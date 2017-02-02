Trending

Herald Sun Tour: Howson into yellow after Falls Creek stage win

Chaves and Froome miss out as domestique enjoys first professional victory

Damien Howson (Orica-Scott) thoroughly enjoyed his victory

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott)

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Orica-Scott and Team Sky shared the work load at the head of the race

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Chris Froome (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
The Australian national team now lead the team classification

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Greg Henderson (UnitedHealthcare) leading the breakaway

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Simon Gerrans (Orica-Scott)

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Lunch time for the Aqua Blue Sports team

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Greg Henderson (UnitedHealthcare)

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
The peloton in a long single file line

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Greg Henderson (UnitedHealthcare)

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Calvin Watson (Aqua Blue Sports) getting aero

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
The top three from stage 1: Jai Hindley, Damien Howson and Kenny Elissonde

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Damien Howson (Orica-Scott) punches the air in delight

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Steve Lampier (JLT Condor) was the last man from the breakaway to survive

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Kenny Elissonde (Team Sky) leads Damien Howson (Orica-Scott) on the Falls Creek climb

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Damien Howson (Orica-Scott) and Kenny Elissonde (Team Sky) on the Falls Creek climb

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Damien Howson (Orica-Scott) leading Kenny Elissonde (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Michael Hepburn (Orica-Scott) burying himself

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
The peloton on the road to Falls Creek

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
It was day in the Victorian high country for the peloton

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Esteban Chaves congratulates teammate Damien Howson on his win

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
It was a beautiful day for racing

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Old hay bales lined the roadside

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
The riders are ready to roll out for stage 1

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
New race leader, Damien Howson (Orica-Scott)

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Points leader Kauffmann (NSW Institute of Sport)

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Damien Howson (Orica-Scott) is also the KOM leader

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Best young rider Jai Hindley (Australian national team)

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Most aggressive rider, Steve Lampier (JLT Condor)

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Team Sky taking control of the peloton

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Calvin Watson (Aqua Blue Sports) leads the breakaway

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Cam Meyer taking the inside line

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Race leader Danny van Poppel (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
The eight-man breakaway in action

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
The breakaway rolling along

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Danny van Poppel working for Sky in the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Chris Froome (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
The race crosses over a narrow line

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
The peloton comes over the Tawonga Gap climb

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
The top three pose with a Falls Creek mascot

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Esteban Chaves sprints for a crucial second at Falls Creek

Chris Froome (Team Sky) after finishing the stage up Falls Creek

Chris Froome (Team Sky) after finishing the stage up Falls Creek

A solo victory by Damien Howson on the 29km climb up Falls Creek on Stage 1 of the Herald Sun Tour has lifted the Orica-Scott rider into a strong position to seal the overall title. Howson and Team Sky's Kenny Elissonde had attacked from a reduced peloton mid-way through the climb with the Australian getting the better of the Frenchman in the closing kilometres.

Skyfall on Falls Creek as Froome's Herald Sun Tour defence takes a hit

Jai Hindley put in the ride of his young career to attack the select group behind the leading duo, which included Chris Froome and Esteban Chaves, to finish in second place as Elissonde faded in the final kilometre. Hindley's Australian national teammate Michael Storer was next to cross the line in fourth place. Chaves then stole a second over Froome in the sprint for fifth place to put Sky on the back foot in the battle for overall glory.

"It was a dream scenario to have enough time coming through the finish, in the last kay, [with a] nice gap, thinking what salute to do," Howson said of his thoughts approaching the line and whether to salute or push for every possible second. "It was one of those finishes over a climb, world's best climbers behind you, to finish it off the way I did I am very happy with that."

Over the last 18-months, the former U23 time trial world champion Howson has developed as a key climbing domestique alongside Chaves at Orica-Scott and explained that once he was in the position to pursue a personal result, he fully committed knowing it was a move that would also benefit the team.

"That was the tactic and we had so many cards to play, four climbers within a team of seven, that any of use could have won today and we all put it out there," said Howson. "It all fell in place for myself today, I got that break and it was just a matter of making sure I had the race under control and was 100 per cent confident in myself to win. Once I said I was confident to win, the team put full faith in me as well so I can’t thank the team enough for that."

Howson leads Hindley by 38 seconds on the general classification with Elissonde at 53 seconds, and Froome at 1:12 minutes in fifth place. Chaves is now ninth, two seconds off Froome.

The result ensures Sky will need to race aggressively if it is to wrest the yellow jersey off Howson's shoulders and that is what Elissonde is anticipating over the next three days.

"It is nice to be there but I would prefer Chris to win than me to finish third. That is maybe for later in the week," Elissonde said. "It seems logical that we don't ride for third place. We will not defend this place for sure so we will try something. Chris is also there to make some effort and there is still space for making some action so it is just the first day."

Team Sky director sportif Brett Lancaster suggested race radio had affected team communication but admitted Howson was the stronger of the duo on the day.

"It will be very tricky to get over a minute on Howson but it's bike racing and Froomey is one of the best bike riders in the world. We'll never give up. It's not over until the fat lady sings," he said.

How it unfolded

With the local school kids given the morning off to farewell the riders from the Apex Park start in Wangaratta, the peloton started the first road stage with a cacophony of cowbells still ringing in their ears. A flurry of attacks to get the breakaway established animated the opening stages before an eight-man group was the given the clearance enjoy some non-broadcast TV time.

The breakaway riders were Sjoerd van Ginneken (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Greg Henderson (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling), former winner Calvin Watson (Aqua Blue Sport), Steve Lampier (JLT Condor), Benjamin Hill (Attaque Team Gusto), Mathew Ross (Drapac-Pat's Veg), Darcy Ellerm-Norton (St George Continental Cycling Team) and Jacob Kauffmann (NSW Institute of Sport).

At the 10km mark of the 174.2km stage, the eight men had a 50 seconds advantage which then ballooned to 2:50 minutes just two kilometres later. The maximum lead for the day was reached with the breakaway enjoying a tad over seven minutes advantage 20km in.

At the sprint point in Myrtleford, Kauffmann took the points and bonus seconds ahead of van Ginneken. The 29-year-old repeated the trick at the second intermediate sprint point in Bright with van Ginneken again second.

The breakaway's advantage had fallen to a more controllable gap that hovered between four and five minutes. As the race made its way into the category two Tawonga Gap climb, the eight leaders were just over four minutes ahead on the road. Having missed out on the sprint points, Hill decided to chase the KOM points and duly win the sprint ahead of van Ginneken.

Behind, the bunch was being controlled by Sky and Orica-Scott who had Ian Stannard and Sam Bewley on domestique duty. The peloton chipped away at the breakaway'’s lead on the descent off Tawonga Gap down to the turn around point of Mongans Bridge before heading back up the road to Falls Creek.

On the lower slopes of 29km climb, Ross was the first man from the breakaway to be distanced on the Falls Creek climb, soon to be joined by Hill, Vogt, Ellerm-Norton and Kauffmann. Back in the peloton Luke Rowe, Robert Power and Joe Cooper attacked off the front of the peloton that had closed the gap to the breakaway down to 1:22 minutes. Watson took over at the head of the breakaway as James Oram joined in the chase as the peloton started to splinter and the breakaway knew it was doomed.

The breakaway was trimmed down to the quartet of Henderson, van Ginneken, Lampier and Watson as the peloton continued to close down the gap. A Sky rider lit up the chase and initiated a 14-rider group before Froome made the first of his attacks but it came back together.

Ahead on the road, Lampier decided to leave behind Watson as the last man standings in the breakaway with Elissonde and Howson chasing then catching Lampier mid-way up the climb. The duo were quickly 90 seconds to the good on the peloton who let them ride off in the knowledge both were likely to be sent up the road for when Chaves and Froome attacked. At 10km to go, Elissonde and Howson dropped Lampier and went solo together with the JLT Condor man stuck in the middle of the two leaders and chasing bunch, earning the combativity award.

The duo pressed on with the time gap slowly dropping down to 50 seconds at the 3km to go mark as the attacks started to come thick and fast from the peloton. AS it become clear the peloton was racing for third place and the GC was slipping away, Hindley was the principle aggressor as he launched while Howson attacked Elissonde at the head of the race inside 2km. Chaves and Froome both tried moves as the Australian national team did a 'TTT' or sorts, arriving en masse at the finish line as Chaves took the honours of the selective bunch.

Race leader Danny van Poppel was over 30 minutes down on Howson as he turned workhorse for Sky today. The same fate is unlikely to befall Howson who has a strong team backing his bid for victory, improving on his third place overall in 2016. Stage 2 is a relatively flat affair but with the inclusion of the Stanley climb late in the day, another shake-up of the general classification could well be on the cards.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott4:33:54
2Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:00:32
3Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:00:47
4Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:01:03
5Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott0:01:10
6Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:11
7Nathan Earle (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
8Lucas Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
9Cameron Meyer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:01:13
10Timothy Roe (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness0:01:15
11Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:21
12Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:28
13Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:33
14Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
15Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:01:43
16Cameron Bayly (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness0:01:47
17Jesse Featonby (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg0:01:49
18Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:01:51
19Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:56
20Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:02:25
21Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott0:02:39
22Scott Bowden (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness0:03:14
23Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:03:40
24Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
25Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport0:04:17
26Daniel Fitter (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:04:36
27Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:04:49
28Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij0:05:33
29Sam Dobbs (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:06:33
30Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor0:07:04
31Jesse Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:07:28
32Mario Vogt (Ger) Attaque Team Gusto
33Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness0:07:31
34Samuel Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:07:42
35James Oram (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:08:21
36Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:08:26
37Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott
38Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:10:32
39Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
40Drew Morey (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
41Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:11:35
42Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
43Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
44Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
45James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
46Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Attaque Team Gusto0:13:43
47Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport0:14:16
48Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
49Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
50Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
51Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott0:14:48
52Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
53Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
54Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:16:30
55Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij0:17:19
56Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
57Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
58Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
59Brad Evans (NZl) Drapac–Pat's Veg
60Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
61Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
62Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
63Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
64Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
65Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:18:38
66Edgar Nohales Neto (Spa) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:18:52
67Joseph Cooper (NZl) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness0:19:00
68Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij0:21:55
69Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
70Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
71Joshua Taylor (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
72Kaden Groves (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
73Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
74Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
75Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
76Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand National Team
77Taylor Gunman (NZl) New Zealand National Team
78Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
79Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
80Ayden Toovey (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
81Patrick Sharpe (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
82Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
83Guy Kalma (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto
84Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:23:17
85Matthew Zenovich (NZl) New Zealand National Team
86Alex Frame (NZl) JLT Condor
87James Fouche (NZl) New Zealand National Team
88Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
89Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
90Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
91Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
92Philip Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto0:24:00
93Josh Berry (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:24:36
94Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott0:25:43
95Jesse Kerrison (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness0:26:17
96Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
97Mathew Ross (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
98Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:30:20
99Craig Evers (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:31:53
100Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo0:36:09
101Alex Wohler (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:37:19
102Thomas Hubbard (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team0:37:30
103Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
DNFTom Robinson (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport

Intermediate sprint 1 - Myrtleford
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport6pts
2Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij4
3Mathew Ross (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg2

Intermedaite sprint 2 - Bright
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport6pts
2Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij4
3Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto2

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott10pts
2Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team8
3Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky6
4Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team4

Mountain 1 - Tawonga Gap (Cat 2)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto20pts
2Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij12
3Mathew Ross (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg6
4Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport2

Mountain 2 - Falls Creek (Cat 1)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott24pts
2Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team16
3Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky8
4Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team4

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team4:37:10
2Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:00:32
3Lucas Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:00:35
4Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:01:26
5Scott Bowden (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness0:02:44
6Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:03:05
7Daniel Fitter (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:04:01
8Sam Dobbs (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:05:59
9Samuel Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:07:13
10Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg0:09:57

Most aggressive rider
Rider Name (Country) Team
Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team13:44:28
2Team Sky0:00:55
3Orica - Scott0:01:03
4UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:04
5IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness0:03:30
6JLT Condor0:07:19
7New Zealand National Team0:16:57
8Attaque Team Gusto0:17:05
9Drapac Pat's Veg Holistic Development Team0:20:07
10NSW Institute of Sport0:22:49
11Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:28:38
12Gazprom - Rusvelo0:29:48
13Aqua Blue Sport0:33:06
14St George Continental Cycling Team0:33:09
157 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:40:53

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott4:36:32
2Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:00:38
3Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:00:53
4Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:01:10
5Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:12
6Cameron Meyer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:01:13
7Lucas Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
8Nathan Earle (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:01:15
9Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
10Timothy Roe (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness0:01:17
11Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:26
12Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:28
13Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:35
14Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:40
15Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:01:43
16Cameron Bayly (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness0:01:45
17Jesse Featonby (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg0:01:56
18Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:57
19Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:02:04
20Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:02:30
21Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott0:02:41
22Scott Bowden (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness0:03:22
23Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:03:43
24Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo0:03:44
25Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport0:04:26
26Daniel Fitter (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:04:39
27Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:04:51
28Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij0:05:39
29Sam Dobbs (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:06:37
30Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor0:07:08
31Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness0:07:31
32Mario Vogt (Ger) Attaque Team Gusto
33Jesse Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:07:46
34Samuel Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:07:51
35James Oram (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:08:24
36Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:08:28
37Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott0:08:30
38Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg0:10:35
39Drew Morey (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
40Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:10:40
41Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:11:36
42Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij0:11:37
43Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
44James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor0:11:39
45Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
46Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Attaque Team Gusto0:13:52
47Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:14:14
48Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij0:14:17
49Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport0:14:20
50Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij0:14:22
51Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott0:14:44
52Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:14:50
53Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
54Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:16:32
55Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:17:13
56Brad Evans (NZl) Drapac–Pat's Veg0:17:19
57Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:17:20
58Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij0:17:21
59Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:17:24
60Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg0:17:26
61Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg0:17:27
62Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
63Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo0:17:29
64Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:17:33
65Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:18:36
66Joseph Cooper (NZl) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness0:18:58
67Edgar Nohales Neto (Spa) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:19:09
68Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor0:21:50
69Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness0:21:52
70Ayden Toovey (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:21:55
71Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:21:57
72Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij0:21:58
73Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
74Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
75Guy Kalma (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto
76Joshua Taylor (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
77Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:21:59
78Kaden Groves (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:22:00
79Patrick Sharpe (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
80Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:22:01
81Taylor Gunman (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:22:02
82Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
83Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:22:07
84Alex Frame (NZl) JLT Condor0:23:12
85Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport0:23:14
86Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:23:16
87James Fouche (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:23:19
88Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo0:23:20
89Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:23:22
90Matthew Zenovich (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:23:23
91Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:23:34
92Philip Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto0:24:08
93Josh Berry (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:24:50
94Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott0:25:42
95Jesse Kerrison (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness0:26:14
96Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team0:26:18
97Mathew Ross (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg0:26:31
98Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:30:14
99Craig Evers (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:32:17
100Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo0:36:14
101Alex Wohler (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:37:22
102Thomas Hubbard (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team0:37:38
103Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team0:37:39

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport12pts
2Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott10
3Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team8
4Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij8
5Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky6
6Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team4
7Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto2
8Mathew Ross (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott24pts
2Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto20
3Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team16
4Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij12
5Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky8
6Mathew Ross (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg6
7Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team4
8Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team4:37:10
2Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:00:32
3Lucas Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:00:35
4Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:01:26
5Scott Bowden (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness0:02:44
6Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:03:05
7Daniel Fitter (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport0:04:01
8Sam Dobbs (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:05:59
9Samuel Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:07:13
10Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg0:09:57

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team13:52:26
2Team Sky0:00:43
3Orica - Scott0:00:54
4UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:00
5IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness0:03:18
6JLT Condor0:07:03
7New Zealand National Team0:17:00
8Attaque Team Gusto0:17:09
9Drapac Pat's Veg Holistic Development Team0:20:09
10NSW Institute of Sport0:22:48
11Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:28:40
12Gazprom - Rusvelo0:29:54
13Aqua Blue Sport0:33:01
14St George Continental Cycling Team0:33:13
157 Eleven Roadbike Philippines0:41:29

