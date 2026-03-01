Giro di Sardegna: Filippo Zana takes home overall victory as Davide Donati speeds to final stage win

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Rookies rider claims the win in stage 5 bunch sprint

MALLORCA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 01: Davide Donati of Italy and Team Red Bull - Bora - Hanssrohe competes during the 35th Challenge Ciclista Mallorca 2026 - Trofeo Palma a 158.3km one day race from Marratxí to Palma on February 01, 2026 in Mallorca, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Donati earlier this year (Image credit: Getty Images)
It was double Italian victory in the Giro di Sardegna on Sunday, with Filippo Zana (Soudal-QuickStep) sealing the GC title after his Queen stage triumph, whilst Davide Donati (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Rookies) conquered the final sprint.

Donati came out on top in a tight photo finish in Olbia, beating Davide Persico (MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort) into second, whilst Tilen Finkšt (Solution Tech Nippo Rali) took third.

Rather than keep him close, the peloton let Perani build a gap that was over six minutes at one point, and five and a half minutes with 50km to go – the Italian started the day some 29 minutes down, so was never a GC threat.

