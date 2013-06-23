Trending

Muccioli solos to championship win

Bronzini and Ratto round out podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dalia Muccioli (BePink)
2Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda)0:00:16
3Rossella Ratto (Hitec Products UCK)
4Fabiana Luperini
5Silvia Mancini0:00:17
6Tatiana Guderzo
7Valentina Scandolara0:01:08
8Susanna Zorzi0:01:10
9Francesca Cauz0:01:20
10Silvia Valsecchi
11Barbara Guarischi0:01:29
12Anna Trevisi0:02:12
13Valentina Carretta0:02:46
14Marta Bastianelli0:04:53
15Elena Cecchini
16Ilaria Sanguinetti0:09:32
17Simona Frapporti
18Elena Valentini
19Alice Algisi
20Alessandra D'ettorre
21Maria Giulia Confalonieri
22Elena Berlato
23Marta Tagliaferro
24Giada Borgato
25Chiara Pierobon
26Lara Vieceli
27Valentina Bastianelli

Latest on Cyclingnews