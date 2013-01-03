Image 1 of 18 Jordan Kerby on the podium. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 18 Last years winner Nathan Haas. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 18 Kristian House was third last off the start. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 18 Drapac rider Darren Lapthorne should be competitive this tour. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 18 Simon Clarke will be looking to capitalize on last years success. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 18 Alistair Slater in the GB colours. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 18 Kiwi rider Sam Horganriding in the Budget colours. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 18 Local favourite Simon Gerrans. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 18 Luke Davison racing for SASI. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 18 Aaron Donnelly looking strong. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 18 Lachlan Norris will be heading over to England soon. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 18 Pat Shaw will be keen to put on a good show. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 18 Young prospect Josh Taylor. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 18 Stuart O'Grady in the Australian colours. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 15 of 18 Nathan Elliott (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 16 of 18 Jordan Kerby rides against a Melboure City backdrop. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 17 of 18 Kiwi Josh Atkins in action. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 18 of 18 Jordan Kerby talks to the media post race. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Jordan Kerby (Suzuki Bontrager) upstaged a big name field to claim dual honours in the 2013 Jayco Herald Sun Tour Prologue in Williamstown on Thursday evening. Kerby will head into Stage 1 wearing the leader's yellow jersey having set the fastest time on the 4.8km out and back course, while he is also leading the under 23 classification.

New Zealander Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisors), 14th starter for the day kept the hot seat warm with his time of 5:26.48. It proved to be a long wait for the confirmation of the Prologue podium with the first rider to get underway, David Kelly (Total Rush) rounding out the place-getters in third.

"It's an honour," Kerby said of his status as race leader in the 60th edition of the Sun Tour. "There're so many big names. It's going to be a big task trying to keep the jersey but we'll always do what we can."

Kerby was 40th man out of the start house, setting a time of 0:05:25.01 and was forced to wait for 68 riders to race the course to be certain of victory. The 20-year-old was so nervous that he decided to go for a ride, rather than sit out the wait.

"With all the big names in the field, I didn't think I could hold on," Kerby told Cyclingnews. When it was pointed out that the time trial wasn't necessarily the strength of those 'big names' Kerby showed reasonable rationale for someone of his age and experience.

"But they're professionals!" he laughed.

The young Queenslander explained that a strong tailwind on the out lap was a potential issue perhaps forcing riders into a comfortable position, too early.

"I went out conservative and came back as hard as I could," Kerby said.

Wearing yellow will put a bit of pressure on the domestic outfit on Friday with temperatures expected to peak at 44 degrees Celsius in the early afternoon.

"We're going to have to work tomorrow," Kerby said. "Oh well, it's a tough life... I'm very surprised and I'm very happy. The first race of 2013 couldn't have gone better."

Kerby's victory was really not surprising considering some of his results in 2012. In April, he won the Tour of Thailand Prologue before a handful of stage wins in the Australian National Road Series. Late last year, it was announced that the former junior track world champion would ride with UCI Continental outfit, Christina Watches-Onfone.

"I do want to try and get a couple of good results because when I go to Europe I think I'll be a bit of a workhorse for some of the stronger, older guys in the team," Kerby told Cyclingnews.

Defending champion Nathan Haas clocked a time of 0:05:32.35, rounding out a trio of results for the Australian National Team inside the top 10 with Simon Gerrans (0:05:31.54, 8th) and Simon Clarke (0:05:31.69, 9th).

The ability of Kerby to still be in the overall lead after tomorrow's stage is questionable, given both the slim margin and his relative inexperience however he believes that the weather conditions expected for the first stage give him some hope.

"I think the main problem tomorrow might be the heat," Kerby admitted. "If it's 42 degrees, people just get mentally 'it's too hot' kind of thing. And if it's really windy too, it could split up. Tomorrow it's very important to stay up front."