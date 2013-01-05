Trending

Davison adds Sun Tour stage to growing palmares

Donnelly still in yellow heading into Arthurs Seat finale

Luke Davison won Stage 2 of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour in Healesville

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Luke Davison was unsure how to react after his 'surprise' win.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Nathan Earle gets things moving up the climb.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Nathan Haas scored maximum KOM points today.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
The peloton spreads out along the highway.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Pat Shaw leads fellow team mates on the front.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Will Walker leads the break with 30km to go.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Joe Lewis attempts to bridge across to the two leaders.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Will Walker and Luke Davison worked well together as the finish line approached.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Luke Davison takes the win.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Simon Gerrans put in a few efforts to chase down riders.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
A splendid summer's day on the Herald Sun Tour.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Now that looks like it hurt. Aaron Buggle with what looks like a broken collar bone.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Aaron Donnelly retained the leader's jersey.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Blue skies and not so hot skies greeted the peloton at the stage start.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Huon Salmon Genesys were pushing the pace early on.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Richard Lang riding in the GB colours.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Aaron Donnelly working hard to follow any potential breaks.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Adam Phelan was active on stage 2.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Budget were keen today.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Race leader with one stage remaining, Aaron Donnelly (Huon-Genesys)

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Defending champion and KOM classification leader Nathan Haas (Australian National Team) on the front of a dangerous breakaway

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Luke Davison (SASI) has won the 147.7km second stage of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour having bridged the gap across to the race defining breakaway after around 90km of racing. Davison finished four seconds ahead of breakaway companion Will Walker (Drapac) with Oliver Kent-Sparks (Target Trek) third across the finish line, 11 seconds later.

After the race lead of Aaron Donnelly (Huon - Genesys) was stolen on the road by Davison, the stage winner's lead was reduced enough to ensure the 21-year-old would wear yellow for another day. Davison began the day in fifth overall, 2:38 behind Donnelly and realised he was virtual leader but didn't ever think he would be in the same position by the time he reached the finishing circuit in Healesville.

"A group of 80 is always going to be a bit stronger than a group of two but it was just a matter of committing to it," Davison explained after his win. "We had no other choice and we left everything out there."

Davison now sits in fourth overall, 2:11 behind Donnelly. It's been a big few months for Davison who took out the 2012 Australian National Road Series following an impressive run of results.

"It's always good to be able to start the new year with some results and coming off last year, there’s obviously a lot of expectation in my new team," he admitted, having signed to Australian Continental outfit Drapac for 2013.

There was actually confusion for the race winner with officials informing him that he still had another lap of the Healesville finishing circuit, despite being on his second. The result was that there was no victory celebration as he crossed the finish line.

"I was coming through and from about 300 metres to go someone was saying: 'one to go, one to go,' he explained. "I came in and a really didn't rehearse the finish too much. Will told me there was a lap to go from then and I was really confused what was going on. I think someone needs to get a bell for the commissaries - I might get them one for tomorrow.

"I had the same problem with the track yesterday. I came in with a kilometre to go and there was probably 600-700 metres and I thought maybe there was another lap. I think from now on I'll just sprint for every lap."

Donnelly had a lot of pressure on his 21-year-old shoulders out on the road but did well considering that if his lead was going to come under a serious challenge from rival big name teams, it would be on this stage.

"I was feeling very every kilometre of yesterday," he said. "Early on the in the stage I was feeling very tired and very sore, but I got better as the day went on which is a good sign."

As for whether he can hold on to the race lead for the final day, Donnelly remains optimistic of his chances to join a list of cycling greats as a winner of the Sun Tour.

"People say my pain threshold's pretty high, my new coach Brad McGee is surprised with how much I can push myself so hopefully I can do it tomorrow."

How it unfolded...

With the race potentially on the line for a number of teams, it was no surprise to see numerous attacks off the front of the bunch, and the peloton strung out under the pressure of pace.

As the race headed into Seymour a crash brought down Rowan Dever and Brock Roberts (Target Trek) and Samuel Lowe (Great Britain National Team) at kilometre 23. Roberts and Lowe would withdraw from the race.

Meantime up the road Neil Van Der Ploeg took out the opening sprint of the day, adding to his four points collected during Stage 1. Total Rush - Hyster's pair of Shannon Johnson and Tom Leaper collected the minor points. Sprint classification leader Aaron Donnelly (Huon-Genesys) didn't get any points on offer today but remains in the lead with Van Der Ploeg now second on 10 points, six points in arrears.

Just up the road, the bones of the first big break of the day formed with Nathan Haas, Simon Clarke, Jay McCarthy (Australian National Team), Adam Phelan, Jack Beckinsale (Degani Bakery Cafe World Tour Academy), Rhys Pollock, Darren Lapthorne (Drapac), Cameron Bayly (search2retain), Luke Davison (SASI), Joseph Cooper (Huon - Genesys), James Oram (Gray's Online New Zealand National Team) initially over two groups before merging soon after. With 45 kilometres of racing complete, their advantage stood at just over a minute.

Given that Phelan and Clarke were in the break (at 2:44 and 2:45), the peloton wasn't too keen to let the group go and so heading up the first climb of the day the gap actually closed. Repeating his efforts of yesterday, Haas was first man over the first KOM point, followed by McCarthy and Phelan. With the descent complete, the ascent to the second KOM began straight away with the gap dropping further again, down to 18 seconds. Haas then increased his lead in the KOM classification taking the point on the second climb ahead of Clarke and Lapthorne.

It was a break never meant to last, slowly disintegrating until being caught by the bunch on the outskirts of Yea.

The action was far from over however with Stuart Smith (search2retain), Joe Lewis (GPM Data #3) and Budget Forklifts due Sam Horgan and Karl Evans moving off the front of the bunch. Perhaps sensing that an opportunity was in the works, Will Walker (Drapac) and Luke Davison (SASI) - set to be teammates in Australian National Road Series events this season - took off in pursuit after attacking through the feed zone. The group of four lead riders became a group of six just over 90km of racing.

Just before the 100km mark, Davison moved into the lead on the road with the gap out to 2:45. It would mark the breakaway's biggest advantage with the margin slowly closing in. With 33km to go and the fast descent not far off coming in to Healesville, Davison and Walker skipped of the front leaving the other four riders behind. That in turn forced a reaction but the tough stage was taking a toll and only Lewis and Smith could mount a challenge but they couldn't get close to the leaders. Evans and Horgan were further back again with the latter going backwards by the turnoff to Toolangi and swallowed by the fast approaching peloton and spat out the other side.

The challenging descent, which drops around 450 metres in elevation in just below 10km was added motivation for the peloton with the gap shrinking down to just 1:30 at the base. Only Davison and Walker would survive intact with Kent-Sparks jumping away from the peloton on the outskirts of Healesville. Davison then edged ahead of Walker with just over two kilometres of racing to go.

"I knew where the finish was but I was completely gone," said Walker at the finish. The stage took quite a toll on the 27-year-old who admitted he failed to get enough water in his system as the stage came to its conclusion.

"I knew there was one lap, but I think I underestimated how much I'd had to drink and I was just absolutely gone, hallucinating on the last hill around the back. I actually thought it might be better to just fall of the bike.

"Davo was super-strong. He was a motor on the descent, so he deserved the win anyway. What do you do, I could barely get out of the seat at the end."

The Jayco Herald Sun Tour ends on Sunday with a 93km stage from Moonah Links to Arthurs Seat.

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness3:46:50
2Wil Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:00:04
3Oliver Kent Spark (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team0:00:15
4Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:17
5Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
6Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling
7Richard Lang (GBr) Great Britain National Team
8Simon Clarke (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team
9Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Pro Team Down Under
10Jordan Kerby (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager
11Ben Grenda (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
12Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
13Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
14Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo
15Brendan Johnston (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager
16Adam Phelan (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
17Nathan Earle (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
18Marc Williams (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
19Tom Scully (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team
20Bradley Linfield (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
21Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team
22Sam Rutherford (Aus) GPM Data #3
23Calvin Watson (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo
24Andrew Roe (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness
25Alex Clements (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
26Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
27Alexander Malone (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
28Simon Gerrans (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team
29Mike Northey (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team
30Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling
31Mark O'Brien (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness
32Cal Britten (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au
33Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
34James Oram (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team
35Jay McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team
36Sam Witmitz (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness
37Lachlan Norris (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo
38Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling
39Graham Briggs (GBr) Great Britain National Team
40Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
41Stuart Smith (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au
42Jason Spencer (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing
43Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
44Nathan Elliott (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team
45Dan McConnell (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager
46Chris Jory (Aus) GPM Data #3
47Tom Leaper (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing
48Mathew Marshall (NZl) Pro Team Down Under
49Rico Rogers (NZl) Search2retain / health.com.au
50Henry Morley (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
51Joseph Lewis (Aus) GPM Data #3
52Nathan Haas (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team
52Edward White (Aus) GPM Data #3
54Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
55Shaun McCarthy (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
56Jai Crawford (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
57Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
58Karl Evans (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:08:11
59Michael Cupitt (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
60Stuart Shaw (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager
61Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team
62Alex Edmonson (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness
63Sam McCallum (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
64Jack Matthews (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
65Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo
66Greg Henderson (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team
67Jay Bourke (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team
68Westley Gough (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team
69Pat Shaw (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:09:58
70Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au0:16:32
71Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
72Sam Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts0:16:33
73Michael Crosbie (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing0:23:05
74Nick Woods (Aus) Pro Team Down Under
75Ryan MacAnally (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing
76Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:24:24
77Jayden Copp (Aus) Pro Team Down Under
78Jake McMahon (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
79Shannon Johnson (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing
80Sam Spokes (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo
81Rowan Dever (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team
82Julian Dean (NZl) Jayco VIS Apollo
83Matthew Goss (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team
84Alexander Smythe (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
85Peter Smith (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:34:28
86Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au
87Thomas Donald (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au
88David Kelly (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing
DNFAlistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team
DNFSamuel Lowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team
DNFKristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
DNFAaron Buggle (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT
DNFLuke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
DNFScott Law (Aus) GPM Data #3
DNFJosh Taylor (Aus) GPM Data #3
DNFDylan Hately (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team
DNFBrock Roberts (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team
DNFRobert John McCartney (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness
DNFIan Richards (Aus) Pro Team Down Under
DNFOliver Martin (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
DNFDean Windsor (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager
DNFMitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager
DNFGeoff Straub (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
DNFDamien Howson (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au6pts
2Shannon Johnson (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing4
3Tom Leaper (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing2

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Clarke (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team6pts
2Nathan Haas (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team4
3Karl Evans (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts2

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team6pts
2Jay McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team4
3Adam Phelan (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team2

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team12pts
2Simon Clarke (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team8
3Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling4

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers7:57:04
2Calvin Watson (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo0:00:14
3Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team0:00:17
4Luke Davison (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness0:02:11
5Bradley Linfield (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team0:02:20
6Wil Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:02:32
7Alexander Malone (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:02:38
8Jordan Kerby (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager0:02:39
9Adam Phelan (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team0:02:44
10Simon Clarke (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team0:02:45
11Simon Gerrans (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team
12James Oram (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team0:02:52
13Nathan Earle (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:02:53
14Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:02:55
15Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:02:56
16Lachlan Norris (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo0:02:58
17Oliver Kent Spark (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team0:03:02
18Jai Crawford (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:03:04
19Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:03:05
20Alex Clements (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
21Jason Spencer (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing0:03:07
22Richard Lang (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:03:09
23Mark O'Brien (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness0:03:10
24Cal Britten (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au0:03:11
25Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo0:03:16
26Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:03:17
27Sam Rutherford (Aus) GPM Data #3
28Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Pro Team Down Under0:03:19
29Shaun McCarthy (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:03:24
30Joseph Lewis (Aus) GPM Data #30:05:31
31Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:05:33
32Nathan Elliott (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team0:05:37
33Mathew Marshall (NZl) Pro Team Down Under0:05:48
34Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:06:20
35Tom Scully (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team0:06:42
36Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team0:07:46
37Chris Jory (Aus) GPM Data #30:08:10
38Mike Northey (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team0:08:52
39Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:08:53
40Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:09:01
41Jay McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team0:09:05
42Tom Leaper (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing0:09:10
43Marc Williams (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:09:12
44Rico Rogers (NZl) Search2retain / health.com.au0:09:35
45Ben Grenda (Aus) Team Polygon Australia0:11:04
46Karl Evans (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:11:12
47Nathan Haas (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team0:11:43
48Edward White (Aus) GPM Data #30:11:58
49Sam Witmitz (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness0:12:01
50Stuart Smith (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au0:12:12
51Westley Gough (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team0:13:15
52Jay Bourke (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team0:13:38
53Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:16:00
54Michael Cupitt (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:16:18
55Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:16:23
56Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:16:34
57Greg Henderson (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team0:16:47
58Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo0:17:05
59Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team0:19:51
60Pat Shaw (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:21:44
61Brendan Johnston (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager0:24:34
62Andrew Roe (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness0:24:36
63Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au0:25:25
64Sam Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts0:28:17
65Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team0:32:20
66Sam McCallum (Aus) Team Polygon Australia0:32:44
67Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:33:16
68Graham Briggs (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:34:27
69Henry Morley (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:34:50
70Michael Crosbie (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing0:36:44
71Dan McConnell (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager0:38:04
72Sam Spokes (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo0:40:28
73Nick Woods (Aus) Pro Team Down Under0:40:36
74Julian Dean (NZl) Jayco VIS Apollo0:40:37
75Jayden Copp (Aus) Pro Team Down Under0:40:45
76Alex Edmonson (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness0:42:16
77Stuart Shaw (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager0:42:34
78Jack Matthews (Aus) Team Polygon Australia0:42:50
79Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au0:45:26
80Jake McMahon (Aus) Team Polygon Australia0:58:46
81Alexander Smythe (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
82Matthew Goss (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team0:58:53
83Shannon Johnson (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing0:58:58
84Ryan MacAnally (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing0:59:02
85Rowan Dever (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team0:59:06
86David Kelly (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing0:01:33
87Peter Smith (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:08:51
88Thomas Donald (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au0:08:52

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers16pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au10
3Calvin Watson (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo8
4Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team8
5Simon Clarke (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team6
6Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling6
7Alexander Malone (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team6
8Nathan Haas (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team6
9Bradley Linfield (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team4
10Shannon Johnson (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing4
11Tom Leaper (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing2
12Karl Evans (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team42pts
2Chris Jory (Aus) GPM Data #316
3Simon Clarke (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team8
4Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team8
5Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team6
6Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers4
7Calvin Watson (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo4
8Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling4
9Jay McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team4
10Adam Phelan (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team2

Under-23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers7:57:04
2Calvin Watson (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo0:00:14
3Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team0:00:17
4Bradley Linfield (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team0:02:20
5Jordan Kerby (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager0:02:39
6Adam Phelan (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team0:02:44
7James Oram (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team0:02:52
8Oliver Kent Spark (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team0:03:02
9Alex Clements (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team0:03:05
10Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo0:03:16
11Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Pro Team Down Under0:03:19
12Mathew Marshall (NZl) Pro Team Down Under0:05:48
13Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team0:07:46
14Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:09:01
15Jay McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team0:09:05
16Stuart Smith (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au0:12:12
17Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:16:34
18Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo0:17:05
19Brendan Johnston (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager0:24:34
20Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team0:32:20
21Sam McCallum (Aus) Team Polygon Australia0:32:44
22Michael Crosbie (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing0:36:44
23Sam Spokes (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo0:40:28
24Alex Edmonson (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness0:42:16
25Jack Matthews (Aus) Team Polygon Australia0:42:50
26Jake McMahon (Aus) Team Polygon Australia0:58:46
27Ryan MacAnally (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing0:59:02

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers (AUS)23:56:41
2Jayco VIS Apollo (AUS)0:00:55
3Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team (AUS)0:02:23
4Drapac Cycling (AUS)0:02:55
5Grays Online New Zealand National Team (NZL)0:02:57
6Team Budget Forklifts (AUS)0:03:50
7Jayco Australian National Team (AUS)0:08:51
8GPM Data#3 (AUS)0:11:01
9SASI Cycling p/b Feelgood Fitness (AUS)0:11:48
10Target Trek Racing Team (AUS)0:13:46
11Great Britain National Team (GBR)0:15:39
12search2retain p/b health.com.au (AUS)0:16:01
13Rapha Condor JLT (GBR)0:08:48
14Suzuki - Bontrager (AUS)0:11:13
15Total Rush - Hyster Racing (AUS)0:19:02
16Pro Team Down Under (AUS)0:20:14
17Team Polygon Australia (AUS)1:17:38
18Satalyst Giant Racing Team (AUS)1:20:37

