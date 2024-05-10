Itzulia Women: Mischa Bredewold sprints to stage 1 victory

Arlenis Sierra second, Demi Vollering third in Elgoibar

ELGOIBAR SPAIN MAY 10 Mischa Bredewold of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Arlenis Sierra Canadilla of Cuba and Movistar Team and Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime during the 3rd Itzulia Women 2024 Stage 1 a 140km stage from VitoriaGasteiz to Elgoibar UCIWWT on May 10 2024 in Elgoibar Spain Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Mischa Bredewold celebrates the win on stage 1 of Itzulia Women(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 1 of the Itzulia Women. Led out by her teammate Demi Vollering, Bredewold was first to the line in a reduced bunch sprint in Elgoibar.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

