Herald Sun Tour: Kerby races to opening lead
Gerrans and Clarke make top ten
Prologue - (ITT): Williamstown -
Jordan Kerby (Suzuki Bontrager) upstaged a big name field to claim dual honours in the 2013 Jayco Herald Sun Tour Prologue in Williamstown on Thursday evening. Kerby will head into Stage 1 wearing the leader's yellow jersey having set the fastest time on the 4.8km out and back course, while he is also leading the under 23 classification.
New Zealander Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisors), 14th starter for the day kept the hot seat warm with his time of 5:26.48. It proved to be a long wait for the confirmation of the Prologue podium with the first rider to get underway, David Kelly (Total Rush) rounding out the place-getters in third.
"It's an honour," Kerby said of his status as race leader in the 60th edition of the Sun Tour. "There're so many big names. It's going to be a big task trying to keep the jersey but we'll always do what we can."
Kerby was 40th man out of the start house, setting a time of 0:05:25.01 and was forced to wait for 68 riders to race the course to be certain of victory. The 20-year-old was so nervous that he decided to go for a ride, rather than sit out the wait.
"With all the big names in the field, I didn't think I could hold on," Kerby told Cyclingnews. When it was pointed out that the time trial wasn't necessarily the strength of those 'big names' Kerby showed reasonable rationale for someone of his age and experience.
"But they're professionals!" he laughed.
The young Queenslander explained that a strong tailwind on the out lap was a potential issue perhaps forcing riders into a comfortable position, too early.
"I went out conservative and came back as hard as I could," Kerby said.
Wearing yellow will put a bit of pressure on the domestic outfit on Friday with temperatures expected to peak at 44 degrees Celsius in the early afternoon.
"We're going to have to work tomorrow," Kerby said. "Oh well, it's a tough life... I'm very surprised and I'm very happy. The first race of 2013 couldn't have gone better."
Kerby's victory was really not surprising considering some of his results in 2012. In April, he won the Tour of Thailand Prologue before a handful of stage wins in the Australian National Road Series. Late last year, it was announced that the former junior track world champion would ride with UCI Continental outfit, Christina Watches-Onfone.
"I do want to try and get a couple of good results because when I go to Europe I think I'll be a bit of a workhorse for some of the stronger, older guys in the team," Kerby told Cyclingnews.
Defending champion Nathan Haas clocked a time of 0:05:32.35, rounding out a trio of results for the Australian National Team inside the top 10 with Simon Gerrans (0:05:31.54, 8th) and Simon Clarke (0:05:31.69, 9th).
The ability of Kerby to still be in the overall lead after tomorrow's stage is questionable, given both the slim margin and his relative inexperience however he believes that the weather conditions expected for the first stage give him some hope.
"I think the main problem tomorrow might be the heat," Kerby admitted. "If it's 42 degrees, people just get mentally 'it's too hot' kind of thing. And if it's really windy too, it could split up. Tomorrow it's very important to stay up front."
|1
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager
|0:05:25.01
|2
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:00:01.47
|3
|David Kelly (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing
|0:00:03.68
|4
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
|0:00:05.08
|5
|Luke Davison (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness
|0:00:05.10
|6
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:00:05.57
|7
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:00:06.01
|8
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team
|0:00:06.53
|9
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team
|0:00:06.68
|10
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team
|0:00:07.34
|11
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
|0:00:10.89
|12
|Mike Northey (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team
|0:00:10.98
|13
|Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
|0:00:11.08
|14
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team
|0:00:11.36
|15
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:00:11.39
|16
|Damien Howson (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
|0:00:13.41
|17
|Bradley Linfield (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
|0:00:13.65
|18
|James Oram (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team
|0:00:13.66
|19
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|0:00:14.64
|20
|Westley Gough (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team
|0:00:14.90
|21
|Alex Edmonson (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness
|0:00:15.78
|22
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:00:16.28
|23
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo
|0:00:16.57
|24
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:17.53
|25
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team
|0:00:17.81
|26
|Wil Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:00:18.87
|27
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:19.37
|28
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo
|0:00:19.61
|29
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) GPM Data #3
|0:00:20.22
|30
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:00:20.73
|31
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:20.87
|32
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team
|0:00:21.81
|33
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager
|0:00:22.13
|34
|Edward White (Aus) GPM Data #3
|0:00:22.54
|35
|Scott Law (Aus) GPM Data #3
|0:00:23.00
|36
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team
|0:00:23.06
|37
|Tom Scully (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team
|0:00:23.19
|38
|Josh Taylor (Aus) GPM Data #3
|0:00:23.55
|39
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:00:25.25
|40
|Sam Witmitz (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness
|0:00:25.33
|41
|Sam Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:25.38
|42
|Robert John McCartney (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness
|0:00:25.51
|43
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:25.57
|44
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:00:25.78
|45
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au
|0:00:25.83
|46
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager
|0:00:25.87
|47
|Brendan Johnston (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager
|0:00:26.26
|48
|Sam Spokes (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo
|0:00:26.39
|49
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:00:26.45
|50
|Alex Clements (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
|0:00:26.48
|51
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:00:26.49
|52
|Jake McMahon (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|0:00:27.02
|53
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:00:27.16
|54
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:00:28.12
|55
|Jason Spencer (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing
|0:00:28.25
|56
|Tom Leaper (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing
|0:00:28.30
|57
|Andrew Roe (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness
|0:00:28.45
|58
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au
|0:00:28.82
|59
|Oliver Kent Spark (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:00:29.57
|60
|Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo
|0:00:29.95
|61
|Brock Roberts (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:00:29.98
|62
|Richard Lang (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:30.00
|63
|Marc Williams (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:30.18
|64
|Dan McConnell (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager
|0:00:30.84
|65
|Karl Evans (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:30.86
|66
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:00:30.94
|67
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness
|0:00:31.60
|68
|Alexander Malone (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:00:31.68
|69
|Pat Shaw (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:00:32.43
|70
|Aaron Buggle (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:00:32.49
|71
|Cal Britten (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au
|0:00:32.66
|72
|Alexander Smythe (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:00:32.73
|73
|Geoff Straub (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:00:32.86
|74
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:33.43
|75
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager
|0:00:33.87
|76
|Peter Smith (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:00:33.92
|77
|Oliver Martin (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|0:00:34.04
|78
|Nick Woods (Aus) Pro Team Down Under
|0:00:34.23
|79
|Dylan Hately (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:00:34.26
|80
|Michael Crosbie (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing
|0:00:34.45
|81
|Thomas Donald (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au
|0:00:34.78
|82
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team
|0:00:34.90
|83
|Chris Jory (Aus) GPM Data #3
|0:00:35.37
|84
|Julian Dean (NZl) Jayco VIS Apollo
|0:00:35.92
|85
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:00:36.20
|86
|Stuart Smith (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au
|0:00:36.84
|87
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo
|0:00:37.30
|88
|Jay Bourke (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:00:37.45
|89
|Samuel Lowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:38.15
|90
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:00:38.22
|91
|Sam Rutherford (Aus) GPM Data #3
|0:00:38.35
|92
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:00:39.22
|93
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Pro Team Down Under
|0:00:40.12
|94
|Mathew Marshall (NZl) Pro Team Down Under
|0:00:41.21
|95
|Ian Richards (Aus) Pro Team Down Under
|0:00:41.61
|96
|Sam McCallum (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|0:00:42.41
|97
|Henry Morley (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:00:43.13
|98
|Jayden Copp (Aus) Pro Team Down Under
|0:00:43.57
|99
|Aaron Slavik (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:00:43.61
|100
|Shannon Johnson (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing
|0:00:44.24
|101
|Jack Matthews (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|0:00:44.42
|102
|Shaun McCarthy (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:45.52
|103
|Joel Stearnes (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|0:00:46.37
|104
|Rowan Dever (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:00:47.42
|105
|Ryan MacAnally (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing
|0:00:48.90
|106
|Michael Cupitt (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:49.37
|107
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Search2retain / health.com.au
|0:00:53.20
|108
|Sean Whitfield (Aus) Pro Team Down Under
|0:00:55.61
