Demi Vollering dominates Itzulia Women with stage 2 victory

Demi Vollering (SD Worx) made it two from two as she sprinted to victory on stage 2 of Itzulia Women ahead of Soraya Paladin (Canyon SRAM) in second and Marlen Reusser (SD Worx) in third.

The Dutchwoman maintains her 100% win record at Itzulia Women after winning all three stages in last year’s race, before winning stage 1 of this year's race on Friday.

She extends her overall lead to 56 seconds in the general classification with the 10 bonuses on the line, ahead of teammate Marlen Reusser in second and Kasia Niewiadoma in third, a further 9 seconds behind.

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon SRAM) finished fourth after looking the strongest on the final uncategorised climb. Vollering was able to hang on over the top and everything came back together before the final sprint into Amurrio.



More to come...

Results

