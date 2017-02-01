Froome last man off in Herald Sun Tour prologue
Jason Christie first rider to start at 6:15pm AEST in Melbourne
Defending Herald Sun Tour champion Chris Froome will be the last rider of 104 starters to roll down the ramp in Federation Square in the opening 2.1km prologue to kick off the 64th running of Australia's oldest stage race. The Team Sky rider finished 27th in last year's prologue over the same parcours and is looking to get his defence off to a bright start before the queen stage Thursday to Falls Creek.
Former New Zealand champion Jason Christie will be the first rider to start at 6:15:45pm with riders to head off at 45 seconds intervals thereafter. Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) will roll out at 6:36:45pm.
The winner of the prologue for the last two years running, Will Clarke, is absent from the start list in 2017, as is Jack Bauer who won the inaugural twilight race in 2014 to ensure there will be a new victor crowned at Queensbridge Square Wednesday night. Clarke set a blistering time of 2:37.27 minutes at an average speed of 49.1km/h with the challenge for the 2017 peloton to better his winning time.
Michael Storer (KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team) and Ben Dyball (St George Continental) are two riders expected to be early challengers and hot seat occupants with Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) also likely to fire on a course suited to his parcours. Orica-Scott's Sam Bewley, and Damien Howson, along with JLT Condor's Brenton Jones have been top-five on this course before and will be chasing the victory. Leigh Howard with Aqua Blue Sports is another late starter sure to make his mark on the top-ten.
Penultimate starter Michael Hepburn (Orica-Scott) is another rider to throw into the mix for what promises to be a fast and furious affair for the fourth year running on the banks of the Yarra River.
2017 Herald Sun Tour prologue start times
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Start Time
|1
|Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|6:15:45
|2
|Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|6:16:30
|3
|Joshua Taylor (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|6:17:15
|4
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|6:18:00
|5
|Jesse Featonby (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|6:18:45
|6
|Timothy Roe (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|6:19:30
|7
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|6:20:15
|8
|Craig Evers (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|6:21:00
|9
|Alex Frame (NZl) JLT Condor
|6:21:45
|10
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|6:22:30
|11
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6:23:15
|12
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
|6:24:00
|13
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|6:24:45
|14
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|6:25:30
|15
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|6:26:15
|16
|James Fouche (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|6:27:00
|17
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|6:27:45
|18
|Alex Wohler (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|6:28:30
|19
|Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|6:29:15
|20
|Drew Morey (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|6:30:00
|21
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|6:30:45
|22
|Timothy Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|6:31:30
|23
|Josh Berry (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|6:32:15
|24
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) JLT Condor
|6:33:00
|25
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|6:33:45
|26
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6:34:30
|27
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
|6:35:15
|28
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|6:36:00
|29
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott
|6:36:45
|30
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|6:37:30
|31
|Sam Dobbs (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|6:38:15
|32
|Jai Hindley (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|6:39:00
|33
|Tom Robinson (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|6:39:45
|34
|Kaden Groves (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|6:40:30
|35
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|6:41:15
|36
|Scott Bowden (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|6:42:00
|37
|Guy Kalma (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto
|6:42:45
|38
|Jesse Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|6:43:30
|39
|Steve Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|6:44:15
|40
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|6:45:00
|41
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6:45:45
|42
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
|6:46:30
|43
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|6:47:15
|44
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|6:48:00
|45
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|6:48:45
|46
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|6:49:30
|47
|Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|6:50:15
|48
|Daniel Fitter (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|6:51:00
|49
|Patrick Sharpe (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|6:51:45
|50
|Mathew Ross (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|6:52:30
|51
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|6:53:15
|52
|Mario Vogt (Ger) Attaque Team Gusto
|6:54:00
|53
|Edgar Nohales Neto (Spa) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|6:54:45
|54
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|6:55:30
|55
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|6:56:15
|56
|Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6:57:00
|57
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
|6:57:45
|58
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|6:58:30
|59
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|6:59:15
|60
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|7:00:00
|61
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|7:00:45
|62
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|7:01:30
|63
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|7:02:15
|64
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
|7:03:00
|65
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|7:03:45
|66
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|7:04:30
|67
|Philip Martz (USA) Attaque Team Gusto
|7:05:15
|68
|Rustom Lim (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|7:06:00
|69
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|7:06:45
|70
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|7:07:30
|71
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7:08:15
|72
|Ivan Savitckii (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
|7:09:00
|73
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|7:09:45
|74
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott
|7:10:30
|75
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|7:11:15
|76
|James Oram (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|7:12:00
|77
|Nathan Earle (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|7:12:45
|78
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|7:13:30
|79
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|7:14:15
|80
|Brad Evans (NZl) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|7:15:00
|81
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|7:15:45
|82
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Attaque Team Gusto
|7:16:30
|83
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|7:17:15
|84
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|7:18:00
|85
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|7:18:45
|86
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7:19:30
|87
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
|7:20:15
|88
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|7:21:00
|89
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|7:21:45
|90
|Matthew Zenovich (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|7:22:30
|91
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|7:23:15
|92
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) NSW Institute of Sport
|7:24:00
|93
|Thomas Hubbard (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team
|7:24:45
|94
|Nicholas Katsonis (Aus) Drapac–Pat's Veg
|7:25:30
|95
|Jesse Kerrison (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
|7:26:15
|96
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|7:27:00
|97
|Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven Roadbike Philippines
|7:27:45
|98
|Brenton Jones (Aus) JLT Condor
|7:28:30
|99
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|7:29:15
|100
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7:30:00
|101
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom–RusVelo
|7:30:45
|102
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|7:31:30
|103
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|7:32:15
|104
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|7:33:00
