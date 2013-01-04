Trending

Donnelly earns biggest win of his career in Bendigo

Huon - Genesys takes the fight to more experienced rivals once again

Image 1 of 21

Winner! Aaron Donnelly (Huon-Genesys) outsprints Calvin Watson (Jayco-VIS) for Stage 1 victory at the Jayco Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 2 of 21

O'Grady and Gerrans on front talking tactics.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 21

Aaron Donnelly and Brad Linfield make their way over to the break.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 21

The vast open scenery on route to Bendigo.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 21

Jay McCarthy on the front of the peloton.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 21

Jordan Kerby.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 21

Will Walker and Lachlan Norris on one tree hill.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 8 of 21

Aaron Donnelly takes the win!
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 9 of 21

The main group sprinting to save time.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 10 of 21

The days podium.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 11 of 21

Joseph Cooper in the sprinters jersey after yesterdays prologue.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 12 of 21

Jordan Kerby rides in the bunch.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 13 of 21

Simon Gerrans makes his way to the sign on.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 14 of 21

The peloton await the start of stage 1.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 15 of 21

Jordan Kerby enjoying his time in the leaders jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 16 of 21

Will Walker amongst the bunch.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 17 of 21

Can the peloton bridge the gap.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 18 of 21

Neil Van Der Ploeg was lucky to trim his locks with todays heat.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 19 of 21

Simon Clarke was looking comfortable on the Mt Massedon climb.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 20 of 21

The great Britain National team must be feeling the heat of the Aussie summer.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 21 of 21

Aaron Donnelly on the podium.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Aaron Donnelly (Huon-Genesys) has won stage 1 of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour having spent almost the entire 147.7kms at the front of the race. In a three-man race to the finish line after a full lap of the Bendigo Velodrome, Donnelly outsprinted Calvin Watson (Jayco-VIS) and Josh Atkins (Gray's Online / New Zealand National Team) with just over four hours of racing complete.

The 21-year-old's stage win was good enough to catapult him into the overall lead of the race, having finished just six seconds off the pace of Jordan Kerby (Suzuki-Bontrager) in Thursday's prologue in Williamstown.

Donnelly looks to be making a habit of getting results in tough, windy conditions, having finished as runner-up in last year's iconic Melbourne - Warrnambool Classic. He was struggling to take in his victory as he waited to pull on the yellow jersey.

"I'm a bit spent and a bit emotional as well," the Wollongong native said. "It's my first win in a long time." It was 2010 to be precise, riding with Jayco-AIS at the Thüringen-Rundfahrt U23 winning the team time trial alongside Michael Matthews, Rohan Dennis, Luke Durbridge, Michael Hepburn and Richard Lang.

As the leading trio rode in to the velodrome, the temperature gauge read 46 degrees with hot, blustery conditions punishing the riders despite race organisers moving the start in Sunbury two hours earlier than initially scheduled. So physically demanding were the conditions on Friday that the last sizeable group of riders, led by Orica-GreenEdge's Matt Goss, who is at the Sun Tour with the Australian National Team, finished 34 minutes after Donnelly crossed the finish line. The last rider to finish, mountain bike specialist Dan McConnell (Suzuki-Bontrager) was another three minutes in arrears.

Overnight leader Kerby finished over two minutes behind Donnelly. The new man in yellow was hoping to hold on for as long as he can, with the event set to conclude on Sunday on Arthurs Seat. Donnelly holds a 14 second lead over Watson with time bonuses awarded.

"We've got a really strong team. We'll just see what happens," he said.

How it unfolded...

The 108-man peloton left Sunbury with plenty of jostling for position as soon as the 3.9km neutral zone ended.

Alex Malone (Satalyst Giant) was persistent in his attacks, and would eventually earn the title of the day's Most Aggressive Rider, but it took him a good 15km to get his break to stick. Malone was joined by defending champion Nathan Haas (Australian National Team), Calvin Watson (Jayco-VIS), Aaron Donnelly (Huon-Genesys), Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain), (Brock Roberts (Target Trek), Tom Palmer (Drapac), Campbell Flakemore, Damien Howson (Degani Bakey Cafe World Tour Academy), Mike Northey (Gray's Online / New Zealand National Team) and Chris Jory (GPM Data#3) with the first KOM at beautiful Category 1 Mount Macedon of the day on the horizon.

Close to six kilometres in length, Macedon was a challenging test early on with the KOM point greeting the riders after 33.5km of racing. About halfway up, it got particularly nasty with two kilometres worth of climbing at 13%. The peloton was trailing by 3:40 and strung out 250 metres.

Haas was first man over the top, followed by Jory, and Watson. On the descent, things didn't go so smoothly for the defending champion, dropping his chain as he neared the bottom. He recovered quickly however, and was soon back with the lead group as the peloton's downhill chase reached 70km/h, closing the gap to 1:58.

With a sprint point ahead, that pretty much meant that the breakaway's game was up but Donnelly took the honours ahead of Van Der Ploeg and Haas.

Simon Gerrans (Australian National Team) was leading a chase group that included yellow jersey Jordan Kerby (Suzuki Bontrager). Malone took that as his cue to say adios and he was off the front of the race yet again with Northey and Watson for company.

Twenty-two riders, split between two chase groups, would trail the leading trio, before deciding it was better to work together to bridge the gap that hovered around the minute mark, after 52km of racing.

Malone, Atkins, Northey, Roberts, Watson, Donnelly and Linfield came together as one lead group and with 50km of racing remaining, the breakaway was looking reasonably comfortable despite the testing conditions. The gap hit its peak at 6:08 and the Australian team was on the front of the peloton looking to close it down. Just under 30kms to go, the breakaway's advantage was being gradually pegged back to 3:51 just as temperatures moved into the officially sweltering category of 40 degrees.

Donnelly took out the second sprint of the day ahead of Malone and Atkins, ensuring he would lead that competition at day's end. Shortly after, race radio reported that Stuart O'Grady (Australian National Team) having done his usual solid effort at the front of the bunch was hovering at the rear of the peloton. Meantime, the gap was under three minutes with the Category 4 climb up One Tree Hill to come and likely to produce a final selection.

Donnelly, now close to certain he would be wearing the yellow jersey at the end of the day, wanted to be sure and so, with Watson and Atkins, took off just ahead of the ascent with a little over 10kms left to race.

With Watson in particular a capable sprinter, Donnelly really pushed himself as soon as he headed into the velodrome.

"I did a lot of work coming into the finish because I knew that it was kind of on me," he explained. "I knew I'd take the yellow jersey. I knew that leading out would be the best thing."

Atkins never challenged for the win on the final straight and although Watson pushed Donnelly, he was genuinely happy with his runner-up placing.

"It was such a tough day out there," Watson said. "I came into the last 20km and I was just using all my reserves to stick with the guys.

"Aaron won and he deserved to win because he was by far the strongest guy there today. He committed with 10km to go and just rode his heart out for the yellow jersey. I'm happy for him."

The Jayco Herald Sun Tour continues on Saturday with a 146.6km stage between Mitchelton Winery at Nagambie to Healesville. Cooler conditions are expected with a top temperature of around 30 degrees.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers4:04:36
2Calvin Watson (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo
3Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team
4Bradley Linfield (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team0:02:03
5Alexander Malone (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
6Brock Roberts (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team0:02:15
7Nathan Earle (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:02:29
8Wil Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
9Luke Davison (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness
10Richard Lang (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:02:35
11Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
12Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling
13Simon Gerrans (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team
14Shaun McCarthy (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
15Jai Crawford (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
16Simon Clarke (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team
17Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Pro Team Down Under
18Adam Phelan (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
19Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling
20Lachlan Norris (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo
21Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
22Cal Britten (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au
23James Oram (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team
23Sam Rutherford (Aus) GPM Data #3
25Jordan Kerby (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager
26Jason Spencer (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing
27Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo
28Alex Clements (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
29Mark O'Brien (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness
30Oliver Kent Spark (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team
31Karl Evans (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:02:44
32Mathew Marshall (NZl) Pro Team Down Under0:05:03
33Westley Gough (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team
34Jay Bourke (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team
35Nathan Elliott (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team
36Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
37Joseph Lewis (Aus) GPM Data #30:05:07
38Tom Scully (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team0:06:15
39Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
40Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team0:07:31
41Chris Jory (Aus) GPM Data #3
42Michael Cupitt (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
43Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo0:08:38
44Rico Rogers (NZl) Search2retain / health.com.au
45Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling
46Marc Williams (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
47Greg Henderson (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team
48Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling
49Tom Leaper (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing
50Damien Howson (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
51Jay McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team
52Mike Northey (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team
53Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
54Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team
55Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au
56Ben Grenda (Aus) Team Polygon Australia0:10:46
57Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au
58Pat Shaw (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:11:27
59Stuart Smith (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au0:11:32
60Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team
61Nathan Haas (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team
62Sam Witmitz (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness
63Sam Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
64Edward White (Aus) GPM Data #3
65Dean Windsor (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager0:13:03
66Michael Crosbie (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing0:13:18
67Ian Richards (Aus) Pro Team Down Under0:15:51
68Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
69Julian Dean (NZl) Jayco VIS Apollo
70Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
71Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
72Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
73Robert John McCartney (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness
74Sam Spokes (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo
75Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
76Jayden Copp (Aus) Pro Team Down Under
77Nick Woods (Aus) Pro Team Down Under
78Brendan Johnston (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager0:24:04
79Sam McCallum (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
80Geoff Straub (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
81Andrew Roe (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness
82Scott Law (Aus) GPM Data #30:27:04
83David Kelly (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing0:27:15
84Oliver Martin (Aus) Team Polygon Australia0:31:02
85Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager0:34:03
86Alexander Smythe (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
87Alex Edmonson (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness
88Thomas Donald (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au
89Dylan Hately (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team
90Stuart Shaw (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager
91Henry Morley (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
92Peter Smith (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
93Shannon Johnson (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing
94Ryan MacAnally (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing
95Samuel Lowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team
96Graham Briggs (GBr) Great Britain National Team
97Aaron Buggle (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT
98Matthew Goss (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team0:34:08
99Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
100Jack Matthews (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
101Jake McMahon (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
102Rowan Dever (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team
103Josh Taylor (Aus) GPM Data #3
104Dan McConnell (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager0:37:30
DNFChristopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain National Team
DNFSean Whitfield (Aus) Pro Team Down Under
DNFJoel Stearnes (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
DNFAaron Slavik (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team24pts
2Chris Jory (Aus) GPM Data #316
3Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team8
4Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team6
5Calvin Watson (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo4
6Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers4

Sprint (finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers10pts
2Calvin Watson (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo8
3Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team6
4Bradley Linfield (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team4
5Alexander Malone (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2
1Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers6
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au4
3Nathan Haas (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team2
1Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers6
2Alexander Malone (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team4
3Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team2

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jordan Kerby (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager0:05:25
2Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:01
3David Kelly (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing0:00:03
4Adam Phelan (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team0:00:05
5Luke Davison (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness
6Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
7Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:06
8Simon Gerrans (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team
9Simon Clarke (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team
10Nathan Haas (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team0:00:07
11Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team0:00:10
12Mike Northey (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team
13Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team0:00:11
14Greg Henderson (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team
15Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling
16Damien Howson (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team0:00:13
17Bradley Linfield (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
18James Oram (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team
19Ben Grenda (Aus) Team Polygon Australia0:00:14
20Westley Gough (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team
21Alex Edmonson (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness0:00:15
22Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:00:16
23Calvin Watson (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo
24Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:17
25Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team
26Wil Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:00:18
27Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:19
28Lachlan Norris (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo
29Joseph Lewis (Aus) GPM Data #30:00:20
30Nathan Earle (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
31Graham Briggs (GBr) Great Britain National Team
32Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team0:00:21
33Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager0:00:22
34Edward White (Aus) GPM Data #3
35Scott Law (Aus) GPM Data #30:00:23
36Jay McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team
37Tom Scully (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team
38Josh Taylor (Aus) GPM Data #3
39Jai Crawford (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:25
40Sam Witmitz (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness
41Sam Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
42Robert John McCartney (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness
43Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team
44Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
45Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au
46Dean Windsor (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager
47Brendan Johnston (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager0:00:26
48Sam Spokes (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo
49Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
50Alex Clements (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
51Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
52Jake McMahon (Aus) Team Polygon Australia0:00:27
53Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling
54Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:00:28
55Jason Spencer (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing
56Tom Leaper (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing
57Andrew Roe (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness
58Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au
59Oliver Kent Spark (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team0:00:29
60Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo
61Brock Roberts (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team
62Richard Lang (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:30
63Marc Williams (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
64Dan McConnell (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager
65Karl Evans (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
66Nathan Elliott (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team
67Mark O'Brien (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness0:00:31
68Alexander Malone (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
69Pat Shaw (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:32
70Aaron Buggle (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT
71Cal Britten (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au
72Alexander Smythe (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
73Geoff Straub (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
74Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:33
75Stuart Shaw (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager
76Peter Smith (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
77Oliver Martin (Aus) Team Polygon Australia0:00:34
78Nick Woods (Aus) Pro Team Down Under
79Dylan Hately (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team
80Michael Crosbie (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing
81Thomas Donald (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au
82Matthew Goss (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team
83Chris Jory (Aus) GPM Data #30:00:35
84Julian Dean (NZl) Jayco VIS Apollo
85Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:00:36
86Stuart Smith (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au
87Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo0:00:37
88Jay Bourke (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team
89Samuel Lowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:38
90Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling
91Sam Rutherford (Aus) GPM Data #3
92Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:00:39
93Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Pro Team Down Under0:00:40
94Mathew Marshall (NZl) Pro Team Down Under0:00:41
95Ian Richards (Aus) Pro Team Down Under
96Sam McCallum (Aus) Team Polygon Australia0:00:42
97Henry Morley (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:00:43
98Jayden Copp (Aus) Pro Team Down Under
99Aaron Slavik (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
100Shannon Johnson (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing0:00:44
101Jack Matthews (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
102Shaun McCarthy (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:45
103Joel Stearnes (Aus) Team Polygon Australia0:00:46
104Rowan Dever (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team0:00:47
105Ryan MacAnally (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing0:00:48
106Michael Cupitt (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:49
107Rico Rogers (NZl) Search2retain / health.com.au0:00:53
108Sean Whitfield (Aus) Pro Team Down Under0:00:55

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team24pts
2Chris Jory (Aus) GPM Data #316
3Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team8
4Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team6
5Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers4
6Calvin Watson (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo4

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers22pts
2Calvin Watson (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo8
3Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team8
4Alexander Malone (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team6
5Bradley Linfield (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team4
6Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au4
7Nathan Haas (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team2

Best U23 rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jordan Kerby (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager0:05:25
2Adam Phelan (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team0:00:05
3Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:06
4Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team0:00:10
5Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team0:00:11
6Damien Howson (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team0:00:13
7Bradley Linfield (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
8James Oram (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team
9Alex Edmonson (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness0:00:15
10Calvin Watson (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo0:00:16
11Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team0:00:17
12Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:19
13Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager0:00:22
14Scott Law (Aus) GPM Data #30:00:23
15Jay McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team
16Josh Taylor (Aus) GPM Data #3
17Robert John McCartney (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness0:00:25
18Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team
19Brendan Johnston (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager0:00:26
20Sam Spokes (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo
21Alex Clements (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
22Jake McMahon (Aus) Team Polygon Australia0:00:27
23Oliver Kent Spark (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team0:00:29
24Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo
25Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:33
26Oliver Martin (Aus) Team Polygon Australia0:00:34
27Michael Crosbie (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing
28Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:00:36
29Stuart Smith (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au
30Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo0:00:37
31Samuel Lowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:38
32Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:00:39
33Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Pro Team Down Under0:00:40
34Mathew Marshall (NZl) Pro Team Down Under0:00:41
35Sam McCallum (Aus) Team Polygon Australia0:00:42
36Jack Matthews (Aus) Team Polygon Australia0:00:44
37Joel Stearnes (Aus) Team Polygon Australia0:00:46
38Ryan MacAnally (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing0:00:48

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
2Jayco VIS Apollo
3Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
4Grays Online New Zealand National Team
5Drapac Cycling
6Team Budget Forklifts
7Target Trek Racing Team
8Jayco Australia National Team
9GPM Data #3
10SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness
11Great Britain National Team
12Search2retain / health.com.au
13Pro Team Down Under
14Hyster / Rush Racing
15Rapha Condor JLT
16Suzuki - Bontrager
17Satalyst Giant Racing Team
18Team Polygon Australia

