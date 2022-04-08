Itzulia Basque Country: Carlos Rodriguez solos to first pro win on stage 5

Ineos Grenadiers rider holds off elite chase in Mallabia as Evenepoel moves into race lead

Image 1 of 23

Itzulia Basque Country 2022 - 61st Edition - 5th stage Zamudio - Mallabia 163,8k m - 08/04/2022 - Carlos Rodriguez (ESP - INEOS Grenadiers) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Carlos Rodriguez gives Ineos Grenadiers second win in row at Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 2 of 23

MALLABIA SPAIN APRIL 08 Carlos Rodriguez Cano of Spain and Team INEOS Grenadiers compete in the breakaway during the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 Stage 5 a 1638km stage from Zamudio to Mallabia 305m itzulia WorldTour on April 08 2022 in Mallabia Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) solos to victory on stage 5 of the Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 23

MALLABIA, SPAIN - APRIL 08: (L-R) Carlos Rodriguez Cano of Spain and Team INEOS Grenadiers and Marc Soler Gimenez of Spain and UAE Team Emirates compete in the breakaway during the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 - Stage 5 a 163,8km stage from Zamudio to Mallabia 305m / #itzulia / #WorldTour / on April 08, 2022 in Mallabia, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Carlos Rodriguez and Marc Soler ride together at front of race on a climb (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 23

MALLABIA SPAIN APRIL 08 LR Carlos Rodriguez Cano of Spain and Team INEOS Grenadiers and Kenny Elissonde of France and Team Trek Segafredo compete in the breakaway during the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 Stage 5 a 1638km stage from Zamudio to Mallabia 305m itzulia WorldTour on April 08 2022 in Mallabia Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Ineos Grenadiers) on left with Kenny Elissonde (Trek - Segafredo) at front of the race (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 23

MALLABIA SPAIN APRIL 08 LR Hugo Houle of Canada and Team Israel Premier Tech Dries Devenyns of Belgium and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl Tao Geoghegan Hart of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers Sepp Kuss of United States and Team Jumbo Visma and David Gaudu of France and Team Groupama FDJ compete during the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 Stage 5 a 1638km stage from Zamudio to Mallabia 305m itzulia WorldTour on April 08 2022 in Mallabia Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Breakaway on stage 5 during 163.8km race from Zamudio to Mallabia (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 23

MALLABIA SPAIN APRIL 08 Lucas Hamilton of Australia and Team BikeExchange Jayco competes in the breakaway during the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 Stage 5 a 1638km stage from Zamudio to Mallabia 305m itzulia WorldTour on April 08 2022 in Mallabia Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Lucas Hamilton of Team BikeExchange - Jayco was part of the mid-race breakaway (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 23

MALLABIA SPAIN APRIL 08 LR Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma Yellow Leader Jersey Jeremy Cabot of France and Team Total Energies Julian Alaphilippe of France Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl Blue Best Young Rider Jersey and Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers prior to the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 Stage 5 a 1638km stage from Zamudio to Mallabia 305m itzulia WorldTour on April 08 2022 in Mallabia Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Riders at start of stage 5 (LtoR) line up next to stage 4 winner Dani Martinze (Ineos Grenadiers (LtoR): Primoz Roglic of Jumbo - Visma in Yellow Leader Jersey, Jeremy Cabot of Team Total Energies, Julian Alaphilippe of QuickStep - AlphaVinyl with teammate Remco Evenepoel in Blue Best Young Rider Jersey (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 23

MALLABIA SPAIN APRIL 08 LR Julian Alaphilippe of France and Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl Blue Best Young Rider Jersey prior to the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 Stage 5 a 1638km stage from Zamudio to Mallabia 305m itzulia WorldTour on April 08 2022 in Mallabia Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Remco Evenepoel (right) talks to teammate Julian Alaphilippe at start in Zamudio (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 23

MALLABIA SPAIN APRIL 08 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma Yellow Leader Jersey prior to the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 Stage 5 a 1638km stage from Zamudio to Mallabia 305m itzulia WorldTour on April 08 2022 in Mallabia Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Race leader Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) at start (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 23

MALLABIA SPAIN APRIL 08 Geraint Thomas of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers attacks during the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 Stage 5 a 1638km stage from Zamudio to Mallabia 305m itzulia WorldTour on April 08 2022 in Mallabia Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) at front of peloton (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 23

MALLABIA SPAIN APRIL 08 James Knox of United Kingdom and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl Enric Mas Nicolau of Spain and Movistar Team Rubn Fernandez Andujar of Spain and Team Cofidis Hugo Houle of Canada and Team Israel Premier Tech Adam Yates of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers and a general view of the peloton passing through the seaside during the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 Stage 5 a 1638km stage from Zamudio to Mallabia 305m itzulia WorldTour on April 08 2022 in Mallabia Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Seaside scenery from stage 5 Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 23

MALLABIA SPAIN APRIL 08 Rmi Cavagna of France and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl leads the peloton during the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 Stage 5 a 1638km stage from Zamudio to Mallabia 305m itzulia WorldTour on April 08 2022 in Mallabia Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Rémi Cavagna of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl at front of peloton (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 23

MALLABIA SPAIN APRIL 08 Carlos Rodriguez Cano of Spain and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes in the breakaway during the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 Stage 5 a 1638km stage from Zamudio to Mallabia 305m itzulia WorldTour on April 08 2022 in Mallabia Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) makes solo effort at front of race on final climb (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 23

MALLABIA SPAIN APRIL 08 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl Blue Best Young Rider Jersey attacks during the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 Stage 5 a 1638km stage from Zamudio to Mallabia 305m itzulia WorldTour on April 08 2022 in Mallabia Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) leads chasers on final climb (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 23

MALLABIA SPAIN APRIL 08 LR Marc Soler Gimenez of Spain and UAE Team Emirates and Carlos Rodriguez Cano of Spain and Team INEOS Grenadiers compete in the breakaway during the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 Stage 5 a 1638km stage from Zamudio to Mallabia 305m itzulia WorldTour on April 08 2022 in Mallabia Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Marc Soler of UAE Team Emirates and Carlos Rodriguez Cano of Ineos Grenadiers work together in the breakaway (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Image 16 of 23

MALLABIA SPAIN APRIL 08 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl Blue Best Young Rider Jersey competes during the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 Stage 5 a 1638km stage from Zamudio to Mallabia 305m itzulia WorldTour on April 08 2022 in Mallabia Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Remco Evenepoel about to launch an attack (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images)
Image 17 of 23

MALLABIA SPAIN APRIL 08 Ion Izagirre Insausti of Spain and Team Cofidis crosses the finish line during the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 Stage 5 a 1638km stage from Zamudio to Mallabia 305m itzulia WorldTour on April 08 2022 in Mallabia Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Ion Izagirre of Team Cofidis crosses the finish line in fourth (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Image 18 of 23

MALLABIA SPAIN APRIL 08 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl Blue Best Young Rider Jersey crosses the finish line during the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 Stage 5 a 1638km stage from Zamudio to Mallabia 305m itzulia WorldTour on April 08 2022 in Mallabia Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Remco Evenepoel crested the cruelly-steep finish in third place (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Image 19 of 23

MALLABIA SPAIN APRIL 08 LR Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen of Denmark and Team Jumbo Visma and Aleksander Vlasov of Russia and Team Bora Hansgrohe cross the finish line walking during the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 Stage 5 a 1638km stage from Zamudio to Mallabia 305m itzulia WorldTour on April 08 2022 in Mallabia Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Having almost crashed on the slippery surface, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo - Visma) runs behind Aleksander Vlasov (Bora - Hansgrohe) as both cross the finish line (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Image 20 of 23

MALLABIA SPAIN APRIL 08 LR Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen of Denmark and Team Jumbo Visma and Aleksander Vlasov of Russia and Team Bora Hansgrohe cross the finish line walking during the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 Stage 5 a 1638km stage from Zamudio to Mallabia 305m itzulia WorldTour on April 08 2022 in Mallabia Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

At the finish line, Aleksander Vlasov of Bora - Hansgrohe looks back at Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Image 21 of 23

MALLABIA SPAIN APRIL 08 LR Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma Yellow Leader Jersey and Simon Geschke of Germany and Team Cofidis cross the finish line during the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 Stage 5 a 1638km stage from Zamudio to Mallabia 305m itzulia WorldTour on April 08 2022 in Mallabia Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Primoz Roglic would lose the GC lead and drop to eighth overall on stage 5 (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Image 22 of 23

MALLABIA SPAIN APRIL 08 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl celebrates at podium as Yellow Leader Jersey winner during the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 Stage 5 a 1638km stage from Zamudio to Mallabia 305m itzulia WorldTour on April 08 2022 in Mallabia Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

New GC leader on awards podium Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Image 23 of 23

MALLABIA SPAIN APRIL 08 Carlos Rodriguez Cano of Spain and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 Stage 5 a 1638km stage from Zamudio to Mallabia 305m itzulia WorldTour on April 08 2022 in Mallabia Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Stage winner on Friday on relentless day of climbing is Carlos Rodriguez of Ineos Grenadiers (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) moved into the overall lead at Itzulia Basque Country after a breathless finale to stage 5 in Mallabia, where Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers) survived from the break of the day to claim the first victory of his professional career.

The race ignited 3km from the summit of the penultimate climb of Karabieta, when Evenepoel launched a searing acceleration that distanced yellow jersey Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and turned the race on its head.

Evenepoel was joined by Daniel Martinez (Ineos Grenadiers), Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe), Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious), Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), Enric Mas (Movistar) and Ion Izagirre (Cofidis), and the Belgian was soon to be seen gesturing for greater collaboration in the group.

In truth, some were struggling to match his acceleration, while Vingegaard was on policing duty for Roglič. Evenepoel, not always at ease on the steep slopes of the Basque Country, found a gradient to his liking here, and his sheer power helped to propel the group clear. They would crest the summit with 13km remaining with over half a minute in hand on the struggling Roglič.

That advantage stretched out towards a minute over the other side, where Evenepoel continued to pile on the pressure. Behind, Sebastien Reichenbach (Groupama-FDJ) was the only pace-setter, working on behalf of his leader David Gaudu.

Out in front, meanwhile, the earlier escapee Rodríguez had distanced his companion Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) in the final 600 metres of the Karabieta, having followed team orders to sit on the dangerman’s wheel for much of the final 50km. The 21-year-old Rodríguez pedalled smoothly on the shallow lower slopes, and then battled gamely to keep his gear turning over on the wickedly-steep and rain-slicked kick to the finish in Mallabia, just about holding off his pursuers.

Martínez came past Evenepoel to win the sprint for second place, seven  seconds down on his teammate, though there was late drama on the 16 per cent slopes as Vingegaard and Vlasov became entangled and crashed in the final 50 metres. Both men were forced to walk their bikes across the finish line.

A tired Roglič, meanwhile, came home over a minute down at the rear of a group that also included Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers), and the yellow jersey now passes to Evenepoel ahead of Saturday’s tough final stage.

Evenepoel carries a lead of just two seconds over Martínez into the stage, with Izagirre now third at 21 seconds and Vlasov fourth at 22 seconds. Roglič, who had led since the opening time trial, drops to eighth at 1:05.

“We raced good with the whole team: Jonas was in front, it went the way actually we wanted,” Roglič said afterwards, though his fatigue was evident. “I feel tired. Today was super hard, I could barely come to the finish.”

How it unfolded

“Today it’s hard all day,” Vlasov said at the start in Zamudio, though the Bora-Hansgrohe rider could probably have said something similar ahead of any stage this week. Itzulia Basque Country offers a challenge like no other, and the racing was again frantic in the opening kilometres of stage 5.

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) was among the initial attackers, but the bunch stayed intact despite the brisk early pace, and Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates) led the race over the first climb of Paresi. Undeterred, Geoghegan Hart went on the offensive again over the other side, this time in the company of Gino Mäder (Bahrain Victorious) but the Briton was not granted much leeway.

The break of the day eventually took shape on the category 3 climb to Bedarona with 100km to go, but they had to battle for quite some time to establish an advantage. Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) was the main aggressor, and he led over the summit, bringing Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates), Sergio Samitier (Movistar), Lucas Hamilton (BikeExchange-Jayco), Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) and Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) with him.

The presence of Bilbao, who began the day just 19 seconds down on Roglič, meant that this move was being fiercely pursued. When the Basque sat up ahead of the climb to Gontzagariaga, however, the pace behind relented and the escapees padded their advantage out accordingly as the ascent began. 

“I didn’t find the optimum situation to try this long attack but Marc showed he has great legs,” Bilbao said afterwards.

Kuss later knocked off his effort to wait for the peloton, but Soler, Rodríguez, Samitier, Hamilton and Elissonde pressed on, building a lead of three minutes by the summit of the Gontzagariaga. The unfortunate Hamilton crashed out of the move on the descent, and the break was whittled down still further on the climb of Trabuka, where Soler and Rodriguez forged clear of Elissonde and Samitier.

Soler, 14th at 1:08 at the start, was now the virtual race leader and he had an unwilling accomplice in Rodríguez. Much to Soler’s annoyance, Rodríguez sat on his wheel rather than contribute to the pace-making, but they still had four minutes on the peloton with 50km remaining. Under the weight of Bora-Hansgrohe and Bahrain Victorious’s pace-making, that buffer began to shrink on the approach to the category 2 ascent of Karabieta, and it crumbled further once the stiff ascent began.

The key moment of the stage came a little over midway up the climb, when Evenepoel unleashed a fearsome acceleration that only six riders could follow: Martinez, Vlasov, Bilbao, Vingegaard, Mas and Ion Izaggire.

Spotting that Roglič had been distanced, Evenepoel waved impatiently for more collaboration from his companions, but his initial onslaught had stung, as Bilbao explained afterwards. “We needed to do such a big effort in the last climb we were not able to keep a decent rhythm on the run-in to the finish,” he said.

Even so, the Evenepoel group had half a minute in hand on Roglič when they crested the summit, and the Belgian was equally whole-hearted in his pace-making on the way down the other side.

Out in front, Rodríguez had danced clear of Soler near the summit. He began the descent with 37 seconds in hand on Evenepoel, et al, and he still held most of that advantage as he faced into the final kick towards the finish in Mallabia.

Vlasov tried to escape the chase group beneath the flamme rouge, but Evenpoel was wise to the danger, and he then opted to control affairs from the front on the stinging final ramps. He couldn’t quite match Martínez’s surge in the closing metres, conceding two seconds to the Colombian, but he did enough to take the yellow jersey of race leader.

Evenepoel carries a slender lead into the final stage of Itzulia Basque Country, though history shows that just about anything can happen on the road to Arrate. Or as Bilbao, now fifth at 22 seconds put it: “It’s a crazy stage tomorrow. The effort is going to be more continuous: no breaks and no time to breathe.”

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 4:07:09
2Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:07
3Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:09
4Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis 0:00:11
5Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
6Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:13
7Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:18
8Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:20
9Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:38
10Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:07

General classification after stage 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 18:12:29
2Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:02
3Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis 0:00:21
4Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:22
5Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
6Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:29
7Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:37
8Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:05
9Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:15
10Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:30

Barry Ryan

Barry Ryan is European Editor at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation (opens in new tab), published by Gill Books.

