Itzulia Basque Country: Dani Martinez wins stage 4

Dani Martinez produced an impressive uphill sprint to snatched victory on stage 4 of Itzulia Basque Country race near Bilbao.

The Colombian made sure he took the best line into the narrow rising finish and had the speed to hold off World Champion Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) and Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates).

Race leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) was fourth after surging late to the line.

Victor Lafay (Cofidis) was part of the early break and then bravely attacked alone, only to be caught with one kilometre to go.

Roglič kept his five-second lead on Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), with Martinez moving up five places to third thanks to the time bonus. He is now only 11 seconds down on Roglič, with his teammate Adam Yates fifth at 18 seconds.

It was Martinez’s second win of 2022 after taking the Colombian national time trial title in February. He has also finished third overall at the Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta and Paris-Nice.

“It was a strong group of strong riders but I had great legs and knew the finish dragged up. With 200 metres to go I felt there was a stall so I decided to go,” Martinez explained.

“We had Geraint Thomas up front and so I tried to go in the attack on the last climb but then I also thought to save it for the finish.

“The overall classification is close but there are two difficult stages to come. We’re riding well and we’re well placed with Adam Yates too. We’ll see how it goes tomorrow.”

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 4:15:23 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 5 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 6 Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-EasyPost 8 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 9 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo