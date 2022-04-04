Itzulia Basque Country: Primoz Roglic wins opening time trial

Image 1 of 15 Primoz Roglic wins stage 1 (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 2 of 15 Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) posted a time of 10:06 (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Image) Image 3 of 15 Tony Gallopin (Trek-Segafredo) on the coast in Hondarribia (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Image) Image 4 of 15 Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers clocked slight advantage over teammate Adam Yates, 10:06 (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Image) Image 5 of 15 Ben Tulett (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 6 of 15 Aleksander Vlasov of Bora - Hansgrohe on 7.5km time trial course (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 7 of 15 Remi Cavagna (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) set best time of 10:04 when he crossed the line (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 8 of 15 Bruno Armirail (Groupama - FDJ) finished in strong time of 10:08 (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 9 of 15 Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) on 7.5km course that had two hills with short 9 per cent gradients (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 10 of 15 Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) finished in 10:32, and said at the finish he had to change bikes at the top of one of the climbs due to mechanical (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 11 of 15 Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-EasyPost) on the 7.5km course along th Guipuzcoa Coast of northern Spain (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 12 of 15 Jonas Vingegaard (Team Jumbo - Visma) finished in time of 10:08 (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 13 of 15 Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) finishes as first rider to blast under the 10-minute mark (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 14 of 15 Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) congratulates Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) who took over the top spot in the TT (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 15 of 15 Remco Evenepoel of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl (left) talks to stage 1 winner Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), who was five seconds faster than Evenepoel (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) has started the 2022 Itzulia Basque Country exactly as he ended the 2021 edition, leading the race after storming to victory in the opening prologue in Hondarribia.

Repeating his win from the opening TT of the 2021 Itzulia, Roglič outpaced Remco Evenepoel (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl) by five seconds, with Rémi Cavagna (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) in third.

The Slovenian was quickest on the bewilderingly-technical and undulating 7.5 kilometre time trial course, running through the streets of the coastal town of Hondarribia and including several short, punchy climbs, as well as two tricky cobbled sections late on.

Ineos Grenadiers duo Geraint Thomas and Adam Yates set impressive early times, then beaten by a scant two second margin by France’s Remi Cavagna (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl).

But even though the Frenchman’s teammate Evenepoel was eight seconds faster than Adam Yates at the mid-way split and powered into the lead, Roglič was faster.

"I'm super happy that I won," Roglič said about his win. "It was super technical, a lot of corners. I had the legs and yeah, it's crazy.

"It's just the start. It was 10 minutes of effort. You can't have super big differences but i always say it's always better to have some advantage than disadvantage. But it doesn't mean anything yet."

Roglič will therefore lead the race on Tuesday’s stage two, a rolling 207.4 kilometre stage between Leitza and Viana that could end in the Itzulia’s only bunch sprint.