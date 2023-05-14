Reusser breaks Vollering's stage winning streak, wins Itzulia 2023 with solo attack
Vollering wins sprint from chasing group for SD Worx 1-2
Marlen Reusser (SD Worx) overtook teammate Demi Vollering (SD Worx) and claimed overall victory at Itzulia Women 2023 as she won the third and final stage with a 12.8km solo effort.
Vollering won the reduced-group sprint behind for second ahead of Olivia Baril (UAE ADQ) in third after the chasers significantly slowed in the final kilometre.
The duo of Annemiek Van Vleuten (Movistar) and Vollering broke away from the rest of the field up the final climb to Mendizorrotz before being caught by the chasing trio of Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon SRAM), Baril and Reusser.
Vollering stifled any attempts to chase her teammate after Reusser attacked from the back of the group, allowing the Swiss rider to gain enough time to take her second and third World Tour-level victories of the season.
Reusser took the overall 1:50 ahead of Vollering, with Niewiadoma a further 1:09 behind.
More to come.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
