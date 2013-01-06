Trending

Watson claims overall victory on 20th birthday

Earle wins demanding Arthurs Seat stage

Image 1 of 18

Calvin Watson (Jayco-VIS-Apollo), winner of the 60th Jayco Herald Sun Tour

Calvin Watson (Jayco-VIS-Apollo), winner of the 60th Jayco Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 2 of 18

Nathan Earle sticks to O'Briens wheel.

Nathan Earle sticks to O'Briens wheel.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 3 of 18

Mark O'Brien begins the final attack.

Mark O'Brien begins the final attack.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 4 of 18

Stuart O'Grady leads Nathan Haas.

Stuart O'Grady leads Nathan Haas.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 5 of 18

Damien Howson tried to go on his own.

Damien Howson tried to go on his own.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 6 of 18

Mike Northey on the lower slopes of the first time on Arthurs Seat.

Mike Northey on the lower slopes of the first time on Arthurs Seat.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 7 of 18

Neil Van Der Ploeg in the sprinters jersey out the front.

Neil Van Der Ploeg in the sprinters jersey out the front.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 8 of 18

Lookng up at things at the Herald Sun Tour.

Lookng up at things at the Herald Sun Tour.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 9 of 18

Jayco AIS Apollo took the intitiative to chase down the break.

Jayco AIS Apollo took the intitiative to chase down the break.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 10 of 18

Jordan Kerby on front.

Jordan Kerby on front.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 11 of 18

The peloton ride under blue skies.

The peloton ride under blue skies.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 12 of 18

Nathan Haas attempts a to form a break.

Nathan Haas attempts a to form a break.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 13 of 18

The pace was on.

The pace was on.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 14 of 18

The peloton up a small climb early on.

The peloton up a small climb early on.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 15 of 18

Luke Davison applied the preasure early on.

Luke Davison applied the preasure early on.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 16 of 18

Aaron Donnelly signs on prior to stage3.

Aaron Donnelly signs on prior to stage3.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 17 of 18

Calvin Watson wins the 2013 Herald Sun Tour.

Calvin Watson wins the 2013 Herald Sun Tour.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 18 of 18

Nathan Earle takes the win.

Nathan Earle takes the win.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Calvin Watson (Jayco-VIS-Apollo) will do well to top his 20th birthday, claiming the overall win at the 60th Jayco Herald Sun Tour - the youngest-ever victor of the prestigious stage race. Watson began the day in second overall, 14 seconds behind yellow jersey Aaron Donnelly (Huon-Genesys). Nathan Earle (Huon-Genesys) capitalised on his solid climbing form to win the stage ahead of Dan McConnell (Suzuki-Bontrager) and Mark O'Brien (SASI).

Related Articles

Watson finds validation in Sun Tour victory

As expected the two laps of Arthurs Seat on Victoria's Mornington Peninsula decided the title, with Watson first of the contenders across the finish line in 21st place 55 seconds in arrears of Earle, with Kiwi Josh Atkins (Gray's Online New Zealand National Team), who started the day 17 seconds back, in 40th place, over two minutes down. Donnelly fell back to second overall, with Atkins third in the final standings.

For a clearly emotional Watson, the win was a vindication having been dropped from the Australian under 23 development squad for the 2013 season.

"I couldn't be happier with this result, it means so much," he said at the finish. "To be on an honour roll with absolute champions in Australian cycling, I'm so happy. Thanks so much to all the VIS guys, we came here as underdogs and we really showed the guys that we weren't here to mess around."

Speaking before the 93km stage got underway at Moonah Links, Watson told Cyclingnews that he was "quietly confident" of claiming the win at day's end but was wary of noted climber, Josh Atkins.

"I think to be honest Josh is a real threat; he's a classy crafty bike rider," Watson admitted.

"To an extent we can sit back and play the dark horse but a lot of the guys are still looking at us. We've got to help out and follow the best guys."

Watson in fact, had the upper hand having grown up locally in Frankston, 15kms away with Arthurs Seat a regular training ground.

"I climb this climb twice a week," he explained. "This is my backyard and I couldn't ask for a better place to train because this is what it's all about. I knew the climb back to front. I knew where I could ease off and where I would have to dig deep and every corner and that really played into our hands."

Stage winner, Earle, had led the race with Simon Clarke (Australian National Team) and O'Brien on the first ascent of the tricky climb. He came under pressure from Clarke's teammates, Nathan Haas and Gerrans heading into the final ascent but the big name squad fell back around him as the climb went on.

"It's a really special win for me," said Earle. "I've had ankle surgery and knee injuries - I've been through a lot. To come and get a win and get the confidence back before nationals - a win for the team. They've stuck by me, they haven't let me go when I've had my injuries so to come here and to win is just really special."

It was a bittersweet victory for the Huon-Genesys squad with Donnelly losing the overall lead having worn yellow since day two when he took the stage win in Bendigo.

"He couldn't hold on," said Earle. "We did the best we could for him and looked after him the best we can and at the end of the day that's all you can do. It was up to him at the end there and unfortunately he didn't quite have the legs. He's not quite suited to the climb so the next best thing was to come out and win the stage and I think he still got a podium overall. We could have done better but this is a pretty good situation."

How it unfolded...

Numerous attacks peppered the race heading into the first climb of the day, a Category 4 on Boneo Road. It was unsurprising to see KOM leader Nathan Haas (Australian National Team) leading the charge. The defending champion quickly earned a gap of 100 metres on the field. Haas was first across the line from Adam Phelan (Degani Bakery Cafe World Tour Academy) and Chris Jory (GPM Data#3), though
his stranglehold on the classification was never in doubt.

The bunch was soon back together but such was the pace that the peloton stretched for a good 200 metres in length.

A small group of riders moved away from the field, with Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts), Rhys Pollock (Drapac), Jordan Kerby (Suzuki Bontrager), Damien Howson (Degani Bakery Cafe World Tour Academy), Richard Handley (Rapha Condor JLT), Pat Shaw (Huon - Genesys), Stuart O'Grady (Australian National Team) and James Oram (Gray's Online New Zealand National Team) opening a gap of 300 metres at the 17km mark. Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac) was next to join the break with green jersey wearer Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au) and Karl Evans (Budget Forklifts) also out front. A further chasing trio of Joe Lewis (GPM Data#3), Brendan Johnston (Suzuki Bontrager) and Mike Northey (Gray's Online New Zealand National Team) would also decide that the peloton was not for them.

With 20km of racing down, the two chase groups merged and three kilometres further down the road, a solid breakaway formed as Jayco-VIS-Apollo took to the front of the peloton. The gap began to grow with the Australian National Team seemingly determined to blow apart the race with O'Grady dictating the pace of the front group. After 34km of racing, the gap was 1:09.

Van Der Ploeg was allowed to take maximum points on the first sprint of the day ahead of Lewis and Sulzberger but the search2retain rider, though now sitting on equal points as classification leader Donnelly, would lose out courtesy of the latter's stage victory.

The breakaway reached its maximum advantage of 1:47 at the 60km mark, and with just 33 km left to race and the first circuit of Arthurs Seat looming, the peloton decided enough was enough. Race radio reported that the "hammer is down" and the peloton had the breakaway in sight for the first time in quite a while with Genesys doing their bit on the front of the chase. O'Grady and Anderson pushed the pace to 70km/h for the break but at the base of the KOM, the gap had narrowed to 45 seconds, quickly diminishing to nothing and the Australian National Team's plan to launch Simon Clarke and Simon Gerrans up the climb, swung into action.

O'Grady had been a force for the breakaway and seemed satisfied of the effort, which remarkably gave little away about the virus he'd been battling most of the week.

"I've been feeling pretty average the last few days so today was just chalk and cheese compared to the last few days," he told Cyclingnews. "It was nice to get out there and have a bit of a crack. It's always nice to do something at the Sun Tour and help the boys out.

"We came here with big ambitions like we do in every race," he continued. "I think people always expect more because of the names but to be honest we were probably at about 50 per cent of our form. We've got our use our nous more than our power."

Damien Howson (Degani Bakery Cafe World Tour Academy) was first man to crest Arthurs Seat, holding a 17 second advantage over Clarke and Earle. Shortly after, came another wave of riders headed up by Gerrans, Shaw and leader on the road Brad Linfield was next, a further 14 seconds in arrears. Watson was tucked into the next big group to come through but had the protection of three teammates while Donnelly continued to push in the fourth group across the top.

By the time the various groups hit the bottom of the descent, the riders swarmed together as they headed for the final loop to the top and a group of 31 would fight it out for the high stakes prize. Donnelly dropped off the back and had soon lost touch to be 33 seconds in arrears while Gerrans and Haas led the way up the climb trailed by O'Brien and Earle. Watson was hanging on, just 15 seconds behind the reigning Australian Road Champion with one kilometre remaining of the three kilometre climb. Gerrans started to fall behind in the final few hundred metres, eventually finishing in 12th place while Clarke had the staying power. Earle continued the push to the summit, eventually clearing the finish line with a seven second advantage over McConnell with O'Brien a further two seconds back to round out the podium.

Clarke, fourth on the stage and 16 seconds behind Earle, believed that if the battle for GC had not come down to the wire, a stage win may have been on the cards for his team.

"That wrecked our game plan otherwise I think we could have come out in front," he told Cyclingnews. "But that's racing and we tried. I think I got fourth in the stage so we can't complain. It's been a good week for the four of us GreenEdge guys. It's been awesome preparation for the nationals and potentially the Tour Down Under for the guys doing it."

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers2:18:42
2Dan McConnell (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager0:00:07
3Mark O'Brien (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness0:00:09
4Simon Clarke (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team0:00:16
5Wil Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:00:17
6Marc Williams (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
7Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:20
8James Oram (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team
9Bradley Linfield (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
10Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling
11Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
12Simon Gerrans (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team
13Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:00:45
14Pat Shaw (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:51
15Cal Britten (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au0:00:53
16Alex Clements (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
17Michael Crosbie (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing0:00:55
18Lachlan Norris (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo
19Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo
20Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
21Calvin Watson (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo
22Jason Spencer (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing
23Jordan Kerby (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager0:00:58
24Brendan Johnston (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager0:01:38
25Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
26Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au0:01:43
27Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling
28Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:01:46
29Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
30Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
31Jay Bourke (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team
32Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Pro Team Down Under
33Chris Jory (Aus) GPM Data #3
34Mathew Marshall (NZl) Pro Team Down Under
35Adam Phelan (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
36Oliver Kent Spark (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team
37Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:01:53
38Jai Crawford (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:01:55
39Karl Evans (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:02:04
40Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team0:02:10
41Shaun McCarthy (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
42Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling
43Tom Leaper (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing0:02:20
44Nathan Elliott (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team0:02:21
45Andrew Roe (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness0:02:30
46Mike Northey (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team0:02:38
47Sam Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts0:02:53
48Alex Edmonson (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness0:03:00
49Stuart Smith (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au0:03:08
50Richard Lang (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:04:00
51Nathan Haas (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team
52Greg Henderson (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team
53Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:05:01
54Damien Howson (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
55Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team
56Joseph Lewis (Aus) GPM Data #30:05:14
57Sam Rutherford (Aus) GPM Data #30:05:53
58Jake McMahon (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
59Ben Grenda (Aus) Team Polygon Australia0:06:20
60Sam Witmitz (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness0:07:43
61Luke Davison (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness
62Michael Cupitt (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
63Jack Matthews (Aus) Team Polygon Australia0:09:00
64Alexander Malone (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
65Ryan MacAnally (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing
66Rico Rogers (NZl) Search2retain / health.com.au
67Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au
68Stuart Shaw (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager
69Edward White (Aus) GPM Data #3
70Sam McCallum (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
71Nick Woods (Aus) Pro Team Down Under
72Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling
73Westley Gough (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team
74Tom Scully (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team0:09:04
76Graham Briggs (GBr) Great Britain National Team
77Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo0:12:17
78Sam Spokes (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo
79Julian Dean (NZl) Jayco VIS Apollo
80Alexander Smythe (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
81Shannon Johnson (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing
82Jay McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team
83Peter Smith (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:22:53
DNFMatthew Goss (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team
DNFMichael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
DNFRowan Dever (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team
DNFThomas Donald (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au
DNFJayden Copp (Aus) Pro Team Down Under
DNFHenry Morley (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
DNFDavid Kelly (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing
DNFRobert John McCartney (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness

Intermediate sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au6pts
2Joseph Lewis (Aus) GPM Data #34
3Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling2

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers10pts
2Dan McConnell (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager8
3Mark O'Brien (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness6
4Simon Clarke (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team4
5Wil Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling2

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team6pts
2Adam Phelan (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team4
3Chris Jory (Aus) GPM Data #32

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Howson (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team24pts
2Simon Clarke (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team16
3Nathan Earle (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers8

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers24pts
2Dan McConnell (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager16
3Mark O'Brien (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness8

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Calvin Watson (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo10:16:55
2Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:37
3Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team0:01:18
4Bradley Linfield (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team0:01:31
5Nathan Earle (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:01:34
6Wil Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:01:40
7Simon Clarke (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team0:01:52
8Simon Gerrans (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team0:01:56
9James Oram (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team0:02:03
10Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:02:06
11Mark O'Brien (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness
12Jordan Kerby (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager0:02:28
13Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:02:41
14Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:02:42
15Lachlan Norris (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo0:02:44
16Alex Clements (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team0:02:49
17Jason Spencer (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing0:02:53
18Cal Britten (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au0:02:55
19Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo0:03:02
20Adam Phelan (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team0:03:21
21Oliver Kent Spark (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team0:03:39
22Jai Crawford (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:03:50
23Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:03:51
24Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Pro Team Down Under0:03:56
25Shaun McCarthy (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:04:25
26Richard Lang (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:06:00
27Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:06:02
28Mathew Marshall (NZl) Pro Team Down Under0:06:25
29Nathan Elliott (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team0:06:49
30Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:06:57
31Sam Rutherford (Aus) GPM Data #30:08:01
32Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:08:12
33Marc Williams (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:08:20
34Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team0:08:23
35Luke Davison (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness0:08:45
36Chris Jory (Aus) GPM Data #30:08:47
37Joseph Lewis (Aus) GPM Data #30:09:36
38Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:09:54
39Mike Northey (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team0:10:21
40Tom Leaper (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing
41Alexander Malone (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:10:29
42Karl Evans (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:12:07
43Damien Howson (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team0:12:47
44Stuart Smith (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au0:14:11
45Jay Bourke (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team0:14:15
46Nathan Haas (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team0:14:34
47Tom Scully (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team0:14:37
48Ben Grenda (Aus) Team Polygon Australia0:16:15
49Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:17:18
50Rico Rogers (NZl) Search2retain / health.com.au0:17:26
51Sam Witmitz (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness0:18:35
52Greg Henderson (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team0:19:38
53Edward White (Aus) GPM Data #30:19:49
54Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:19:52
55Jay McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team0:20:13
56Westley Gough (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team0:21:06
57Pat Shaw (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:21:26
58Michael Cupitt (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:22:52
59Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team0:23:43
60Brendan Johnston (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager0:25:03
61Andrew Roe (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness0:25:57
62Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo0:28:13
63Sam Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts0:30:01
64Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team0:31:31
65Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au0:33:16
66Michael Crosbie (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing0:36:30
67Dan McConnell (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager0:36:56
68Sam McCallum (Aus) Team Polygon Australia0:40:35
69Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:41:07
70Graham Briggs (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:42:22
71Alex Edmonson (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness0:44:07
72Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au0:46:00
73Nick Woods (Aus) Pro Team Down Under0:48:27
74Stuart Shaw (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager0:50:25
75Jack Matthews (Aus) Team Polygon Australia0:50:41
76Sam Spokes (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo0:51:36
77Julian Dean (NZl) Jayco VIS Apollo0:51:45
78Jake McMahon (Aus) Team Polygon Australia1:03:30
79Ryan MacAnally (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing1:06:53
80Alexander Smythe (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team1:09:54
81Shannon Johnson (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing1:10:06
82Peter Smith (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team1:30:35

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers16pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au16
3Nathan Earle (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers10
4Simon Clarke (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team10
5Calvin Watson (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo8
6Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team8
7Dan McConnell (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager8
8Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling6
9Alexander Malone (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team6
10Mark O'Brien (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness6
11Nathan Haas (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team6
12Bradley Linfield (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team4
13Joseph Lewis (Aus) GPM Data #34
14Shannon Johnson (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing4
15Wil Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling2
16Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling2
17Tom Leaper (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing2
18Karl Evans (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team48pts
2Nathan Earle (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers32
3Damien Howson (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team24
4Simon Clarke (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team24
5Chris Jory (Aus) GPM Data #318
6Dan McConnell (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager16
7Mark O'Brien (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness8
8Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team8
9Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team6
10Adam Phelan (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team6
11Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers4
12Calvin Watson (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo4
13Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling4
14Jay McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team4

Under 23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Calvin Watson (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo10:16:55
2Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:37
3Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team0:01:18
4Bradley Linfield (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team0:01:31
5James Oram (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team0:02:03
6Jordan Kerby (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager0:02:28
7Alex Clements (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team0:02:49
8Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo0:03:02
9Adam Phelan (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team0:03:21
10Oliver Kent Spark (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team0:03:39
11Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Pro Team Down Under0:03:56
12Mathew Marshall (NZl) Pro Team Down Under0:06:25
13Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:08:12
14Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team0:08:23
15Damien Howson (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team0:12:47
16Stuart Smith (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au0:14:11
17Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:17:18
18Jay McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team0:20:13
19Brendan Johnston (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager0:25:03
20Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo0:28:13
21Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team0:31:31
22Michael Crosbie (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing0:36:30
23Sam McCallum (Aus) Team Polygon Australia0:40:35
24Alex Edmonson (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness0:44:07
25Jack Matthews (Aus) Team Polygon Australia0:50:41
26Sam Spokes (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo0:51:36
27Jake McMahon (Aus) Team Polygon Australia1:03:30
28Ryan MacAnally (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing1:06:53

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers30:55:24
2Jayco VIS Apollo0:01:03
3Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team0:01:19
4Drapac Cycling0:01:40
5Team Budget Forklifts0:04:29
6Grays Online New Zealand National Team0:05:28
7Jayco Australian National Team0:10:50
8SASI Cycling p/b Feelgood Fitness0:14:50
9Target Trek Racing Team0:17:02
10search2retain p/b health.com.au0:19:08
11GPM Data#30:21:17
12Great Britain National Team0:26:26
13Suzuki - Bontrager0:35:19
14Total Rush - Hyster Racing0:44:35
15Pro Team Down Under0:54:09
16Team Polygon Australia1:36:14
17Satalyst Giant Racing Team2:02:10

Latest on Cyclingnews