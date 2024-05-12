Itzulia Women: Demi Vollering takes overall victory with dominant stage 3 solo win
SD Worx-Protime maintain 100% record in Basque stage race
Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) has asserted herself as the queen of the Basque Country, attacking on the Mendizorrotz climb and soloing to the finish to win the final stage and the GC of the Itzulia Women, her sixth stage win and second overall victory in the Basque stage race.
At the finish in Donostia, Vollering had a 44-second lead and could celebrate her victory. Thalita de Jong (Lotto Dstny Ladies) won the sprint for second place ahead of Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) and Olivia Baril (Movistar Team).
“It was a hard day for me because I had stomach problems today, but we had made a plan to attack on the last climb and try to stay away. If not, then I have Marlen in that group behind me and the rest of my teammates, then we could play the game, but I could stay away, and I am really happy with that. It feels good to do such a long solo,” said Vollering.
“I always really liked this race, so I’m really happy I can win again. It’s amazing, we win every stage three years in a row, that’s incredible. It says something about what a strong team we are and how much we like these kinds of races, to always be very active and take it into our own hands. And I also like to work for my teammates, Mischa did really well the last two days, so I’m happy that we can do it like this as a team."
Bredewold finishes runner-up to her teammate, 34 seconds down, while Juliette Labous (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) completes the podium in third place at 52 seconds.
More to come...
