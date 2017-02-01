Trending

Froome last man off in Herald Sun Tour prologue

Jason Christie first rider to start at 6:15pm AEST in Melbourne

Defending Herald Sun Tour champion Chris Froome will be the last rider of 104 starters to roll down the ramp in Federation Square in the opening 2.1km prologue to kick off the 64th running of Australia's oldest stage race. The Team Sky rider finished 27th in last year's prologue over the same parcours and is looking to get his defence off to a bright start before the queen stage Thursday to Falls Creek.

Former New Zealand champion Jason Christie will be the first rider to start at 6:15:45pm with riders to head off at 45 seconds intervals thereafter. Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) will roll out at 6:36:45pm.

The winner of the prologue for the last two years running, Will Clarke, is absent from the start list in 2017, as is Jack Bauer who won the inaugural twilight race in 2014 to ensure there will be a new victor crowned at Queensbridge Square Wednesday night. Clarke set a blistering time of 2:37.27 minutes at an average speed of 49.1km/h with the challenge for the 2017 peloton to better his winning time.

Michael Storer (KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team) and Ben Dyball (St George Continental) are two riders expected to be early challengers and hot seat occupants with Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) also likely to fire on a course suited to his parcours. Orica-Scott's Sam Bewley, and Damien Howson, along with JLT Condor's Brenton Jones have been top-five on this course before and will be chasing the victory. Leigh Howard with Aqua Blue Sports is another late starter sure to make his mark on the top-ten.

Penultimate starter Michael Hepburn (Orica-Scott) is another rider to throw into the mix for what promises to be a fast and furious affair for the fourth year running on the banks of the Yarra River. 

2017 Herald Sun Tour prologue start times

#Rider Name (Country) TeamStart Time
1Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand National Team6:15:45
2Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team6:16:30
3Joshua Taylor (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport6:17:15
4Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team6:18:00
5Jesse Featonby (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg6:18:45
6Timothy Roe (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness6:19:30
7Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto6:20:15
8Craig Evers (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines6:21:00
9Alex Frame (NZl) JLT Condor6:21:45
10Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport6:22:30
11Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6:23:15
12Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo6:24:00
13Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij6:24:45
14Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott6:25:30
15Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky6:26:15
16James Fouche (NZl) New Zealand National Team6:27:00
17Lucas Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team6:27:45
18Alex Wohler (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport6:28:30
19Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team6:29:15
20Drew Morey (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg6:30:00
21Joseph Cooper (NZl) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness6:30:45
22Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto6:31:30
23Josh Berry (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines6:32:15
24Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor6:33:00
25Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport6:33:45
26Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6:34:30
27Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo6:35:15
28Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij6:36:00
29Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott6:36:45
30Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky6:37:30
31Sam Dobbs (NZl) New Zealand National Team6:38:15
32Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team6:39:00
33Tom Robinson (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport6:39:45
34Kaden Groves (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team6:40:30
35Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg6:41:15
36Scott Bowden (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness6:42:00
37Guy Kalma (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto6:42:45
38Jesse Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines6:43:30
39Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor6:44:15
40Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport6:45:00
41Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6:45:45
42Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo6:46:30
43Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij6:47:15
44Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott6:48:00
45Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky6:48:45
46Taylor Gunman (NZl) New Zealand National Team6:49:30
47Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team6:50:15
48Daniel Fitter (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport6:51:00
49Patrick Sharpe (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team6:51:45
50Mathew Ross (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg6:52:30
51Cameron Bayly (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness6:53:15
52Mario Vogt (Ger) Attaque Team Gusto6:54:00
53Edgar Nohales Neto (Spa) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines6:54:45
54James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor6:55:30
55Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport6:56:15
56Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6:57:00
57Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo6:57:45
58Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij6:58:30
59Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott6:59:15
60Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky7:00:00
61Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand National Team7:00:45
62Samuel Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team7:01:30
63Ayden Toovey (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport7:02:15
64Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team7:03:00
65Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg7:03:45
66Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness7:04:30
67Philip Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto7:05:15
68Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines7:06:00
69Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor7:06:45
70Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport7:07:30
71Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7:08:15
72Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo7:09:00
73Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij7:09:45
74Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott7:10:30
75Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky7:11:15
76James Oram (NZl) New Zealand National Team7:12:00
77Nathan Earle (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team7:12:45
78Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport7:13:30
79Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team7:14:15
80Brad Evans (NZl) Drapac–Pat's Veg7:15:00
81Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness7:15:45
82Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Attaque Team Gusto7:16:30
83Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines7:17:15
84Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor7:18:00
85Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport7:18:45
86Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7:19:30
87Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo7:20:15
88Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij7:21:00
89Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott7:21:45
90Matthew Zenovich (NZl) New Zealand National Team7:22:30
91Cameron Meyer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team7:23:15
92Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport7:24:00
93Thomas Hubbard (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team7:24:45
94Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg7:25:30
95Jesse Kerrison (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness7:26:15
96Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto7:27:00
97Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines7:27:45
98Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor7:28:30
99Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport7:29:15
100Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7:30:00
101Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo7:30:45
102Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij7:31:30
103Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott7:32:15
104Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky7:33:00

 