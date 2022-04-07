Itzulia Basque Country: Dani Martinez wins stage 4

Ineos rider denies Alaphilippe and Ulissi as Roglič keeps race lead

Image 1 of 13

Itzulia Basque Country 2022 - 61st Edition - 4th stage Vitoria Gasteiz - Zamudio 185,6 km - 07/04/2022 - Diego Ulissi (ITA - UAE Team Emirates) - Julian Alaphilippe (FRA - Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) - Daniel Martinez (COL - INEOS Grenadiers) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Dani Martinez of Ineos Grenadiers takes stage 4 victory ahead of Julian Alaphilippe (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 2 of 13

Itzulia Basque Country 2022 - 61st Edition - 4th stage Vitoria Gasteiz - Zamudio 185,6 km - 07/04/2022 - Diego Ulissi (ITA - UAE Team Emirates) - Julian Alaphilippe (FRA - Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) - Daniel Martinez (COL - INEOS Grenadiers) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

The GC contenders fought it out for the win after closing down the break (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 3 of 13

Itzulia Basque Country 2022 - 61st Edition - 4th stage Vitoria Gasteiz - Zamudio 185,6 km - 07/04/2022 - Daniel Martinez (COL - INEOS Grenadiers) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Dani Martinez at the line for the victory (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 4 of 13

ZAMUDIO SPAIN APRIL 07 Victor Lafay of France and Team Cofidis competes in the breakaway during the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 Stage 4 a 1856km stage from VitoriaGasteiz to Zamudio itzulia WorldTour on April 07 2022 in Zamudio Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Victor Lafay of Cofidis competes in the breakaway (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 13

ZAMUDIO SPAIN APRIL 07 Bruno Armirail of France and Team Groupama FDJ competes in the breakaway during the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 Stage 4 a 1856km stage from VitoriaGasteiz to Zamudio itzulia WorldTour on April 07 2022 in Zamudio Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ) at front of chase group with Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), Ruben Guerreiro (EF Education-EasyPost), as well as Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 13

ZAMUDIO SPAIN APRIL 07 A general view of the peloton competing during the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 Stage 4 a 1856km stage from VitoriaGasteiz to Zamudio itzulia WorldTour on April 07 2022 in Zamudio Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Peloton on final climb (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 13

ZAMUDIO SPAIN APRIL 07 A general view of the peloton passing through Bilbao city landscape during the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 Stage 4 a 1856km stage from VitoriaGasteiz to Zamudio itzulia WorldTour on April 07 2022 in Zamudio Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Stage 4 of Itzulia Basque Country covers 185.6km from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Zamudio (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 13

ZAMUDIO SPAIN APRIL 07 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma yellow leader jersey during the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 Stage 4 a 1856km stage from VitoriaGasteiz to Zamudio itzulia WorldTour on April 07 2022 in Zamudio Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Primoz Roglic rides in peloton with Jumbo-Visma teammates (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 13

ZAMUDIO SPAIN APRIL 07 Geraint Thomas of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes in the breakaway during the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 Stage 4 a 1856km stage from VitoriaGasteiz to Zamudio itzulia WorldTour on April 07 2022 in Zamudio Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) at front of peloton (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 13

Itzulia Basque Country 2022 - 61st Edition - 4th stage Vitoria Gasteiz - Zamudio 185,6 km - 07/04/2022 - Julian Alaphilippe (FRA - Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) in green points jersey (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 11 of 13

Itzulia Basque Country 2022 - 61st Edition - 4th stage Vitoria Gasteiz - Zamudio 185,6 km - 07/04/2022 - Julian Alaphilippe (FRA - Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Julian Alaphilippe makes a move from the peloton on final climb (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 12 of 13

Itzulia Basque Country 2022 - 61st Edition - 4th stage Vitoria Gasteiz - Zamudio 185,6 km - 07/04/2022 - Remco Evenepoel (BEL - Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) remains second on GC (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 13 of 13

Itzulia Basque Country 2022 - 61st Edition - 4th stage Vitoria Gasteiz - Zamudio 185,6 km - 07/04/2022 - Daniel Martinez (COL - INEOS Grenadiers) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Dani Martinez on awards podiium to collect prizes for stage 4 victory (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)

Dani Martinez produced an impressive uphill sprint to snatched victory on stage 4 of Itzulia Basque Country race near Bilbao.

The Colombian made sure he took the best line into the narrow rising finish and had the speed to hold off World Champion Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) and Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates).

Race leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) was fourth after surging late to the line.

Victor Lafay (Cofidis) was part of the early break and then bravely attacked alone, only to be caught with one kilometre to go.

Roglič kept his five-second lead on Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), with Martinez moving up five places to third thanks to the time bonus. He is now only 11 seconds down on Roglič, with his teammate Adam Yates fifth at 18 seconds. 

It was Martinez’s second win of 2022 after taking the Colombian national time trial title in February. He has also finished third overall at the Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta and Paris-Nice.

“It was a strong group of strong riders but I had great legs and knew the finish dragged up. With 200 metres to go I felt there was a stall so I decided to go,” Martinez explained.

“We had Geraint Thomas up front and so I tried to go in the attack on the last climb but then I also thought to save it for the finish.

“The overall classification is close but there are two difficult stages to come. We’re riding well and we’re well placed with Adam Yates too. We’ll see how it goes tomorrow.” 

More to come.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 4:15:23
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
5Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
6Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
7Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-EasyPost
8Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
9Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
10Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

General classification after stage 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 14:05:10
2Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:05
3Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:11
4Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:14
5Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:18
6Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:19
7Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
8Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis 0:00:20
9Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:22
10David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:32

Stephen Farrand

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and Cycling Weekly, among other publications.

