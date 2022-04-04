Itzulia Basque Country: Primoz Roglic wins opening time trial
By Alasdair Fotheringham published
QuickStep duo of Evenepoel and Cavagna complete podium
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) has started the 2022 Itzulia Basque Country exactly as he ended the 2021 edition, leading the race after storming to victory in the opening prologue in Hondarribia.
Repeating his win from the opening TT of the 2021 Itzulia, Roglič outpaced Remco Evenepoel (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl) by five seconds, with Rémi Cavagna (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) in third.
The Slovenian was quickest on the bewilderingly-technical and undulating 7.5 kilometre time trial course, running through the streets of the coastal town of Hondarribia and including several short, punchy climbs, as well as two tricky cobbled sections late on.
Ineos Grenadiers duo Geraint Thomas and Adam Yates set impressive early times, then beaten by a scant two second margin by France’s Remi Cavagna (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl).
But even though the Frenchman’s teammate Evenepoel was eight seconds faster than Adam Yates at the mid-way split and powered into the lead, Roglič was faster.
"I'm super happy that I won," Roglič said about his win. "It was super technical, a lot of corners. I had the legs and yeah, it's crazy.
"It's just the start. It was 10 minutes of effort. You can't have super big differences but i always say it's always better to have some advantage than disadvantage. But it doesn't mean anything yet."
Roglič will therefore lead the race on Tuesday’s stage two, a rolling 207.4 kilometre stage between Leitza and Viana that could end in the Itzulia’s only bunch sprint.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|0:09:48
|2
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00:16
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:18
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:20
|8
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis
|9
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|10
|Ben Tulett (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:21
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, the Guardian, and Reuters.
