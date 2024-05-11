Itzulia Women: Mischa Bredewold takes back-to-back wins on stage 2

Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) repeated her success from stage 1 of Itzulia Women, winning stage 2 from a group of three that formed in the finale of the stage. Mavi García (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) finished second while Juliette Labous (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) took third.

Bredewold and García bridged across to Labous who had attacked with 12km to go, and as Labous and García worked hard to maximise their GC time gain, Bredewold could sit on their wheels.

Labous led the trio onto the uphill finish in Basauri where García took the lead 300 metres from the line, but Bredewold jumped from the Spanish champion's wheel in the last 150 metres to take the stage and continue her team's 100% record with eight stage wins out of eight possible in the Basque race.

More to come...

