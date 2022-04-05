Julian Alaphilippe sprints to stage 2 win at Itzulia Basque Country

Image 1 of 18 Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) celebrates victory on stage 2 (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 2 of 18 The jersey holders at the start of the stage (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images) Image 3 of 18 One of many villages along stage 2 (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 4 of 18 Jumbo-Visma in the peloton on a cold day for stage 2 (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 5 of 18 The peloton passes through the snow early in the stage (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images) Image 6 of 18 A cold start to the day (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images) Image 7 of 18 A view of the peloton with the snow on the ground around them (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images) Image 8 of 18 Remi Cavagna (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) in the peloton (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 9 of 18 Scenery from Leitza to Viana for stage 2 (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 10 of 18 Jumbo-Visma and Ineos Grenadiers lead the peloton (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images) Image 11 of 18 Remco Evenepoel leads the mountains classification on stage 2 (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 12 of 18 Julen Amezqueta (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) and Ibai Azurmendi (Euskaltel - Euskadi) in a front group (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 13 of 18 Race leader Primoz Roglic rides with Jumbo-Visma team in peloton (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 14 of 18 Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 15 of 18 The peloton late on stage 2 (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images) Image 16 of 18 A TV helicopter overlooking the peloton (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images) Image 17 of 18 The peloton racing to the finish on stage 2 (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images) Image 18 of 18 Breakaway of four riders had 1:35 advantage with 30km to go (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)

Reigning World Champion Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) soared to a first first victory of 2022 in the uphill finish of stage 2 of Itzulia Basque Country, powering away from a Remco Evenepoel lead out to beat Fabien Doubey (TotalEnergies) and Quinten Hermans (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) to the line.

A four rider breakaway of local Basque riders – but non-GC challengers – livened up the first half of the stage, but after their five minute lead was more than halved on the long, steady third category Aguilar Gaina climb, a general regrouping became almost inevitable.

Instead, Ibon Ruiz (Equipo Kern Pharma) attempted mission impossible and powered away from the break 12 kilometres from the line, only to be sucked in with just 500 metres to go.

After Alaphilippe claimed the win on the rolling 207.9 kilometre stage between Leitza and Viana, stage 1 winner Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) will lead the race into the much more complicated and hilly stage three from Laudio to Amurrio on Wednesday.

More to come...

Brief results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 5:04:35 2 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 3 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 4 Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 5 Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 8 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 9 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 10 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal