Reusser breaks Vollering's stage winning streak, wins Itzulia 2023 with solo attack

By James Moultrie
published

Vollering wins sprint from chasing group for SD Worx 1-2

Image 1 of 14
SAN SEBASTIAN SPAIN MAY 14 Marlen Reusser of Switzerland and Team SD Worx Green Points Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 2nd Itzulia Women 2023 Stage 3 a 1148km stage from Donostia San Sebastian to Donostia San Sebastian UCIWWT on May 14 2023 in Donostia San Sebastian Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Marlen Reusser (SD Worx) wins the final Itzulia stage and the overall (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Marlen Reusser (SD Worx) overtook teammate Demi Vollering (SD Worx) and claimed overall victory at Itzulia Women 2023 as she won the third and final stage with a 12.8km solo effort.

Vollering won the reduced-group sprint behind for second ahead of Olivia Baril (UAE ADQ) in third after the chasers significantly slowed in the final kilometre.

The duo of Annemiek Van Vleuten (Movistar) and Vollering broke away from the rest of the field up the final climb to Mendizorrotz before being caught by the chasing trio of Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon SRAM), Baril and Reusser.

Vollering stifled any attempts to chase her teammate after Reusser attacked from the back of the group, allowing the Swiss rider to gain enough time to take her second and third World Tour-level victories of the season.

Reusser took the overall 1:50 ahead of Vollering, with Niewiadoma a further 1:09 behind.

More to come.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Moultrie

Latest on Cyclingnews