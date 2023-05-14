Reusser breaks Vollering's stage winning streak, wins Itzulia 2023 with solo attack

Image 1 of 14 Marlen Reusser (SD Worx) wins the final Itzulia stage and the overall (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Marlen Reusser (SD Worx) wins the final Itzulia stage and the overall (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Marlen Reusser (SD Worx) wins the final Itzulia stage and the overall (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Marlen Reusser (SD Worx) on the attack on the final Itzulia stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Marlen Reusser (SD Worx) on the attack on the final Itzulia stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Marlen Reusser (SD Worx) attacks (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Evita Muzic (FDJ-Suez) with Marlen Reusser, Kasia Nieuwiadoma and Olivia Baril (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Annemiek van Vleuten attacked on the final climb and Vollering was on her wheel (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Van Vleuten attacks followed closely by Vollering (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Marta Cavalli on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) The early breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Demi Vollering (SD Worx) in yellow, leads the chase (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) The yellow jersey group on the final stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Demi Vollering (SD Worx) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Marlen Reusser (SD Worx) overtook teammate Demi Vollering (SD Worx) and claimed overall victory at Itzulia Women 2023 as she won the third and final stage with a 12.8km solo effort.

Vollering won the reduced-group sprint behind for second ahead of Olivia Baril (UAE ADQ) in third after the chasers significantly slowed in the final kilometre.

The duo of Annemiek Van Vleuten (Movistar) and Vollering broke away from the rest of the field up the final climb to Mendizorrotz before being caught by the chasing trio of Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon SRAM), Baril and Reusser.

Vollering stifled any attempts to chase her teammate after Reusser attacked from the back of the group, allowing the Swiss rider to gain enough time to take her second and third World Tour-level victories of the season.

Reusser took the overall 1:50 ahead of Vollering, with Niewiadoma a further 1:09 behind.

More to come.

