Itzulia Women: Demi Vollering takes overall victory with dominant stage 3 solo win

By
published

SD Worx-Protime maintain 100% record in Basque stage race

Jump to:
Image 1 of 1
Demi Vollerig wins stage 3 of Itzulia Women
Demi Vollering wins stage 3 of Itzulia Women(Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) has asserted herself as the queen of the Basque Country, attacking on the Mendizorrotz climb and soloing to the finish to win the final stage and the GC of the Itzulia Women, her sixth stage win and second overall victory in the Basque stage race.

At the finish in Donostia, Vollering had a 44-second lead and could celebrate her victory. Thalita de Jong (Lotto Dstny Ladies) won the sprint for second place ahead of Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) and Olivia Baril (Movistar Team).

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

Latest on Cyclingnews