Donnelly earns biggest win of his career in Bendigo
Huon - Genesys takes the fight to more experienced rivals once again
Stage 1: Sunbury - Bendigo
Aaron Donnelly (Huon-Genesys) has won stage 1 of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour having spent almost the entire 147.7kms at the front of the race. In a three-man race to the finish line after a full lap of the Bendigo Velodrome, Donnelly outsprinted Calvin Watson (Jayco-VIS) and Josh Atkins (Gray's Online / New Zealand National Team) with just over four hours of racing complete.
The 21-year-old's stage win was good enough to catapult him into the overall lead of the race, having finished just six seconds off the pace of Jordan Kerby (Suzuki-Bontrager) in Thursday's prologue in Williamstown.
Donnelly looks to be making a habit of getting results in tough, windy conditions, having finished as runner-up in last year's iconic Melbourne - Warrnambool Classic. He was struggling to take in his victory as he waited to pull on the yellow jersey.
"I'm a bit spent and a bit emotional as well," the Wollongong native said. "It's my first win in a long time." It was 2010 to be precise, riding with Jayco-AIS at the Thüringen-Rundfahrt U23 winning the team time trial alongside Michael Matthews, Rohan Dennis, Luke Durbridge, Michael Hepburn and Richard Lang.
As the leading trio rode in to the velodrome, the temperature gauge read 46 degrees with hot, blustery conditions punishing the riders despite race organisers moving the start in Sunbury two hours earlier than initially scheduled. So physically demanding were the conditions on Friday that the last sizeable group of riders, led by Orica-GreenEdge's Matt Goss, who is at the Sun Tour with the Australian National Team, finished 34 minutes after Donnelly crossed the finish line. The last rider to finish, mountain bike specialist Dan McConnell (Suzuki-Bontrager) was another three minutes in arrears.
Overnight leader Kerby finished over two minutes behind Donnelly. The new man in yellow was hoping to hold on for as long as he can, with the event set to conclude on Sunday on Arthurs Seat. Donnelly holds a 14 second lead over Watson with time bonuses awarded.
"We've got a really strong team. We'll just see what happens," he said.
How it unfolded...
The 108-man peloton left Sunbury with plenty of jostling for position as soon as the 3.9km neutral zone ended.
Alex Malone (Satalyst Giant) was persistent in his attacks, and would eventually earn the title of the day's Most Aggressive Rider, but it took him a good 15km to get his break to stick. Malone was joined by defending champion Nathan Haas (Australian National Team), Calvin Watson (Jayco-VIS), Aaron Donnelly (Huon-Genesys), Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain), (Brock Roberts (Target Trek), Tom Palmer (Drapac), Campbell Flakemore, Damien Howson (Degani Bakey Cafe World Tour Academy), Mike Northey (Gray's Online / New Zealand National Team) and Chris Jory (GPM Data#3) with the first KOM at beautiful Category 1 Mount Macedon of the day on the horizon.
Close to six kilometres in length, Macedon was a challenging test early on with the KOM point greeting the riders after 33.5km of racing. About halfway up, it got particularly nasty with two kilometres worth of climbing at 13%. The peloton was trailing by 3:40 and strung out 250 metres.
Haas was first man over the top, followed by Jory, and Watson. On the descent, things didn't go so smoothly for the defending champion, dropping his chain as he neared the bottom. He recovered quickly however, and was soon back with the lead group as the peloton's downhill chase reached 70km/h, closing the gap to 1:58.
With a sprint point ahead, that pretty much meant that the breakaway's game was up but Donnelly took the honours ahead of Van Der Ploeg and Haas.
Simon Gerrans (Australian National Team) was leading a chase group that included yellow jersey Jordan Kerby (Suzuki Bontrager). Malone took that as his cue to say adios and he was off the front of the race yet again with Northey and Watson for company.
Twenty-two riders, split between two chase groups, would trail the leading trio, before deciding it was better to work together to bridge the gap that hovered around the minute mark, after 52km of racing.
Malone, Atkins, Northey, Roberts, Watson, Donnelly and Linfield came together as one lead group and with 50km of racing remaining, the breakaway was looking reasonably comfortable despite the testing conditions. The gap hit its peak at 6:08 and the Australian team was on the front of the peloton looking to close it down. Just under 30kms to go, the breakaway's advantage was being gradually pegged back to 3:51 just as temperatures moved into the officially sweltering category of 40 degrees.
Donnelly took out the second sprint of the day ahead of Malone and Atkins, ensuring he would lead that competition at day's end. Shortly after, race radio reported that Stuart O'Grady (Australian National Team) having done his usual solid effort at the front of the bunch was hovering at the rear of the peloton. Meantime, the gap was under three minutes with the Category 4 climb up One Tree Hill to come and likely to produce a final selection.
Donnelly, now close to certain he would be wearing the yellow jersey at the end of the day, wanted to be sure and so, with Watson and Atkins, took off just ahead of the ascent with a little over 10kms left to race.
With Watson in particular a capable sprinter, Donnelly really pushed himself as soon as he headed into the velodrome.
"I did a lot of work coming into the finish because I knew that it was kind of on me," he explained. "I knew I'd take the yellow jersey. I knew that leading out would be the best thing."
Atkins never challenged for the win on the final straight and although Watson pushed Donnelly, he was genuinely happy with his runner-up placing.
"It was such a tough day out there," Watson said. "I came into the last 20km and I was just using all my reserves to stick with the guys.
"Aaron won and he deserved to win because he was by far the strongest guy there today. He committed with 10km to go and just rode his heart out for the yellow jersey. I'm happy for him."
The Jayco Herald Sun Tour continues on Saturday with a 146.6km stage between Mitchelton Winery at Nagambie to Healesville. Cooler conditions are expected with a top temperature of around 30 degrees.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|4:04:36
|2
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo
|3
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team
|4
|Bradley Linfield (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
|0:02:03
|5
|Alexander Malone (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|6
|Brock Roberts (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:02:15
|7
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:02:29
|8
|Wil Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|9
|Luke Davison (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness
|10
|Richard Lang (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:02:35
|11
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|12
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|13
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team
|14
|Shaun McCarthy (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|15
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|16
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team
|17
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Pro Team Down Under
|18
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
|19
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|20
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo
|21
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|22
|Cal Britten (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au
|23
|James Oram (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team
|23
|Sam Rutherford (Aus) GPM Data #3
|25
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager
|26
|Jason Spencer (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing
|27
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo
|28
|Alex Clements (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
|29
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness
|30
|Oliver Kent Spark (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team
|31
|Karl Evans (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:02:44
|32
|Mathew Marshall (NZl) Pro Team Down Under
|0:05:03
|33
|Westley Gough (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team
|34
|Jay Bourke (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team
|35
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team
|36
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|37
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) GPM Data #3
|0:05:07
|38
|Tom Scully (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team
|0:06:15
|39
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|40
|Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
|0:07:31
|41
|Chris Jory (Aus) GPM Data #3
|42
|Michael Cupitt (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|43
|Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo
|0:08:38
|44
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Search2retain / health.com.au
|45
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|46
|Marc Williams (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|47
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team
|48
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|49
|Tom Leaper (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing
|50
|Damien Howson (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
|51
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team
|52
|Mike Northey (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team
|53
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|54
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|55
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au
|56
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|0:10:46
|57
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au
|58
|Pat Shaw (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:11:27
|59
|Stuart Smith (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au
|0:11:32
|60
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team
|61
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team
|62
|Sam Witmitz (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness
|63
|Sam Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|64
|Edward White (Aus) GPM Data #3
|65
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager
|0:13:03
|66
|Michael Crosbie (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing
|0:13:18
|67
|Ian Richards (Aus) Pro Team Down Under
|0:15:51
|68
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|69
|Julian Dean (NZl) Jayco VIS Apollo
|70
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|71
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|72
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
|73
|Robert John McCartney (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness
|74
|Sam Spokes (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo
|75
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|76
|Jayden Copp (Aus) Pro Team Down Under
|77
|Nick Woods (Aus) Pro Team Down Under
|78
|Brendan Johnston (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager
|0:24:04
|79
|Sam McCallum (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|80
|Geoff Straub (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|81
|Andrew Roe (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness
|82
|Scott Law (Aus) GPM Data #3
|0:27:04
|83
|David Kelly (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing
|0:27:15
|84
|Oliver Martin (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|0:31:02
|85
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager
|0:34:03
|86
|Alexander Smythe (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|87
|Alex Edmonson (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness
|88
|Thomas Donald (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au
|89
|Dylan Hately (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team
|90
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager
|91
|Henry Morley (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|92
|Peter Smith (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|93
|Shannon Johnson (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing
|94
|Ryan MacAnally (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing
|95
|Samuel Lowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|96
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|97
|Aaron Buggle (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT
|98
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team
|0:34:08
|99
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|100
|Jack Matthews (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|101
|Jake McMahon (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|102
|Rowan Dever (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team
|103
|Josh Taylor (Aus) GPM Data #3
|104
|Dan McConnell (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager
|0:37:30
|DNF
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|DNF
|Sean Whitfield (Aus) Pro Team Down Under
|DNF
|Joel Stearnes (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|DNF
|Aaron Slavik (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team
|24
|pts
|2
|Chris Jory (Aus) GPM Data #3
|16
|3
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
|8
|4
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team
|6
|5
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo
|4
|6
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|10
|pts
|2
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo
|8
|3
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team
|6
|4
|Bradley Linfield (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
|4
|5
|Alexander Malone (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|2
|1
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|6
|2
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au
|4
|3
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team
|2
|1
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|6
|2
|Alexander Malone (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|4
|3
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager
|0:05:25
|2
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:00:01
|3
|David Kelly (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing
|0:00:03
|4
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
|0:00:05
|5
|Luke Davison (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness
|6
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|7
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:00:06
|8
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team
|9
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team
|10
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team
|0:00:07
|11
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
|0:00:10
|12
|Mike Northey (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team
|13
|Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
|0:00:11
|14
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team
|15
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|16
|Damien Howson (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
|0:00:13
|17
|Bradley Linfield (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
|18
|James Oram (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team
|19
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|0:00:14
|20
|Westley Gough (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team
|21
|Alex Edmonson (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness
|0:00:15
|22
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:00:16
|23
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo
|24
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:17
|25
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team
|26
|Wil Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:00:18
|27
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:19
|28
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo
|29
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) GPM Data #3
|0:00:20
|30
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|31
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|32
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team
|0:00:21
|33
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager
|0:00:22
|34
|Edward White (Aus) GPM Data #3
|35
|Scott Law (Aus) GPM Data #3
|0:00:23
|36
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team
|37
|Tom Scully (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team
|38
|Josh Taylor (Aus) GPM Data #3
|39
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:00:25
|40
|Sam Witmitz (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness
|41
|Sam Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|42
|Robert John McCartney (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness
|43
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|44
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|45
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au
|46
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager
|47
|Brendan Johnston (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager
|0:00:26
|48
|Sam Spokes (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo
|49
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|50
|Alex Clements (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
|51
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|52
|Jake McMahon (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|0:00:27
|53
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|54
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:00:28
|55
|Jason Spencer (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing
|56
|Tom Leaper (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing
|57
|Andrew Roe (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness
|58
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au
|59
|Oliver Kent Spark (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:00:29
|60
|Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo
|61
|Brock Roberts (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team
|62
|Richard Lang (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:30
|63
|Marc Williams (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|64
|Dan McConnell (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager
|65
|Karl Evans (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|66
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team
|67
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness
|0:00:31
|68
|Alexander Malone (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|69
|Pat Shaw (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:00:32
|70
|Aaron Buggle (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT
|71
|Cal Britten (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au
|72
|Alexander Smythe (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|73
|Geoff Straub (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|74
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:33
|75
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager
|76
|Peter Smith (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|77
|Oliver Martin (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|0:00:34
|78
|Nick Woods (Aus) Pro Team Down Under
|79
|Dylan Hately (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team
|80
|Michael Crosbie (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing
|81
|Thomas Donald (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au
|82
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team
|83
|Chris Jory (Aus) GPM Data #3
|0:00:35
|84
|Julian Dean (NZl) Jayco VIS Apollo
|85
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:00:36
|86
|Stuart Smith (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au
|87
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo
|0:00:37
|88
|Jay Bourke (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team
|89
|Samuel Lowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:38
|90
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|91
|Sam Rutherford (Aus) GPM Data #3
|92
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:00:39
|93
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Pro Team Down Under
|0:00:40
|94
|Mathew Marshall (NZl) Pro Team Down Under
|0:00:41
|95
|Ian Richards (Aus) Pro Team Down Under
|96
|Sam McCallum (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|0:00:42
|97
|Henry Morley (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:00:43
|98
|Jayden Copp (Aus) Pro Team Down Under
|99
|Aaron Slavik (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|100
|Shannon Johnson (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing
|0:00:44
|101
|Jack Matthews (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|102
|Shaun McCarthy (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:45
|103
|Joel Stearnes (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|0:00:46
|104
|Rowan Dever (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:00:47
|105
|Ryan MacAnally (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing
|0:00:48
|106
|Michael Cupitt (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:49
|107
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Search2retain / health.com.au
|0:00:53
|108
|Sean Whitfield (Aus) Pro Team Down Under
|0:00:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team
|24
|pts
|2
|Chris Jory (Aus) GPM Data #3
|16
|3
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
|8
|4
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team
|6
|5
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|4
|6
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|22
|pts
|2
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo
|8
|3
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team
|8
|4
|Alexander Malone (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|6
|5
|Bradley Linfield (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
|4
|6
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au
|4
|7
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager
|0:05:25
|2
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:00:06
|4
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
|0:00:11
|6
|Damien Howson (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
|0:00:13
|7
|Bradley Linfield (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
|8
|James Oram (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team
|9
|Alex Edmonson (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness
|0:00:15
|10
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo
|0:00:16
|11
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online New Zealand National Team
|0:00:17
|12
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:19
|13
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager
|0:00:22
|14
|Scott Law (Aus) GPM Data #3
|0:00:23
|15
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Jayco Australia National Team
|16
|Josh Taylor (Aus) GPM Data #3
|17
|Robert John McCartney (Aus) SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness
|0:00:25
|18
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|19
|Brendan Johnston (Aus) Suzuki - Bontrager
|0:00:26
|20
|Sam Spokes (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo
|21
|Alex Clements (Aus) Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
|22
|Jake McMahon (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|0:00:27
|23
|Oliver Kent Spark (Aus) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:00:29
|24
|Thomas Hamilton (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo
|25
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:33
|26
|Oliver Martin (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|0:00:34
|27
|Michael Crosbie (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing
|28
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:00:36
|29
|Stuart Smith (Aus) Search2retain / health.com.au
|30
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco VIS Apollo
|0:00:37
|31
|Samuel Lowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:38
|32
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:00:39
|33
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Pro Team Down Under
|0:00:40
|34
|Mathew Marshall (NZl) Pro Team Down Under
|0:00:41
|35
|Sam McCallum (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|0:00:42
|36
|Jack Matthews (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|0:00:44
|37
|Joel Stearnes (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|0:00:46
|38
|Ryan MacAnally (Aus) Hyster / Rush Racing
|0:00:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
|2
|Jayco VIS Apollo
|3
|Degani Bakery Café World Tour Academy Team
|4
|Grays Online New Zealand National Team
|5
|Drapac Cycling
|6
|Team Budget Forklifts
|7
|Target Trek Racing Team
|8
|Jayco Australia National Team
|9
|GPM Data #3
|10
|SASI Cycling / Feelgood Fitness
|11
|Great Britain National Team
|12
|Search2retain / health.com.au
|13
|Pro Team Down Under
|14
|Hyster / Rush Racing
|15
|Rapha Condor JLT
|16
|Suzuki - Bontrager
|17
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|18
|Team Polygon Australia
