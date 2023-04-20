Itzulia Women 2023 route
All the route details for the 2nd edition of the three-day race
The second edition of Itzulia Women will offer the peloton a 370.2km race spread across three days of racing from May 12-14 in Spain.
This edition will include seven categorised mountain passes - one category 1, two category 2, and four category 3 - for a challenging event suited to the best climbers on the Women's WorldTour.
Stage 1: Etxebarria to Markina-Xemein, 122.2km
The opening stage begins in Etxebarria with back-to-back ascents beginning at the 50km-mark of the race. The categorised ascents, Gontzagaraigana and Urkaregi passes, are followed by a descent into the finish where the fight for the stage win and first yellow jersey will happen in Markina-Xemein.
Stage 2: Vitoria-Gasteiz to Amurrio, 133.2km
After a relatively quiet start, the peloton will reach the first categorised mountain pass at La Tejera. The race will undulate and descend into the intermediate sprints and their time bonuses will be important for the overall classification. A steep climb over the Malkuartu is followed by a 5km descent toward the finish that could see a breakaway succeed in Amurrio.
Stage 3: Donostia to Donostia, 114.8km
In the most decisive stage of the three days, the peloton will tackle a similar route to the Classica San Sebastian, which includes the Jaizkibel, Gurutze, and the climb up the Murgil wall to Mendizorrotz, followed by a descent and flat-run into Donostia.
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
