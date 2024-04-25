Itzulia Women past winners
Champions 2022-2023
Swipe to scroll horizontally
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2023
|Marlen Reusser (Sui) SD Worx
|2022
|Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx
