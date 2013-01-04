Image 1 of 21 Winner! Aaron Donnelly (Huon-Genesys) outsprints Calvin Watson (Jayco-VIS) for Stage 1 victory at the Jayco Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 2 of 21 O'Grady and Gerrans on front talking tactics. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 21 Aaron Donnelly and Brad Linfield make their way over to the break. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 21 The vast open scenery on route to Bendigo. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 21 Jay McCarthy on the front of the peloton. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 21 Jordan Kerby. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 21 Will Walker and Lachlan Norris on one tree hill. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 21 Aaron Donnelly takes the win! (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 21 The main group sprinting to save time. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 21 The days podium. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 21 Joseph Cooper in the sprinters jersey after yesterdays prologue. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 21 Jordan Kerby rides in the bunch. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 21 Simon Gerrans makes his way to the sign on. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 21 The peloton await the start of stage 1. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 15 of 21 Jordan Kerby enjoying his time in the leaders jersey. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 16 of 21 Will Walker amongst the bunch. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 17 of 21 Can the peloton bridge the gap. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 18 of 21 Neil Van Der Ploeg was lucky to trim his locks with todays heat. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 19 of 21 Simon Clarke was looking comfortable on the Mt Massedon climb. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 20 of 21 The great Britain National team must be feeling the heat of the Aussie summer. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 21 of 21 Aaron Donnelly on the podium. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Aaron Donnelly (Huon-Genesys) has won stage 1 of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour having spent almost the entire 147.7kms at the front of the race. In a three-man race to the finish line after a full lap of the Bendigo Velodrome, Donnelly outsprinted Calvin Watson (Jayco-VIS) and Josh Atkins (Gray's Online / New Zealand National Team) with just over four hours of racing complete.

The 21-year-old's stage win was good enough to catapult him into the overall lead of the race, having finished just six seconds off the pace of Jordan Kerby (Suzuki-Bontrager) in Thursday's prologue in Williamstown.

Donnelly looks to be making a habit of getting results in tough, windy conditions, having finished as runner-up in last year's iconic Melbourne - Warrnambool Classic. He was struggling to take in his victory as he waited to pull on the yellow jersey.

"I'm a bit spent and a bit emotional as well," the Wollongong native said. "It's my first win in a long time." It was 2010 to be precise, riding with Jayco-AIS at the Thüringen-Rundfahrt U23 winning the team time trial alongside Michael Matthews, Rohan Dennis, Luke Durbridge, Michael Hepburn and Richard Lang.

As the leading trio rode in to the velodrome, the temperature gauge read 46 degrees with hot, blustery conditions punishing the riders despite race organisers moving the start in Sunbury two hours earlier than initially scheduled. So physically demanding were the conditions on Friday that the last sizeable group of riders, led by Orica-GreenEdge's Matt Goss, who is at the Sun Tour with the Australian National Team, finished 34 minutes after Donnelly crossed the finish line. The last rider to finish, mountain bike specialist Dan McConnell (Suzuki-Bontrager) was another three minutes in arrears.

Overnight leader Kerby finished over two minutes behind Donnelly. The new man in yellow was hoping to hold on for as long as he can, with the event set to conclude on Sunday on Arthurs Seat. Donnelly holds a 14 second lead over Watson with time bonuses awarded.

"We've got a really strong team. We'll just see what happens," he said.

How it unfolded...

The 108-man peloton left Sunbury with plenty of jostling for position as soon as the 3.9km neutral zone ended.

Alex Malone (Satalyst Giant) was persistent in his attacks, and would eventually earn the title of the day's Most Aggressive Rider, but it took him a good 15km to get his break to stick. Malone was joined by defending champion Nathan Haas (Australian National Team), Calvin Watson (Jayco-VIS), Aaron Donnelly (Huon-Genesys), Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain), (Brock Roberts (Target Trek), Tom Palmer (Drapac), Campbell Flakemore, Damien Howson (Degani Bakey Cafe World Tour Academy), Mike Northey (Gray's Online / New Zealand National Team) and Chris Jory (GPM Data#3) with the first KOM at beautiful Category 1 Mount Macedon of the day on the horizon.

Close to six kilometres in length, Macedon was a challenging test early on with the KOM point greeting the riders after 33.5km of racing. About halfway up, it got particularly nasty with two kilometres worth of climbing at 13%. The peloton was trailing by 3:40 and strung out 250 metres.

Haas was first man over the top, followed by Jory, and Watson. On the descent, things didn't go so smoothly for the defending champion, dropping his chain as he neared the bottom. He recovered quickly however, and was soon back with the lead group as the peloton's downhill chase reached 70km/h, closing the gap to 1:58.

With a sprint point ahead, that pretty much meant that the breakaway's game was up but Donnelly took the honours ahead of Van Der Ploeg and Haas.

Simon Gerrans (Australian National Team) was leading a chase group that included yellow jersey Jordan Kerby (Suzuki Bontrager). Malone took that as his cue to say adios and he was off the front of the race yet again with Northey and Watson for company.

Twenty-two riders, split between two chase groups, would trail the leading trio, before deciding it was better to work together to bridge the gap that hovered around the minute mark, after 52km of racing.

Malone, Atkins, Northey, Roberts, Watson, Donnelly and Linfield came together as one lead group and with 50km of racing remaining, the breakaway was looking reasonably comfortable despite the testing conditions. The gap hit its peak at 6:08 and the Australian team was on the front of the peloton looking to close it down. Just under 30kms to go, the breakaway's advantage was being gradually pegged back to 3:51 just as temperatures moved into the officially sweltering category of 40 degrees.

Donnelly took out the second sprint of the day ahead of Malone and Atkins, ensuring he would lead that competition at day's end. Shortly after, race radio reported that Stuart O'Grady (Australian National Team) having done his usual solid effort at the front of the bunch was hovering at the rear of the peloton. Meantime, the gap was under three minutes with the Category 4 climb up One Tree Hill to come and likely to produce a final selection.

Donnelly, now close to certain he would be wearing the yellow jersey at the end of the day, wanted to be sure and so, with Watson and Atkins, took off just ahead of the ascent with a little over 10kms left to race.

With Watson in particular a capable sprinter, Donnelly really pushed himself as soon as he headed into the velodrome.

"I did a lot of work coming into the finish because I knew that it was kind of on me," he explained. "I knew I'd take the yellow jersey. I knew that leading out would be the best thing."

Atkins never challenged for the win on the final straight and although Watson pushed Donnelly, he was genuinely happy with his runner-up placing.

"It was such a tough day out there," Watson said. "I came into the last 20km and I was just using all my reserves to stick with the guys.

"Aaron won and he deserved to win because he was by far the strongest guy there today. He committed with 10km to go and just rode his heart out for the yellow jersey. I'm happy for him."

The Jayco Herald Sun Tour continues on Saturday with a 146.6km stage between Mitchelton Winery at Nagambie to Healesville. Cooler conditions are expected with a top temperature of around 30 degrees.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 4:04:36 2 Calvin Watson (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 3 Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 4 Bradley Linfield (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 0:02:03 5 Alexander Malone (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 6 Brock Roberts (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team 0:02:15 7 Nathan Earle (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:02:29 8 Wil Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 9 Luke Davison (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness 10 Richard Lang (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:02:35 11 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 12 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling 13 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 14 Shaun McCarthy (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 15 Jai Crawford (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 16 Simon Clarke (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 17 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Pro Team Down Under 18 Adam Phelan (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 19 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling 20 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 21 Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 22 Cal Britten (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au 23 James Oram (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 23 Sam Rutherford (Aus) GPM Data #3 25 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager 26 Jason Spencer (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing 27 Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 28 Alex Clements (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 29 Mark O'Brien (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness 30 Oliver Kent Spark (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team 31 Karl Evans (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:02:44 32 Mathew Marshall (NZl) Pro Team Down Under 0:05:03 33 Westley Gough (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 34 Jay Bourke (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team 35 Nathan Elliott (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team 36 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 37 Joseph Lewis (Aus) GPM Data #3 0:05:07 38 Tom Scully (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 0:06:15 39 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 40 Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 0:07:31 41 Chris Jory (Aus) GPM Data #3 42 Michael Cupitt (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 43 Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 0:08:38 44 Rico Rogers (NZl) Search2retain / health.com.au 45 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling 46 Marc Williams (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 47 Greg Henderson (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 48 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling 49 Tom Leaper (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing 50 Damien Howson (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 51 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 52 Mike Northey (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 53 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 54 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team 55 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au 56 Ben Grenda (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 0:10:46 57 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au 58 Pat Shaw (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:11:27 59 Stuart Smith (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au 0:11:32 60 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 61 Nathan Haas (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 62 Sam Witmitz (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness 63 Sam Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 64 Edward White (Aus) GPM Data #3 65 Dean Windsor (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager 0:13:03 66 Michael Crosbie (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing 0:13:18 67 Ian Richards (Aus) Pro Team Down Under 0:15:51 68 Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 69 Julian Dean (NZl) Jayco VIS Apollo 70 Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 71 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 72 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 73 Robert John McCartney (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness 74 Sam Spokes (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 75 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 76 Jayden Copp (Aus) Pro Team Down Under 77 Nick Woods (Aus) Pro Team Down Under 78 Brendan Johnston (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager 0:24:04 79 Sam McCallum (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 80 Geoff Straub (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 81 Andrew Roe (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness 82 Scott Law (Aus) GPM Data #3 0:27:04 83 David Kelly (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing 0:27:15 84 Oliver Martin (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 0:31:02 85 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager 0:34:03 86 Alexander Smythe (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 87 Alex Edmonson (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness 88 Thomas Donald (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au 89 Dylan Hately (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team 90 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager 91 Henry Morley (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 92 Peter Smith (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 93 Shannon Johnson (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing 94 Ryan MacAnally (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing 95 Samuel Lowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team 96 Graham Briggs (GBr) Great Britain National Team 97 Aaron Buggle (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT 98 Matthew Goss (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 0:34:08 99 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 100 Jack Matthews (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 101 Jake McMahon (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 102 Rowan Dever (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team 103 Josh Taylor (Aus) GPM Data #3 104 Dan McConnell (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager 0:37:30 DNF Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain National Team DNF Sean Whitfield (Aus) Pro Team Down Under DNF Joel Stearnes (Aus) Team Polygon Australia DNF Aaron Slavik (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 24 pts 2 Chris Jory (Aus) GPM Data #3 16 3 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 8 4 Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 6 5 Calvin Watson (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 4 6 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 4

Sprint (finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 10 pts 2 Calvin Watson (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 8 3 Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 6 4 Bradley Linfield (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 4 5 Alexander Malone (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 2 1 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 6 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au 4 3 Nathan Haas (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 2 1 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 6 2 Alexander Malone (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 4 3 Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 2

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager 0:05:25 2 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:00:01 3 David Kelly (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing 0:00:03 4 Adam Phelan (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 0:00:05 5 Luke Davison (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness 6 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 7 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:00:06 8 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 9 Simon Clarke (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 10 Nathan Haas (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 0:00:07 11 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 0:00:10 12 Mike Northey (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 13 Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 0:00:11 14 Greg Henderson (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 15 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling 16 Damien Howson (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 0:00:13 17 Bradley Linfield (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 18 James Oram (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 19 Ben Grenda (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 0:00:14 20 Westley Gough (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 21 Alex Edmonson (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness 0:00:15 22 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:00:16 23 Calvin Watson (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 24 Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:17 25 Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 26 Wil Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:00:18 27 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:19 28 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 29 Joseph Lewis (Aus) GPM Data #3 0:00:20 30 Nathan Earle (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 31 Graham Briggs (GBr) Great Britain National Team 32 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 0:00:21 33 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager 0:00:22 34 Edward White (Aus) GPM Data #3 35 Scott Law (Aus) GPM Data #3 0:00:23 36 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 37 Tom Scully (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 38 Josh Taylor (Aus) GPM Data #3 39 Jai Crawford (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:00:25 40 Sam Witmitz (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness 41 Sam Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 42 Robert John McCartney (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness 43 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team 44 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 45 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au 46 Dean Windsor (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager 47 Brendan Johnston (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager 0:00:26 48 Sam Spokes (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 49 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 50 Alex Clements (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 51 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 52 Jake McMahon (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 0:00:27 53 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling 54 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:00:28 55 Jason Spencer (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing 56 Tom Leaper (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing 57 Andrew Roe (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness 58 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au 59 Oliver Kent Spark (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team 0:00:29 60 Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 61 Brock Roberts (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team 62 Richard Lang (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:30 63 Marc Williams (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 64 Dan McConnell (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager 65 Karl Evans (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 66 Nathan Elliott (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team 67 Mark O'Brien (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness 0:00:31 68 Alexander Malone (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 69 Pat Shaw (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:00:32 70 Aaron Buggle (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT 71 Cal Britten (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au 72 Alexander Smythe (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 73 Geoff Straub (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 74 Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:33 75 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager 76 Peter Smith (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 77 Oliver Martin (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 0:00:34 78 Nick Woods (Aus) Pro Team Down Under 79 Dylan Hately (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team 80 Michael Crosbie (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing 81 Thomas Donald (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au 82 Matthew Goss (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 83 Chris Jory (Aus) GPM Data #3 0:00:35 84 Julian Dean (NZl) Jayco VIS Apollo 85 Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:00:36 86 Stuart Smith (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au 87 Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 0:00:37 88 Jay Bourke (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team 89 Samuel Lowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:38 90 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling 91 Sam Rutherford (Aus) GPM Data #3 92 Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:00:39 93 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Pro Team Down Under 0:00:40 94 Mathew Marshall (NZl) Pro Team Down Under 0:00:41 95 Ian Richards (Aus) Pro Team Down Under 96 Sam McCallum (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 0:00:42 97 Henry Morley (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:00:43 98 Jayden Copp (Aus) Pro Team Down Under 99 Aaron Slavik (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 100 Shannon Johnson (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing 0:00:44 101 Jack Matthews (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 102 Shaun McCarthy (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:45 103 Joel Stearnes (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 0:00:46 104 Rowan Dever (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team 0:00:47 105 Ryan MacAnally (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing 0:00:48 106 Michael Cupitt (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:49 107 Rico Rogers (NZl) Search2retain / health.com.au 0:00:53 108 Sean Whitfield (Aus) Pro Team Down Under 0:00:55

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 24 pts 2 Chris Jory (Aus) GPM Data #3 16 3 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 8 4 Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 6 5 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 4 6 Calvin Watson (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 4

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 22 pts 2 Calvin Watson (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 8 3 Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 8 4 Alexander Malone (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 6 5 Bradley Linfield (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 4 6 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au 4 7 Nathan Haas (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 2

Best U23 rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager 0:05:25 2 Adam Phelan (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 0:00:05 3 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:00:06 4 Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 0:00:10 5 Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 0:00:11 6 Damien Howson (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 0:00:13 7 Bradley Linfield (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 8 James Oram (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 9 Alex Edmonson (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness 0:00:15 10 Calvin Watson (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 0:00:16 11 Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team 0:00:17 12 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:19 13 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager 0:00:22 14 Scott Law (Aus) GPM Data #3 0:00:23 15 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team 16 Josh Taylor (Aus) GPM Data #3 17 Robert John McCartney (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness 0:00:25 18 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team 19 Brendan Johnston (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager 0:00:26 20 Sam Spokes (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 21 Alex Clements (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team 22 Jake McMahon (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 0:00:27 23 Oliver Kent Spark (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team 0:00:29 24 Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 25 Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:33 26 Oliver Martin (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 0:00:34 27 Michael Crosbie (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing 28 Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:00:36 29 Stuart Smith (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au 30 Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo 0:00:37 31 Samuel Lowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:38 32 Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:00:39 33 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Pro Team Down Under 0:00:40 34 Mathew Marshall (NZl) Pro Team Down Under 0:00:41 35 Sam McCallum (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 0:00:42 36 Jack Matthews (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 0:00:44 37 Joel Stearnes (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 0:00:46 38 Ryan MacAnally (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing 0:00:48