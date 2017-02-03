Rowe wins stage 2 of Herald Sun Tour
Howson keeps lead despite late puncture
Stage 2: Mt Beauty - Beechworth
Team Sky's Luke Rowe enjoyed his first victory since 2012 on a day that almost saw the Herald Sun Tour blow apart and the breakaway survive on stage 2 into Beechworth. Rowe won alone, crossing the line more than 30 seconds ahead of Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport) and Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) who were second and third on the stage.
Rowe’s win was the second for Team Sky at this year’s race after Danny Van Poppel’s victory in the prologue.
A mechanical problem for race leader Damien Howson at the base of the final climb, with 20km to go, on stage 2 could have spelled disaster as Sky looked to capitalise and move Chris Froome up the general classification. Howson had his Orica-Scott teammates drag him back to the head of the reduced peloton, making contact with the Froome group inside the final kilometre to ensure his race lead remained intact.
"There weren't too many words that were spoken. I think we all knew what we had to do," Howson said after collecting the yellow jersey following the fight to keep his lead. "It was a matter of giving it our all and hoping we didn't come up short which obviously didn't result and I can't be more grateful for what everyone has done for me today.”
Post-stage, Froome confirmed that as the race was in "full swing" and that there was no waiting around for Howson to recover from his misfortune.
"For us back in the bunch, obviously we wanted to shake things up on the general classification so we hit the climb hard," Froome said of the stage finale. "Halfway up the climb, we heard that Howson had punctured but by then the race was in full swing and there was no stopping."
There were conflicting comments from stage winner Rowe post-stage though as he explained that he heard over the radio the command to 'stop riding' but he was unsure of the specifics.
"It sounded quite chaotic. I am not exactly sure what happened but I know Damien was behind at one point and I heard over the radio at one point, 'stop riding' because it is not really a classy way to take the win and rather try and do it on another stage on a climb," he said. "I think they knocked it off and it came back together and good on Damo because he is a great guy. It is great to see him in the jersey and I am glad he kept it to be honest."
For Rowe, the winning plan was hatched the night prior to the stage after Sky lost out to Orica-Scott on Falls Creek and to prove himself as the strongest rider on the day capped it off despite the uncertainty over what occurred when Howson punctured.
"Last night, I said I wanted to go in the breakaway because it could stay today. It wasn't by coincidence or chance. I was really trying for the breakaway, it was my goal for the day so I did that," said Rowe. "Then it was just a case of ten guys decking it out and on a climb like that, I don't want to sound too big headed, on a climb like the strongest guy is going to win and it came down to that. I took the opportunity."
A beautiful start in Mt Beauty
The fast rolling roads out of Mt Beauty saw riders reach speeds of 70kph as the break attempted to form with Aqua Blue Sports and UnitedHealthcare the chief animators. The attacking and aggressive start continued for the opening kilometres as the peloton approached the first KOM of the day at Mullagong Rd.
Ben Hill took the KOM points with Joe Cooper second and Larry Warbasse in third which was enough for the Attaque Gusto man to take the lead in the classification.
Steve Lampier (JLT Condor) and Rowe launched a two-man move on the descent off the climb. Tim Ariesen (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Robbie Hucker (IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness), Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sports), and Josh Taylor (NSW Institute of Sport) set off in pursuit of Lampier and Rowe with points leader Jake Kauffman (NSW Institute of Sport) trying to catch on with the peloton one minute behind the leaders.
The escapees were almost reeled in with the peloton deciding it wasn't happy with Rowe's presence up the road. At 30km in, the duo were caught by the early quartet of Arriense, Hucker, Dunne, and Taylor who had rolled the dice again 34km into the stage. UnitedHealthcare's Tanner Putt successfully bridged across to the front group of seven riders, dragging Nick Katsonis (Drapac-Pat's Veg) and Alexey Tsatevich (Gazprom-Rusvelo) with him.
The trio ensured a 10-man breakaway for the day, with a nature break in the peloton signalling its comfort with the composition of the leaders who had pulled out a four-minute lead. At the first intermediate sprint, won by Kauffman, the gap to the peloton was 4:53 minutes which would remain consistent for most of the day. There was no contest at the second sprint with the breakaway letting Kauffmann take the maximum prize and secure a second day in green.
The breakaway's advantage hovered around the five-minute mark with both groups of the road knowing the stage winner would be decided by what the time gap was at the Stanley climb.
Rolling the dice
Rowe decided to roll the dice for his chance to take the win as the breakaway started to splinter in approach to the climb and Dunne punctured. Putt and Hucker joined Rowe at the head of the race with the leader's advantage down to a touch over three minutes. While the four leaders, Dunne had re-joined his breakaway companions, were fighting for the stage win knowing they had a significant buffer, there was chaos in the chasing peloton.
A flat front tyre for Howson, just before the climb, saw Orica-Scott commit its team and Mitch Docker his wheel to keep the overall aspirations of the race leader alive. Froome, meanwhile, had attacked and closed the gap by several minutes to have the breakaway in his sights. Over the radio, Sky was reportedly told not to ride with a group of seven riders bridging up to Froome who had slowed his pace. In that group was Kenny Elissonde, Ian Bibby (JLT Condor), Ben Dyball (St George) and a KordaMentha quartet.
Behind, Orica-Scott had fully committed to Howson with Power, Esteban Chaves and Simon Gerrans all turning domestique for a rider more common with the reversal knowing the race was slipping away.
While Rowe was forging ahead on his own down the fast descent into Beechworth, the eight-man 'Froome group' was also bombing on and with 3km to race were 27 seconds off Rowe with Howson's group a further 18 seconds back.
Rowe enjoyed his solo victory as Dunne then Putt crossed the line with Hucker and Lampier next to follow. Howson's group made contact with Froome's group inside the final kilometre and with a belly full of rage, Howson then decided to sprint for the line. A dropped chain was a further slice of drama for the day but the Australian and his teammates had done enough to secure the lead.
A late attack inside the final few hundred metres saw Cam Meyer steal vital seconds to move up to fourth overall with final changes to the general classification likely to come on Sunday's circuit around Kinglake.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|4:08:23
|2
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:33
|3
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:56
|4
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|0:00:57
|5
|Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|6
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|0:01:12
|7
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:17
|8
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|10
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|11
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|12
|Nathan Earle (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|13
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|14
|Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
|15
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|16
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
|17
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|18
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|19
|Timothy Roe (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|20
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|21
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|23
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|24
|Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|25
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|26
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|27
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|28
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
|29
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|30
|Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|31
|Jesse Featonby (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|32
|James Oram (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|33
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|34
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|35
|Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|0:01:25
|36
|Mario Vogt (Ger) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:03:50
|37
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|38
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|39
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:03:54
|40
|Scott Bowden (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|41
|Daniel Fitter (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|42
|Jesse Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|43
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|44
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|45
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|46
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|47
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|48
|Sam Dobbs (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:06:03
|49
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Attaque Team Gusto
|50
|Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|51
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|52
|Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|53
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|54
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|55
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|56
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
|57
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|58
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|59
|Brad Evans (NZl) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|60
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|61
|Guy Kalma (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto
|62
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|63
|Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|64
|Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|0:06:31
|65
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
|66
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|67
|Drew Morey (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|68
|Edgar Nohales Neto (Spa) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|69
|Mathew Ross (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|70
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|71
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|72
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|73
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|74
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|75
|James Fouche (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|76
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|77
|Patrick Sharpe (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|78
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|79
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|80
|Jesse Kerrison (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|0:09:16
|81
|Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
|82
|Alex Frame (NZl) JLT Condor
|83
|Matthew Zenovich (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:10:31
|84
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|85
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
|86
|Josh Berry (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|0:14:51
|87
|Philip Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto
|88
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|89
|Kaden Groves (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|90
|Thomas Hubbard (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|91
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|92
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott
|93
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|94
|Craig Evers (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|95
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|96
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|97
|Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|98
|Alex Wohler (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|99
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|100
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|101
|Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|102
|Joshua Taylor (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|103
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|6
|pts
|2
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|4
|3
|Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|6
|pts
|2
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|4
|3
|Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|pts
|2
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|8
|3
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|4
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|8
|pts
|2
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|4
|3
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|pts
|2
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|12
|3
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|4
|Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|2
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|12:27:43
|2
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|3
|JLT Condor
|0:00:57
|4
|Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|5
|Korda Mentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|0:01:12
|6
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:01:17
|7
|Drapac Pat's Veg Holistic Development Team
|0:01:25
|8
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:03:54
|9
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:05:47
|10
|Orica - Scott
|0:06:03
|11
|New Zealand National Team
|12
|NSW Institute Of Sport
|0:06:27
|13
|Attaque Team Gusto
|0:08:36
|14
|7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|0:11:13
|15
|St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:11:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|8:46:12
|2
|Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|0:00:38
|3
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:00:53
|4
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|0:01:08
|5
|Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|0:01:10
|6
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:12
|7
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|0:01:13
|8
|Nathan Earle (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|0:01:15
|9
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|10
|Timothy Roe (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|0:01:17
|11
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:26
|12
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:28
|13
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:35
|14
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:40
|15
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:43
|16
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|0:01:45
|17
|Jesse Featonby (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|0:01:56
|18
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:57
|19
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:02:04
|20
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:02:30
|21
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:03:43
|22
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
|0:03:44
|23
|Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:04:51
|24
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|0:05:39
|25
|Scott Bowden (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|0:05:59
|26
|Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:06:46
|27
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:07:03
|28
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|0:07:07
|29
|Daniel Fitter (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:07:16
|30
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:07:27
|31
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:08:03
|32
|James Oram (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:08:24
|33
|Mario Vogt (Ger) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:10:04
|34
|Jesse Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|0:10:23
|35
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|0:10:35
|36
|Sam Dobbs (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:11:23
|37
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:12:47
|38
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|0:13:05
|39
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|0:14:14
|40
|Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:15:26
|41
|Drew Morey (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|0:15:49
|42
|Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:16:22
|43
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:16:25
|44
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:16:34
|45
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:16:51
|46
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
|0:16:53
|47
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|0:16:54
|48
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|0:16:59
|49
|Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|0:17:34
|50
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:18:38
|51
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:19:30
|52
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:19:34
|53
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:19:40
|54
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:21:13
|55
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:21:18
|56
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|0:21:58
|57
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
|0:22:02
|58
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:22:04
|59
|Brad Evans (NZl) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|0:22:05
|60
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|0:22:07
|61
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|0:22:13
|62
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
|0:22:15
|63
|Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|0:22:19
|64
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|0:22:41
|65
|Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
|0:23:20
|66
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:24:04
|67
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|0:24:12
|68
|Edgar Nohales Neto (Spa) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|0:24:23
|69
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|0:24:40
|70
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:25:53
|71
|Guy Kalma (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:26:44
|72
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:26:47
|73
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:26:48
|74
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|0:27:06
|75
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:27:09
|76
|Patrick Sharpe (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:27:14
|77
|Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|0:28:24
|78
|James Fouche (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:28:33
|79
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:28:36
|80
|Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|0:28:48
|81
|Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
|0:29:49
|82
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:30:54
|83
|Alex Frame (NZl) JLT Condor
|0:31:11
|84
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
|0:31:12
|85
|Mathew Ross (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|0:31:45
|86
|Matthew Zenovich (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:32:37
|87
|Jesse Kerrison (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|0:34:13
|88
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:35:28
|89
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:35:31
|90
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:35:32
|91
|Joshua Taylor (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|92
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:35:33
|93
|Kaden Groves (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:35:34
|94
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:36:48
|95
|Philip Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:37:42
|96
|Josh Berry (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|0:38:24
|97
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|0:39:16
|98
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:39:52
|99
|Craig Evers (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|0:45:51
|100
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
|0:49:48
|101
|Alex Wohler (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:50:56
|102
|Thomas Hubbard (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:51:12
|103
|Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:51:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|24
|pts
|2
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|12
|3
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|10
|4
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|5
|Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|8
|6
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|8
|7
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|8
|8
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|6
|9
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|10
|Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|4
|11
|Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|4
|12
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|2
|13
|Mathew Ross (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|.
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|28
|pts
|2
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|24
|3
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|4
|Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|16
|5
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|12
|6
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|12
|7
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|8
|8
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|9
|Mathew Ross (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|6
|10
|Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|4
|11
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|4
|12
|Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|2
|13
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|14
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|8:46:50
|2
|Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|0:00:32
|3
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|0:00:35
|4
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:01:26
|5
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:03:05
|6
|Scott Bowden (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|0:05:21
|7
|Daniel Fitter (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|0:06:38
|8
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|0:09:57
|9
|Sam Dobbs (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:10:45
|10
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|0:12:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|26:20:52
|2
|Korda Mentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|0:00:29
|3
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:13
|4
|Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|0:03:32
|5
|Orica - Scott
|0:06:14
|6
|JLT Condor
|0:07:17
|7
|Drapac Pat's Veg Holistic Development Team
|0:20:51
|8
|New Zealand National Team
|0:22:20
|9
|Attaque Team Gusto
|0:25:02
|10
|NSW Institute Of Sport
|0:28:32
|11
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:30:28
|12
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:31:51
|13
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:38:05
|14
|St George Continental Cycling Team
|0:44:15
|15
|7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|0:51:59
