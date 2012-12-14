Jayco Herald Sun Tour past winners
Champions from 1952-2011
2012 - race not held
2011 - Nathan Haas (Australia)
2010 - race not held
2009 - Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)
2008 - Stuart O'Grady (South Australia)
2007 - Matthew Wilson (Victoria)
2006 - Simon Gerrans (Victoria)
2005 - Simon Gerrans (Victoria)
2004 - Jonas Ljungblad (Sweden)
2003 - Tim Johnson (USA)
2002 - Baden Cooke (Victoria)
2001 - Peter Wrolich (Austria)
2000 - Eugen Wacker (Kyrgyzstan)
1999 - Michael Blaudzun (Denmark)
1998 - Alessandro Pozzi (Italy)
1997 - Norman Alvis (USA)
1996 - Scott Moninger (USA)
1995 - Andy Bishop (USA)
1994 - Christian Henn (Germany)
1993 - David Mann (England)
1992 - Bart Bowen (USA)
1991 - Michael Engleman (USA)
1990 - Udo Bolts (Germany)
1989 - Marcel Arntz (Netherlands)
1988 - Adrie Van Der Poel (Netherlands)
1987 - Stefano Tomasini (Italy)
1986 - Neil Stephens (ACT)
1985 - Malcolm Elliott (England)
1984 - Gary Sutton (New South Wales)
1983 - Shane Sutton (New South Wales)
1982 - Terry Hammond (Victoria)
1981 - Clyde Sefton (Victoria)
1980 - David Allan (Victoria)
1979 - John Trevorrow (Victoria)
1978 - Terry Hammond (Victoria)
1977 - John Trevorrow (Victoria)
1976 - Peter Besanko (Victoria)
1975 - John Trevorrow (Victoria)
1974 - Graham McVilly (Tasmania)
1973 - Graham McVilly (Tasmania)
1972 - Ken Evans (Victoria)
1971 - Graham McVilly (Tasmania)
1970 - Trevor Williamson (Victoria)
1969 - Keith Oliver (New South Wales)
1968 - Barry Waddell (Western Australia)
1967 - Barry Waddell (Western Australia)
1966 - Barry Waddell (Western Australia)
1965 - Barry Waddell (Western Australia)
1964 - Barry Waddell (Western Australia)
1963 - Bill Lawrie (Queensland)
1962 - Bill Knevitt (Victoria)
1961 - John Young (Victoria)
1960 - Peter Panton (Western Australia)
1959 - Peter Panton (Western Australia)
1958 - John Young (Victoria)
1957 - Russell Mockridge (Victoria)
1956 - George Goodwin (Victoria)
1955 - Allan Geddes (Victoria)
1954 - Hec Sutherland (Victoria)
1953 - Basil Halsall (Victoria)
1952 - Keith Rowley (Victoria)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy