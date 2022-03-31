Itzulia Basque Country past winners
By Cyclingnews published
Champions 1924-2021
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2021
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|2020
|Not held (COVID-19 pandemic)
|2019
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2018
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2017
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|2016
|Alberto Contador (Esp) Tinkoff
|2015
|Joaquim Rodríguez (Esp) Team Katusha
|2014
|Alberto Contador (Esp) Tinkoff–Saxo
|2013
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|2012
|Samuel Sánchez (Esp) Euskaltel–Euskadi
|2011
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|2010
|Chris Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|2009
|Alberto Contador (Esp) Astana
|2008
|Alberto Contador (Esp) Astana
|2007
|Juan José Cobo (Esp) Saunier Duval–Prodir
|2006
|José Ángel Gómez Marchante (Esp) Saunier Duval–Prodir
|2005
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Liquigas–Bianchi
|2004
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Illes Balears–Banesto
|2003
|Iban Mayo (Esp) Euskaltel–Euskadi
|2002
|Aitor Osa (Esp) iBanesto.com
|2001
|Raimondas Rumšas (Ltu) Fassa Bortolo
|2000
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Telekom
|1999
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE–Deutsche Bank
|1998
|Íñigo Cuesta (Esp) ONCE
|1997
|Alex Zülle (Sui) ONCE
|1996
|Francesco Casagrande (Ita) Saeco–AS Juvenes San Marino
|1995
|Alex Zülle (Sui) ONCE
|1994
|Tony Rominger (Sui) Mapei–CLAS
|1993
|Tony Rominger (Sui)
|1992
|Tony Rominger (Sui)
|1991
|Claudio Chiappucci (Ita)
|1990
|Julián Gorospe (Esp)
|1989
|Stephen Roche (Irl)
|1988
|Erik Breukink (Ned)
|1987
|Sean Kelly (Irl)
|1986
|Sean Kelly (Irl)
|1985
|Pello Ruiz Cabestany (Esp)
|1984
|Sean Kelly (Irl)
|1983
|Julián Gorospe (Esp)
|1982
|José Luis Laguía (Esp)
|1981
|Silvano Contini (Ita)
|1980
|Alberto Fernández (Esp)
|1979
|Giovanni Battaglin (Ita)
|1978
|José Antonio González (Esp)
|1977
|José Antonio González (Esp)
|1976
|Gianbattista Baronchelli (Ita)
|1975
|José Antonio González (Esp)
|1974
|Miguel María Lasa (Esp)
|1973
|Luis Ocaña (Esp)
|1972
|José Antonio González (Esp)
|1971
|Luis Ocaña (Esp)
|1970
|Luis Pedro Santamarina (Esp)
|1969
|Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
|1936–1968
|No race
|1935
|Gino Bartali (Ita)
|1931–1934
|No race
|1930
|Mariano Cañardo (Esp)
|1929
|Maurice De Waele (Bel)
|1928
|Maurice De Waele (Bel)
|1927
|Victor Fontan (Fra)
|1926
|Nicolas Frantz (Lux)
|1925
|Auguste Verdyck (Bel)
|1924
|Francis Pélissier (Fra)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1†
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Itzulia Basque Country past winnersChampions 1924-2021
-
De Brabantse Pijl past winnersDe Brabantse Pijl champions 1961 - 2021
-
Lefevere: Absence of Van Aert won't give QuickStep advantage in Tour of FlandersAsgreen expects Jumbo-Visma to race aggressively if Belgian champion does not start
-
'No place for caution' as Pidcock predicts Pogacar aggression at Tour of FlandersBriton feels positive about recent form but recognises 'distance is certainly a factor' on Sunday