Rowe wins stage 2 of Herald Sun Tour

Howson keeps lead despite late puncture

Image 1 of 21

Luke Rowe (Team Sky) celebrates his first victory on Australian soil (Image credit: Con Chronis)

Luke Rowe (Team Sky) celebrates his first victory on Australian soil
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 2 of 21

Race leader Damien Howson (Orica-Scott)

Race leader Damien Howson (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 3 of 21

Former yellow jersey wearer Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) and current yellow jersey holder Damien Howson (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Con Chronis)

Former yellow jersey wearer Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) and current yellow jersey holder Damien Howson (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 4 of 21

Orica-Scott in formation with Damien Howson in yellow

Orica-Scott in formation with Damien Howson in yellow
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 5 of 21

Damien Howson in the leader's yellow jersey

Damien Howson in the leader's yellow jersey
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 6 of 21

Team Sky and Orica-Scott spent the majority of the race on the front (Image credit: Con Chronis)

Team Sky and Orica-Scott spent the majority of the race on the front
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 7 of 21

Orica-Scott focused on looking after Damien Howson

Orica-Scott focused on looking after Damien Howson
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 8 of 21

The breakaway in action

The breakaway in action
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 9 of 21

Luke Rowe (Team Sky) making his move on the climb

Luke Rowe (Team Sky) making his move on the climb
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 10 of 21

Sam Bewley (Orica-Scott) on the front of the peloton

Sam Bewley (Orica-Scott) on the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 11 of 21

Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) with Drapac-Pat's Veg Nick Katsonis and Gazprom-Rusvelo's Aleksei Tcatevich (Image credit: Con Chronis)

Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) with Drapac-Pat's Veg Nick Katsonis and Gazprom-Rusvelo's Aleksei Tcatevich
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 12 of 21

Riders try to attack on an unclassified climb

Riders try to attack on an unclassified climb
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 13 of 21

The riders roll out of Mt Beauty to start stage 2

The riders roll out of Mt Beauty to start stage 2
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 14 of 21

Luke Rowe launching his move from the peloton to initiate the breakway (Image credit: Con Chronis)

Luke Rowe launching his move from the peloton to initiate the breakway
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 15 of 21

The peloton rolls along

The peloton rolls along
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 16 of 21

Cyrus Monk tired unsuccessfully to get into the breakaway (Image credit: Con Chronis)

Cyrus Monk tired unsuccessfully to get into the breakaway
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 17 of 21

The breakaway about to get of sight from the peloton

The breakaway about to get of sight from the peloton
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 18 of 21

Conor Dunne and Luke Rowe lead the breakaway

Conor Dunne and Luke Rowe lead the breakaway
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 19 of 21

Mitch Docker dishing out the pain

Mitch Docker dishing out the pain
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 20 of 21

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 21 of 21

Luke Rowe (Team Sky) riding to the victory

Luke Rowe (Team Sky) riding to the victory
(Image credit: Con Chronis)

Team Sky's Luke Rowe enjoyed his first victory since 2012 on a day that almost saw the Herald Sun Tour blow apart and the breakaway survive on stage 2 into Beechworth. Rowe won alone, crossing the line more than 30 seconds ahead of Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport) and Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) who were second and third on the stage.

Rowe’s win was the second for Team Sky at this year’s race after Danny Van Poppel’s victory in the prologue.

A mechanical problem for race leader Damien Howson at the base of the final climb, with 20km to go, on stage 2 could have spelled disaster as Sky looked to capitalise and move Chris Froome up the general classification. Howson had his Orica-Scott teammates drag him back to the head of the reduced peloton, making contact with the Froome group inside the final kilometre to ensure his race lead remained intact.

"There weren't too many words that were spoken. I think we all knew what we had to do," Howson said after collecting the yellow jersey following the fight to keep his lead. "It was a matter of giving it our all and hoping we didn't come up short which obviously didn't result and I can't be more grateful for what everyone has done for me today.”

Post-stage, Froome confirmed that as the race was in "full swing" and that there was no waiting around for Howson to recover from his misfortune.

"For us back in the bunch, obviously we wanted to shake things up on the general classification so we hit the climb hard," Froome said of the stage finale. "Halfway up the climb, we heard that Howson had punctured but by then the race was in full swing and there was no stopping."

There were conflicting comments from stage winner Rowe post-stage though as he explained that he heard over the radio the command to 'stop riding' but he was unsure of the specifics.

"It sounded quite chaotic. I am not exactly sure what happened but I know Damien was behind at one point and I heard over the radio at one point, 'stop riding' because it is not really a classy way to take the win and rather try and do it on another stage on a climb," he said. "I think they knocked it off and it came back together and good on Damo because he is a great guy. It is great to see him in the jersey and I am glad he kept it to be honest."

For Rowe, the winning plan was hatched the night prior to the stage after Sky lost out to Orica-Scott on Falls Creek and to prove himself as the strongest rider on the day capped it off despite the uncertainty over what occurred when Howson punctured.

"Last night, I said I wanted to go in the breakaway because it could stay today. It wasn't by coincidence or chance. I was really trying for the breakaway, it was my goal for the day so I did that," said Rowe. "Then it was just a case of ten guys decking it out and on a climb like that, I don't want to sound too big headed, on a climb like the strongest guy is going to win and it came down to that. I took the opportunity."

A beautiful start in Mt Beauty

The fast rolling roads out of Mt Beauty saw riders reach speeds of 70kph as the break attempted to form with Aqua Blue Sports and UnitedHealthcare the chief animators. The attacking and aggressive start continued for the opening kilometres as the peloton approached the first KOM of the day at Mullagong Rd.

Ben Hill took the KOM points with Joe Cooper second and Larry Warbasse in third which was enough for the Attaque Gusto man to take the lead in the classification.

Steve Lampier (JLT Condor) and Rowe launched a two-man move on the descent off the climb. Tim Ariesen (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Robbie Hucker (IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness), Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sports), and Josh Taylor (NSW Institute of Sport) set off in pursuit of Lampier and Rowe with points leader Jake Kauffman (NSW Institute of Sport) trying to catch on with the peloton one minute behind the leaders.

The escapees were almost reeled in with the peloton deciding it wasn't happy with Rowe's presence up the road. At 30km in, the duo were caught by the early quartet of Arriense, Hucker, Dunne, and Taylor who had rolled the dice again 34km into the stage. UnitedHealthcare's Tanner Putt successfully bridged across to the front group of seven riders, dragging Nick Katsonis (Drapac-Pat's Veg) and Alexey Tsatevich (Gazprom-Rusvelo) with him.

The trio ensured a 10-man breakaway for the day, with a nature break in the peloton signalling its comfort with the composition of the leaders who had pulled out a four-minute lead. At the first intermediate sprint, won by Kauffman, the gap to the peloton was 4:53 minutes which would remain consistent for most of the day. There was no contest at the second sprint with the breakaway letting Kauffmann take the maximum prize and secure a second day in green.

The breakaway's advantage hovered around the five-minute mark with both groups of the road knowing the stage winner would be decided by what the time gap was at the Stanley climb.

Rolling the dice

Rowe decided to roll the dice for his chance to take the win as the breakaway started to splinter in approach to the climb and Dunne punctured. Putt and Hucker joined Rowe at the head of the race with the leader's advantage down to a touch over three minutes. While the four leaders, Dunne had re-joined his breakaway companions, were fighting for the stage win knowing they had a significant buffer, there was chaos in the chasing peloton.

A flat front tyre for Howson, just before the climb, saw Orica-Scott commit its team and Mitch Docker his wheel to keep the overall aspirations of the race leader alive. Froome, meanwhile, had attacked and closed the gap by several minutes to have the breakaway in his sights. Over the radio, Sky was reportedly told not to ride with a group of seven riders bridging up to Froome who had slowed his pace. In that group was Kenny Elissonde, Ian Bibby (JLT Condor), Ben Dyball (St George) and a KordaMentha quartet.

Behind, Orica-Scott had fully committed to Howson with Power, Esteban Chaves and Simon Gerrans all turning domestique for a rider more common with the reversal knowing the race was slipping away.

While Rowe was forging ahead on his own down the fast descent into Beechworth, the eight-man 'Froome group' was also bombing on and with 3km to race were 27 seconds off Rowe with Howson's group a further 18 seconds back.

Rowe enjoyed his solo victory as Dunne then Putt crossed the line with Hucker and Lampier next to follow. Howson's group made contact with Froome's group inside the final kilometre and with a belly full of rage, Howson then decided to sprint for the line. A dropped chain was a further slice of drama for the day but the Australian and his teammates had done enough to secure the lead.

A late attack inside the final few hundred metres saw Cam Meyer steal vital seconds to move up to fourth overall with final changes to the general classification likely to come on Sunday's circuit around Kinglake.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky4:08:23
2Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:33
3Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:56
4Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness0:00:57
5Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
6Cameron Meyer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:01:12
7Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij0:01:17
8Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
9Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
10Lucas Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
11Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
12Nathan Earle (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
13Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
14Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
15Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
16Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
17Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
18Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
19Timothy Roe (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
20Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
21Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
22Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand National Team
23Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
24Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
25Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
26Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
27Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
28Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
29Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
30Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
31Jesse Featonby (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
32James Oram (NZl) New Zealand National Team
33Cameron Bayly (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
34Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
35Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg0:01:25
36Mario Vogt (Ger) Attaque Team Gusto0:03:50
37Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
38Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
39Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:03:54
40Scott Bowden (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
41Daniel Fitter (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
42Jesse Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
43Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
44Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
45Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
46Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
47Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
48Sam Dobbs (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:06:03
49Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Attaque Team Gusto
50Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
51Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
52Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
53Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
54Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
55James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
56Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
57Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
58Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
59Brad Evans (NZl) Drapac–Pat's Veg
60Taylor Gunman (NZl) New Zealand National Team
61Guy Kalma (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto
62Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
63Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
64Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:06:31
65Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
66Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
67Drew Morey (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
68Edgar Nohales Neto (Spa) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
69Mathew Ross (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
70Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
71Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
72Samuel Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
73Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
74Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
75James Fouche (NZl) New Zealand National Team
76Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
77Patrick Sharpe (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
78Ayden Toovey (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
79Joseph Cooper (NZl) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
80Jesse Kerrison (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness0:09:16
81Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
82Alex Frame (NZl) JLT Condor
83Matthew Zenovich (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:10:31
84Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
85Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
86Josh Berry (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:14:51
87Philip Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto
88Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
89Kaden Groves (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
90Thomas Hubbard (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
91Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
92Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott
93Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
94Craig Evers (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
95Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
96Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
97Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
98Alex Wohler (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
99Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
100Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand National Team
101Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
102Joshua Taylor (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
103Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo

Intermediate sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport6pts
2Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness4
3Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor2

Intermedaite sprint 2 - Tangambalanga
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport6pts
2Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness4
3Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor2

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky10pts
2Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport8
3Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
4Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness4

Mountain 1 - Mullagong Rd (Cat 4)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto8pts
2Joseph Cooper (NZl) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness4
3Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport2

Mountain 2 - Stanley (Cat 2)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky20pts
2Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness12
3Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
4Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor2

Most aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky12:27:43
2UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:56
3JLT Condor0:00:57
4Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
5Korda Mentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:01:12
6Gazprom - Rusvelo0:01:17
7Drapac Pat's Veg Holistic Development Team0:01:25
8Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:03:54
9Aqua Blue Sport0:05:47
10Orica - Scott0:06:03
11New Zealand National Team
12NSW Institute Of Sport0:06:27
13Attaque Team Gusto0:08:36
147 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:11:13
15St George Continental Cycling Team0:11:45

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott8:46:12
2Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:00:38
3Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:00:53
4Cameron Meyer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:01:08
5Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:01:10
6Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:12
7Lucas Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:01:13
8Nathan Earle (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:01:15
9Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
10Timothy Roe (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness0:01:17
11Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:26
12Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:28
13Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:35
14Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:40
15Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:01:43
16Cameron Bayly (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness0:01:45
17Jesse Featonby (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg0:01:56
18Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:57
19Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:02:04
20Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:02:30
21Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:03:43
22Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo0:03:44
23Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:04:51
24Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij0:05:39
25Scott Bowden (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness0:05:59
26Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor0:06:46
27Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport0:07:03
28Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness0:07:07
29Daniel Fitter (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:07:16
30Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott0:07:27
31Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:08:03
32James Oram (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:08:24
33Mario Vogt (Ger) Attaque Team Gusto0:10:04
34Jesse Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:10:23
35Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg0:10:35
36Sam Dobbs (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:11:23
37Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:12:47
38Samuel Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:13:05
39Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij0:14:14
40Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:15:26
41Drew Morey (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg0:15:49
42Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:16:22
43James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor0:16:25
44Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:16:34
45Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:16:51
46Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo0:16:53
47Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij0:16:54
48Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij0:16:59
49Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg0:17:34
50Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Attaque Team Gusto0:18:38
51Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott0:19:30
52Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport0:19:34
53Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:19:40
54Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:21:13
55Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:21:18
56Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij0:21:58
57Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo0:22:02
58Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott0:22:04
59Brad Evans (NZl) Drapac–Pat's Veg0:22:05
60Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij0:22:07
61Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij0:22:13
62Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo0:22:15
63Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:22:19
64Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg0:22:41
65Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo0:23:20
66Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott0:24:04
67Joseph Cooper (NZl) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness0:24:12
68Edgar Nohales Neto (Spa) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:24:23
69Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:24:40
70Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:25:53
71Guy Kalma (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto0:26:44
72Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:26:47
73Taylor Gunman (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:26:48
74Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness0:27:06
75Ayden Toovey (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:27:09
76Patrick Sharpe (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:27:14
77Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:28:24
78James Fouche (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:28:33
79Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:28:36
80Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:28:48
81Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor0:29:49
82Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:30:54
83Alex Frame (NZl) JLT Condor0:31:11
84Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo0:31:12
85Mathew Ross (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg0:31:45
86Matthew Zenovich (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:32:37
87Jesse Kerrison (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness0:34:13
88Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:35:28
89Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:35:31
90Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:35:32
91Joshua Taylor (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
92Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:35:33
93Kaden Groves (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:35:34
94Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport0:36:48
95Philip Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto0:37:42
96Josh Berry (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:38:24
97Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott0:39:16
98Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team0:39:52
99Craig Evers (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:45:51
100Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo0:49:48
101Alex Wohler (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:50:56
102Thomas Hubbard (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team0:51:12
103Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:51:13

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport24pts
2Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness12
3Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott10
4Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky10
5Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team8
6Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij8
7Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport8
8Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky6
9Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
10Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team4
11Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor4
12Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto2
13Mathew Ross (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
.Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto28pts
2Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott24
3Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky20
4Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team16
5Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness12
6Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij12
7Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky8
8Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
9Mathew Ross (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg6
10Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team4
11Joseph Cooper (NZl) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness4
12Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor2
13Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport2
14Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport2

Young rider classifiction
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team8:46:50
2Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:00:32
3Lucas Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:00:35
4Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:01:26
5Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:03:05
6Scott Bowden (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness0:05:21
7Daniel Fitter (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:06:38
8Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg0:09:57
9Sam Dobbs (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:10:45
10Samuel Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:12:27

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky26:20:52
2Korda Mentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:00:29
3UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:13
4Isowhey Sports Swisswellness0:03:32
5Orica - Scott0:06:14
6JLT Condor0:07:17
7Drapac Pat's Veg Holistic Development Team0:20:51
8New Zealand National Team0:22:20
9Attaque Team Gusto0:25:02
10NSW Institute Of Sport0:28:32
11Gazprom - RusVelo0:30:28
12Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:31:51
13Aqua Blue Sport0:38:05
14St George Continental Cycling Team0:44:15
157 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:51:59

 

