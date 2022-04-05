Julian Alaphilippe sprints to stage 2 win at Itzulia Basque Country
By Alasdair Fotheringham published
World champion beats Doubey to take first win of 2022 in Viana as break caught 400m out
Reigning World Champion Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) soared to a first first victory of 2022 in the uphill finish of stage 2 of Itzulia Basque Country, powering away from a Remco Evenepoel lead out to beat Fabien Doubey (TotalEnergies) and Quinten Hermans (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) to the line.
A four rider breakaway of local Basque riders – but non-GC challengers – livened up the first half of the stage, but after their five minute lead was more than halved on the long, steady third category Aguilar Gaina climb, a general regrouping became almost inevitable.
Instead, Ibon Ruiz (Equipo Kern Pharma) attempted mission impossible and powered away from the break 12 kilometres from the line, only to be sucked in with just 500 metres to go.
After Alaphilippe claimed the win on the rolling 207.9 kilometre stage between Leitza and Viana, stage 1 winner Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) will lead the race into the much more complicated and hilly stage three from Laudio to Amurrio on Wednesday.
More to come...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|5:04:35
|2
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|3
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|4
|Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|5
|Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|8
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|10
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|5:14:23
|2
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00:16
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:18
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:20
|8
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|9
|Ben Tulett (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:21
|10
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1†
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, the Guardian, and Reuters.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Best women's road bikes: take to the tarmac with comfort and speedThe best women's road bikes don't necessarily need to be women's specific, but those that come with women's specific touchpoints and sizing options do the job brilliantly
-
Sprinters, fans return in force for 2022 ScheldeprijsDefending champ Philipsen takes on double-winner Jakobsen
-
Julian Alaphilippe sprints to stage 2 win at Itzulia Basque CountryWorld champion beats Doubey to take first win of 2022 in Viana as break caught 400m out
-
Giro d'Italia contenders to clash at Tour of the AlpsFive-day mountainous race to see Geoghegan Hart, Landa, Carthy and Lopez clash ahead of 2022's first Grand Tour