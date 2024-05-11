Itzulia Women: Mischa Bredewold takes back-to-back wins on stage 2

SD Worx-Protime maintain 100% win record with García second, Labous third in Basauri

Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) repeated her success from stage 1 of Itzulia Women, winning stage 2 from a group of three that formed in the finale of the stage. Mavi García (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) finished second while Juliette Labous (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) took third.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

