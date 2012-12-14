Trending

Jayco Herald Sun Tour past winners

Champions from 1952-2011

2012 - race not held
2011 - Nathan Haas (Australia)
2010 - race not held
2009 - Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)
2008 - Stuart O'Grady (South Australia)
2007 - Matthew Wilson (Victoria)
2006 - Simon Gerrans (Victoria)
2005 - Simon Gerrans (Victoria)
2004 - Jonas Ljungblad (Sweden)
2003 - Tim Johnson (USA)
2002 - Baden Cooke (Victoria)
2001 - Peter Wrolich (Austria)
2000 - Eugen Wacker (Kyrgyzstan)
1999 - Michael Blaudzun (Denmark)
1998 - Alessandro Pozzi (Italy)
1997 - Norman Alvis (USA)
1996 - Scott Moninger (USA)
1995 - Andy Bishop (USA)
1994 - Christian Henn (Germany)
1993 - David Mann (England)
1992 - Bart Bowen (USA)
1991 - Michael Engleman (USA)
1990 - Udo Bolts (Germany)
1989 - Marcel Arntz (Netherlands)
1988 - Adrie Van Der Poel (Netherlands)
1987 - Stefano Tomasini (Italy)
1986 - Neil Stephens (ACT)
1985 - Malcolm Elliott (England)
1984 - Gary Sutton (New South Wales)
1983 - Shane Sutton (New South Wales)
1982 - Terry Hammond (Victoria)
1981 - Clyde Sefton (Victoria)
1980 - David Allan (Victoria)
1979 - John Trevorrow (Victoria)
1978 - Terry Hammond (Victoria)
1977 - John Trevorrow (Victoria)
1976 - Peter Besanko (Victoria)
1975 - John Trevorrow (Victoria)
1974 - Graham McVilly (Tasmania)
1973 - Graham McVilly (Tasmania)
1972 - Ken Evans (Victoria)
1971 - Graham McVilly (Tasmania)
1970 - Trevor Williamson (Victoria)
1969 - Keith Oliver (New South Wales)
1968 - Barry Waddell (Western Australia)
1967 - Barry Waddell (Western Australia)
1966 - Barry Waddell (Western Australia)
1965 - Barry Waddell (Western Australia)
1964 - Barry Waddell (Western Australia)
1963 - Bill Lawrie (Queensland)
1962 - Bill Knevitt (Victoria)
1961 - John Young (Victoria)
1960 - Peter Panton (Western Australia)
1959 - Peter Panton (Western Australia)
1958 - John Young (Victoria)
1957 - Russell Mockridge (Victoria)
1956 - George Goodwin (Victoria)
1955 - Allan Geddes (Victoria)
1954 - Hec Sutherland (Victoria)
1953 - Basil Halsall (Victoria)
1952 - Keith Rowley (Victoria)

