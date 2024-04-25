Itzulia Women past winners

2023 Itzulia Women podium: second place Demi Vollering (SD Worx), winner Marlen Reusser (SD Worx) and third place Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2023Marlen Reusser (Sui) SD Worx
2022Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx

