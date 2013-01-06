Image 1 of 18 Calvin Watson (Jayco-VIS-Apollo), winner of the 60th Jayco Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 2 of 18 Nathan Earle sticks to O'Briens wheel. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 3 of 18 Mark O'Brien begins the final attack. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 4 of 18 Stuart O'Grady leads Nathan Haas. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 5 of 18 Damien Howson tried to go on his own. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 6 of 18 Mike Northey on the lower slopes of the first time on Arthurs Seat. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 7 of 18 Neil Van Der Ploeg in the sprinters jersey out the front. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 8 of 18 Lookng up at things at the Herald Sun Tour. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 9 of 18 Jayco AIS Apollo took the intitiative to chase down the break. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 10 of 18 Jordan Kerby on front. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 11 of 18 The peloton ride under blue skies. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 12 of 18 Nathan Haas attempts a to form a break. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 13 of 18 The pace was on. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 14 of 18 The peloton up a small climb early on. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 15 of 18 Luke Davison applied the preasure early on. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 16 of 18 Aaron Donnelly signs on prior to stage3. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 17 of 18 Calvin Watson wins the 2013 Herald Sun Tour. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 18 of 18 Nathan Earle takes the win. (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Calvin Watson (Jayco-VIS-Apollo) will do well to top his 20th birthday, claiming the overall win at the 60th Jayco Herald Sun Tour - the youngest-ever victor of the prestigious stage race. Watson began the day in second overall, 14 seconds behind yellow jersey Aaron Donnelly (Huon-Genesys). Nathan Earle (Huon-Genesys) capitalised on his solid climbing form to win the stage ahead of Dan McConnell (Suzuki-Bontrager) and Mark O'Brien (SASI).

As expected the two laps of Arthurs Seat on Victoria's Mornington Peninsula decided the title, with Watson first of the contenders across the finish line in 21st place 55 seconds in arrears of Earle, with Kiwi Josh Atkins (Gray's Online New Zealand National Team), who started the day 17 seconds back, in 40th place, over two minutes down. Donnelly fell back to second overall, with Atkins third in the final standings.

For a clearly emotional Watson, the win was a vindication having been dropped from the Australian under 23 development squad for the 2013 season.

"I couldn't be happier with this result, it means so much," he said at the finish. "To be on an honour roll with absolute champions in Australian cycling, I'm so happy. Thanks so much to all the VIS guys, we came here as underdogs and we really showed the guys that we weren't here to mess around."

Speaking before the 93km stage got underway at Moonah Links, Watson told Cyclingnews that he was "quietly confident" of claiming the win at day's end but was wary of noted climber, Josh Atkins.

"I think to be honest Josh is a real threat; he's a classy crafty bike rider," Watson admitted.

"To an extent we can sit back and play the dark horse but a lot of the guys are still looking at us. We've got to help out and follow the best guys."

Watson in fact, had the upper hand having grown up locally in Frankston, 15kms away with Arthurs Seat a regular training ground.

"I climb this climb twice a week," he explained. "This is my backyard and I couldn't ask for a better place to train because this is what it's all about. I knew the climb back to front. I knew where I could ease off and where I would have to dig deep and every corner and that really played into our hands."

Stage winner, Earle, had led the race with Simon Clarke (Australian National Team) and O'Brien on the first ascent of the tricky climb. He came under pressure from Clarke's teammates, Nathan Haas and Gerrans heading into the final ascent but the big name squad fell back around him as the climb went on.

"It's a really special win for me," said Earle. "I've had ankle surgery and knee injuries - I've been through a lot. To come and get a win and get the confidence back before nationals - a win for the team. They've stuck by me, they haven't let me go when I've had my injuries so to come here and to win is just really special."

It was a bittersweet victory for the Huon-Genesys squad with Donnelly losing the overall lead having worn yellow since day two when he took the stage win in Bendigo.

"He couldn't hold on," said Earle. "We did the best we could for him and looked after him the best we can and at the end of the day that's all you can do. It was up to him at the end there and unfortunately he didn't quite have the legs. He's not quite suited to the climb so the next best thing was to come out and win the stage and I think he still got a podium overall. We could have done better but this is a pretty good situation."

How it unfolded...

Numerous attacks peppered the race heading into the first climb of the day, a Category 4 on Boneo Road. It was unsurprising to see KOM leader Nathan Haas (Australian National Team) leading the charge. The defending champion quickly earned a gap of 100 metres on the field. Haas was first across the line from Adam Phelan (Degani Bakery Cafe World Tour Academy) and Chris Jory (GPM Data#3), though

his stranglehold on the classification was never in doubt.

The bunch was soon back together but such was the pace that the peloton stretched for a good 200 metres in length.

A small group of riders moved away from the field, with Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts), Rhys Pollock (Drapac), Jordan Kerby (Suzuki Bontrager), Damien Howson (Degani Bakery Cafe World Tour Academy), Richard Handley (Rapha Condor JLT), Pat Shaw (Huon - Genesys), Stuart O'Grady (Australian National Team) and James Oram (Gray's Online New Zealand National Team) opening a gap of 300 metres at the 17km mark. Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac) was next to join the break with green jersey wearer Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) and Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts) also out front. A further chasing trio of Joe Lewis (GPM Data#3), Brendan Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager) and Mike Northey (Gray's Online New Zealand National Team) would also decide that the peloton was not for them.

With 20km of racing down, the two chase groups merged and three kilometres further down the road, a solid breakaway formed as Jayco-VIS-Apollo took to the front of the peloton. The gap began to grow with the Australian National Team seemingly determined to blow apart the race with O'Grady dictating the pace of the front group. After 34km of racing, the gap was 1:09.

Van Der Ploeg was allowed to take maximum points on the first sprint of the day ahead of Lewis and Sulzberger but the search2retain rider, though now sitting on equal points as classification leader Donnelly, would lose out courtesy of the latter's stage victory.

The breakaway reached its maximum advantage of 1:47 at the 60km mark, and with just 33 km left to race and the first circuit of Arthurs Seat looming, the peloton decided enough was enough. Race radio reported that the "hammer is down" and the peloton had the breakaway in sight for the first time in quite a while with Genesys doing their bit on the front of the chase. O'Grady and Anderson pushed the pace to 70km/h for the break but at the base of the KOM, the gap had narrowed to 45 seconds, quickly diminishing to nothing and the Australian National Team's plan to launch Simon Clarke and Simon Gerrans up the climb, swung into action.

O'Grady had been a force for the breakaway and seemed satisfied of the effort, which remarkably gave little away about the virus he'd been battling most of the week.

"I've been feeling pretty average the last few days so today was just chalk and cheese compared to the last few days," he told Cyclingnews. "It was nice to get out there and have a bit of a crack. It's always nice to do something at the Sun Tour and help the boys out.

"We came here with big ambitions like we do in every race," he continued. "I think people always expect more because of the names but to be honest we were probably at about 50 per cent of our form. We've got our use our nous more than our power."

Damien Howson (Degani Bakery Cafe World Tour Academy) was first man to crest Arthurs Seat, holding a 17 second advantage over Clarke and Earle. Shortly after, came another wave of riders headed up by Gerrans, Shaw and leader on the road Brad Linfield was next, a further 14 seconds in arrears. Watson was tucked into the next big group to come through but had the protection of three teammates while Donnelly continued to push in the fourth group across the top.

By the time the various groups hit the bottom of the descent, the riders swarmed together as they headed for the final loop to the top and a group of 31 would fight it out for the high stakes prize. Donnelly dropped off the back and had soon lost touch to be 33 seconds in arrears while Gerrans and Haas led the way up the climb trailed by O'Brien and Earle. Watson was hanging on, just 15 seconds behind the reigning Australian Road Champion with one kilometre remaining of the three kilometre climb. Gerrans started to fall behind in the final few hundred metres, eventually finishing in 12th place while Clarke had the staying power. Earle continued the push to the summit, eventually clearing the finish line with a seven second advantage over McConnell with O'Brien a further two seconds back to round out the podium.

Clarke, fourth on the stage and 16 seconds behind Earle, believed that if the battle for GC had not come down to the wire, a stage win may have been on the cards for his team.

"That wrecked our game plan otherwise I think we could have come out in front," he told Cyclingnews. "But that's racing and we tried. I think I got fourth in the stage so we can't complain. It's been a good week for the four of us GreenEdge guys. It's been awesome preparation for the nationals and potentially the Tour Down Under for the guys doing it."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 2:18:42 2 Dan McConnell (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager 0:00:07 3 Mark O'Brien (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness 0:00:09 4 Simon Clarke (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 0:00:16 5 Wil Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:00:17 6 Marc Williams (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:20 8 James Oram (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 9 Bradley Linfield (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 10 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling 11 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 12 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 13 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:00:45 14 Pat Shaw (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:00:51 15 Cal Britten (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au 0:00:53 16 Alex Clements (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 17 Michael Crosbie (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing 0:00:55 18 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 19 Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 20 Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 21 Calvin Watson (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 22 Jason Spencer (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing 23 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager 0:00:58 24 Brendan Johnston (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager 0:01:38 25 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 26 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au 0:01:43 27 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling 28 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:01:46 29 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 30 Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 31 Jay Bourke (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team 32 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Pro Team Down Under 33 Chris Jory (Aus) GPM Data #3 34 Mathew Marshall (NZl) Pro Team Down Under 35 Adam Phelan (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 36 Oliver Kent Spark (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team 37 Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:01:53 38 Jai Crawford (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:01:55 39 Karl Evans (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:02:04 40 Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 0:02:10 41 Shaun McCarthy (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 42 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling 43 Tom Leaper (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing 0:02:20 44 Nathan Elliott (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team 0:02:21 45 Andrew Roe (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness 0:02:30 46 Mike Northey (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 0:02:38 47 Sam Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 0:02:53 48 Alex Edmonson (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness 0:03:00 49 Stuart Smith (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au 0:03:08 50 Richard Lang (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:04:00 51 Nathan Haas (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 52 Greg Henderson (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 53 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:05:01 54 Damien Howson (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 55 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 56 Joseph Lewis (Aus) GPM Data #3 0:05:14 57 Sam Rutherford (Aus) GPM Data #3 0:05:53 58 Jake McMahon (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 59 Ben Grenda (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 0:06:20 60 Sam Witmitz (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness 0:07:43 61 Luke Davison (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness 62 Michael Cupitt (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 63 Jack Matthews (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 0:09:00 64 Alexander Malone (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 65 Ryan MacAnally (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing 66 Rico Rogers (NZl) Search2retain / health.com.au 67 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au 68 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager 69 Edward White (Aus) GPM Data #3 70 Sam McCallum (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 71 Nick Woods (Aus) Pro Team Down Under 72 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling 73 Westley Gough (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 74 Tom Scully (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 0:09:04 76 Graham Briggs (GBr) Great Britain National Team 77 Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 0:12:17 78 Sam Spokes (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 79 Julian Dean (NZl) Jayco VIS Apollo 80 Alexander Smythe (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 81 Shannon Johnson (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing 82 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 83 Peter Smith (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:22:53 DNF Matthew Goss (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team DNF Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT DNF Rowan Dever (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team DNF Thomas Donald (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au DNF Jayden Copp (Aus) Pro Team Down Under DNF Henry Morley (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team DNF David Kelly (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing DNF Robert John McCartney (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness

Intermediate sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au 6 pts 2 Joseph Lewis (Aus) GPM Data #3 4 3 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling 2

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 10 pts 2 Dan McConnell (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager 8 3 Mark O'Brien (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness 6 4 Simon Clarke (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 4 5 Wil Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 2

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 6 pts 2 Adam Phelan (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 4 3 Chris Jory (Aus) GPM Data #3 2

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damien Howson (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 24 pts 2 Simon Clarke (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 16 3 Nathan Earle (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 8

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 24 pts 2 Dan McConnell (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager 16 3 Mark O'Brien (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness 8

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Calvin Watson (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 10:16:55 2 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:00:37 3 Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 0:01:18 4 Bradley Linfield (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 0:01:31 5 Nathan Earle (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:01:34 6 Wil Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:01:40 7 Simon Clarke (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 0:01:52 8 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 0:01:56 9 James Oram (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 0:02:03 10 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:02:06 11 Mark O'Brien (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness 12 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager 0:02:28 13 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:02:41 14 Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:02:42 15 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 0:02:44 16 Alex Clements (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 0:02:49 17 Jason Spencer (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing 0:02:53 18 Cal Britten (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au 0:02:55 19 Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 0:03:02 20 Adam Phelan (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 0:03:21 21 Oliver Kent Spark (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team 0:03:39 22 Jai Crawford (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:03:50 23 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:03:51 24 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Pro Team Down Under 0:03:56 25 Shaun McCarthy (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:04:25 26 Richard Lang (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:06:00 27 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:06:02 28 Mathew Marshall (NZl) Pro Team Down Under 0:06:25 29 Nathan Elliott (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team 0:06:49 30 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:06:57 31 Sam Rutherford (Aus) GPM Data #3 0:08:01 32 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:08:12 33 Marc Williams (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:08:20 34 Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 0:08:23 35 Luke Davison (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness 0:08:45 36 Chris Jory (Aus) GPM Data #3 0:08:47 37 Joseph Lewis (Aus) GPM Data #3 0:09:36 38 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:09:54 39 Mike Northey (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 0:10:21 40 Tom Leaper (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing 41 Alexander Malone (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:10:29 42 Karl Evans (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:12:07 43 Damien Howson (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 0:12:47 44 Stuart Smith (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au 0:14:11 45 Jay Bourke (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team 0:14:15 46 Nathan Haas (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 0:14:34 47 Tom Scully (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 0:14:37 48 Ben Grenda (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 0:16:15 49 Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:17:18 50 Rico Rogers (NZl) Search2retain / health.com.au 0:17:26 51 Sam Witmitz (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness 0:18:35 52 Greg Henderson (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 0:19:38 53 Edward White (Aus) GPM Data #3 0:19:49 54 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:19:52 55 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 0:20:13 56 Westley Gough (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 0:21:06 57 Pat Shaw (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:21:26 58 Michael Cupitt (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:22:52 59 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 0:23:43 60 Brendan Johnston (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager 0:25:03 61 Andrew Roe (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness 0:25:57 62 Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 0:28:13 63 Sam Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 0:30:01 64 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 0:31:31 65 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au 0:33:16 66 Michael Crosbie (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing 0:36:30 67 Dan McConnell (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager 0:36:56 68 Sam McCallum (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 0:40:35 69 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:41:07 70 Graham Briggs (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:42:22 71 Alex Edmonson (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness 0:44:07 72 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au 0:46:00 73 Nick Woods (Aus) Pro Team Down Under 0:48:27 74 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager 0:50:25 75 Jack Matthews (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 0:50:41 76 Sam Spokes (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 0:51:36 77 Julian Dean (NZl) Jayco VIS Apollo 0:51:45 78 Jake McMahon (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 1:03:30 79 Ryan MacAnally (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing 1:06:53 80 Alexander Smythe (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 1:09:54 81 Shannon Johnson (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing 1:10:06 82 Peter Smith (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 1:30:35

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 16 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au 16 3 Nathan Earle (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 10 4 Simon Clarke (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 10 5 Calvin Watson (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 8 6 Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 8 7 Dan McConnell (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager 8 8 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling 6 9 Alexander Malone (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 6 10 Mark O'Brien (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness 6 11 Nathan Haas (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 6 12 Bradley Linfield (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 4 13 Joseph Lewis (Aus) GPM Data #3 4 14 Shannon Johnson (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing 4 15 Wil Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 2 16 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling 2 17 Tom Leaper (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing 2 18 Karl Evans (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 48 pts 2 Nathan Earle (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 32 3 Damien Howson (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 24 4 Simon Clarke (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 24 5 Chris Jory (Aus) GPM Data #3 18 6 Dan McConnell (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager 16 7 Mark O'Brien (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness 8 8 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 8 9 Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 6 10 Adam Phelan (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 6 11 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 4 12 Calvin Watson (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 4 13 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling 4 14 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 4

Under 23 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Calvin Watson (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 10:16:55 2 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:00:37 3 Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 0:01:18 4 Bradley Linfield (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 0:01:31 5 James Oram (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 0:02:03 6 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager 0:02:28 7 Alex Clements (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 0:02:49 8 Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 0:03:02 9 Adam Phelan (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 0:03:21 10 Oliver Kent Spark (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team 0:03:39 11 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Pro Team Down Under 0:03:56 12 Mathew Marshall (NZl) Pro Team Down Under 0:06:25 13 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:08:12 14 Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 0:08:23 15 Damien Howson (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 0:12:47 16 Stuart Smith (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au 0:14:11 17 Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:17:18 18 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 0:20:13 19 Brendan Johnston (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager 0:25:03 20 Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 0:28:13 21 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 0:31:31 22 Michael Crosbie (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing 0:36:30 23 Sam McCallum (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 0:40:35 24 Alex Edmonson (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness 0:44:07 25 Jack Matthews (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 0:50:41 26 Sam Spokes (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 0:51:36 27 Jake McMahon (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 1:03:30 28 Ryan MacAnally (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing 1:06:53