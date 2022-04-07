Itzulia Basque Country: Dani Martinez wins stage 4
By Stephen Farrand published
Ineos rider denies Alaphilippe and Ulissi as Roglič keeps race lead
Dani Martinez produced an impressive uphill sprint to snatched victory on stage 4 of Itzulia Basque Country race near Bilbao.
The Colombian made sure he took the best line into the narrow rising finish and had the speed to hold off World Champion Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) and Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates).
Race leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) was fourth after surging late to the line.
Victor Lafay (Cofidis) was part of the early break and then bravely attacked alone, only to be caught with one kilometre to go.
Roglič kept his five-second lead on Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), with Martinez moving up five places to third thanks to the time bonus. He is now only 11 seconds down on Roglič, with his teammate Adam Yates fifth at 18 seconds.
It was Martinez’s second win of 2022 after taking the Colombian national time trial title in February. He has also finished third overall at the Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta and Paris-Nice.
“It was a strong group of strong riders but I had great legs and knew the finish dragged up. With 200 metres to go I felt there was a stall so I decided to go,” Martinez explained.
“We had Geraint Thomas up front and so I tried to go in the attack on the last climb but then I also thought to save it for the finish.
“The overall classification is close but there are two difficult stages to come. We’re riding well and we’re well placed with Adam Yates too. We’ll see how it goes tomorrow.”
More to come.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|4:15:23
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|5
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|6
|Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-EasyPost
|8
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|14:05:10
|2
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:11
|4
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:14
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:18
|6
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:19
|7
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|8
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis
|0:00:20
|9
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00:22
|10
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:32
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1†
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and Cycling Weekly, among other publications.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Best cycling backpacks 2022: Comfort, capacity, protection, and utilityThe best cycling backpacks will carry a heavy load with ease, with added features to aid the daily commuter
-
Pogacar apologised to Van Baarle after post-Tour of Flanders outburstTour de France champion frustrated by being shut out of podium
-
Itzulia Basque Country: Dani Martinez wins stage 4Ineos rider denies Alaphilippe and Ulissi as Roglič keeps race lead
-
Oakley Kato sunglasses reviewWith Oakley’s Prizm Road tech and a unique mono-lens design are they any good, or just a bold style statement?