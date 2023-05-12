Demi Vollering solos home to win Itzulia Women opener
Reusser completes SD Worx one-two ahead of Niewiadoma
Demi Vollering opened the defence of her Itzulia Women title with an emphatic solo victory on stage 1 in Markina-Xemein.
Marlen Reusser made it a one-two for the Dutch outfit SD Worx, finishing 46 seconds behind her teammate with Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram) in third. Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) finished in fourth on the day unable to live with Vollering on the final climb.
The Dutchwoman accelerated at the foot of the Urkaregi (5.8km at 4.6%) with Niewiadoma in her wheel before accelerating away from her and the rest of the peloton 12.6km from the finish.
Vollering will lead the general classification into stage two, 50 seconds ahead of Reusser in second and Niewadoma a further four seconds back in third. This was Vollering's eighth victory of the year and seventh at World Tour level adding to her incredible 2023 season.
More to come...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
