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:22:49 60 Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo 0:23:20 61 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 0:24:40 62 Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij 0:24:56 63 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij 0:25:05 64 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 0:25:32 65 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:25:50 66 Guy Kalma (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto 0:26:44 67 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:26:47 68 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness 0:27:05 69 Joseph Cooper (NZl) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness 0:27:28 70 Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 0:28:17 71 James Fouche (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:28:33 72 Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor 0:29:49 73 Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:30:02 74 Taylor Gunman (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:30:04 75 Ayden Toovey (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 0:30:06 76 Edgar Nohales Neto (Spa) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 0:30:21 77 Patrick Sharpe (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:30:30 78 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 0:30:54 79 Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 0:30:55 80 Alex Frame (NZl) JLT Condor 0:31:11 81 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo 0:31:12 82 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:31:34 83 Mathew Ross (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 0:31:45 84 Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 0:32:04 85 Jesse Kerrison (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness 0:34:13 86 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:35:28 87 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:35:32 88 Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 0:36:44 89 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:38:31 90 Matthew Zenovich (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:38:35 91 Joshua Taylor (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 0:38:48 92 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 0:39:16 93 Kaden Groves (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:40:28 94 Philip Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto 0:40:40 95 Josh Berry (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines 0:40:55 96 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:41:29 97 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:43:05 98 Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo 0:49:48 99 Alex Wohler (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 0:50:56 100 Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:53:44 101 Thomas Hubbard (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 0:57:10

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 24 pts 2 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 14 3 Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness 12 4 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 10 5 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 6 Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 8 7 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo 8 8 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 8 9 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij 8 10 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott 8 11 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 6 12 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 6 13 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 6 14 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 15 Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 6 16 Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 4 17 Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor 4 18 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness 2 19 Ayden Toovey (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 2 20 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 2 21 Mathew Ross (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 2

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 28 pts 2 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 24 3 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 20 4 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij 16 5 Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 16 6 Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness 12 7 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij 12 8 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 8 9 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 10 Mathew Ross (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 6 11 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand National Team 6 12 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team 6 13 Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 4 14 Joseph Cooper (NZl) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness 4 15 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 2 16 Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor 2 17 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 12:32:50 2 Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 0:00:32 3 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 0:00:35 4 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 0:01:26 5 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 0:03:05 6 Daniel Fitter (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport 0:06:38 7 Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 0:09:57 8 Samuel Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 0:12:27 9 Sam Dobbs (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:13:43 10 Drew Morey (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg 0:18:27