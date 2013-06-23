Trending

Guderzo captures Italian championship crown

Longo Borghini, Valsecchi fill podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tatiana Guderzo (MCipollini Giordana)0:31:15
2Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products UCK)0:00:15
3Silvia Valsecchi (BePink)0:00:40
4Rossella Ratto (Hitec Products UCK)
5Marta Bastianelli (Faren-Let's Go Finland Team)0:01:31
6Susanna Zorzi (Faren-Let's Go Finland Team)0:01:41
7Simona Frapporti (BePink)0:01:51
8Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Faren-Let's Go Finland Team)0:02:08
9Dalia Muccioli (BePink)0:03:10
10Chiara Stefanazzi (ALF)0:05:44
11Monica Ceccon0:06:50

Latest on Cyclingnews