Luke Davison (SASI) has won the 147.7km second stage of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour having bridged the gap across to the race defining breakaway after around 90km of racing. Davison finished four seconds ahead of breakaway companion Will Walker (Drapac) with Oliver Kent-Sparks (Target Trek) third across the finish line, 11 seconds later.

After the race lead of Aaron Donnelly (Huon - Genesys) was stolen on the road by Davison, the stage winner's lead was reduced enough to ensure the 21-year-old would wear yellow for another day. Davison began the day in fifth overall, 2:38 behind Donnelly and realised he was virtual leader but didn't ever think he would be in the same position by the time he reached the finishing circuit in Healesville.

"A group of 80 is always going to be a bit stronger than a group of two but it was just a matter of committing to it," Davison explained after his win. "We had no other choice and we left everything out there."

Davison now sits in fourth overall, 2:11 behind Donnelly. It's been a big few months for Davison who took out the 2012 Australian National Road Series following an impressive run of results.

"It's always good to be able to start the new year with some results and coming off last year, there’s obviously a lot of expectation in my new team," he admitted, having signed to Australian Continental outfit Drapac for 2013.

There was actually confusion for the race winner with officials informing him that he still had another lap of the Healesville finishing circuit, despite being on his second. The result was that there was no victory celebration as he crossed the finish line.

"I was coming through and from about 300 metres to go someone was saying: 'one to go, one to go,' he explained. "I came in and a really didn't rehearse the finish too much. Will told me there was a lap to go from then and I was really confused what was going on. I think someone needs to get a bell for the commissaries - I might get them one for tomorrow.

"I had the same problem with the track yesterday. I came in with a kilometre to go and there was probably 600-700 metres and I thought maybe there was another lap. I think from now on I'll just sprint for every lap."

Donnelly had a lot of pressure on his 21-year-old shoulders out on the road but did well considering that if his lead was going to come under a serious challenge from rival big name teams, it would be on this stage.

"I was feeling very every kilometre of yesterday," he said. "Early on the in the stage I was feeling very tired and very sore, but I got better as the day went on which is a good sign."

As for whether he can hold on to the race lead for the final day, Donnelly remains optimistic of his chances to join a list of cycling greats as a winner of the Sun Tour.

"People say my pain threshold's pretty high, my new coach Brad McGee is surprised with how much I can push myself so hopefully I can do it tomorrow."

How it unfolded...

With the race potentially on the line for a number of teams, it was no surprise to see numerous attacks off the front of the bunch, and the peloton strung out under the pressure of pace.

As the race headed into Seymour a crash brought down Rowan Dever and Brock Roberts (Target Trek) and Samuel Lowe (Great Britain National Team) at kilometre 23. Roberts and Lowe would withdraw from the race.

Meantime up the road Neil Van Der Ploeg took out the opening sprint of the day, adding to his four points collected during Stage 1. Total Rush - Hyster's pair of Shannon Johnson and Tom Leaper collected the minor points. Sprint classification leader Aaron Donnelly (Huon-Genesys) didn't get any points on offer today but remains in the lead with Van Der Ploeg now second on 10 points, six points in arrears.

Just up the road, the bones of the first big break of the day formed with Nathan Haas, Simon Clarke, Jay McCarthy (Australian National Team), Adam Phelan, Jack Beckinsale (Degani Bakery Cafe World Tour Academy), Rhys Pollock, Darren Lapthorne (Drapac), Cameron Bayly (search2retain), Luke Davison (SASI), Joseph Cooper (Huon - Genesys), James Oram (Gray's Online New Zealand National Team) initially over two groups before merging soon after. With 45 kilometres of racing complete, their advantage stood at just over a minute.

Given that Phelan and Clarke were in the break (at 2:44 and 2:45), the peloton wasn't too keen to let the group go and so heading up the first climb of the day the gap actually closed. Repeating his efforts of yesterday, Haas was first man over the first KOM point, followed by McCarthy and Phelan. With the descent complete, the ascent to the second KOM began straight away with the gap dropping further again, down to 18 seconds. Haas then increased his lead in the KOM classification taking the point on the second climb ahead of Clarke and Lapthorne.

It was a break never meant to last, slowly disintegrating until being caught by the bunch on the outskirts of Yea.

The action was far from over however with Stuart Smith (search2retain), Joe Lewis (GPM Data #3) and Budget Forklifts due Sam Horgan and Karl Evans moving off the front of the bunch. Perhaps sensing that an opportunity was in the works, Will Walker (Drapac) and Luke Davison (SASI) - set to be teammates in Australian National Road Series events this season - took off in pursuit after attacking through the feed zone. The group of four lead riders became a group of six just over 90km of racing.

Just before the 100km mark, Davison moved into the lead on the road with the gap out to 2:45. It would mark the breakaway's biggest advantage with the margin slowly closing in. With 33km to go and the fast descent not far off coming in to Healesville, Davison and Walker skipped of the front leaving the other four riders behind. That in turn forced a reaction but the tough stage was taking a toll and only Lewis and Smith could mount a challenge but they couldn't get close to the leaders. Evans and Horgan were further back again with the latter going backwards by the turnoff to Toolangi and swallowed by the fast approaching peloton and spat out the other side.

The challenging descent, which drops around 450 metres in elevation in just below 10km was added motivation for the peloton with the gap shrinking down to just 1:30 at the base. Only Davison and Walker would survive intact with Kent-Sparks jumping away from the peloton on the outskirts of Healesville. Davison then edged ahead of Walker with just over two kilometres of racing to go.

"I knew where the finish was but I was completely gone," said Walker at the finish. The stage took quite a toll on the 27-year-old who admitted he failed to get enough water in his system as the stage came to its conclusion.

"I knew there was one lap, but I think I underestimated how much I'd had to drink and I was just absolutely gone, hallucinating on the last hill around the back. I actually thought it might be better to just fall of the bike.

"Davo was super-strong. He was a motor on the descent, so he deserved the win anyway. What do you do, I could barely get out of the seat at the end."

The Jayco Herald Sun Tour ends on Sunday with a 93km stage from Moonah Links to Arthurs Seat.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness 3:46:50 2 Wil Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:00:04 3 Oliver Kent Spark (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team 0:00:15 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:17 5 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 6 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling 7 Richard Lang (GBr) Great Britain National Team 8 Simon Clarke (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 9 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Pro Team Down Under 10 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager 11 Ben Grenda (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 12 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 13 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 14 Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 15 Brendan Johnston (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager 16 Adam Phelan (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 17 Nathan Earle (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 18 Marc Williams (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 19 Tom Scully (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 20 Bradley Linfield (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 21 Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 22 Sam Rutherford (Aus) GPM Data #3 23 Calvin Watson (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 24 Andrew Roe (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness 25 Alex Clements (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 26 Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 27 Alexander Malone (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 28 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 29 Mike Northey (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 30 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling 31 Mark O'Brien (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness 32 Cal Britten (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au 33 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 34 James Oram (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 35 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 36 Sam Witmitz (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness 37 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 38 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling 39 Graham Briggs (GBr) Great Britain National Team 40 Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 41 Stuart Smith (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au 42 Jason Spencer (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing 43 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 44 Nathan Elliott (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team 45 Dan McConnell (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager 46 Chris Jory (Aus) GPM Data #3 47 Tom Leaper (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing 48 Mathew Marshall (NZl) Pro Team Down Under 49 Rico Rogers (NZl) Search2retain / health.com.au 50 Henry Morley (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 51 Joseph Lewis (Aus) GPM Data #3 52 Nathan Haas (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 52 Edward White (Aus) GPM Data #3 54 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 55 Shaun McCarthy (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 56 Jai Crawford (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 57 Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 58 Karl Evans (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:08:11 59 Michael Cupitt (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 60 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager 61 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 62 Alex Edmonson (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness 63 Sam McCallum (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 64 Jack Matthews (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 65 Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 66 Greg Henderson (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 67 Jay Bourke (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team 68 Westley Gough (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 69 Pat Shaw (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:09:58 70 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au 0:16:32 71 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 72 Sam Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 0:16:33 73 Michael Crosbie (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing 0:23:05 74 Nick Woods (Aus) Pro Team Down Under 75 Ryan MacAnally (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing 76 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:24:24 77 Jayden Copp (Aus) Pro Team Down Under 78 Jake McMahon (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 79 Shannon Johnson (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing 80 Sam Spokes (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 81 Rowan Dever (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team 82 Julian Dean (NZl) Jayco VIS Apollo 83 Matthew Goss (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 84 Alexander Smythe (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 85 Peter Smith (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:34:28 86 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au 87 Thomas Donald (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au 88 David Kelly (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing DNF Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team DNF Samuel Lowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team DNF Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT DNF Aaron Buggle (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT DNF Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT DNF Scott Law (Aus) GPM Data #3 DNF Josh Taylor (Aus) GPM Data #3 DNF Dylan Hately (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team DNF Brock Roberts (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team DNF Robert John McCartney (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness DNF Ian Richards (Aus) Pro Team Down Under DNF Oliver Martin (Aus) Team Polygon Australia DNF Dean Windsor (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager DNF Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager DNF Geoff Straub (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team DNF Damien Howson (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au 6 pts 2 Shannon Johnson (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing 4 3 Tom Leaper (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing 2

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Clarke (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 6 pts 2 Nathan Haas (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 4 3 Karl Evans (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 2

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 6 pts 2 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 4 3 Adam Phelan (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 2

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 12 pts 2 Simon Clarke (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 8 3 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling 4

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 7:57:04 2 Calvin Watson (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 0:00:14 3 Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 0:00:17 4 Luke Davison (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness 0:02:11 5 Bradley Linfield (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 0:02:20 6 Wil Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:02:32 7 Alexander Malone (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:02:38 8 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager 0:02:39 9 Adam Phelan (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 0:02:44 10 Simon Clarke (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 0:02:45 11 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 12 James Oram (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 0:02:52 13 Nathan Earle (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:02:53 14 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:02:55 15 Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:02:56 16 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 0:02:58 17 Oliver Kent Spark (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team 0:03:02 18 Jai Crawford (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:03:04 19 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:03:05 20 Alex Clements (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 21 Jason Spencer (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing 0:03:07 22 Richard Lang (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:03:09 23 Mark O'Brien (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness 0:03:10 24 Cal Britten (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au 0:03:11 25 Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 0:03:16 26 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:03:17 27 Sam Rutherford (Aus) GPM Data #3 28 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Pro Team Down Under 0:03:19 29 Shaun McCarthy (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:03:24 30 Joseph Lewis (Aus) GPM Data #3 0:05:31 31 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:05:33 32 Nathan Elliott (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team 0:05:37 33 Mathew Marshall (NZl) Pro Team Down Under 0:05:48 34 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:06:20 35 Tom Scully (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 0:06:42 36 Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 0:07:46 37 Chris Jory (Aus) GPM Data #3 0:08:10 38 Mike Northey (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 0:08:52 39 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:08:53 40 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:09:01 41 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 0:09:05 42 Tom Leaper (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing 0:09:10 43 Marc Williams (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:09:12 44 Rico Rogers (NZl) Search2retain / health.com.au 0:09:35 45 Ben Grenda (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 0:11:04 46 Karl Evans (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:11:12 47 Nathan Haas (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 0:11:43 48 Edward White (Aus) GPM Data #3 0:11:58 49 Sam Witmitz (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness 0:12:01 50 Stuart Smith (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au 0:12:12 51 Westley Gough (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 0:13:15 52 Jay Bourke (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team 0:13:38 53 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:16:00 54 Michael Cupitt (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:16:18 55 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:16:23 56 Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:16:34 57 Greg Henderson (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 0:16:47 58 Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 0:17:05 59 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 0:19:51 60 Pat Shaw (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:21:44 61 Brendan Johnston (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager 0:24:34 62 Andrew Roe (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness 0:24:36 63 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au 0:25:25 64 Sam Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 0:28:17 65 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 0:32:20 66 Sam McCallum (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 0:32:44 67 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:33:16 68 Graham Briggs (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:34:27 69 Henry Morley (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:34:50 70 Michael Crosbie (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing 0:36:44 71 Dan McConnell (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager 0:38:04 72 Sam Spokes (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 0:40:28 73 Nick Woods (Aus) Pro Team Down Under 0:40:36 74 Julian Dean (NZl) Jayco VIS Apollo 0:40:37 75 Jayden Copp (Aus) Pro Team Down Under 0:40:45 76 Alex Edmonson (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness 0:42:16 77 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager 0:42:34 78 Jack Matthews (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 0:42:50 79 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au 0:45:26 80 Jake McMahon (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 0:58:46 81 Alexander Smythe (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 82 Matthew Goss (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 0:58:53 83 Shannon Johnson (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing 0:58:58 84 Ryan MacAnally (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing 0:59:02 85 Rowan Dever (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team 0:59:06 86 David Kelly (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing 0:01:33 87 Peter Smith (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:08:51 88 Thomas Donald (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au 0:08:52

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 16 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au 10 3 Calvin Watson (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 8 4 Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 8 5 Simon Clarke (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 6 6 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling 6 7 Alexander Malone (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 6 8 Nathan Haas (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 6 9 Bradley Linfield (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 4 10 Shannon Johnson (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing 4 11 Tom Leaper (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing 2 12 Karl Evans (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 42 pts 2 Chris Jory (Aus) GPM Data #3 16 3 Simon Clarke (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 8 4 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 8 5 Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 6 6 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 4 7 Calvin Watson (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 4 8 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling 4 9 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 4 10 Adam Phelan (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 2

Under-23 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 7:57:04 2 Calvin Watson (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 0:00:14 3 Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 0:00:17 4 Bradley Linfield (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 0:02:20 5 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager 0:02:39 6 Adam Phelan (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 0:02:44 7 James Oram (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 0:02:52 8 Oliver Kent Spark (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team 0:03:02 9 Alex Clements (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 0:03:05 10 Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 0:03:16 11 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Pro Team Down Under 0:03:19 12 Mathew Marshall (NZl) Pro Team Down Under 0:05:48 13 Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 0:07:46 14 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:09:01 15 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 0:09:05 16 Stuart Smith (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au 0:12:12 17 Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:16:34 18 Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 0:17:05 19 Brendan Johnston (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager 0:24:34 20 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 0:32:20 21 Sam McCallum (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 0:32:44 22 Michael Crosbie (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing 0:36:44 23 Sam Spokes (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 0:40:28 24 Alex Edmonson (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness 0:42:16 25 Jack Matthews (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 0:42:50 26 Jake McMahon (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 0:58:46 27 Ryan MacAnally (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing 0:59:02