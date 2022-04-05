Julian Alaphilippe sprints to stage 2 win at Itzulia Basque Country

World champion beats Doubey to take first win of 2022 in Viana as break caught 400m out

Image 1 of 18

Itzulia Basque Country 2022 - 61st Edition - 2nd stage Leitza - Viana 207,6 km - 05/04/2022 - Julian Alaphilippe (FRA - Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) celebrates victory on stage 2 (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Image 2 of 18

VIANA SPAIN APRIL 05 LR Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma Yellow Leader Jersey Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl Polka Dot Mountain Jersey Geraint Thomas of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers Green Points Jersey and Ben Tulett of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers Blue Best Young Rider Jersey prior to the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 Stage 2 a 2076km stage from Leitza to Viana 461m itzulia WorldTour on April 05 2022 in Viana Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

The jersey holders at the start of the stage (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images)
Image 3 of 18

Itzulia Basque Country 2022 - 61st Edition - 2nd stage Leitza - Viana 207,6 km - 05/04/2022 - Scenery - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

One of many villages along stage 2 (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 4 of 18

Itzulia Basque Country 2022 - 61st Edition - 2nd stage Leitza - Viana 207,6 km - 05/04/2022 - Team Jumbo - Visma - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Jumbo-Visma in the peloton on a cold day for stage 2 (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 5 of 18

VIANA SPAIN APRIL 05 A general view of the Peloton passing through a snowy landscape during the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 Stage 2 a 2076km stage from Leitza to Viana 461m itzulia WorldTour on April 05 2022 in Viana Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

The peloton passes through the snow early in the stage (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images)
Image 6 of 18

VIANA SPAIN APRIL 05 A general view of the Peloton passing through a snowy landscape during the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 Stage 2 a 2076km stage from Leitza to Viana 461m itzulia WorldTour on April 05 2022 in Viana Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

A cold start to the day (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images)
Image 7 of 18

VIANA SPAIN APRIL 05 A general view of the Peloton passing through a snowy landscape during the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 Stage 2 a 2076km stage from Leitza to Viana 461m itzulia WorldTour on April 05 2022 in Viana Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

A view of the peloton with the snow on the ground around them (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images)
Image 8 of 18

Itzulia Basque Country 2022 - 61st Edition - 2nd stage Leitza - Viana 207,6 km - 05/04/2022 - Remi Cavagna (FRA - Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Remi Cavagna (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) in the peloton (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 9 of 18

Itzulia Basque Country 2022 - 61st Edition - 2nd stage Leitza - Viana 207,6 km - 05/04/2022 - Scenery - Peloton - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Scenery from Leitza to Viana for stage 2 (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 10 of 18

VIANA SPAIN APRIL 05 LR Tao Geoghegan Hart of United Kingdom Carlos Rodriguez Cano of Spain Adam Yates of United Kingdom and Ben Tulett of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers Blue Best Young Rider Jersey compete during the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 Stage 2 a 2076km stage from Leitza to Viana 461m itzulia WorldTour on April 05 2022 in Viana Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Jumbo-Visma and Ineos Grenadiers lead the peloton (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images)
Image 11 of 18

Itzulia Basque Country 2022 - 61st Edition - 2nd stage Leitza - Viana 207,6 km - 05/04/2022 - Remco Evenepoel (BEL - Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Remco Evenepoel leads the mountains classification on stage 2 (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 12 of 18

Itzulia Basque Country 2022 - 61st Edition - 2nd stage Leitza - Viana 207,6 km - 05/04/2022 - Julen Amezqueta (ESP - Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) - Ibai Azurmendi (ESP - Euskaltel - Euskadi) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Julen Amezqueta (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) and Ibai Azurmendi (Euskaltel - Euskadi) in a front group (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 13 of 18

Itzulia Basque Country 2022 61st Edition 2nd stage Leitza Viana 2076 km 05042022 Primoz Roglic SLO Team Jumbo Visma photo Luis Angel GomezSprintCyclingAgency2022

Race leader Primoz Roglic rides with Jumbo-Visma team in peloton (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 14 of 18

Itzulia Basque Country 2022 - 61st Edition - 2nd stage Leitza - Viana 207,6 km - 05/04/2022 - Julian Alaphilippe (FRA - Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 15 of 18

VIANA SPAIN APRIL 05 A general view of the peloton competing during the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 Stage 2 a 2076km stage from Leitza to Viana 461m itzulia WorldTour on April 05 2022 in Viana Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

The peloton late on stage 2 (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images)
Image 16 of 18

VIANA SPAIN APRIL 05 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl Polka Dot Mountain Jersey Julian Alaphilippe of France Dries Devenyns of Belgium and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl Gijs Leemreize of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma and James Knox of United Kingdom and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl lead the peloton during the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 Stage 2 a 2076km stage from Leitza to Viana 461m itzulia WorldTour on April 05 2022 in Viana Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

A TV helicopter overlooking the peloton (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images)
Image 17 of 18

VIANA SPAIN APRIL 05 Gijs Leemreize of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma Cristian Rodrguez Martin of Spain and Team Total Energies Geraint Thomas of United Kingdom Green Points Jersey Adam Yates of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers and a general view of the peloton competing during the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 Stage 2 a 2076km stage from Leitza to Viana 461m itzulia WorldTour on April 05 2022 in Viana Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

The peloton racing to the finish on stage 2 (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images)
Image 18 of 18

Itzulia Basque Country 2022 - 61st Edition - 2nd stage Leitza - Viana 207,6 km - 05/04/2022 - Ibai Azurmendi (ESP - Euskaltel - Euskadi) - Julen Amezqueta (ESP - Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) - Ibon Ruiz (ESP - Equipo Kern Pharma) - Ander Okamika (ESP - Burgos - BH) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Breakaway of four riders had 1:35 advantage with 30km to go (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)

Reigning World Champion Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) soared to a first first victory of 2022 in the uphill finish of  stage 2 of Itzulia Basque Country, powering away from a Remco Evenepoel lead out to beat Fabien Doubey (TotalEnergies) and Quinten Hermans (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) to the line.

A four rider breakaway of local Basque riders – but non-GC challengers – livened up the first half of the stage, but after their five minute lead was more than halved on the long, steady third category Aguilar Gaina climb, a general regrouping became almost inevitable.

Instead, Ibon Ruiz (Equipo Kern Pharma) attempted mission impossible and powered away from the break 12 kilometres from the line, only to be sucked in with just 500 metres to go.

After Alaphilippe claimed the win on the rolling 207.9 kilometre stage between Leitza and Viana, stage 1 winner Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) will lead the race into  the much more complicated and hilly stage three from Laudio to Amurrio on Wednesday.

More to come...

Brief results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 5:04:35
2Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
3Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
4Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
5Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
6Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
7Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
8David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
9Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
10Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 5:14:23
2Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:05
3Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:16
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:18
5Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
6Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:20
8Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
9Ben Tulett (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:21
10Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers

Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, the Guardian, and Reuters.

