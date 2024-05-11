Itzulia Women: Mischa Bredewold takes back-to-back wins on stage 2
SD Worx-Protime maintain 100% win record with García second, Labous third in Basauri
Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) repeated her success from stage 1 of Itzulia Women, winning stage 2 from a group of three that formed in the finale of the stage. Mavi García (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) finished second while Juliette Labous (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) took third.
Bredewold and García bridged across to Labous who had attacked with 12km to go, and as Labous and García worked hard to maximise their GC time gain, Bredewold could sit on their wheels.
Labous led the trio onto the uphill finish in Basauri where García took the lead 300 metres from the line, but Bredewold jumped from the Spanish champion's wheel in the last 150 metres to take the stage and continue her team's 100% record with eight stage wins out of eight possible in the Basque race.
More to come...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia stage 8 Live - A summit battle for the maglia rosaA 15km climb to Prati di Tivo will give Pogacar the chance to attack, or be attacked...
-
Itzulia Women: Mischa Bredewold takes back-to-back wins on stage 2SD Worx-Protime maintain 100% win record with García second, Labous third in Basauri
-
Christophe Laporte pulls out of Giro d'Italia before stage 8 after replacing Van AertVisma-Lease a Bike bad luck continues with Frenchman not taking stage 8 start
-
UCI Gravel World Series – Brendan Johnston, Justine Barrow conquer climbs of NannupMark Chong and Cassia Boglio second again at Western Australian SEVEN event