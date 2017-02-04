Herald Sun Tour: Travis McCabe wins stage into Mitchelton Winery
Howson remains in leader's jersey after crash-hit finish
Stage 3: Benalla - Mitchelton Winery
Travis McCabe kicked off his first season at UnitedHealthcare in perfect style as he sprinted to victory on stage 3 of the Herald Sun Tour. Orica-Scott's Mitch Docker hit out early but slipped to second with Aqua Blue Sport's Leigh Howard completing the top three.
Billed as the only sprint stage of the race, the technical finale into Mitchelton Winery was complicated by the late catch of the breakaway with two big crashes decimating the field. An earlier decision by commissaires to award the same finish time for the bunch at the 3km to go banner ensured no time losses for the GC men.
Orica-Scott's Damien Howson retained his overall lead of 38 seconds to Jai Hindley - one of the rider's to crash - while the position of Team Sky's Chris Froome remains unchanged at sixth, 1:12 back.
"It was hairy, it got really crazy in those last few kilometres but I put all my faith and trust in the guys and everyone rode really well. They kept me safe and out of trouble and I came into that right hand turn onto Mitchelton road probably third wheel and there was a bit of crosswind there," McCabe said of the run-in.
"Orica just went as fast as they could with the two guys and Mitch pretty much attacked, punched out I guess, at 200 metres to go and I knew I had the legs so I went as soon as he did and held it to the line with a fairly decent gap, I am really happy."
Team Sky's Danny van Poppel and JLT Condor's Brenton Jones were two of the sprinters to fall in the final with McCabe's director sportif Hendrik Redant explaining that he would have preferred to see his rider test himself against the best in the Herald Sun Tour bunch. A view that McCabe agreed with when put to him.
"The crash was unfortunate. It came down to a sprint but a lot of guys weren't really there for it because of that crash so it would have been nice to see how my legs hold up against the true sprinters," he said. "I got a little bit of a chance in the crit that we had at Cadel’s race but that was the very first race back. Unfortunately, we don't have any more sprint days left so we'll have to wait until the next race."
With the decision to award the finishing time to all riders caught up the crashes, tomorrow's final day circuit around hilly Kinglake will decide the overall standings and the 2017 Herald Sun Tour champion.
"Once again, the team was fabulous and supported me all through today and essentially didn't have to ever go too hard," said Howson. "They were always sheltering me and that is the amazing team I have around me and we'll be up for it tomorrow and hopefully this time tomorrow the success continues and I'll have this jersey to keep."
How it unfolded
103 riders rolled out of Benalla to get stage 3 underway and start the 167.7km jaunt to Nagambie's Mitchelton Winery. The trend of aggressive starts to the Herald Sun Tour road stages in 2017 continued with numerous teams attempting to send riders up the road and initiate the breakaway.
With a flat and straight 27km road before any turns were made, the breakaway had no natural features to help their cause. Following a glut of individual riders rolling the dice, a group of 16-riders that included Froome and race leader Howson got given the all clear from the peloton. Realising the danger of letting a break go that contained Froome and Howson, the peloton chased them down 25km in as speeds hit 60km/h.
A seven-man group of Jeroen Meijers (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling), Darcy Ellerm-Norton (St George Continental Cycling Team), Drew Morey (Drapac–Pat's Veg), Dylan Sunderland (NSW Institute of Sport), Pavel Brutt (Gazprom-RusVelo), and Hamish Schreurs (New Zealand National Team) were next to have a crack 32km in and quickly pull out 20 seconds on the peloton.
Behind them, Mario Vogt (Attaque Team Gusto), and Anthony Giacoppo (IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness) joined in the chase with Aaron Gate (Aqua Blue Sport) a late attacker. The peloton took a nature break and let the seven riders go clear by two-and-a-half minutes as Gate and Giacoppo made the bridge. Jesse Ewart (7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines) and Vogt were in the middle, 40 seconds off the leaders and would give up the chase soon after
Coming into Violet Town after 50km of racing, the nine-man breakaway had 3:38 over the Sky and Orica-Scott controlled peloton.
The advantage began to diminish as the peloton trimmed the lead to 3:23. Passing through Locksley, the gap continued to fall with Sky setting a fierce tempo to shave another minute off the lead. Crosswinds had several riders off the back with the gap at two minutes with 22km to race.
Sky continued to shave down the lead, decreasing the advantage to under a minute with 15km to go and in touching distance of the second intermediate sprint point as the break splintered down to Gate, Meijers, Giacoppo, Sunderland, and Brutt.
The leaders were caught as a crash with four kilometres to go brought down numerous riders. A second crash just outside the flamme rouge brought down even more men as Michael Hepburn led Docker into the finishing straight with McCabe third. Docker couldn't hold off the fast finishing McCabe who repeated UnitedHealthcare's stage 3 via John Murphy from 2016.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3:46:00
|2
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott
|3
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|4
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
|6
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|7
|Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
|8
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|9
|Jesse Kerrison (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|10
|Brad Evans (NZl) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|11
|Daniel Fitter (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|12
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|13
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|14
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|15
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|16
|Nathan Earle (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|17
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|18
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|19
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|20
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|21
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|22
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|23
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
|24
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|25
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|26
|Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|27
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
|28
|Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|29
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|30
|Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|31
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|32
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|33
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
|34
|Jesse Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|35
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|36
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|37
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|38
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|39
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
|40
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
|41
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|42
|Jesse Featonby (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|43
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|44
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|45
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|46
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|47
|Guy Kalma (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto
|48
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|49
|Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|50
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|51
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|52
|Timothy Roe (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|53
|Mario Vogt (Ger) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:02:31
|54
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Attaque Team Gusto
|55
|Josh Berry (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|56
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|57
|Mathew Ross (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|58
|Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|0:02:31
|59
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|60
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|61
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|62
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|63
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|64
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|65
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|66
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|0:02:58
|67
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|68
|Philip Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto
|69
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|70
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|71
|Sam Dobbs (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|72
|Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
|73
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:02:58
|74
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|75
|James Oram (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:03:16
|76
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|77
|Patrick Sharpe (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|78
|Joshua Taylor (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|79
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|80
|Drew Morey (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|81
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|82
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|83
|Alex Frame (NZl) JLT Condor
|84
|Kaden Groves (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:04:54
|85
|James Fouche (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|86
|Alex Wohler (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|87
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:05:58
|88
|Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|89
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|90
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|91
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|0:04:54
|92
|Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|0:03:16
|93
|Edgar Nohales Neto (Spa) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|0:05:58
|94
|Thomas Hubbard (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|95
|Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:02:31
|96
|Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|0:05:58
|97
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|98
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|99
|Matthew Zenovich (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|100
|Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:54
|101
|Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|0:02:31
|DNF
|Craig Evers (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|DNF
|Scott Bowden (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
|4
|3
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|6
|pts
|2
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
|4
|3
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott
|8
|3
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|6
|4
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|8
|pts
|2
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|8
|pts
|2
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|4
|3
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|2
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|11:18:00
|2
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|3
|Orica - Scott
|4
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Aqua Blue Sport
|6
|Drapac Pat's Veg Holistic Development Team
|7
|Attaque Team Gusto
|8
|Korda Mentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|9
|Team Sky
|10
|Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|11
|NSW Institute of Sport
|12
|JLT Condor
|13
|7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|0:02:31
|14
|New Zealand National Team
|0:02:58
|15
|St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:05:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|12:32:12
|2
|Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|0:00:38
|3
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:00:53
|4
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|0:01:08
|5
|Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|0:01:10
|6
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:12
|7
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|0:01:13
|8
|Nathan Earle (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|0:01:15
|9
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|10
|Timothy Roe (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|0:01:17
|11
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:26
|12
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:28
|13
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:35
|14
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:40
|15
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:43
|16
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|0:01:45
|17
|Jesse Featonby (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|0:01:56
|18
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:57
|19
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:02:04
|20
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:02:30
|21
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
|0:03:40
|22
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:03:43
|23
|Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:04:51
|24
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|0:05:39
|25
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:07:03
|26
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|0:07:07
|27
|Daniel Fitter (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:07:16
|28
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:07:27
|29
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:08:03
|30
|Jesse Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|0:10:23
|31
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|0:10:35
|32
|James Oram (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:11:40
|33
|Mario Vogt (Ger) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:12:35
|34
|Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:12:44
|35
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:12:47
|36
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|0:13:05
|37
|Sam Dobbs (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:14:21
|38
|Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:15:26
|39
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:16:34
|40
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
|0:16:53
|41
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|0:16:54
|42
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|0:16:59
|43
|Drew Morey (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|0:19:05
|44
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|0:19:08
|45
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:19:30
|46
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:19:40
|47
|Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|0:20:05
|48
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:21:03
|49
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:21:09
|50
|Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:21:16
|51
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:21:18
|52
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:21:58
|53
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
|0:22:02
|54
|Brad Evans (NZl) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|0:22:05
|55
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|0:22:13
|56
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
|0:22:15
|57
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:22:23
|58
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|0:22:41
|59
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:22:49
|60
|Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
|0:23:20
|61
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|0:24:40
|62
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|0:24:56
|63
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|0:25:05
|64
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:25:32
|65
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:25:50
|66
|Guy Kalma (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:26:44
|67
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:26:47
|68
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|0:27:05
|69
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|0:27:28
|70
|Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|0:28:17
|71
|James Fouche (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:28:33
|72
|Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
|0:29:49
|73
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:30:02
|74
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:30:04
|75
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:30:06
|76
|Edgar Nohales Neto (Spa) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|0:30:21
|77
|Patrick Sharpe (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:30:30
|78
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:30:54
|79
|Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|0:30:55
|80
|Alex Frame (NZl) JLT Condor
|0:31:11
|81
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
|0:31:12
|82
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:31:34
|83
|Mathew Ross (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|0:31:45
|84
|Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|0:32:04
|85
|Jesse Kerrison (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|0:34:13
|86
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:35:28
|87
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:35:32
|88
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:36:44
|89
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:38:31
|90
|Matthew Zenovich (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:38:35
|91
|Joshua Taylor (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:38:48
|92
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|0:39:16
|93
|Kaden Groves (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:40:28
|94
|Philip Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:40:40
|95
|Josh Berry (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|0:40:55
|96
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:41:29
|97
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:43:05
|98
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
|0:49:48
|99
|Alex Wohler (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:50:56
|100
|Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:53:44
|101
|Thomas Hubbard (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:57:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|24
|pts
|2
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|14
|3
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|12
|4
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|10
|5
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|6
|Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|8
|7
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
|8
|8
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|8
|9
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|8
|10
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott
|8
|11
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|6
|12
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|6
|13
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|6
|14
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|15
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|6
|16
|Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|4
|17
|Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|4
|18
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|2
|19
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|2
|20
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|2
|21
|Mathew Ross (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|28
|pts
|2
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|24
|3
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|4
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|16
|5
|Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|16
|6
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|12
|7
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|12
|8
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|8
|9
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|10
|Mathew Ross (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|6
|11
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|6
|12
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|6
|13
|Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|4
|14
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|4
|15
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|16
|Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|2
|17
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|12:32:50
|2
|Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|0:00:32
|3
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|0:00:35
|4
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:01:26
|5
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:03:05
|6
|Daniel Fitter (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:06:38
|7
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|0:09:57
|8
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|0:12:27
|9
|Sam Dobbs (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:13:43
|10
|Drew Morey (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|0:18:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|37:38:52
|2
|Korda Mentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|0:00:29
|3
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:13
|4
|Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|0:03:32
|5
|Orica - Scott
|0:06:14
|6
|JLT Condor
|0:07:17
|7
|Drapac Pat's Veg Holistic Development Team
|0:20:51
|8
|Attaque Team Gusto
|0:25:02
|9
|New Zealand National Team
|0:25:18
|10
|NSW Institute of Sport
|0:28:32
|11
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:30:28
|12
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:31:51
|13
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:38:05
|14
|St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:50:02
|15
|7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|0:54:30
