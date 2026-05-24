Grand Prix Criquielion: Alessandro Borgo surprises the bunch to take debut pro win

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Major favourite Tim Merlier and peloton kept at distance by four-rider break

Alessandro Borgo
Alessandro Borgo (Image credit: Getty Images)
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It wasn't just in the Giro d'Italia on Sunday that the bunch were surprised by a late four-rider attack that left the sprinters grinding their teeth in anger. A couple of thousand kilometres further north, in the 1.1-ranked Grand Prix Criquielion, 21-year-old pro Alessandro Borgo (Bahrain Victorious) claimed the victory despite all the peloton's best efforts to catch him.

Just five seconds separated Borgo from the peloton at the end of the tough 205-kilometre race, claiming the win ahead of Fred Wright (Pinarello-Q36.5), Pierre Thierry (TotalEnergies) and Gabriele Bessega (Polti-VisitMalta).

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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