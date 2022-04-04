Itzulia Basque Country: Primoz Roglic wins opening time trial

HONDARRIBIA, SPAIN - APRIL 04: Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo - Visma sprints during the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 - Stage 1 a 7,5km individual time trial from Hondarribia to Hondarribia / #itzulia / #WorldTour / on April 04, 2022 in Hondarribia, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Primoz Roglic wins stage 1 (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
HONDARRIBIA SPAIN APRIL 04 Adam Yates of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers warming up prior to the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 Stage 1 a 75km individual time trial from Hondarribia to Hondarribia itzulia WorldTour on April 04 2022 in Hondarribia Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) posted a time of 10:06 (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Image)
HONDARRIBIA SPAIN APRIL 04 Tony Gallopin of France and Team Trek Segafredo sprints during the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 Stage 1 a 75km individual time trial from Hondarribia to Hondarribia itzulia WorldTour on April 04 2022 in Hondarribia Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Tony Gallopin (Trek-Segafredo) on the coast in Hondarribia (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Image)
HONDARRIBIA, SPAIN - APRIL 04: Geraint Thomas of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers sprints during the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 - Stage 1 a 7,5km individual time trial from Hondarribia to Hondarribia / #itzulia / #WorldTour / on April 04, 2022 in Hondarribia, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers clocked slight advantage over teammate Adam Yates, 10:06 (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Image)
HONDARRIBIA SPAIN APRIL 04 Ben Tulett of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers sprints during the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 Stage 1 a 75km individual time trial from Hondarribia to Hondarribia itzulia WorldTour on April 04 2022 in Hondarribia Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Ben Tulett (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
HONDARRIBIA, SPAIN - APRIL 04: Aleksander Vlasov of Russia and Team Bora - Hansgrohe sprints during the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 - Stage 1 a 7,5km individual time trial from Hondarribia to Hondarribia / #itzulia / #WorldTour / on April 04, 2022 in Hondarribia, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Aleksander Vlasov of Bora - Hansgrohe on 7.5km time trial course (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
HONDARRIBIA SPAIN APRIL 04 Rmi Cavagna of France and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl sprints during the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 Stage 1 a 75km individual time trial from Hondarribia to Hondarribia itzulia WorldTour on April 04 2022 in Hondarribia Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Remi Cavagna (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) set best time of 10:04 when he crossed the line (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country 2022 - 61st Edition - 1st stage Hondarribia - Hondarribia 7,5 km - 04/04/2022 - Bruno Armirail (FRA - Groupama - FDJ) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Bruno Armirail (Groupama - FDJ) finished in strong time of 10:08 (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
Itzulia Basque Country 2022 - 61st Edition - 1st stage Hondarribia - Hondarribia 7,5 km - 04/04/2022 - Sepp Kuss (AUS - Team Jumbo - Visma) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) on 7.5km course that had two hills with short 9 per cent gradients (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
Itzulia Basque Country 2022 - 61st Edition - 1st stage Hondarribia - Hondarribia 7,5 km - 04/04/2022 - Julian Alaphilippe (FRA - Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) finished in 10:32, and said at the finish he had to change bikes at the top of one of the climbs due to mechanical (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
HONDARRIBIA SPAIN APRIL 04 Rigoberto Uran Uran of Colombia and Team EF Education Easypost sprints during the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 Stage 1 a 75km individual time trial from Hondarribia to Hondarribia itzulia WorldTour on April 04 2022 in Hondarribia Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-EasyPost) on the 7.5km course along th Guipuzcoa Coast of northern Spain (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country 2022 - 61st Edition - 1st stage Hondarribia - Hondarribia 7,5 km - 04/04/2022 - Jonas Vingegaard (DEN - Team Jumbo - Visma) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Jonas Vingegaard (Team Jumbo - Visma) finished in time of 10:08 (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
HONDARRIBIA, SPAIN - APRIL 04: Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Quick-Step - Alpha Vinyl sprints during the 61st Itzulia Basque Country 2022 - Stage 1 a 7,5km individual time trial from Hondarribia to Hondarribia / #itzulia / #WorldTour / on April 04, 2022 in Hondarribia, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) finishes as first rider to blast under the 10-minute mark (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country 2022 - 61st Edition - 1st stage Hondarribia - Hondarribia 7,5 km - 04/04/2022 - Remco Evenepoel (BEL - Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) - Primoz Roglic (SLO - Team Jumbo - Visma) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) congratulates Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) who took over the top spot in the TT (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
Itzulia Basque Country 2022 - 61st Edition - 1st stage Hondarribia - Hondarribia 7,5 km - 04/04/2022 - Remco Evenepoel (BEL - Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) - Primoz Roglic (SLO - Team Jumbo - Visma) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Remco Evenepoel of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl (left) talks to stage 1 winner Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), who was five seconds faster than Evenepoel (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) has started the 2022 Itzulia Basque Country exactly as  he ended the 2021 edition, leading the race after storming to victory in the opening prologue in Hondarribia.

Repeating his win from the opening TT of the 2021 Itzulia, Roglič outpaced Remco Evenepoel (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl) by five seconds, with Rémi Cavagna (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) in third.

The Slovenian was quickest on the bewilderingly-technical and undulating 7.5 kilometre time trial course, running through the streets of the coastal town of Hondarribia and including several short, punchy climbs, as well as two tricky cobbled sections late on. 

Ineos Grenadiers duo Geraint Thomas and Adam Yates set impressive early times, then beaten by a scant two second margin by France’s Remi Cavagna (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl).

But even though the Frenchman’s teammate Evenepoel was eight seconds faster than Adam Yates at the mid-way split and powered into the lead, Roglič was faster.

"I'm super happy that I won," Roglič said about his win. "It was super technical, a lot of corners. I had the legs and yeah, it's crazy.

"It's just the start. It was 10 minutes of effort. You can't have super big differences but i always say it's always better to have some advantage than disadvantage. But it doesn't mean anything yet."

Roglič will therefore lead the race on Tuesday’s stage two, a rolling 207.4 kilometre stage between Leitza and Viana that could end in the Itzulia’s only bunch sprint.

Brief results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:09:48
2Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:05
3Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:16
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:18
5Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
6Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:20
8Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis
9Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
10Ben Tulett (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:21

Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, the Guardian, and Reuters.

