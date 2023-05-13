Demi Vollering dominates Itzulia Women with stage 2 victory

By James Moultrie
published

Vollering beats Paladin and Marlen Reusser to take second back-to-back Itzulia stage win

AMURRIO SPAIN MAY 13 Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx Yellow leader jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 2nd Itzulia Women 2023 Stage 2 a 1332 stage from VitoriaGasteiz to Amurrio UCIWWT on May 13 2023 in Amurrio Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Demi Vollering (SD Worx) made it two from two as she sprinted to victory on stage 2 of Itzulia Women ahead of Soraya Paladin (Canyon SRAM) in second and Marlen Reusser (SD Worx) in third.

The Dutchwoman maintains her 100% win record at Itzulia Women after winning all three stages in last year’s race, before winning stage 1 of this year's race on Friday.

She extends her overall lead to 56 seconds in the general classification with the 10 bonuses on the line, ahead of teammate Marlen Reusser in second and Kasia Niewiadoma in third, a further 9 seconds behind.

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon SRAM) finished fourth after looking the strongest on the final uncategorised climb. Vollering was able to hang on over the top and everything came back together before the final sprint into Amurrio.

More to come...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Moultrie

Latest on Cyclingnews